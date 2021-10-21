Afterhours Massacre: Intel Plunges 9% for Other Reasons, Snap Collapses 25%, Takes Down Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google

The Everything Shortage worms into social media and internet advertising. Facebook and Google better walk that back pronto.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Snap, which owns the Snapchat app, disclosed this evening two tidbits that turned into bombshells that blew up its own shares, which plunged 25% in after-hours trading, along with the shares of social media giants that make money from advertising, in one fell swoop:
- Facebook: -6%
- Twitter: -6%
- Pinterest: -3%
- even Alphabet: -2.5%
- Intel: -9% … OK wait, that’s a separate issue.
Snap said in its earnings release – “earnings” being a misnomer because it lost $72 million in the quarter to add to its losses stretching back for 10 years – that there were two “significant headwinds”:
One, the privacy settings and consumer-tracking changes Apple had announced in February for its iOS platform to give consumers some protection from tracking “impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized,” Snap said.
And two, the Everything Shortage. The “global supply chain issues and labor shortages” impact Snap’s advertisers that then would advertise less because they’re low or out of merchandise to sell, and there’s less reason to advertise, right before the holiday selling season.
“While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple-provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS,” CEO Evan Spiegel said at the earnings call.
Snap is impacted through its apps when they run on consumers’ Apple devices.
Those privacy settings that Apple had implemented were expected to cause some pain in the advertising business that lives off consumer tracking and analysis. But Spiegel said that the hit to Snap’s advertising business was more than expected.
This is an issue, according to the gut-or-algo reaction tonight, that, if it hits Snap, it’s going to hit the advertising business of other social media companies – hence the share-price plunges in sympathy.
Concerning the Everything Shortage and its connection to advertising revenues by social media companies, Spiegel said that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages would reduce the “short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising.” And so less money from advertisers for social media companies.
And, anathema for the markets, “it is difficult to predict the trajectory of these challenges,” he said.
“Unfortunately, these changes are occurring during a season when our advertising partners would normally expect their supply chains to be operating at peak capacity, and at a time when we would otherwise expect peak advertising demand to drive peak contestation, and therefore peak pricing, in our auction,” CFO Derek Andersen said.
Given these headwinds – the revenue hit from Apple’s privacy settings and the revenue hit from the Everything Shortage, including the labor shortage – Snap lowered its Q4 revenue projections to a range between $1.16 billion and $1.20 billion, well below the average expectations by analysts of $1.36 billion.
Google and Facebook better walk this back pronto.
They have to paint this as a company-specific issue that only impacts Snap. Because all heck is going to break loose if it turns out that the Everything Shortage – which is a shortage of physical goods and labor – is starting to hit revenues of companies that have nothing to do with physical goods, but are making their money off the Internet by tracking consumers and showing them ads.
If Google and Facebook don’t walk this back, it would mean that the Everything Shortage is now winding its way into the corporate money machine in insidious ways.
While at it, Intel shares plunged nearly 9% afterhours.
Intel reported earnings, which missed. It lowered its projections, with revenues to decline by 3% year-over-year in Q4, gross margin to drop by 6.5 percentage points, and earnings per share to plunge by 40%. And then CEO Pat Gelsinger explained how much it would cost to make the company competitive again.
He’d returned to Intel in February to straighten out the company that over the past 10 years had focused on incinerating $84 billion in cash on share buybacks.
He put a stop to those share buybacks and is now trying to get the company back on track, after its technology and manufacturing were surpassed by others, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. And now there’s a price to pay.
The price to pay — in addition to the costs and risks that occur when competition blows by you — now includes up to $28 billion in capital spending just for next year, Intel said. That’s a huge pile of money in one year, even for Intel, amounting to over one-third of its annual revenues, and it sure would be nice now to not have incinerated all this cash on share buybacks.
Even though I have been burned by Intel stock in the past, I am recent investor again. Glad to see engineering has taken the reigns.
Well, look at the bright side.
If China invades Taiwan, you will be rich.
That’s actually the best investing idea I’ve heard in a long time.
Interestingly Taiwan and Turkey have a similar GDP (Turkey’s is actually slightly larger), yet most Emerging Market ETF’s are about 20% Taiwan and only about 1.5% Turkey. Also China’s GDP makes up 1/2 of the total GDP for all EM countries yet most ETF’s only contain about 20% China.
I suppose China invading Taiwan would most likely solve this problem.
Business is financed different in different countries. USA business funds mostly through equities.and corporate bonds. Germany uses banks to finance a lot of business so their weighting in stock etf’s is small for their economic size.
How about GDP per capita? Turkey is a basket case compared with Taiwan. Currency has spiraled down from near parity a few years back to 7: 1 last time I looked. Then there is the related but separate problem of Erdogan.
This Taiwan thing has me puzzled. Is there inside info that the US and allies UK, Oz and Japan are going to let this happen? If the US abandons Taiwan, after saying repeatedly it won’t, then China could overwhelm the defense.
If it doesn’t and folks still think this is going to be a cakewalk for China then they are out of touch with military reality. All I could suggest for reading would be our only comparable on this scale: D-Day. The Allies had complete control of the intervening ocean, and near total control of the air. The CCP will have neither. The distance to Taiwan is more than twice that to Normandy, so with satellite surveillance there is no possibility of surprising the defense by leaving at night and arriving at dawn.
If the US and allies contest this, it is possible not a single intact unit will reach Taiwan. The US subs alone could take out the escorts.
But suppose the CCP wins, and the KMT hardliners don’t blow up TSC, to whom will the new owners sell the chips? Obviously there would be a total US embargo, with at least UK, Japan, Oz following and probably most of Europe.
Fortunately, is is pretty likely the CCP does not see war with the US etc. as an investment opportunity.
Snap has been a net taker in society. They have burned through $8.2 billion in capital. At some point, the market stops feeding them capital.
Meanwhile the two largest gold miners are paying out combined $2.75 billion in dividends this year (around 4%)
and they are out of favor. I guess there is a saying going around that BANG is the new FANG. Time will tell if miners can buy love.
My refrigerator started making this insidious creaking door noise just in time for Halloween. Gave up trying to buy a refrigerator replacement because nothing is available with a water filter. Everything worth buying is ridiculously back-ordered. Darn shortage.
Oh but happy, I purchased a home last year. After my divorce, I was reeling financially, and there were huge COVID fears in real estate, but I have young children so I decided to buy anyway. Everyone was super afraid of COVID and there were houses that people wanted to get rid of immediately – even in the Bay Area.
I just barely afforded my Bay Area home (negotiated down the price with the seller thankfully as she was about to die so she didn’t care). Now, the home has appreciated in a year over 700K after a major tech company announced an office close by and the huge price growth of the past year, no way I could afford my home or any home within 50 miles of my current residence.
As an early 30’s Bay Area millennial, it feels like a casino and you either risk it all and win (a basic middle-class life) or fall further and further behind. We live in crazy times. Most of my friends (if not dual-income in tech or finance) don’t have kids and are nowhere close to affording a home.
Goldman Sachs’ 16% estimate of housing growth next year is flat out wrong based on past rates of family formation and childbearing. There is way less family formation going on than in the past. I would bet that 40-50% of Millennials will end up childless in 20 years and have no need for a large middle-class home.
My only daughter, at 42 years old and her 42 year old husband, are childless by choice. No grandchildren for me! But that’s OK as they are a happy and self sufficient couple.
Yep I am seeing some 2X to 2.5X house gains at NC beaches from Jan 2020 panic to today’s prices. Unbelievable to make $300K- $500K while vacationers paid the carrying cost.
Speaking of appliances, my clothes drier belt failed today. Like most of my stuff it’s old. Googled it and it’s an easy repair.
Hopped ony my 31 mph monster scooter and took off on the 8 mile ride to Lowes. Part was in stock and raced back home at break neck speed. $12 for the belt and 50 cents gas and it’s all done. Lovely fall day for a ride made it all better.
It’s really an easy repair if it happens to you. I try to never let a repair person in my house as I was engineer and it’s a big defeat if I can’t fix a mechanical device.
Youtube/etc have really been a godsend for DIY’ers…seeing videos of all sorts of repairs *really* helps and I am constantly amazed by the range of fixes that people post for free.
It does make me wonder about the future of repair call services since 1) they tend to be absurdly overpriced just to get personnel to come out and 2) my guess is that a high percentage of services calls are for things that are actually pretty simple.
My dryer did not have a tensioning wheel, but a tension guide semi circle wear plate. I couldn’t figure it out. I finally found the exact design on You tube. I felt dumb once I saw how simple it was.
Interesting article Wolf. You expose an element of inter-connectedness that many folks might not be aware of. Pain to follow.
I’ve had conversations with my clients, all of whom are in tech sector. They all have reduced their compensation offer to new employees by as much as 40%. Now, imagine someone who was making $100K, now will be making $60K. That is huge. The real economy is collapsing; it is only Wall St. and FED printing that is not collapsing.
Yet, you have con artists such as Cathie Wood who is telling people stocks are in a bull market till 2038.
This is simply not true. First off, the data disagrees. Second off, I’m a tech CEO and wages have gone up 20-40% since beginning of the year. Third, I know folks in tech across the world and wages have gone up, not down.
If you sample the best ______, wages are rising. If you sample the dying, wages are falling.
Yeah, I’ve heard of the alternate universe. Tell it to someone who is not in the nitty gritty of the tech job market. What is wrong with you people spreading false news? Are you paid for it? How do you profit from your lies?
Do you think by rejecting my statement in this little conversation, somehow the stock market won’t collapse? What you and I say will have no bearing; but stop spreading lies.
What lies exactly? This is data, Dan. I didn’t speak to the stock market. Indeed, we live in a reality where the stock market could take a nasty hit, while wages continue to rise. That would be a good thing.
So, you are a tech CEO, right?
Tell us about a few specific technologies that you use in your business and what is their purpose. And don’t give some general technologies. Tell me about what technology your teams are using for ML modeling.
Did you run the BS checker on that?
No, but I did run it on yours and it was off the charts. 🤣🤣🤣
Every bull market breeds a worthless Wall Street celebrity good at self-promotion and garnering attention and not much else.
Maybe if they are help desk or repairing printers.
Companies can’t find talent. One friend said he is topped out at his gov contractor, pretty young making $115k, said his old boss hit him up and he is trying to jump to $130+.
Another friend that works for AWS said it’s a good time to be looking.
Turned on my linkedin feel free to contact me option and it’s giving me tons of jobs. Mostly cloud architect stuff. If I can pick up a bump for $40K or more and job looks fun/challenging I will jump. Need to keep up with the jump in house prices.
Whoa……..Sounds like some problems out there. There are many that think we are at the edge of a cliff. What do you think ??
Everyone can see that we are at the edge of cliff. The only idiots who can’t see it are in crypto, Tesla, or Wall St. lala lands; but soon enough, they’ll pay the price for their stupidity.
As a tech CEO in advertising, this isn’t a normal Q4. That’s for sure. I started my company out of the Great Recession, and this is the weirdest Q4 yet in terms of market trends. It is possible to navigate and mostly driven by shortages. I think the shortages will pass by Q2 2022.
Let me ask you again:
So, you are a tech CEO, right?
Tell us about a few specific technologies that you use in your business and what is their purpose. And don’t give some general technologies. Tell me about what technology your teams are using for ML modeling.
If you run into Bobber, tell him this is how I BS check my sources 🤣🤣🤣.
You claimed to be a tech CEO; what happened? You can’t even put 2 sentences together regarding technology? And you come here and claim the following. People see how much some of these people lie and lie on a subject that has no bearing on anything.
======================
“This is simply not true. First off, the data disagrees. Second off, I’m a tech CEO and wages have gone up 20-40% since beginning of the year. Third, I know folks in tech across the world and wages have gone up, not down.
If you sample the best ______, wages are rising. If you sample the dying, wages are falling.
What’s your business model?
Spying on people and selling their data.
What if they don’t like that and figure out a way to block it?
Ummmmmm….
“Those privacy settings that Apple had implemented were expected to cause some pain in the advertising business that lives off consumer tracking and analysis. But Spiegel said that the hit to Snap’s advertising business was more than expected.”
Who are these companies? Snap huh, whut? Places for social media victims to kvetch? Intel? Linux runs perfectly on AMD.
Pro tip. You can get a $20 dollar unlimited talk and text monthly subscription with no data from t-immobile. No data means no background data reporting on all your farts to central command.
Your phone. your online presence, and the record of your purchases are not your total reality. Just shart that off. Become an autonomous person that can find their way around without a robot voice leading the way.
Linux may run perfectly on AMD, but AMD is in for hard times as well. AMD motherboards need the same (or substantially similar) GPU boards, memory chips, HDDs, and power supplies that Intel boards do. It is the lack of parts (or very slow delivery of parts) that is killing chip customers.
The demand is there for devices, but try getting the latest devices!
At least that is the problem in Australia, although overall demand is down as well due to lockdowns and strikes.
It must be hard on Intel when potential customers can’t get their hands on the latest chips and motherboards from them. Also, support components, say from NVidia, are out of stock (at least in Australia). Without developers getting their hands on the latest hardware the applications that can take advantage of that hardware are not developed. Without applications demand falls further. A vicious cycle develops.
My company has customers, we have requirements, but we can’t get parts or parts only arrive VERY SLOWLY. Of course, having some customers in hard “lockdown” regions doesn’t do much for demand either.
Welcome to the era of “Post Buy Back” !!!!
Meanwhile
“former President Donald Trump announced that he would be launching his own social media platform. In addition to setting the stage for an early 2022 launch of Truth Social, he also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) to come public. DWAC stock has risen an astounding 336% since this morning.”
Does this mean he finally can spell hamberders correctly? As If Elon Musk, Chamath Palihapitiya, Michael Saylor, Cathie Wood are not enough; we needed another con artist.
Saving grace for Snap et al.: “When business is good you should advertise. When business is bad you MUST advertise.”
The point of the article is that there is no point in advertising if you have no inventory of stuff to sell.
David Stockman is wicked smart at seeing the big macro picture. He said about 5 years ago that the advertising industry just isn’t big enough to support the market caps of the tech firms that are hoping to steal it away from tv and print even if they get every dollar it’s just not that much money.
Bought the Trump SPAC (ticker DWAC) that’s going to be his new media platform. Made bigger percentage gains in a few hours than I have on any short or long term trade, ever. Real work doesn’t pay in this clown world.
Yep. Fed is making it worse. If rates stay at zero we are all going to be asset rich with nothing available to buy.
When median income is $34K, half the country isn’t worth advertising to because they have no money.
I started off the year intending to make it a low buy year, instead it became a big buy year, due to stuff going to heck in a straight line. Coke Cola can advertise all they want, but I stopped buying it two years ago, because I couldn’t afford it back then, still can’t. I could list many more items. I don’t even care about the shortages anymore, can’t afford to. Next year is shaping up to be a no buy year.
In a real economy, when the economy crashes, there is no money to spend; that causes all the prices to come down, and thus make life a bit less difficult.
But now, they con artists at the FED and the scammers of Wall St have pumped up all asset prices even higher than before; this has caused commodities to inflate instead of deflate.
Now, we have lower income, but also much higher prices thanks to that POS Powell. It’s going to be extremely hard on the poor and the middle class.
Fed knows printed money handed out gets people to spend it, but it’s a tool to use in an emergency. They have been on a 20 year print run and the economic patient is dying.
People forget how much the Spanish Flu pandemic changed the world. It brought on an abrupt end to WW1 and government stimulation brought own the Roaring 20s, which resulted in the Great Depression. So far, we are o n the same path. But, of corse the Fed has learned those lessons!
Oh Snap!!!
I just have to say that. Someday TSMC might just swallow Intel or our deep state will demand a merger of the two behemoths for national security reasons.
Internet advertising is utilitarian, has no value added, and therefore is useless.
Are you speaking from experience? :)