THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Dollar’s Purchasing Power Gets Zapped. It’s Permanent

This combo of massive QE, repressed interest rates, huge government stimulus with borrowed money, and raging inflation is new in recent history (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Yeah but, look at the people without work, this is not your grandparents inflation. Whats happened is you have borrowed from the future and at ZIR there is no future left, its all been brought forward to today, Japan is showing you the way, it’s all downhill and they are savers, so better off than the West will be.
ultimate goal = bankrupt 99.9%(yes many ONLY millionaires will get wiped out also
then .1% will control congress(as it does today)
I say instead we DECLARE all FEDERAL/STATE/GOVT debt to be null and void and issued FRAUDULENTLY
let .1% and foreigners eat it – I’m not paying(though we ALL get to play game)
With your plan, anyone with a pension that’s invested in T-Bills (gov debt) will also forfeit their retirement. Not sure that will be a popular option.
That is exactly why the 1% destroyed average pensions and forced them in 401K. Now everyone’s retirement is tied to how well business manages it debt. It’s amazing the concept of stock market and how twisted it can become for greed.
Not true. Just as Social Security and Medicare for all can receive funding from any source, government and private pensions can also be funded from any source, say the “ Defense “ budget, for instance ?
That will only work in the context of a General Strike during a Socialist revolution. Sounds good !
what does shifting funding from defense budget to SS and medicare have to do with a socialist revolution?
Whatever label you want to swing around they are already what they are.
A numerical change doesn’t make them more or less of what they are.
It’s all moot anyway, it’s all looking in the rearview mirror. The earth is burning and there’s nothing that’s going to change it other than say 6-7 billion less pink-skinned monkeys.
Something has to give. The Fed as decided to sacrifice the $USD.
They are no longer independent by any stretch, but a handmaiden to the US Government.
It didn’t have to be this way. We could have taken our lumps in 2009.
I don’t think so, I think the US is the world reserve currency, there will be flight towards it, US $ scarce. We are stuck with the US $ until they rewrite Bretton woods.
I am about to sell beef to the USA and China, it will be priced in US$. I am trying to bring a machine in from China, surprise- they want to be paid in US $, demand for US$ is very high at present.
cause other fiat currencies are even WORSE than FAKE MERIKAN $dollar
Lacy Hunt has interesting charts showing USA is cleanest dirty shirt and how growth is related to debt.
Japan has most debt and slowest growth rate. Europe is next with more debt than US and slower growth than US but higher than Japan. China has terrible demographics with average age getting 1/2 year older per year.
Kiwi exporter?
‘The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency for the world, accounting for 60.46% of foreign bank reserves.
Andrew, I believe it’s now in the 40’s.
I had a hunt around, ‘they’ are saying it’s now %59, that was in May. A 24 year low, hence the dollar shortage
The dollar is the tallest midget in the room
Least dirty shirt in the laundry basket.
Wolf, seems dangerous to believe that anything is permanent, other than death. Never say never.
Amen, Marbles. Never say never!
Marbles – small and non-destructive like
ok then I’ll start keeping marbles as assets
along with big supply of wrist-rockets
Bezos and Branson are trying to get out of here alive, the rest of us probably won’t make it.
they forgot to hit booster rockets when they hit outer space
could have him live in infamy floating around universe were he belongs
What a dumb comment. Someone belongs to be ejected into outer space because he’s much more successful than you are?
Bozo and Brainless are flying around in rockets trying to look cool for social media points. These narcissists are an embarrassment to mankind. You can add Musky and all the others, too.
What I find offensive about is how they call themselves, ‘astronauts’. They are basically riding in a recliner while techies and chips do all the work, (say nothing of the design engineers and people doing the building), then when they hit the magic point, remove their seat belts and screw around for 5 minutes.
However, there was a remarkable image of the Bezos primary actually returning to launch pad like one of those 1950s sci fi hokey films, and those cute chicks waiting for the dust down return. What money buys…….spectacles and ‘friends’. Oh, and attention.
Hey wolf got a question how will Basel 3 affect precious metals would be a great article thanks
There’s no there there.
That’s what the article would say. It would the shortest article I ever wrote.
And with all the debasement, somehow AG/AU still can’t seem to rise in proportion to the money printing and endless US debt. Head-scratcher….
I wonder about that as well.
J 457,
They had a huge run over the past couple of years. Don’t you think that was enough to make up for 5% to 10% inflation?
Gold and Silver pale in comparison to stonks and bitcoin.
Not since 2011
Of course gold had a massive run in the past 20 years. In fact, it has been the best performing asset class. But it has been out of fashion recently due to the everything bubble.
However, my own expectation is that at some point when bubbles burst, when profits fall, stocks crash, bonds default, house prices fall because nobody can afford them at these prices, people will look for something that is real and eternal as a store of value.
I was never a real gold bug and for many years I thought that it would not play any monetary role anymore. It didn’t fit the modern, increasingly digital world and governments won’t voluntarily revert back to a gold standard. But the emergence and viability of PRIVATE gold based currencies has changed my view on gold. It is now just as easy to pay for a cup of coffee with gold as with fiat money. All you need now is the mindset that people start using it as money again. It is all there. All you need is a phone app, which people already use for payments.
I have mentioned the situation in Indonesia before (4th largest country in the world by population) where the government has partnered with private parties to effectively launch gold as what is effectively a parallel currency that can be used for payments and savings. Unfortunately the big launch has been delayed by Covid, but should happen in the near future. Then, it will be very interesting to see how it all evolves. Other countries are watching this too.
One way gold currencies can really take off is when a country’s currency crashes and merchants start quoting prices in gold because that way they are more stable. The gold lives outside the banking system, owned by you outright, spread out internationally in insured and independently audited vaults and all you need is an app on your phone.
Anyway, my point is that re-monetisation of gold (first done by private parties) can/will create a new paradigm around gold and that will over time be reflected in PHYSICAL demand and prices.
Using gold and silver as a currency/money will require elimination of capital gains taxes.
To get there, one will need to use the so far dormant power of a state, where their resources in a legal issue are necessary.
The Constitution requires states to tender gold or silver coin in payment of debts. The US mints those coins, but then the US charges a capital gains tax on those coins. Obviously, such a tax means those coins will never circulate as money.
How upside down is that? Consider this: a dollar is defined in the US Code as an ounce of silver (ref: 31 USC § 5112). Federal reserve notes are neither a dollar nor are they redeemable in dollars or anything else (perhaps they would be effectively redeemable in gold and silver coins without a capital gains tax levied upon those coins). However, there is no capital gains tax levied on federal reserve notes, but there is a tax levied on what is defined by statute as a dollar.
How to rectify this bizarre state of monetary affairs?
A state brings a claim in proper venue advantageous to it based on the holding from McCullough v. Maryland, where the court held that the power to tax is the power to destroy such that a state couldn’t lay a tax on US bank notes. As applied to this issue of whether the US can tax what the states must use to pay their debts, based on the holding from McCullough, no the US may not.
Get rid of the capital gains tax on monetary coins, and let the market decide the price and whether they circulate. Waiting for the US Congress to pass laws eliminating the capital gains tax on monetary coins shows a lack of understanding of human nature. It simply is not in the interest of any member of Congress to make their duties substantially more difficult because it would significantly reduce their ability to create infinite amounts of credit and currency. It is in the interest of a state to establish a means to eliminate debts without having to first acquire federal reserve notes.
In global asset market crash, gold and silver are likely to repeat 2008. Both tanked into October and then rallied. When the margin calls start coming, gold will be one of the remaining liquid assets (or at least most liquid) and will likely be sold to cover losses elsewhere.
YuShan, you mentioned that Indonesia was going to make Gold a parallel currency. Can you cite some sources? I have an Indonesian friend, so he should be able to translate Indonesian articles for me.
And no I don’t trust Google Translate.
Too bad I didn’t buy Amazon at $2 in the 1990s but silver was available all decade at$4-$5. And lots of it. Thousand coin bags of silver dollars were plentiful at $5000 bucks. You could pick out the good stuff if you liked coins.
Same in the late teens 2014-2020. Silver bounced around frequently at $13 to $16 and a lot available. Very few were buying. Gotta have paper.
The market prices tell you nothing. Silver dried up almost overnight last year as if it’s rare. There may be actually more gold than silver in the world. There is not enough for everyone on Earth to own an ounce. Premiums are enormous. It all changed in 2020 if you are in the physical precious metals loop.
During the GFC I had to sell all my gold jewelry to survive. I still have my silver jewelry because no one would buy it. As I recall, the silver price was ~$6 then. I did ok selling my gold & diamond pieces getting over half my money back.
I recently watched a video of a silver coin collector who tried to sell his collection due to medical bills. He was shocked to find that he could not recover even half of his money back, even though most of his collection was purchased at low silver prices. His conclusion was that he would have been better off just holding on to the cash he invested in silver.
I am curious to hear if any of you have tried to sell silver recently and how it went.
You’re probably referring to someone who tried to sell numismatic collectible coins. It’s easy to get burned or “buried” buying it. Most buyers make their mistake at purchase. they don’t know what they are doing and overpay.
Since 1989, there has been limited forced selling because all financial stress was temporary. (There was a US coin bubble associated with third party grading in 1989.) That’s what happened in 2008. Most just held on if they could to avoid a fire sale.
I’m expecting a lot of forced selling by collectors and “metal bugs” at some point. Most supposedly “rare” coins (especially US) are common or very common and only sell at current prices due to speculative buying by both collectors and “investors” alike. Buyers pay current prices under the expectation of mostly getting their money back at resale but in a true price crash, much or most of it will never recover (adjusted for price changes) as it isn’t that interesting as a collectible.
The formula for gold prices is yields, the dollar, and stocks, or assets more favored in terms of speculation. Money debasement is not simple supply and demand. The demand for dollars is driven by the condition of the US, their credit rating, and the comparative advantages in Forex. China just instituted a regulatory crackdown. The EU is like always trying to resolve the role of different economies. Japan is moribund. US growth rates long term (dot plot?) are pretty favorable I think. No major wars brewing, the unvaccinated will die and the immigration gates will open in order to replace them. Those dollars are floating around the world eventually they come home. The Russians may have put the first man in space, but the US put the first billionaire in space.
Silver isn’t on hardly anyone’s radar, other than middle class metal advocates. The market value of bullion coins and bars is immaterial in the context of global financial flows and it has no role in the financial system.
Most who speculate in it don’t actually want to own the physical metal. Right now, the spreads are absurd and the liquidity is terrible where you immediately incur a 15% to 20% loss on coins and small bars after you bought it. Sure, you can sell it easily but that’s true of many things if willing to reduce the price enough.
And yet the FED has their foot to the floor, pedal to the metal. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life. Jerome Weimar Boy Powell and Co. are hell-bent on destroying the US!
DC
It is as if the Fed has been hijacked……
I have a guess what has hijacked them….
Why the Federal Reserve can not be held to their mandates….ALL THREE (no dual mandate misdirection play) is beyond reason.
No promotion of inflation….stable prices Mr. Powell
No record low long term interest rates……”moderate” not extremely low, all time low long term interest rates….Mr. Powell
And as for employment, there are record job openings…..so how will zero interest rates compel people to go fill those jobs, Mr. Powell?
What we have here is an entity that has vast control over us, yet they are unelected and we have absolutely no representation with that entity. This is a FINANCIAL DICTATORSHIP!!
The masses sit dumbfounded as they all take a 5% pay cut on earnings, and a 5% cut on any previous earnings which have been saved. Arranged THEFT via a promoted inflation coupled with zero interest rates. Criminal in my opinion.
Just yesterday, I read an article on Nola dot com about the state of Louisiana ending its federal unemployment programs. The programs were ended this past weekend.
The article quoted a study done by an economics professor at LSU on the economic impact of ending these benefits early. The state was losing ~$220M of economic activity by ending these benefits a month early. The professor said the state would have to fill 59K jobs in August just to make up the impact of this loss of income to the state.
Does this news make anybody think the people in charge have a clue about what they are doing. They are either completely incompetent or vile venal scum.
I’m voluntarily cutting my standard of living. I really need very little.
I have the feeling that people who think like that won’t exceed some trivial percentage of the population (1% or whatever). It’s all good for you, but for the rest of the population, cutting spending means being forced to cut spending.
It’s unclear to me what effect the end of forbearance, eviction moratoriums, pandemic unemployment benefits, etc will have. Surely the consensus does not believe that now that we’ve successfully jump-started the economy, it’s all just going to keep rocketing higher.
“It’s all good for you, but for the rest of the population, cutting spending means being forced to cut spending.”
Disagree. How many buy the latest cell phone to replace one that still works perfectly to thank them for their wonderful viral gift to the world along with an associated, expensive service plan? There’s plenty of room for most people to cut completely non-essential games and circuses.
Winston,
You keep using a pejorative for “China” and “Chinese.” I have two choices, delete the entire comment or waste my time editing out the pejorative. I just now edited it out.
I have told you many times. But you do not appear to read my replies. So from now on, your comments with that pejorative will be deleted automatically.
Agreed.
A lot of people have. I think this is the experience of Japan. Once system is loaded up with bad debt that must be kept on life support by Zirp and transferring wealth from savers to debtors the savers just hunker down and save more.
Japan central bank and government threw all they had at it, but when a system has too much debt and you don’t want to rip the band-aid off you just bounce along the zero bound and zero growth land forever.
Wolf you make a couple of assumptions.
Government CPI figure
You call their calculus the lowest of lowball figures. This is the number they are going to lie and swear to. Down the road the dried ink will represent this figure good bad or indifferent.
Long Term Deflation
You rule it out? Because it has only briefly happened what makes you think this won’t become vogue?
Enjoyed the audio. Got me thinking about how we as citizens navigate this mess. The great war cry is that we the consumer can go on strike. The great consumer strike of 2021. I charge you as our STRIKE LEADER
Nathan Dumbrowski,
Just to clarify: What I said was that the government’s inflation measures range from the lowest lowball core PCE (3.5%) to CPI-W (6.1%). And that private-sector measures are higher.
So the Fed is going to swear by core PCE; the government is going to have to live with CPI-U (not mentioned in the article because it’s one of the middle measures) and it’s going to have to pay for CPI-W (SS COLAs).
Wolf,
I hope you are right about the govt giving a decent increase to SS, although I doubt they will. I really don’t think they care anymore if retirees land up homeless or dead. I think there’s been a shift in attitude, on their part, towards the people in general.
My parents retired in the 1970’s during the raging inflation. I vaguely remember them getting an increase of 10-12% back then and also receiving a thirteenth check once or twice. I don’t see this happening now.
Petunia,
The SS COLA for 2022 will be the average of CPI-W for July, August, and September. I will make sure to cover it on a monthly basis as we go through this period.
The thing is even if the COLA for 2022 is 6%, it won’t be enough for many people in many cities to cover the actual price increases they face. But it’s something.
Wolf:
I am suffering from a bit of confusion, here. On one hand you have inflation seemingly running hot and out of control. On the other hand the big bank economists seem copacetic and unconcerned and are not talking about higher interest rates soon. Is this because they believe the Fed, and its “transitory inflation” thesis, intellectually, or is it simply that the brute force of the Fed buying several hundred billion of UST every month is so big and impactful and they don’t want to fight the Fed — and don’t want to argue with them either?
I really do want to change my name to Central Bankers Swinging From Meathooks. It has such a nice ring to it.
As alarming as this may sound, I’m starting to get on the “transitory” bus with Jerome Weimar Boy Powell. I think we’re headed for a massive asset price crash which dwarfs the deflation of the past housing bust. Just a hunch.
Perhaps the lumber conundrum was what they are hoping for the housing market. Drive home pricing into the stratosphere so that when it does take a hit it lies somewhere in the clouds. Prices retreat but not near their pre-pandemic values. At that point the FED begins to increment up the rates.
Nobody should be onboard with price gauging and inflation running rampant
DC & Dumbrowski
I think you are right with respect to pretty much everything except housing. Goods / Services will pull back a bit when supply chains strengthen and inventories rise. People don’t borrow (other than via credit cards) for daily / weekly stuff.
However, as housing continues to Skyrocket but the Fed moves 1/4 pt every 6 months starting in 2 years or so, housing will “settle” but not drop (or drop very little).
Real estate still a good hedge methinks.
I am starting to believe Fed isn’t that powerful and bond market is the predictor of where we are going. It’s saying long term inflation isn’t a problem and we are heading for Japan style low growth and low inflation. Fed’s got the pedal to the metal but long term bonds aren’t buying it.
Old School
“It’s saying long term inflation isn’t a problem ..”
Come on man! The bond market is manipulated by the Fed. They buy 120,000 MILLION A MONTH of federal paper (120 Billion).
When they stop, then the bond market and yield curve can speak to us…but not until.
This is an important point.
There is no price discovery in USG paper until the Fed stops controlling the market. They are very decisively controlling the market. Not just for USG paper, but implicitly for all other US debt.
I don’t see how they can possibly stop doing this, and I’m on-record explaining why. Here’s a recap:
* labor phased out of production equation. HH incomes trending lower
* wealth concentration in hands of few
* must continue transfer payments. All forms, and then some, to move money through the economy
* 1%, even if they wanted to, and they don’t, can’t pay for transfers
* More debt is needed to pay for transfers and keep the charade going
Therefore Fed and other CBs absolutely _must_ control (repress) interest rates.
That’s the main reason why assets like real estate go up. People understand that $ purchasing power is on a down-hill sliding board. Wolf repeats that to us every few days, and the investor-public knows it.
So investors are trying to convert dollars to long-term-useful tangible assets. Blackrock, Bill Gates…the people with good information are buying up tangible assets that have long-term value. Farmland’s not a bad play, houses too.
Meantime, those companies with a good brand and obsolete fundamentals are bought up and looted.
The new owners load up on clubmember-free-money (debt).
Then the owners distribute that money to themselves via buybacks and fees, and then discard the obsolete, spent husk of a company. It was dead with assets before, now it’s dead with no assets. Assets got looted.
So be careful which companies and products you buy into.
Some of these companies and their products are dead men walking, and the owners of those companies are looking for bag-holders.
This will go on until something breaks, and I don’t think anyone really knows when that’s going to be.
The foreclosure forbearance and the eviction moratorium are history. That should return some property to its legal owners. Not sure of its affect on housing or the value of the dollar.
Homelessness might increase. The delta variant will affect tourism as some ignorant people did not get vaccinated. Disney is requiring face masks. Hospitals are filling up. Millions of jobs did not come back.
If only we were all vaccinated hey David?
This pesky pandemic would be behind us… ha!!
Umm…well…yeah, Jacob, that’s exactly what would happen, it would be over with. Are you really unclear about that!?
Wow, it’s like having to argue with people and convince them the moon isn’t made of green cheese.
In the WSJ today
The Fed has bought (or offset by buying similar maturity mortgage backed securities) 76.4% of all the federal debt issued during the pandemic, almost nine times the share of federal debt purchased by the Fed during World War II. The Fed now holds 33.6% of all publicly held federal debt. roughly the same percentage of the debt held by all other American investors combined. The Fed also holds 35% of all federally insured mortgage backed securities.
There is a school of thought that excessive Fed policy provides all the wrong incentives to business. If you give a safety net to financial assets you encourage businesses to do financial engineering as that is safe where real investment is risky. Real long term investment is the key to long term prosperity not wealth affect.
Low rates are stimulative in the short run..
but protracted, they breed unhealthy activities….desperation investing, yield chasing, over leveraging, irresponsible debt creation.
Free markets have corrections….cycles…that flush excesses..
These central bankers deny those healthy functions, allowing excesses to be pent up. The eventual “flush” becomes systemic risking…and enter the central bank to save and accrue more power. Almost by design.
This is exactly what has happened. For example, companies borrowing money to buy back their own stock or pay out dividends. That is exactly the opposite of what you want to happen.
In a healthy economy, companies issue stock to raise capital to invest. When companies buy back their own stock, that is an indication that money is too cheap. Let alone buying back their stock with borrowed money!
It builds in massive instability risks too. We know what happens when credit implodes. But when you finance with equity, no stability risk exists, even when said equity goes to zero.
This also means my monthly donation to the Wolfstreet empire is getting smaller and smaller.
Also, loving the podcast format.
Wolf…
Could you please delve into what seems to be counter veiling monetary actions by the Fed..
The massive RRPs while the QE is still in place.
Seems like just rearranging the furniture.
The RRPs are just overnight…so the net effect is what?
Yet the QE involves much longer maturities…and that effect seems to FAR outweigh any RRP activity.
Thanks
I have many times, including most recently here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/30/feds-reverse-repos-spike-to-1-trillion-cash-drain-undoes-8-months-of-qe/
The securities the Fed buys are of any maturity — so this is unrelated to short or long-term securities. But it sells them the next day to buy more. The effect is a liquidity drain that now exceeds $1 trillion. There is still way too much liquidity out there, but $1 trillion less than there was a few months ago.
The core PCE deflator just hit 3.5% at an annual rate. The last time this happened the 10-year U.S. Treasury yielded 8.3%. Nuff said.
C Smith
And the last time inflation was in this neighborhood…1999 and 2006, 30 yr mortgages were 6%….now 3%.
This Fed is off the rails….criminal.
1) GDP was up $1T since Feb 2020 (not y/y). Durable goods up $600B,
but down since Apr. Tomorrow the next dot.
2) Durable goods spending on houses, cars, RV, bikes…
3) Real income was down, real spending up, with personal saving rate of 9.4%. Are we Japan ?
4) Personal saving : income after tax minus consumption. Saving is
money in the bank, cash under the mattress, buying stocks/bonds,
paying debt like c/c loans…
5) The personal saving rate jumped to $6.4T in Apr 2020, when the stock
markets plunges, wages tank, the gov steam didn’t arrive yet, ==>
herd panic selling and margin calls.
6) Since Apr 2020 the personal saving fell $4.7T from $6.4T in Apr 2020
to $1.7T in June 2021, down 73%. We are not Japan, despite the 9.4% saving rate. We can’t stop spending.
7) We like it so much, we are getting more, more…
Saw some evidence that the housing boom is over. Was in the DC Swamp Sunday and noticed signs on several multifamily Condo units “Price Reduced” . One of these properties I actually lived in many years back before being burned out in a fire. This is the first indication that houses and condos are not selling as fast as they used to as they have become unaffordable. The only solution is price reductions to move the inventory. Looks like music may have stopped playing and the dancing is over., to quote Chuck Price the former CEO of Citi.
Just saw a video of a RE agent in Arizona saying demand is disappearing because buyers are afraid to overpay. She said once these buyers stop looking or sign new leases they are effectively out of the market for another year. It seems buyers are reluctant to pay over asking prices and are walking away. Good!
Inflation will most impact those on the margins. This includes people whose income potential is dwindling, while at the same time, their savings to sustain them in the future is inadequate. About 30-40% of the 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 years old everyday through 2029 fall in this category. Their only hope was that inflation would be tame enough during their retirement to allow them to squeak by. That hope is fading fast. They will end up either being a burden on their family members, or on the government. Likely both.
1) WTI used to be $147, but now its only half price, it’s a bargain,
2) The captives bought RV & F150 on the way to freedom.
3) Fred : PCE fuel oil : peaked in 2008 @ $30.1B, down to $18B in 2020.
4) It will rise in 2021 to a lower high. When school start the summer vacation boom will be over,
5) Congress new transportation bill will choke freedom, WFH is a long term trend, the public transportation is impaired and international flights will get some kind of a delta variant
The boomer generation thought they could just anounce that younger people would have no good housing, no good jobs and no pensions.
As we looked on, from the other side of the tracks. Now and again they’d shout at us “stop buying coffee” then they’d get in their expensive cars, laughing.
Here comes the other half of that bargain.
If inflation raises prices I’ll get a fat raise.
What will they do?
Raise the rents……………
Vast majority only own their own home.
So that’s wrong.
Reverse mortgage. Their heirs won’t like it, but…
You could also lose your job if your employer can’t pass on his higher costs to his customers. Don’t be so flippant.
Or we could have an ’81-’82 style recession on steroids (very likely) , he could lose his job, and then be begging mommy & daddy to move into their basement.
Or maybe have to rent from a Boomer……………
I have been tracking inflation at Home Depot and Costco about a year.
Yesterday, for the first time ever, I saw redwood fencing components drop to what it was a year ago within 50 cents….
Now supply is getting back to normal
Don’t think this will happen with trucks or suvs unless they start selling bare bones versions.
Seems all historical patterns are not as useful to try and understand what may be happening
Trucks are urban men playing frontier dress up.
Everyone gets leasehold so prices are determined by rates.
Yes Wolf. It’s lies, all lies. The Govt/Fed cronies are lying about inflation.
The inflation will continue until there are 3 groups of people: 1) those already made rich by the Govt/Fed crony combo who don’t care, 2) those who followed the government advice and borrowed themselves into permanent debt, and 3) those who were bought by government handouts and left to twist in the wind as the handouts shrink under inflation. Leaving the US a Socialist Paradise like Venezuela. But that’s a transitory plateau.
And wait. How many dollars are overseas? 40-70%? Do the foreign holders of dollars care about the value of their dollars? I think so. What will they do? Flood the US with dollars in a buying frenzy and perhaps get locked out by restrictions on foreign investment in the US? Swap for other currencies? Buy commodities, but are there enough to soak up all those dollars? China seems to have the best approach – building an economic empire that will gather tribute world-wide. I don’t so much like the US approach of restricting peoples standard of living to fit he shrinking resources of the US.
I can imagine many scenarios and I don’t claim to know what will happen or when. Some people predict a financial crash, triggered by any number of possible events, of the leveraged markets leading to a liquidity crisis, deflation and recession/depression. Then the Fed opening the flood gates to a massive final destructive inflation.
Who knows ? I don’t. Hold dollars and watch inflation burn them? Convert dollars to hard assets that will be taxed mercilessly? Hold investment assets with 3rd party default risks? Enjoy life and hope they can hold it together until after you cease to care?
“Enjoy life and hope they can hold it together until after you cease to care?” That’s my choice.
1) Congress lick chocolate vanilla ice cream, after the evictions mission was accomplished
2) Large landlords with thousands of tenants will taste freedom.
3) Liability & debt to lawyers, contractors… will rise, but they don’t care.
4) Captive small landlords with 1-10 units might stay captive and tortured.
5) Vacancies are landlord’s curse. Losing 20%-30% of their “customers” will deplete their small ledgers.
6) Finding new ones, while cash is drying, might be a wishful thinking.
7) Large landlords will evict few, pump muscles, get gov moratorium fund, compromise with the rest. WTF !
8) The guppies might be swallowed by the repos.