People Made Heroic Efforts to Spend. Inflation Ate Their Lunch

The big shift from durable goods to services is underway.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Some stimulus checks are still straggling into bank accounts, and the extra unemployment moneys from the federal government are still flowing to claimants in about half the states, and that money is getting spent, but all this extra money is a lot less than it used to be, and some stock market gains are also getting spent as part of the Wealth Effect, and employers are having to raise wages to attract people back into the workforce, and wages have ticked up, and that money too is getting spent. People are making a heroic effort to spend. But red-hot inflation is eating it up.
“Real” (inflation adjusted) personal income without transfer payments: Personal income – including income from interest, dividends, rental property, etc. – but without stimulus payments, unemployment payments, and other transfer payments from the government, and all of it adjusted for inflation, was still below where it had been in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
This is a function of how many people are earning money, and of higher wages and higher income from rental properties, etc. But inflation is the insidious counter-force. Adjusted for inflation, real personal income without transfer payments hasn’t improved much in recent months despite many more people getting back to work and despite higher wages, because inflation ate up the increase in aggregate income. Note the pre-pandemic trend line (green):
Personal income from all sources, including transfer payments, not adjusted for inflation, ticked up a smidgen for the month and was up 2.3% year-over-year.
But adjusted for inflation, personal income from all sources fell 0.4% in June from May, and was down 1.6% from June last year. The three spikes in the chart reflect the three waves of stimulus payments that created some of the weirdest distortions in the US economy ever. But the stimulus effects are now fading
“Real” consumer spending: Inflation ate their lunch. People are trying, that’s for sure. They’re out there spending money hand over fist, but adjusted for inflation, spending hasn’t gone anywhere in four months.
Not adjusted for inflation, spending on goods and services rose 1% in June from July, to a new record.
But adjusted for inflation, “real” spending on goods and services ticked up less than half that, after having dropped in May, and is still below where it was in April:
Real spending on services rose 0.8% in June from May, but was still way below pre-pandemic levels. Services include the biggies such as rents, healthcare, hotel and other travel bookings, entertainment and sports events, etc.
During the pandemic, spending shifted from services to goods, particularly durable goods, and this shift is now reversing, with spending on services coming back, but still being way down, and with spending durable goods declining, but still being heroically high. Compared to June 2019, real spending on services was still down 2.7%:
Real spending on durable goods fell 2.5% in June, the third month in a row of declines, after the stimulus-high in March and April. But amid shortages ranging from semiconductors to raw materials, tight inventories, transportation backlogs, and massive price spikes, triggered by sudden stimulus-powered demand, the durable goods business remains at nosebleed levels:
Real spending on nondurable goods rose 1.2%, after two months of declines, but remained below the record in March. These purchases are centered on supermarket items, personal care items, gasoline, etc. Supermarkets in particular benefited during the pandemic as consumption shifted from workplaces and surrounding businesses to the home. And as the phenomenon of working from home continues with energetic persistence, consumption patterns follow:
This consumer spending data for June was largely incorporated into the GDP data for the second quarter, released yesterday: All this stimulus, so little to show for. Read… Socked by 6.4% Inflation, Record Trade Deficit, Inventory Shortages, and Drop in Government Spending, “Real” GDP Jumps Disappointingly
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
You cannot print prosperity, wealth or a middle class.
And the soon to be real hangover consequences are going to be brutal.
“All this stimulus, so little to show for it.:
“You cannot print prosperity, wealth or a middle class.”
You’re right, but a lot of people think short-term. My wife’s ne’er-do-well nephew keeps bragging that he and his wife make more on stimmies than working, so why work?
They’ll milk that cow for as long as they can.
“My wife’s ne’er-do-well nephew keeps bragging that he and his wife make more on stimmies than working, so why work?”
Not a fan of these people. At all.
After 25 years of using the internet, just want to say that Wolf Richter, as far as economics and the effects on real people, you and your commenters are the best, clearest and most useful educational website out there.
Remember the pre-internet pull off tabs with a phone number along the bottom of a flyer posted on bulletin boards? I print hundreds of those with a brief description and wolfstreet.com url. After engaging them in conversation, I ask most working men and women I encounter.
“You are being screwed by the economy aren’t you?”
They always agree.
“Take this and go online to learn about what’s happening to you and the country.” Every one handed out is a little insurrectionist act.
Thanks
Amen bro!
The truly scary part about monetary debasement and its effects on price inflation is just how truly understated dollar debasement really is. We see from the articles in this excellent blog that prices are indeed rising year over year and nowadays month over month. But what our current price inflation measurement tools really miss out on is a measure of the hidden currency debasement that is not accounted for in the price reductions we do NOT get to enjoy because of manufacturing, transportation, and service providing increases in efficiency.
Instead, the (retarded) Fed makes every effort to sell the gullible public on the validity of precisely the opposite effect: hedonic adjustments.
I think most people have never heard of the Fed and these people also can’t spell “hedonic adjustments” to save their lives.
Buy, buy, buy. Lending Club says thanks.
Call it hedonistic adjustments and we get more of a reaction.
See latest comments by BoC re: inflation: they assure us inflation is unlikely to persist… (Article in financial post in Canada)
What confuses me is that in the last few months the dollar has done pretty good on forex against several major currencies.
Where I live (Thailand), it has gained about 10% against the Thai baht since the beginning of the year. (This is good for me, since my main living expenditures are in Thai baht).
So the other currencies are debased even more than the dollar, or is it some function of the dollar being the world reserve currency?
Did the dollar get stronger because a couple of months ago Powell mentioned that, somewhere around 2023, the U.S. would start thinking about talking about tapering? And this excited the wealthy international interests to swing toward the dollar?
For the answer to your question, look at the demand for US Treasuries, almost at any price
Andrew:
“A strong dollar is making Treasuries more attractive to foreign buyers — a key source of demand as the U.S. government pumps up supply to fund the response to COVID-19 — and buoying already robust international demand for the asset class even as yields fall, according to experts.”
According to (some) experts, the foreign demand for Treasuries is strengthened by the strong dollar, not vice-versa. So it seems like the strong dollar is not adequately explained by demand for Treasuries.
Why does the Fed have to buy and monetize Treasuries if there is such a strong demand for the Treasuries?
“They’re out there spending money hand over fist, but adjusted for inflation, spending hasn’t gone anywhere in four months.”
On paper, in my case, it looks like this. If you look closely though, what I’ve done is kill housing, taxes, and healthcare and pass that burden to NIMBYs living in HCOL areas thanks to Remote Work.
Sure, so far it seems I’m spending more because I’m fixing the REO I bought for basically the cost of the lot the house sits in. I’m not paying rent ever again, I locked property taxes under $1k, and live in an LCOL selling services to NIMBYs living in HCOL.
The biggest arbitrage isn’t financial, it’s geographical. Americans don’t need to wait until retirement to move to LCOL areas. Thanks God! Sure, moving costs look like an increase of spending, but it’s an investment towards NEVER AGAIN wasting $ on bloated housing, taxes and healthcare.
Despite taxes, COL and congestion, people younger ones always move to cities like NY or LA. Think about this way, I never met anyone from Wyoming in my 10+ years of living here. In young age, its very essential to gain knowledge (schools), money (high paying jobs), experience (doctors, lawyers) and general interaction with people. I would say, people are the major resources to know. Once after gaining experience with these and potential to earn money, it would be good to move to WV or AR or MO for retirement or semi-retirement. Its a carrier-drawback to move away to move to small towns.
You are thinking like a Boomer, the young now connect online in the US and abroad.
Yep….people are spending more money but that does not translate into more stuff. It is the same amount….it just costs more.
I think we are seeing shinkflation. A lot of food products are shinking. The old 1/2 gallon of ice cream containers are now about the size of Ben and Jerry.
Gatorade which was 32ozs for it seems like forever is now 28oz. That right there is 12% inflation.
> I think we are seeing shinkflation.
I haven’t seen this nor price increases at my local Trader Joe’s.
Again, not being in a NIMBY area helps.
All my friends complaining about food inflation are in NIMBY areas, so likely the issue of housing costs for employees and the store’s rent have a final cost impact for those areas. Not my case.
When Mr powell admitted that his prediction of ‘transient’ is not only happening but tacitly forecasted that it will keep go on, up, more than he thought. He offered no shor term solution.
Any business owner of any kind after hearing this, got an open licence to increase prices or reduce the size of products. Why the SURPRISE? How many call their representatives to protest this?
I still think the future is Japanese
Stagflation?
Andrew, can you explain why you think this? Their government, social norms and population makeup are nothing like this country.
High debts, property bubbles, the USA off shored a lot of its industry, I don’t think you will have inflation, Im thinking peak debt, falling incomes, defaults. The growth is just not happening.
Im thinking this as Im in a highly geared industry and I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel.
Look at milk production, no sign of inflation here.
“Milk powder values could come under further pressure in the months to come if global demand falters. Dairy Market News notes that some Southeast Asian countries likely ordered extra skim milk powder (SMP) in the first half of the year, hoping to avoid shortages caused by shipping delays. But now, “inventories may be building to the point where buyers are willing to wait before making more purchases.” If that’s the case, a slowdown in demand could collide with growing supplies. Global milk output is high and rising. In May, milk production among the four largest dairy exporters other than the United States outpaced the prior year by 2.5%. Throw the U.S. in the mix, and output among the big five was 3.1% greater than in May 2020. That’s the largest year-over-year increase since late 2017, which does not bode well for prices in the coming year.”
Thanks, some good thoughts here. I still think our social norms would have to change dramatically if we were to morph into an Asian economy and lifestyle.
No, the future is China. Not Japan. It will now take a little longer than in 2012 because of the big guy in charge, but the that’s only temporary, he is only president for life.
MCH, concur.
Google Japans property bubble and their lost decade. You won’t be like China, China has artificially low wages, lots of highly educated people coming on stream, very low birth rates, a very export orientated command economy that does as it’s told.
I suspect you will face a ‘lost decade’ the worst of outcomes. Falling assets, falling real wages and lots of unemployment.
The only difference is that China knew how to get into the driver seat. They were well on their way until 2012, then momentum carried them through a little further. But all of the goodwill has been used up because of the big guy…. All of the things that China is being accused of now, none of them are new, or even that different from before.
The only difference in reality is that somebody wanted a legacy and put himself ahead of the country. So things are coming off the rails a bit. If he just acted like his predecessors a little more, China would have been firmly ensconced in the driver seat in the next ten years. And the bozos here would be left wondering how it all happened. Now he has to struggle for control of that driver seat and it’s far too visible a struggle.
Without social cohesion, all is lost. Japan had a huge bubble, etc, etc, that’s all true, but I bet most of the commentators here never set foot in Japan even once. It’s by no means a perfect country, but compared to the US it might as well be. Crime is super low, the people are mostly super honest (you can leave laptops etc in Starbucks for hours, and no one will steal them), and of course it’s a homogeneous nation (no chance of an internal war).
In 2020 alone we had George Floyd, etc, and early this year we had the Jan 6th event. But hei, no problem, we’ll scream USA, USA all the way to kingdom come. And lest we forget, 2021 is on track to be the most violent year in the US in 2 decades. I don’t even want to imagine what will happen once the next depression starts.
Worked with a guy this week who complained about the price of beef and how he was not buying it much these days. He felt it was the grocery store gouging him.
I explained to him a number of factors why things are going up to the best of my ability (I’m no Wolf!) and he said “Oh.” Mind you, this guy is a sports enthusiast and can tell you about what teams are doing, but knows absolutely nothing about financial markets or much of our politics. He speaks for a lot of people I work with. They just know things are going up in price and they’re not happy.
It will be interesting to see what happens when we really get a financial crisis and how people respond. There is a popular American forecaster that has a saying and I believe it’s true…”When people have nothing left to lose, and they’ve lost everything, they lose it.”
Stay prepped, my friends.
“But red-hot inflation is eating it up.”
I’m retired. I am learning quickly how inflation negatively impacts a fixed income. Especially food prices. Ouch!
Milton Friedman said , “low interest rates signal tight money high interest rates easy money”.
If the USA gets inflation and they lift interest rates, assets will crash. There is some form of self levelling mechanism. What has happened, we have been financialised by banks and finance. What happens when borrowing gets tough when lenders don’t want devalued dollars back some time in the future?
I think you will start to see demand fall and the knock on effect of that on business.
If you only rented in SF over the last 20 years. Now you can get tenant buyouts.
Saw a new one on KTVU about tenant buyout. The goal is to kick out the current tenant who has their rent controlled by giving a lump sum, and then jacking up the rent.
Only in SF can you get paid the equivalent of a few months rent by the landlord to move out. So they can charge the appropriate rent. The market is just hilarious.
Yet at the same time, rents in other part of SF is going down. What a strange world.
Generationally speaking we here who are old will be made to suffer inflation to eliminate the gigantic obligations of government. The young will support this imposition as they too will be held, “face down,” never, for most, to achieve what those 55 and above have historically enjoyed.
High speed inflation is nearly impossible to manage by anyone with preservation of capital paramount even to the point of only being able to slow the devaluation of cash. What good does it do for me to have a 700K ranch when after selling expense/repairs/negotiations leave me with say 300K in best case scenario.
With 80K retirement having just lost about, in my guestimate, about 20% value means I have 66K buying power….WOW and all in about a year’s time.
I am a builder. I can move to say Tennessee which is amazingly affordable but it is the South…. Still, no mortgage seems the best way to protect with nothing else as valuable or certain. Land and a say 1200 foot compact home with barn, shop, and land management equipment will ensure a productive life with an element of freedom most here cannot fathom.
People talking about this are like cats on a red hot tin roof. Even a better metaphor is how horses behave as a herd. If one horse gets spooked the entire herd will move en masse until it perceives no threat.
Really, the issue is what can be done…RIGHT? Not much really….RIGHT?
The “solution” here is different for all but I thing most would agree that it is nearly impossible to avoid what inflation will do as it is like COVID on steroids’ in effect.
Like the funds getting the data (from RobinHood) on the platform small investor investor behavior on RobinHood (amazing double meaning!) is the metaphor describing best what seems to be happening over all.
Conclusion? Only a few will survive this especially since after the run up inflation is done MONEY WILL NEVER RETURN TO THE VALUE IT HAD A YEAR AGO.
If you think inflation is coming borrow like crazy, let inflation destroy the value of money, repayments get easier and easier, saving is for fools. Easy peasy
Not when income is fixed or even worse when working and hoping to stay employed.
Cash for land, build my home at wholesale price and watch my retirement become less and less year after year…
Debt is not a good thing….
debt is okay with inflation. Without inflation in wages it comes crashing down. I am 60, I started a business in 1984, i borrowed at %19, I had to prove to the bank I could return over %30 in my business. Fear of losing your job does not make one spend, all the Central Bank attempts to create inflation have been in vain, all you got was asset bubbles as people capitalised low and lower interest rates into property and equites.
Debt is good with inflation. Specifically at a fixed low rate when inflation is higher than the rate of your debt.
> Not when income is fixed or even worse when working and hoping to stay employed.
Of course. You are the first American I come across who gets this very basic fact.
Feed for cattle is an issue now from the drought.
Meant for JK
The new normal
—————————–
Owning a home is no longer feasible for Americans coming of age in the 21st century, according to Bloomberg columnist Karl Smith, who smugly suggested in an op-ed that they stop worrying about whether they can afford a house, ignore the asset-stripping investment vultures, and just embrace the depressing reality of lifelong debt peonage under the rule of those same private equity giants.
Lest there be any misunderstanding, the feudalist character of this glorious new “sharing economy” is reflected in one increasingly popular “solution” for the generation currently facing the steep uphill climb to pay off their student loans. Under this scheme, known as Student Loan Asset Backed Securities (SLABs), students are invited to essentially indenture themselves to some corporation, paying off their debts by selling off a percentage of every paycheck they subsequently receive until the balance is zero. Any questions?
Feudalism for thee, but not for me
With multi-trillion-dollar asset managers such as BlackRock, Blackstone Group, State Street, and Vanguard flaunting their bottomless pockets, ordinary mom-and-pop landlords looking to buy an extra property or two to open up a guaranteed income stream don’t have a chance in such a rigged market – and neither do their tenants.
Just as they did after the 2008 mortgage implosion, giant corporations are sprouting up everywhere, snatching for-sale homes off the market sight unseen, paying a hefty premium to do so, then turning around and charging fee-laden premiums to the new tenant for what, in pre-“new-normal” times, would have been considered the landlord’s responsibility.
Having nabbed the coveted post of running the US Federal Reserve’s special investment vehicles under the CARES Act last year – not once, but thrice – BlackRock is rapidly outpacing its progenitor, Blackstone, in terms of sheer rapacious asset-stripping. Massive asset managers such as Vanguard and State Street have so much money one might think they’re literally running out of things to spend it on – but the firms’ return to manipulating the market suggests more sinister machinations are at work. Far from running out of things to purchase, the private equity coteries are reducing entire industries into vertically integrated, dehumanizing life cycles
Buying a home even means your competing with an online investment platform. LOL
——————–
A bidding war broke out this winter at a new subdivision north of Houston. But the prize this time was the entire subdivision, not just a single suburban house, illustrating the rise of big investors as a potent new force in the U.S. housing market.
D.R. Horton Inc. built 124 houses in Conroe, Texas, rented them out and then put the whole community, Amber Pines at Fosters Ridge, on the block. A Who’s Who of investors and home-rental firms flocked to the December sale. The winning $32 million bid came from an online property-investing platform, Fundrise LLC, which manages more than $1 billion on behalf of about 150,000 individuals.
The country’s most prolific home builder booked roughly twice what it typically makes selling houses to the middle class—an encouraging debut in the business of selling entire neighborhoods to investors.
“We certainly wouldn’t expect every single-family community we sell to sell at a 50% gross margin,” the builder’s finance chief, Bill Wheat, said at a recent investor conference.