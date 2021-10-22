While the Fed Still Fuels the Fire, the Bank of Russia Throws Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes at Raging “Persistent” Inflation, But US Inflation Not Far Below Russia’s

These mega rate hikes likely have Putin’s support because inflation can become a political bitch.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In another shock-and-awe move to douse raging inflation that is making no effort at being transitory, the Bank of Russia raised its policy rate by 75 basis points today, to 7.5%, its sixth rate hike, and the largest hike since the 100-basis-point hike on July 23. And it held the door open for more rate hikes.
“This is a significant increase and, obviously, this is not a fine-tuning exercise,” Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in her post-meeting statement.
“This decision is driven not only by the current pace of inflation, but primarily by high inflation expectations and a considerable revision of the forecast,” she said.
A rate hike was expected but not of that magnitude. Only one of the 44 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 75-basis-point hike; the other 43 saw a hike of 25 basis points or 50 basis points.
Since the rate-hike cycle began on March 19 with a surprise 25-basis-point hike, when economists had expected no rate hike, the Bank of Russia has raised its policy rate by 325 basis points, from 4.25% to 7.50%.
These mega rate hikes likely have the support of Putin who is coming under pressure from frustration over surging prices, particularly food prices, and those types of rate hikes would be unlikely without his support.
The Russian index for annual food price inflation jumped 9.2% in September, up from 7.7% in August. In its statement, the Bank of Russia noted specifically the rising prices of fruit and vegetables.
In her post-meeting comments, Governor Nabiullina explained the importance of food prices to inflation expectations: “Meat, milk, and vegetables are all the so-called marker products. When prices for marker products surge, even if their share in the consumer basket is rather small, this might speed up inflation expectations.” And “inflation expectations are already high,” she said.
The overall inflation rate in Russia soared to 7.4% in September, from 6.7% in August. The Bank of Russia cited a preliminary estimate through October 18 by which inflation jumped further to 7.8%. This is clearly going in the wrong direction.
“The balance of risks is markedly tilted to the upside. The effect of inflationary factors may be intensified by elevated inflation expectations and accompanying secondary effects,” the Bank of Russia said in its statement today.
“This largely reflects the fact that steady growth in domestic demand exceeds production expansion capacity in a wide range of sectors. In this context, businesses find it easier to pass higher costs, including on the back of rising global prices, on to consumers,” the central bank said.
Yup, same in the US.
“At the same time, the impact of one-off supply-side drivers of inflation translates into growing prices for a wider range of goods and services as inflation expectations of households and businesses remain high and unanchored,” it said.
Yup, same in the US. Note the term “unanchored.” This is exactly what has happened in the US, where inflation expectations have spiked.
“The dominating influence of inflationary factors could lead to a more substantial and prolonged upward deviation of inflation from the target,” the statement said.
Russia’s overall rate of annual inflation in September of 7.4% was just 2 percentage points higher than the US inflation measure of CPI-U (for urban consumers) and only 1.5 percentage points higher than CPI-W (for urban wage earners).
The Bank of Russia, by lifting its policy rate to 7.5%, roughly in line with the overall inflation rate, is just trying to remove stimulus. It is still not tightening. That would mean pushing short-term rates significantly above the rate of inflation.
The Fed, on the other hand, still has its foot all the way on the accelerator and, intoxicated with its official Wealth Effect dogma, is blowing through every red light at every intersection, printing $120 billion a month to repress long-term rates and repressing short-term rates to near 0%, despite 5.4% CPI-U inflation and 5.9% CPI-W inflation. This will go down in history as one of the most reckless Feds ever.
But inflation becomes a political bitch. People – those who work for a living – hate it when they lose purchasing power, and they hate it when their raise gets eaten up by inflation, and they hate it when their dividends and interest income get eaten up by inflation.
Putin understands this. Among US policy makers, this understanding has not yet fully sunk in, though they’re signs that it is slowly spreading.
The Bank of Russia, like everyone else, has consistently underestimated just how much this inflation would continue to surge, and it keeps raising its inflation forecast, always a few steps behind, and it raised its inflation forecast to a range of 7.4–7.9% by the end of 2021.
But being a few steps behind is better than the Fed, which hasn’t even tried to catch up, is already miles behind, and is falling further behind with every passing day.
“The contribution of persistent factors to inflation remains considerable on the back of faster growth in demand relative to output expansion capacity,” the statement said. And it held the
The Bank of Russia has been using the term “persistent” in its statements at least since July, while the Fed is still slinging “transitory” and “temporary” around.
What is fascinating and refreshing is the clarity of the statements in English issued by the Bank of Russia. They’re actually designed to be read by humans, not algos. The Fed could learn a lesson all around.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Delaying what needs to be done will NOT solve inflation.
That said, I still think the Fed is waiting to see how big the stimulus package gets approved in Washington. But they can’t wait forever.
Manchin & Sinema are certainly doing their part to delay the stimulus package. More power to them, I say. There’s way too much money already in the system.
Manchin is such a corrupt phony. I’m happy that he is an impediment, but at the same time his antics are 100% in the interests of the donors who fund his crooked existence, not the American people. Papa Pork holds out until the gettin’s good for his puppetmasters.
Sinema is arguing for unfunded spending, as evidenced by her stance against tax increases on the wealthy. Thus, she’s about as irresponsible as you can get. People and governments shouldn’t spend like crazy if they don’t have the money.
It does Manchin a disservice to put her name in the same sentence.
What has this country devolved into that the smart countries are now Russia and China? Biden seems to be asleep at the helm.
That’s putting in mildly. His entire administration is asleep at the wheel. I challenge anyone to name a single positive thing of real importance that FJB has done? One!
Made me lose all remaining faith in our entire political system. I guess it was good to rip that bandaid off.
I lost any belief I had a long time ago.
what’s FJB?
Wolf, I was afraid i was gonna get corrected on this one. You may as well delete my reply to what’s FJB below. I get it, your site.
One thing you can say about the Russians, they don’t F*CK about, do they?
Chess, math, and music are what the Russians do with sublime subtlety.
The rest is handled figuratively, and often literally, by drunks driving Main Battle Tanks. Big, ugly Main Battle Tanks, with exposed rivets and graunchy gears ;)
Nabiullina is the ONLY sane central bank head. She has always tried to let the feedback loops of REAL CAPITALISM function properly, with minimal clamps and controls.
That lady is hated within Russia as a bankster/Atlanticist stooge.
Feds QE accelerator is “pedal to the metal” and they’ve got full turbo boost as well….what could possibly go wrong?
So the FED has said that they’d start out with $15B in tapper. Okay. But how soon does that go to $20, $30B, etc?
Have you ever stopped to wonder if the Fed actually controls the prices of things?
The Fed controls the prices of the most important “things” in a modern economy: the prices of money, credit, and risk.
They do indeed. But how independent are they?
Not specifically saying anything about the trend here, but Kaplan, Rosengren who are both on the way out are hawkish members of the Fed board. Clarida who needs to go is a middle of the road guy. Powell as chairman (even though he is more dovish) is likely going to be the fall guy when all this goes down.
Interestingly, the hawks are going to be more ascendant as voting members in 22, Rosengren was going to be a voting member next year. Now he is out thanks to reporting on his trading activities. Aren’t we all curious to see what the records of the rest of these members are like? Because the spotlight so far is targeting on the hawks and the potential fall guy, makes you wonder….
Overall, the Fed knows one thing, higher interest rates means the debt and interest payments on that debt becomes more unsustainable. On the other hand, there will be political consideration because, let’s face it, the guys in charge don’t want to be blamed when inflation really kicks in.
It’s a total cluster because there is no good way out… Either they have to curtail the spending and bring in revenue, or they have to raise interest rates. This is going to really not end well.
Conservative conspiracy theorists are wondering why the disclosures all affect hawkish/center types.
It seems highly unlikely that these 3 are the only Feds breaking the rules…
I’d hardly call any of the FOMC members “hawkish”. Every one of them believe in perpetual currency debasement. The “hawks” just claim to prefer to limit their theft to 2% per annum.
Putin is doing the right thing. He is an astute observer of popular opinion.
Speaking of politics…
It would appear Manchin (opposes spending and New Green Deal) and Sinema (opposes increasing individual, corporate or capital gain taxes) are actually going to kill the big give away. If Youngkin (R) beats McAuliffe (D) for Virginia governor (see WSJ column today noting yard signs leaning (R)), Katie bar the door. The bottom will fall out of the stock market.
The Fed hasn’t yet positioned themselves for the bottom to fall out. So the “build back better” or whatever this garbage is called (build back better doesn’t even make sense, how is that a slogan, what are we building back from?) failing won’t do it. The Feds new rules on insider trading are going to be the signal. Its cover for then to hit the exits.
The Russian CB is at least thinking about the citizens…
Can’t say the same for the US…
The 5.9% COLA ( as behind as that was) is going to lose another 2% to inflation before we even get it…
You mean our daytrader FED members are just thinking of themselves and their rich pals (regardless of political party)??? The hell you say
The order of mandates in this world.
1 – 4 The Fed mandate.
5. The mandate of Heaven (CCP)
6. The mandate of Putin
That’s all.
The fed only has 1 mandate. Steal as much as possible as quickly as possible before the general population notices. Over 100 years later and with the value of a dollar dropping almost 99%, they have exceeded beyond their wildest dreams.
Can I buy Russian treasuries? I trust them more than I do the US. This administration, and this FED, are financial terrorists at this point.
The Russian 10 year bond is 7.81%. I’d like to buy some.
go ahead (and hope 1998 won’t repeat :)
Depth Charge,
Putin raised tax on them awhile back if you get them as a foreigner. Forget how much. It was high though. Thanks Wolf.
Of course not:
“…the US placed sanctions on ruble-denominated debt sales and ahead of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden scheduled for next month.
The latest round of anti-Russian penalties bans direct purchases of Russian ruble-denominated sovereign debt from mid-June. The ban comes in addition to the already existing restriction on the direct buying of sovereign Eurobonds issued by the Russian government.”
Why do American politicians hate Americans so much?
They don’t hate us. They just are in it for the money. No surprise that the best way to make a ton of money is take 1 dollar from a million than to take a million from 1 person.
Totally. It’s business, nothing personal.
Most countries’ politicians hate their average citizens these days.
George Orwell used to think that only happened in England.
Indeed, it has almost become a job requirement, for to value one’s citizens might lead to empathy with them. This would make it much more difficult to abuse and exploit them.
What’s the level of home ownership in Russia vs North America?
I’m guessing there’s less risk there of triggering mass mortgage defaults, which would also cause political issues.
Russia 87%, USA 65%.
Most of the former Soviet Bloc countries have very high ownership rates.
However, the average Russian ‘home’ is an ex-Soviet apartment with all the grace of a nuclear waste storage depot on the outside, yet some surprisingly nice decor on the inside. Maintenenance and modifications will be done with large industrial mining equipment borrowed from work.
“all the grace of a nuclear waste storage depot on the outside” – how do you know that? :)
On a serious note, just FYI:
Basically the only difference between owners and renters of “ex-Soviet apartment” is that owners can sell it. Both owners and renters pay the same “HOA fees”, maybe owners pay even more because they are responsible for more maintenance stuff. Which doesn’t mean they will get much in return.
A concrete example: an owner at 9th floor can’t have proper water pressure because a renter on the 6th floor doesn’t care and don’t let the plumbers in to change a 50 y. o. pipe (even though it’s free of charge for him). To force him you need to have a majority of votes of all who live there in the house (9 storey, 5 sections). Good luck with that.
In the USSR times, all were renters, then it became possible to privatize, and initially there was a rush to do that. This window is closed now, but thee are many people who want to de-privatize.
The FED is trapped by how much Treasuries they need to buy/back the US Treasury, the maximum bank profits, and the minimum treasury interest rates they can get away with. Guess which one has priority?
The Russian CB has nearly doubled their policy rates and what does it have to show for that? The rate hike cycle began in March and inflation has increased! The US Feds policies are deflationary and they should stick to them, or inflation will move to double digits. Russia is selling oil at a premium relative to global growth, into bottle necked supply systems, and keeping Europe warm this winter after they mismanaged their inventories. Yes inflation is high in Russia but so are profits, if the oligarchs were to share any of them.
“…The US Feds policies are deflationary and they should stick to them…”
This is a shockingly obtuse statement.
There is no correlation between low interest rates and inflation, but there is correlation between low interest rates and deflation.
Russia’s debt ratio is one of the lowest in the world at 19.48% of its GDP with a total debt of approximately $208 billion, not trillion but billion. Russia is the ninth least indebted country in the world.
At least there is still one area where the United States still leads the world, the national debt! As of August 31, 2020, federal debt held by the public was $20.83 trillion and intragovernmental holdings were $5.88 trillion, for a total national debt of $26.70 trillion.
And Russia is showing concern for the lives of their ordinary citizens by attacking inflation, while FJB and company are busy stoking inflation and siccing the IRS on the little guy to try to take every last penny he has.
Monetary & fiscal policies are out of control.
Sadly, this will need to play out in a series of very unpleasant scenarios if history is any kind of guide.
The difference between inflation and hyperinflation may be just a matter of time before it presents itself.
B