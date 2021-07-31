My Thoughts on Selling a Successful Family Business: McNellis

Rushing down a mountain can kill you, rushing to sell a business can cost you a fortune.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
Thirty-eight years ago, friends went on a day hike near Yosemite. The couple took the wrong fork up a dry creek bed and, instead of the picnic spot they sought, soon found themselves bouldering ever higher against a steepening slope. Finally, the alarmed woman insisted they stop and await help. Embarrassed by his faulty wayfinding, her boyfriend ignored her pleas, and started down the mountain. He fell to his death within minutes. She spent two nights shivering in the wilderness awaiting a helicopter rescue.
Only 15% of Mount Everest’s 212 climbing deaths between 1921 and 2006 occurred on the way up. Almost all happened on the descent. British Medical Journal 2008
No better metaphor for business exists than mountain climbing. Both are challenging, exhausting and, on occasion—say, cresting a ridge—exhilarating. And if you don’t pause every so often to smell the edelweiss, to admire how far you’ve come, you’ll miss the magic of both endeavors.
As with mountaineering, the way up in business is grueling, but it’s also satisfying and often enjoyable. Going down—selling a successful family company—isn’t much fun and can be dangerous. Three basic routes lead off Biz Peak: a sale or gift to heirs, a sale to key employees, and a sale to a third party. Naturally, there are countless variations on those three descents.
A family transfer may be ideal…if you happen to have bright heirs who are interested in your business. The catch is that, for the sake of those bright heirs’ sense of self-worth, they should learn the business elsewhere, to know in their hearts that they could succeed without being handed the combination to the company safe.
That takes time. Paraphrasing Eric Clapton, it takes 10,000 hours to learn any job worth having. This means your heirs should spend five years working elsewhere. And, once they start working for you, you need to stick around for another handful of years while—here’s the hard part—letting go of the steering wheel.
The age old problem with family transfers is that one heir typically runs the business while her siblings are mere shareholders, often creating insurmountable conflicts of interest; the CEO heir wants to reinvest the cash flow and take the business to its next level while the others are demanding fat dividends.
A sale to key employees has curb appeal; after all, they’re the faithful Sherpas who bundled you to the summit. The catch—there’s always a catch—is this: While they likely have the expertise to run your business, they never have the cash to buy you out. Your sale must be on such generous terms that it borders on giving the company away: e.g. nothing down and a pay-out from the company’s cash flow over five years.
This means you’re keeping your corner office until you’re paid off. One friend sold his financial services company to his employees at book value in exchange for an annual salary of $250,000 and twenty percent of the company’s profits over the ensuing five years.
By the way, “book value” is accountant speak for not much; the book value of a service company consists of its accounts receivable and the depreciated value of its few hard assets (e.g. the antiquated computers and worn-out couch). It’s been said a thousand times: The real assets of a service company go home at six o’clock.
If you’re lacking talented heirs or employees, a third-party sale is your way out. Google has dozens of paid ads by eager business brokers and even more formulations for determining the value of your business. A little research will reveal that six months is warp speed for the sale of a business and that they often take several years.
Worse, if your business depends on income from clients that can walk tomorrow (that is, virtually every business), then chances are—once again—you’re sticking around after the closing. Your buyer will likely insist on an earn-out that keeps you on the bench long after your name is no longer on the team jersey.
This is all a way of saying that, whether you sell to family, friends, or strangers, you need to plan years ahead if you want to cancel that subscription to the Wall Street Journal and devote yourself to snorkeling on Maui. Rushing down a mountain can kill you, rushing to sell a business can cost you a fortune. Put another way, selling a little early—going out on top—is how you maximize your return.
Final bit of advice: Hire an advisor, whether a broker for smaller companies or an investment banker for substantial businesses. Hire this advisor three years before you want to close the sale of your business to give him the opportunity to prepare it for sale.
Chances are you’re expert in your chosen field, but also pretty fair that you know little about evaluating your business, and next to nothing about the process of selling a company. And nothing like a savvy broker to drum up competition, even when there isn’t any. Now, if I would just follow my own advice… By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
More common today is a massively overvalued/hyped IPO or sell to a celebrity SPAC… :-)
“Three basic routes lead off Biz Peak: a sale or gift to heirs, a sale to key employees, and a sale to a third party. Naturally, there are countless variations on those three descents.”
well then ‘anything’ I get from business I plan on ‘quitting’ in 5 years means i should take ANYTHING OFFERED
lucky for me I have $0 inventory
Thank you John for sharing that very good advice.
A good way to think about things, is if you’ve spent decades building up a family business, spend time and energy to maximize the value when you sell out. After all, one of the reasons you build up a company is to have a store of value as well as to make a profit along the way. As my dad got older, we had our eyes on selling out for about five years.
Family farms are frequently much more complex than an outsider might imagine, and I know of many multi-generational farmers who have been faced with having their kids step away from the Ag. business. Since they’ve got no one to hand off the operations to, they will stay at it a long time, and in most cases keep the land to rent it out for income, and keep the land in the family as their store of value after they finally make their last run in the combine.
Most of the seed farm operations Dad and I worked with were multi-generation with two generations working together.
An English 900 acre estate was kept in the same family for 400 years.
The Rothschild family has kept a multi-billion dollar fortune for generations.
The Bacardi (rum) family dynasty was founded in 1862.
In Japan the Tsuen Tea House was opened in 1160 AD and is operated by the Tsuen family.
When I was in business school in the early 80’s I had a class called entrepreneurship, where we took on a business ( that volunteered) as a project. I got a little known company ( at the time) called Traeger Industries in Mt Angel Oregon. They were a family business that made a whole range of wood and wood-pellet fired products in a very crude factory. They liked my project findings ( I guess) because they hired me after business to help improve their operations. After a year of working there I prepared a report telling them they had too many eggs in one basket and they needed to focus on one product. They took my advise and divested of everything except the Pellet Grill Joe Traeger had invented while I was there. I left to form my own company and for the next 17 years part of my business was making all the complicated parts for their growing line of Pellet Grills. Then in the early 2000’s they sold out to a small conglomerate that also made Jetways for a few million in cash ( less than 15). They did not take their time and get good advise and they didn’t keep any ownership share. Yesterday Traeger Grills had an IPO and went public for a little under $2 billion. Even a 5% stake would have been worth $100 million. A good example of a rushed sale costing serious money.
Amazing. IPO land is nutty.
I did a 5 trillion + work of art and gave it to the US govt to backstop re-hypothecated treasuries.
The Traeger story is a good one. I remember Joe kicking his gas grill off a cliff because it kept burning his chicken. He knew there must be a better way to bbq. I still have an original Texas grill made in 1989. It still works great. Since they sold out to “the man”, and the grills are now made in China, they’re garbage.
Very interesting article and it struck a personal note. I was once an employee who was slated to be a part owner in a company buyout, a small and thriving airline. I was one of the pilots and also manager. Plus, I had some cash. It was a great place to work and we made very good profits as we shared them with bonus checks. It was also a fun place to work and we gave it all. But the owner could never let go when the sell time came near, and in fact began to micro manage as he tightened his grip. After a year or so the talk of selling evaporated. I moved on and went back to school as we started to lock horns more and more frequently about many things. Over the next two years most key employees left, and the few that remained were embarrassed to stay (they reported years later). And now, after 40 years the owner is down to 3 employees, and 2 are relatives. The son in law is said to hate it, but is stuck. There is just no one left and virtually no business exists, and that was before Covid. The owner is now in his mid 70’s, and continues to show up to work at 6:30 every morning, or so I am told. 40 years of it, with the phone available 24/7. For what?
There is a time to sell, and/or move on for everyone. Otherwise, it’s like planting the same crop in the same field every year, with no fertilizer. Mining the soil until nothing grows. But I get itchy feet and always have.
(Willie Nelson)
Turn out the lights, the party’s over
They say that, ‘All good things must end’
Let’s call it a night, the party’s over
And tomorrow starts the same old thing again
Good luck with your decision, Mr McNellis. I am sure it is very hard with many mixed feelings. I do not think selling to employees is the way to go as you will not really be free from the business. And if they screw it up, you will be forced to take it back instead of moving on. When it’s time to go a clean break is best, imho. If any employee(s) want to really buy you out they can arrange their own financing and get on with it.
