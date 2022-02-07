“Bad Time to Buy a Home” Hits Record Worst (Fannie Mae), as Home Sales Drop. Younger People Particularly Frustrated

More milestones amid the mind-boggling milestones of our crazy times.
In Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey for January, released today, the percentage of people who said that now is a bad time to buy” a home jumped to 70%, a record worst in the data going back to 2010. The “bad-time-to-buy-a-home spike started in February 2021.
Particularly younger people were getting frustrated: Of respondents between 18 and 34 years of age, a record 83% said it’s a bad time to buy a home.
“Younger consumers – more so than other groups – expect home prices to rise even further, and they also reported a greater sense of macroeconomic pessimism,” according Fannie Mae’s press release.
“Additionally, while the younger respondents are typically the most optimistic about their future finances, this month their sense of optimism around their personal financial situation declined,” said Fannie Mae.
“All of this points back to the current lack of affordable housing stock, as younger generations appear to be feeling it particularly acutely and, absent an uptick in supply, may have their homeownership aspirations delayed,” said the report.
And the National Housing Survey hit another milestone: The percentage of people who said that now was a “good time to buy” a home dropped to a record low of 25%.
Of respondents between 18 and 34 years of age, a record low of 15% said it’s a good time to buy:
The results of the survey “are consistent with our forecast of slowing housing activity in the coming year,” said Fannie Mae.
That’s already happening. Actual home sales, even on a seasonally adjusted basis, have been dropping for months. Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops in December fell by 8.3% year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors, the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines, amid tight supply, rising mortgage rates, and lots of frustrations:
But it’s a very good time to sell a home. The percentage of respondents who said it was a good time to sell a home dipped to 69%, matching the pre-pandemic record of June 2018:
These are milestones amid the mind-boggling milestones of our crazy times.
Fannie Mae started this survey in 2010, one of the data-collection efforts born out of the Housing Bust when everyone was trying to get a better grip on the housing market. So we don’t know what the respondents thought as home prices were actually declining in 2009, and buyers were scarce, and forced sellers powered the market.
The survey covers a range of housing-related topics. One of the questions is about rents. And consumers are getting the drift.
The respondents expected that on average, rents would increase by 7.4% over the next 12 months, a new record in the data going back to 2010:
The respondents may just be a tad slow. In 34 of the largest 100 cities, the median asking rents spiked by 15% to 28% as tenants are having to pay for the Fed’s reckless monetary policies that made the wealthy far wealthier. Read… Dear Mr. Fed Chair Powell Sir, Rents Are Blowing Out and People are Hurting
The younger generation is having their future stolen from them (30 Trillion in national debt) due to QE and other Fed policies, and used TODAY to fund the bidding up and away from them reasonable housing and stock valuations.
They might wake up someday and realize this….but now they’re too busy being “woke”
We can understand it and be woke at the same time. In fact, instead of being mutually exclusive concepts they both might point to the same overarching concept.
That is like saying you are against crime and you rob banks for a living.
Glad you understand part one….your future is being emptied out to ramp up today’s assets, including a home and a reasonable entry point into stocks.
This isnt captialism….it is manipulation by the overly powerful unelected.
Kids want to be stars. It is tough at a young age to be a rising star amongst your peers and be a conservative. The problems are the answers are not on Twitter or Facebook. This is Econ 101. The Govt. spends more than it takes in and prints the difference. Goods are not more expensive, the value of the dollar is just less. Voting in these idiots that promise you free everything, understand that the value of that free everything is eventually worthless. Since the ’70s, the youth have believed some politicians have your best interest at heart. Today, very few have your best interest at heart. If someone promises you something free, run, do not walk to the nearest exit.
historicus
Blaming on ‘WOKE’ or being wokish is so fashionable and easy to deny the real culprits- our law makers of both parties. Neither of them have any desire to reduce deficit spending or the national debt, nor they are serious in campaign contribution reform!
They are beholden to US Multi-National Corporations especially military industrial complex. America is an oligarchy and democracy in name only!
Those who vote have TWO choices: elect those who favor policies in the PUBLIC ( Jane & Joe in the main street) interest or keep electing those favoring vested/PRIVATE interests from whom they get campaign contribution!
If the younger generation cannot discern the their choices, nothing will change for any one including the old! The top 10% who own 90% or more wall street wealth, will keep the reign of the country.
woke adjective (Mirriam-Webster)
: aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)
Making this as a ‘joke and cynical turnaround’ speaks itself the irony of those using the term!
“Of respondents between 18 and 34 years of age, a record 83% said it’s a bad time to buy a home”
Bad demographics in this particular cohort to poll. Maybe 26-34 would be better. Anyone younger is unlikely to be in a position to buy anyhow — so why ask?
The demographic divisions have been the same since 2010. They divide the respondents into age groups, from the youngest group (18-34 olds) to the oldest group (65+). The 65+ aren’t exactly big home buyers either, and they’re the least pessimistic, maybe because they’re unlikely to have to buy another home.
I agree that now is a tough time to buy a house but….what if it is an even worse time to buy a house next year? 5 years from now? 10 years?
The only solution I can see to increased demand is increased supply, but there are so many obstacles to that it may never happen. So demand will keep outstripping supply.
Bad time to buy, but a good time to sell (!?) — to me this signals the beginning of a general decline in prices. And it’s needed. Like I mentioned in a post a few weeks back, the “price reduced” signs are beginning to appear on the ‘house for sale’ signs in my area.
The 65+ have much more equity in their properties. High leverage spawns booms. Booms spawn inflation. The more equity one has in their investment, the better they care for it. Less turnover, less lending loss, lower rates, fewer boom and bust cycles. The young do not realize that when someone gains perceived value because of inflation, someone also loses an equal amount somewhere. People on fixed income suffer, lenders, lose, and politicians win.
And even if the older folks do wind up buying a home, they’re more apt to be selling one at the same time. Kind of a leveler. The biggest burden is on folks who are buying for the first time or buying a much more expensive home than they’re selling.
The older generations should pay it forward by selling exclusively to the 18–34-year-old for a small % over what they originally purchased their properties for. That could be the start of replacing the opportunity gone missing for so long now.
George,
My wife and I did something like this. We went in “halves” with my son and his wife on a single property with two homes. We provided the down, they help with the mortgage. All names are on the deed. Otherwise, they would not have been able to afford to buy. Plus we get to see our grandkids ever day!
georgist:
I’d rather pass that profit on to my own children so the one who currently doesn’t own a home will be able to.
If more people took care of their own, there would be less angst in the world.
You will not have a meaningful decline in home prices unless there is an economic crash. In real terms, the value of the dollar is down 30%+ over the last 3 to 4 years. With a little work, you can calculate real estate value when you plug in inflation.
Why not simple supply/demand econ 101.
Price rises so less are willing to buy . They want to buy so the argument will be it is a bad time. Less buyers, sellers keep same price but thanks to high inflation, that amount is each month 1% less.
In the mea time. Mortgage rates are going up making buyers more interested to jump in before those hit the ceiling as well. Besides, as long as mortgage rate is less then inflation, “you can’t go wrong” some will be thinking.
Bring back:
20% down payments
No government guarantees or backed mortgages
Banks eat their bad loans
Interest rates above the rate of inflation
Fraud and GAAP enforcement
And you will have affordable houding
to add to your great list, remove deductibility of mortgage interest. if renters can’t deduct, neither should owners.
and while this would have to be done on a state by state and local basis, rental properties should be taxed as commercial properties, not residential.
Rental property owners fully deduct the property taxes when figuring out their yearly taxes.
Are you saying a business can’t deduct business expenses?
If so, this new cost will be fully forwarded into the rent.
no. in most places, commercial property is taxed at a higher rate per $1,000 of assessed value than residential. so, a $1 million restaurant building pays more in taxes than a $1 million home. i’m saying that a rental property should be considered a commercial property, not a residential property.
Income tax vs property tax. 2 different animals.
The ability to deduct 100% of interest, 100% of property taxes and to depreciate cost of housing are all reasons that commercial interests can outbid individuals for property.
Isn’t that in place to encourage home ownership? Taxes aren’t always about fairness, but achieving desired outcomes or disincentivizing behavior through the taxation.
Vice taxes, for example.
yes, but it doesn’t encourage homeownership. all it does is increases the price of housing.
Just as in the Savings and Loan debacle, when the rules changed and S&Ls could venture out into the country and back housing developments far far away…
Yep, local banks would balk at lending for these real estate prices…but mortgage securitization, and backed by QE that bought 40,000 MILLION DOLLARS A MONTH of MBSs (40 billion) for years….idiocy.
In 2006 the Fed owned NO MBSs…..now 24% of all outstanding. WHY?
Oh for some honest questioning of the Fed and Powell.
Exactly correct. This is by design.
Lenders should be free to determine their own lending standards but at their own exclusive risk. That is, at the risk of those who fund them.
By “at lender risk”, I am including bank deposits. I prefer getting rid of this insurance entirely but since it exists, the limit should be limited to a nominal amount for all accounts.
A very low proportion of bank retail customers have $250K at a bank. Those that do, the government already provides an insured option. It’s called USG T-Bills, notes, and bonds. You can buy it with no custodial risk directly through Treasury Direct.
If this happened, low down payment loans would end with this mania. With it, actual housing affordability will return, as opposed to fake affordability based upon the monthly payment where many house debtors are effectively debt slaves.
Depending upon market conditions, anything less than 10% potentially puts the buyer in a zero or negative equity position once they close.
Deposit insurance is actually a welfare program for management who cash in on stock awards, stockholders, depositors (who are actually not depositors at all but creditors of the bank), and borrowers, all at taxpayer risk. If it’s an insurable risk, the private sector can provide it.
banks don’t get fdic insurance for free. they pay premiums for it, and the office of the comptroller of the currency regulates what they can do with their deposits.
there is an easier way. Just remove all tax deductions for real estate and mandate that the government balance the budget. My rule of thumb has always been, to pay cash for my investment property and no more than 40% debt on housing. There is very little leverage used in my investment strategies. However, I sleep well.
AF
To speak to your last sentence…..
So private sector insurance companies insure private sector nuclear reactors ?
You really think that ?
Twenty percent of ALL USA electricity comes from nuclear .
That would make sense ,but then we have very slow economy
Slow or realistic???
I prefer realistic. How much shit do people *actually* need? It’s the people who benefit by a fast economy that want a fast economy.
Entrepreneurs and executives are terrible stewards of the public good. Government institutions should be a counterforce to their interests, but both parties are under the servitude of their corporate masters.
Let’s throw the elimination of junk mailers and robocallers to the list of pipe dreams.
Addendum: Let’s face it, people strive for power for them and theirs. That’s the real driver — climbing up via the economy. The world as one giant poker game for those players.
I can’t recall where I read about how some religious communities encourage investment strategies to slowly claim territory / property in service of their God and to expand their reach. Organized Religion, the original MLM.
If even half of that happened we’ll be living in caves. The deleveraging will be denied once again, we can’t have everyone living in caves.
It should be added it also a terrible time to build as well and I going to guess probably a terrible time to repair as well. This leads me to believe that maybe is all probably a terrible time to sell, as you can’t buy, you can’t build, can’t repair,…better keep what you have and if you rent hope you have a good landlord?
Yes, there’s some of that.
This combo of asset price bubble, consumer price inflation, inflation in materials, and the labor shortages have really gummed up a lot of things.
I punched in numbers into a rent vs. buy calculator and get it’s a great time to buy a house if the following three things email constant:
1. You can borrow at 4% (5% down)
2. Alternate savings rate is 1%
3. House inflation is 7%
Buying a $400,000 vs. renting for $1000/ month break even is year 4. Anything after my that you are ahead of the game.
I wouldn’t do it unless I was a gambler as you don’t know rate of inflation, but if you can stick Fannie with the downside, maybe it’s worth the be risk.
You are also hoping property taxes, insurance, utilities and upkeep doesn’t burn through the sweet “appreciation” you are counting on.
No slow down in Southern CA. It’s a red hot market with bidding war but utilities prices are increasing like crazy.
Second that, out utility bill went up 70% MOM largely due to the rate increases.
And I was noticing the property taxes in some towns in San Diego have been edging up…
And bidding wars on homes is the craziest I’ve seen since we started looking 2 years ago.
Wild times.
Is a $1000 monthly rental really a comparable alternative to a $400,000 property?
I live in the ATL area and wouldn’t live in any area where 1-BR rents are $1000. In these areas, the property can be bought for less than $400K.
I’m renting now but a townhome complex on my short list is $350K- $400K. My estimate of the monthly cost @4% with 20% down is around $2200. This includes P&I, taxes, insurance and a monthly HOA fee of $225. I am paying about $2000 monthly rent for a 2-BR in another part of town with about half the square footage.
A 1% increase in rates will wipe out all of those assumptions and it would quickly wipe out 5% equity. I don’t know about you but I wouldn’t bet on real rates staying this negative.
Didn’t equity firms already buy up houses with their extra dough, leaving far fewer houses on the market to start with?
Betty
Yep
Blackrock and Blackstone…..and likely hundreds of smaller operations ..highly leveraged, and some likely pyramiding.
VRBO and the like are fairly new factors in the viability of buying and renting….especially in weather friendly areas.
And I have read that of the corporate buying of residential properties, 1/3 is foreign activity. So much for “trade deficits dont matter”. The dollars return to bid housing away from citizens…..like it happened in spades in Canada.
“Blackstone got back into the SFR market last year. Its non-traded REIT, BREIT, made a $300 million preferred equity investment in Tricon. That entity is now investing another $45 million into Tricon, giving it a nearly 12% stake in the company.
Meanwhile, BREIT made an even bigger bet on the SFR market by agreeing to acquire Home Partners of America. It’s paying $6 billion for the company, which owns more than 17,000 homes across the U.S.”
millionacres.com
It is said that Blackrock owns $60 billion in real estate. Now, the real estate market is HUGE and much bigger than that paltry amount, but sopping up what is on the market can have a large impact. IMO.
All they’re doing is shuffling investor-owned portfolios of SFR around. For tenants, the only thing that changes is who they write the check to.
Asking young people (with short backward AND forward-looking time horizons) to assess this, is bound to get this answer. It reminds me of asking a mortgage packager in 2007 about the housing market: the trend will continue, right? (I have some old issues of Business Week, and it is hilarious to listen to the prognostications about real estate, the Fed, etc.) It seems like a replay of Benjamin Graham’s character Mr. Market, who overshoots into being morose in hard times and elated in a boom. Patience, youths! The boomers will die off anyway. The best practice is always the best practice; prudence, work, thrift, and wait for opportunities. It paid for me — I bought my house at age 37.
And, I bought my house in a year of rising rates (1994). Never underestimate the power of inflation over large time horizons either. Mine went, since 1994, $90k to $400k now, but with a huge dip in ’08-’09 (and I owe less than $10k). I can afford some pretty drawdown in the prices, or increase in the costs. All from patience.
yeah, you benefited from the 40 year decline in interest rates. the current generation won’t.
Over the years in which I have built 3 homes, the lowest rate was 6.5% Rates are still extremely cheap, and will be for awhile. We to work on those overpriced homes!
I bought 4 houses in Edmonton, Alberta Canada in 1990 and have just doubled my money 32 years later non-inflation adjusted. Apartments there today are worth about 40 percent more than they sold for back in 1990.
We have all had to deal with patience! We just need to stop making boneheaded overpriced purchases.
Good ethics indeed!
We sold our house in Northern California in Sept. 2021 as we started seeing the writing on the wall. That and the vivid recollection of the stench that preceded the precipitous drop in home values in 2009.
One evening, my wife said “your not going to believe what our house is worth on Zillow. It was soon thereafter that we went from our plan to pay off our mortgage in 2026, to her retiring from her nursing career and “damn, it’s time to get the F out of Dodge”. And we did so in very short order.
Our property sold in 2 weeks but we only had 1 offer for $10,000 less. One offer. But it was an all cash with all contingencies waived. At first we balked but our real estate agent reminded us that 1) the deal was solid and 2) you never know when the casino may be shutting down. So we took the offer & ran to greener pastures.
You could sense the slowdown after months and months of frenetic buying activity with buyers bidding up properties well over ask. Our house was a nice, well maintained 4 bdr./2 bath on a culdesac in a great neighborhood. But all of a sudden it was…”where the hell did the buyers go?”
Another interesting tidbit is maybe a lot of these 18-34 year olds remember what their parents went through 13 years ago. The smart ones will have heeded the warnings that economic collapse was not an illusion or abberation, but a slight-of-hand. And one day it would all come home to roost.
DD,
Did you stay in N. Cal?
There are so few homes for sale around here that people are getting over asking still. It’s not crazy bidding wars but still several offers per house. It’ll be really interesting to watch a slow trickle of sales push home prices even higher. Seems we’re just setting a higher bar to fall from come the next serious recession, and on that Ed the Fed policies seem to just create more instability.
I’d like to buy a home but we’ve been essentially priced out of anything I would buy. If we settled we could find something for sure, but spending that much on a shitbox…forget it. I’d rent forever. There’s no way this is sustainable in the long run, but how long is that? Just glad I’m a little older and not a young millennial. They’re screwed for sure without a return to the mean…we need a recession bad to clean house.
It’s a terrible time to buy but I don’t want to retire as a renter in a period of persistent inflation. If it comes to that, I’m retiring outside the US though don’t know where, yet.
Buying into a mania is bad enough but if I ever do it, I’ll do it with full knowledge that I might take a big hit and have to be willing to suck it up. I’ll treat it as a consumption expense.
But I’d never do that for a property I don’t even like.
“But I’d never do that for a property I don’t even like.”
Exactly. But that’s the problem. If you’re a first timer in a super hot market like ours (one of the top y-o-y increases last year), you have to settle if you want something now. Going further out gets you a bigger house but now your paying way more in gas and the quality of life takes a big hit. It’s a no win situation really. With rates going up, we have to really buy more than we should or buy in an undesirable area. I really don’t want to rent forever but I don’t want to get stuck upside down in a city that was super boom/bust last time and in the long run has water issues…
I saw earlier there are only 271k homes for sale in the US. Crazy
There are a huge number of places in the world where you can live safely and economically as an ex pat. It’s just a question of picking a place that suits you.
Please tell us of a couple, maybe several or even a huge number where ”you can live safely AND economically” E?
Haven’t been everywhere, yet, but have been many places over the last 60 years or so, and have found very few places where both those parameters are even a slight possibility.
Thank you in advance.
Millennial generation will inherit,all assets anyway why worry ,unless your parents weren’t responsible people ,
^ Exactly.
Help others, but your priority should be your own.
“There are so few homes for sale around here that people are getting over asking still.”
Abomb,
I think that your comment supports the axiom that ‘all real estate is local.’ Where I’m at they’ve peaked and prices are starting to tumble. Potential buyers have moved on (no oun intended).
Wolf,
I don’t know if you have posted about the incredibly low “for sale” inventory recently (maybe 20% of 2019 peaks, 33% of equivalent seasonal troughs) but it would be interesting to get your take on why owners (particularly investor-owners, who are much more common today) haven’t started putting up for sale signs as rates rise and the Fed at least jawbones about ratifying said increases).
A decent amount of housing is also “under construction” – another reason why you would think flippers (big and small) would be pumping up “for sale” inventories.
Maybe because home prices are still going up. I think to get it going the other way people got to start losing their jobs. Gonna take a black swan as far as I can tell at this point.
Actually, mortgage rate hike would dampen the market. Bunch of my friends wanting to buy homes 6 months back are now feeling the pinch ( they were already stretched out ) and they are backing off as the rates have gone up .
BTW, home prices are set by the homes selling in the margins.
It should dampen the market for sure. But there are a lot of stupid and/or desperate people out there. We are pretty tapped out now due to the rate increase so practically speaking our home search is over. We backed out on an overpriced (well aren’t they all atm) place a few weeks ago that needed a lot of work at a much lower rate.
Every basis point hike in mortgage rates eliminates some number of buyers from qualifying…and with home affordability at all time lows, every potential buyer disqualified causes the home price jet engine to stall out (lower demand due to disqualification for mortgage = lower prices).
And…there are still 2 to 4 million fewer people working now vs. Jan 2020 (before the latest stupid price hike started).
So prices at the margin may be very high…but with fewer and fewer qualifying for loans (as rates rise) and a pretty high amount of new housing supply in the pipeline.
The only thing really propping the housing monstrosity up (to me) is the historically low amount of existing inventory being offered (causing bidding wars).
But can’t investors/flippers see what even slightly higher rates will do to monthly mortgage pmts/affordability/demand?
Looks like RE skyrocketing in one place is compensated by RE plummeting in another.Third Law of Newton in action.
Virtual tour anyone ?
N Brice St & Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD
Prime location,Colonial History everywhere,one has the impression that Lord Baltimore and Anne Arundel are your neighbors,cushy Gov jobs in Washington,DC just 30 miles away…
Yet 90% of the whole Edmondson Ave is boarded up.
_____
As I walk this Land of Broken Dreams
I have visions of many things
But happiness is just an illusion
Filled with sadness and confusion
What becomes of the Broken-Hearted
Who had love that’s now departed ?
_____
What is particularly inspiring – even the Broken-Hearted are wearing masks.Google Street View managed to capture this sign of revival.
I recently read in the WP that Afghan refugees are refusing to be placed in Baltimore. I spent two tours in Afg. I lived in Baltimore for some years and I liked it and the people. I know the building they are refusing and it is a lot nicer than anything in AFG. I realize the people in AFG, especially the richer ones that got out, are racist but really?? We could have given every Afghan man, woman and child 200,000 in cash and required them to move to Baltimore, Detroit or Buffalo and saved a ton of lives and money and our economy instead of what we did. When we started there were 15 million Afghans now there are 40 million. The real problem in Baltimore is that it is an industrial city that was built on the backs of low information, poorly educated workers and then we outsourced the industry to China and third world. Only half the population has an IQ over 100, by definition. Should we be providing jobs for the half of the population that has an IQ under 100? Not everyone can get a job at an investment bank or law firm.
I drive thru there often and I don’t know… DC money is in W Baltimore now. $5k burnout rowhomes in 2018 are now selling for $20k. I see infrastructure projects and dozens of future rental properties being renovated in that area.
“N Brice St & Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD”
Nice area! Looks like a lot of retirees just enjoying the weather sitting outside next to closed shops with art deco plywood windows. Welcome to America.
– These data are consistent with, but not as terrible as, the U. Mich. survey data (Dec., ’21). The Fannie Mae data only goes back to 2010, and so is missing the critical Housing Bubble 1.0 data for comparison.
U. Mich.:
Exhibit A: CHART 41: BUYING CONDITIONS FOR HOUSES – Worst since “That 70’s Show.” 50 year data.
Exhibit B: CHART 42A: PRICE REASONS FOR BUYING CONDITIONS FOR HOUSES
(%LOW PRICES – %HIGH PRICES) – Worst conditions ever, going back 50 years.
– The current Housing Bubble 2.0, as part of “The Everything Bubble,” is consistent with a serial arsonist central bank (aka the Fed) blowing asset bubbles to keep the Ponzi scheme going a little longer. Stonks + housing = the Fed’s “the wealth effect,” which is now rapidly becoming “the negative wealth effect,” due to the liquidity tide going out.
– Not to mention the bond market, but I will, junk credit spreads are starting to blow out: a) Zombie Cos. soon to start the default cycle, b) 2’s/10’s yield curve is (not yet) inverting, but moving in that direction.
– The Fed represents capital (corps.+the banking cartel+Wall St.) and not labor (workers+middle class+Main St.). There shouldn’t be any surprises about the current financial free-for-all, where the top 1-10% are Hoovering-up/strip-mining all of the wealth. The social contract is broken.
– Reality bites. Inflation is now ending the party as the Fed must now remove the punch bowl, else “social unrest” becomes even more pronounced. The Fed is not clueless; the Fed is evil. Congress does nothing. Perfect recipe for further “social unrest.”
If it doesn’t exist, it can’t be sold. WE HAVE NO UNITS TO SELL.
We have lots of units to sell here. I even see them in my neighborhood. When they don’t sell right away, they get pulled off the market, and then they reappear sometime later. No problem.
Many comments here are hilarious and wishful thinking. If anything asset prices will continue to rise in USD terms and people who think it is bad time to buy now will find it even harder to enter. This rampant corruption and money printing will go on till there is debt overload, massive wealth gap, and a resurrection (which has already started at smaller scale) which liberal media will continue to blackout and criminalize and brainwash young wokes.
No way out from this train which is about to crash and burn in slow motion. In a couple decades USA standard of living will go below Asian countries and in relative terms we will be the new third world with rampant homelessness, creaking infrastructure, drug addict and obese population.
A couple of decades? The US already has “ rampant homelessness, creaking infrastructure, drug addict and obese population”. The empire is finished and like the Titanic it’s just a question of when it sinks completely. The time to get in your lifeboat is NOW.
I am in USA for last 25 years and generally have seen drastic decrease in quality of life for people in my city.
Unfortunately…..the kids are wrong as usual. Housing is usually reasonably stable but the 09 crisis caused by bad lending is now the pattern everyone thinks will occur. It will not.
Due to commodity inflation that will not be stopped til the fed gets really serious (which will not happen for a long time) the price of housing will be relatively stable. The commodity increase will balance the speculation that will be rung out due to marginal buyers being priced out and unable to afford slightly higher rates, speculators that will dump properties and weak hands…….
As rates increase more buyers who were waiting will emerge in panic to catch the last of low rates and most importantly the supply of housing, while increasing, will still be barely equaling demand. Lending standards this time were and are reasonable so some weaker hands and speculators will supply housing but the vast supply from foreclosure will not exist. Millennials (largest generation in history) will be moving into the housing market by the millions during the next ten years. IMO the recent move to price millennials out was a permanent reduction in US standard of living. Therefore a marginal slice of them will not own a home but some may get a little parental help and buy, lots of the educated ones (this generation is highly educated) make attractive salaries and there are some that actually saved enough to overcome the price issues or cut back on non essentials to buy what they want. The theory that the boomers were all going to down size as they aged is nonsense. Lots are retaining or upgrading into more modern facilities that are bigger than anything in the past.
“Lots are retaining or upgrading into more modern facilities that are bigger than anything in the past.”
I can confirm your comment where I live. So many out-of-state boomers have come here to buy their dream home — a 4000 sq. ft. ‘cabin’ on 20 acres — that demographically the county where I live has more 65+ year olds than 18-and-under. I once heard a local realtor refer to these old boomers as salmon — they’re on that one way trip up the river…
Where are you? I’ve been looking for this idyllic location.
Gomp,
I’ll give you a hint. In the Miss America pageant, the contestant from this state must identify herself as the ‘ho.’
lol. i didn’t know that lawrence yun posted here!
‘ The theory that the boomers were all going to down size as they aged is nonsense’
Good point but wrong reason.
Many Boomers will have capital gains over the 250k or 500k on their home. Moving to a smaller home will not free up that much after paying taxes. So why the hassle to change everything?
The panic you reference has already started. I also believe this has more to run, but even the realtors (or at least my realtors organization) has admitted in a mailer that another year like last year isn’t sustainable here in this red hot market.
There is no panic. Its only on few honest channels like Wolf Street, RT and Perma bear’s mind and so far mostly wishful thinking.
– Dow is still near all time high.
– Home prices are still rising.
– In Bay Area, there are still 100+ buyers for every home that come on market and overbidding by 1M of 2M homes.
– Fed is still printing.
– Fed rate is still near zero.
Everything else is just talk so far. No actions. Raising rates to 0.25% is laughable when real inflation is 15% and CPI is 7+%.
the moment i hear someone use “perma bear” is the moment I disregard everything he has to say.
“In Bay Area, there are still 100+ buyers for every home that come on market and overbidding by 1M of 2M homes.”
Good lordy. Did you get that from a ZH headline?
Getting zillion buyers does not indicate anything more than that the initial asking price was low.
The only thing that matters is the price increase and adjusted to real price inflation, about doubling every 11 year (7%)
A 500k house bought in 2000 is now in the Bay Area about 2M.
House did not get more expensive. 4x more dollars printed so price in dollars also 4x.
Note : prices are a bit sticky so short term that 11 year is sometimes more or sometimes less. And some things go slight faster or slower. But for longer periods of 40-60 years, it is amazingly accurate.
Fun Project: Check the price of the new york times since 1900…
These sentiment aggregate survey numbers don’t mean jack. Worst sentiment since 2010???? Give me a break. All those people thought it was a bad time to buy in 2010 to 2012 actually meant anything if they saw how prices and money printing until today?? They’d be buying hand over fist.
Look at the chart.
Only 25-30% thought it was a bad time to buy in 2010-2012.
Maybe because they were laid off during the great recession or worried about being laid off or they’d recently been foreclosed or something.
65-70% thought it was a good time to buy in 2010-2012.
Jan CPI is due out this week.
Wouldn’t it be amusing if just when the Fed is pivoting to fighting inflation, inflation starts decelerating?
I mean recently the Fed has been totally wrong about everything e.g. transitory inflation that will go away on its own. So maybe their pivot, taper completion and liftoff will coincide with inflation falling on its own as covid goes endemic?
“Wouldn’t it be amusing if just when the Fed is pivoting to fighting inflation, inflation starts decelerating?”
Yes, it would be amusing. It would be equally amusing if WHOOSH!!
Inflation is off it’s highs, isn’t it?
There is no good or bad times to buy a home. If you need a home and you can afford it, just buy it. Who cares what it cost on paper. If you can’t get a mortgage, build a house and pay as you go. In reality nothing has changed. Houses used to cost 200k and now they are 400k, but your hourly wages went up also. The number of work hours needed to purchase a house didn’t change. Just don’t be lazy and you will have everything you want.
Gee, what a wonderful time to buy a home and be under water for the next 10 years plus. All time high prices, low volume and most of the market cannot afford a home. Even Fannie Mae is fessing up and telling the truth. Wow.
My UK grandmother lived to 100yo and would often tell how buying (or renting) a marital home in England during the 1930s was “unaffordable”…
Plus ca change, as they say.
Funny, you always hear how the next generation, Gen Z and millennials will power this market up higher and higher, yet survey like this counter that mainstream and Lawrence Yun talking point.
Will this be enough to crash this housing bubble? I sure do pray and hope so but who knows, there are still plenty on here that said SoCal market is red hot and people bidding over left and right so it must be true. Think I will temper my expectation and prepare for a reality that it will just stabilize and not crash. After all, SoCal are full of special kind of stupid so it wouldn’t surprise me people out here still bidding over while rest of the previous red hot market cools down.