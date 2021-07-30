Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Measure “Core PCE” Spikes Further. Highest 3-Month Rate since 1982

“Way above target”: Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
As push came to shove toward the end of the FOMC press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, fidgeting on the hotseat of inflation and struggling with “transitory” and “temporary,” admitted that the recent rate of inflation was “not moderately above” the Fed’s inflation target but “way above target.” Today, the inflation measure that the Fed uses for this inflation target, annual “core PCE,” spiked further.
The Fed uses the “core PCE” inflation measure because it is the lowest lowball inflation measure that the US government provides. It excludes food and energy, which can be volatile, and it is structured differently than the Consumer Price Index, and it is nearly always below “core CPI.”
This Personal Consumption Expenditures price index without food and energy jumped by 0.45% in June, from May, after having jumped by 0.5% in May, 0.7% in April, and 0.4% in March, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. This lowest lowball inflation measure available in the US was up 3.5% from June last year, the highest year-over-year rate since May 1991:
The run-rate of core PCE over April, May, and June, and annualized, was 6.7%, the highest run-rate since July 1982. This shows how fast inflation has suddenly heated up this spring. This is a phenomenon of 2021. There are not that many people still working in the finance industry that have experienced this type of inflation as adults:
The headline PCE price index, which includes food and energy, also released today, jumped 4.0%.
Inflation has surprised the Fed to upside this year. About every three months, the FOMC meeting is followed by the release of “Projection Materials” which show where FOMC members think the economy and inflation are headed. The median projection for core PCE inflation is now way behind reality:
- In December, core PCE projection for 2021: 1.8% (actual =1.5%)
- In March, core PCE projection for 2021: 2.0% (actual = 2.0% and surging on a monthly basis)
- In June, core PCE projection for 2021: 2.1% (actual 3.5% and surging on a monthly basis)
As Powell was getting politely hammered at the press conference over the surge in inflation, and as he was getting pushed to explain what exactly “temporary” and “transitory” mean, even he admitted that there was nothing temporary or transitory in the current inflation: That loss of the purchasing power of the dollar is permanent. Prices won’t go back to where they were, even he admitted.
What is temporary or transitory would be the current growth of inflation, meaning that next year prices might be 6% higher, and that loss of purchasing power is permanent, but inflation might not continue to rise at 6% year-after-year. It might rise 3.9% or 5.8% or 8.4% or whatever. And so each rate is temporary in that sense.
Sure, some of the price spikes, such as the ridiculous price spike in used cars, are likely to get unwound partially. But housing inflation, including rent inflation, which is part of the inflation measures and directly and indirectly accounts for about one-third of CPI, has not made it at all into the inflation measures. And that biggie, rent inflation, which has been heating up, will be a factor in the inflation data to get ready for.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
My home insurance increases have been brutal. As is flood insurance. These seem to be compounding. No longer linear. Painful. Yes I shop them but flood cannot shop. Its fixed by government no matter who underwrites
Isn’t flood insurance heavily subsidized? Just be glad taxpayers are there to help you out. Some estimates are market rates would double.
Yes, FEMA underwrites 5 million policies. Perhaps with a good intention, but results are disastrous.
Not only it’s a great loss making endeavor, it also incentivizes people to build houses in higher risk areas.
On topic of inflation, purchasing power of my emergency funds have reduced to diddly squat. Time to replenish it.
The Federal govt. tried to raise flood insurance rates years ago. Some flood zone home owners got very upset. The price hike was cancelled.
2020 saw a record number of named storms, 30 in all. Some of these did damage. Florida allowed insurance companies to raise property insurance rates in excess of 20% this year. It also affects auto insurance as storms dented cars. The bigger the house, the larger the insurance payment.
FROMKS,
It is heavily subsidized, but very unevenly. Some people pay way more than they should and some way way less. Because floods can be part of large natural disasters, private insurance companies wouldn’t be able to cover all the payouts, when large floods or disasters hit. That’s a big reason why the federal government has the flood insurance program, it helps reduce the risk of the federal government being pressured to pay in, if private insurance companies couldn’t/wouldn’t cover.
The problem is that too many people aren’t charged a market based rate based on their actual risk for a house with that value.
Meanwhile China is going deflationary? Is that whats dragging down yields? The difference between inflation and deflation, the loss or purchasing power in the currency shows up in prices.
the doom loop:
1. increase in rentier activity, drop in real activity
2. increased land costs make real activity less competitive
3. economy starts to falter
4. Fed cuts rates
5. rentiers win, wealth creators lose
6. wealth creators spot this, goto 1.
Initial state for this feedback loop: Americans don’t distinguish between wealth creation and rentier activity, unlike every single classical economist.
“wealth creators lose”
Inflating asset prices is not wealth creation. Economic input resulting in greater economic output is Wealth Creation. Value-added in manufacturing is the heart of Wealth Creation, all the rest is mirage to keep the People from seeing the crooked table
yes that’s what I said.
Even many companies that are admired for disrupting technologies etc are now to a great extend rentiers.
For example, Apple makes massive profit from “rentier” activities. As owner of the platform, they charge app developers (the actual value creators) 30% just to be not excluded from the Apple platform. This is not that much different from the old landowners that charged massive rent to peasants for use of the land.
In case of Google, Facebook, Amazon, this is even more obvious. They largely “own” the internet (= digital land and real estate) and are extracting rent.
The 30% rate is the standard across the industry for digital sales on closed platforms, it should be lowered, but it is far less than the rate for physical items (B&M or online). For physical copies of digital items the store and middle men can collect upto 70% of the sale. There has been growing pressure to lower the 30% rate.
Apple makes the vast majority of its money from selling products. Only a small part of its revenue is the app store.
Google and Facebook are monopolies, but Apple is not. Anyone can switch away from Apple with relative ease. Apple does overcharge a little, but Apple doesn’t really have any negative effects on anything else.
Apple is trying to switch to its own services, because eventually, in under 10 years or so, the revenue from selling consumer electronics will collapse. None of its services will actually lock people in, as opposed to Microsoft services. Apple services are based around personal entertainment, where as Microsoft’s are based around business and work stuff.
Stuff needs to be done about Google’s control of its search and it’s politicalzation of it as well as Facebook contol of social media though. The issue is how to deal with it. Once you ad in that one political party could benefit from that politicalzation, you will have difficulties even talking about making changes.
It’s important to focus in on exactly what needs to be fixed.
Spot on Y
The ‘Cloud’ is just renting somebody else’s hard drive and software. The ISP rents the data up & down.
Some folks think it’s a magic thing that happens for free in the sky.
The road to serfdom, own nothing, rent everything.
My question is if rates were normalized would # 4 on your list break the feed back loop on the road to serfdom as Hayek pointed out. I think it would. I also believe the Rentier Economy would be properly throttled.
Why do investors favor income over assets? One I guess is the consumer mentality, which the robber barons didn’t have to worry about, and what happens when inflation takes a bite out of the income stream? We have had asset inflation but most of it isn’t owned. If you own this stock market you are only a short ride from nothing. Of course all assets are liabilities, especially your multimillion dollar prepper compound in NZ. You create a company that lives off ad revenue, what is that?
I’d love to have a little deflation right now :-]
Interestingly not everything is going nuts.
I was after a couple of 4TB hard drives recently and you can see from this graph that the price has dropped steadily over the year:
https://ca.camelcamelcamel.com/product/B083XVY99B
Similar for a monitor I’m thinking of getting. You’d have thought this kind of kit would go up with all the working from home.
georgist,
Because everyone is switching to solid state hard drives, which are semiconductors (SSHD)? My little-bitty laptop has a 1/2 TB SSHD, instead of a regular disk drive. So sweet, so fast, so quiet.
But yes, tech products constantly get cheaper in relationship to performance. My first PC and daisy-wheel printer cost $4,000 in 1985 ($10,301 in today’s dollars). It had two floppy drives, no hard drive, 640k memory, and couldn’t do anything I do today :-]
Anyone remember the Amstrad CPC 464….?
More than a little actually. Based on an average inflation target and massively understated inflation in the past, we would need quite a bit of “transitory” deflation to get back to the level where people could again afford normal basic stuff like housing, education and healthcare.
Well, you’ve got my vote for Fed chairman.
Amen and a witness for some deflation .
But he has not even taken his foot off the accelerator. He’s still doing everything that created it. These people are the most reckless financial terrorists in history.
Just to play devil’s advocate here…
Where does anyone have to go at this point? Seems like they’re deathly afraid of doing anything to pump the brakes because they know the shit’s going to hit the fan and what happened in spring of last year will likely pan out but with a farther fall and no easy way to flip it around like we did in the past year. If bureaucrats are sitting at the top level saying this is worse than we planned it to be, they’re in front of everyone eating crow. They aren’t even lying or pretending anymore. If they act now it all goes tits up from the panic selling and everyone trying to cash out of the everything bubble. If they sit and do nothing and keep pumping out free money they aren’t the bad guys until decades down the road when they get ripped apart by history books. Their current path means they cause horrible inflation that smothers everyone from top to bottom as a slow burn.
People wanting their cake and to eat it too. Capitalism innately has booms and busts. That’s just how the game goes. They want to think they can minimize the busts and keep the booms going. They want to get ripped without ever feeling the pain at the gym. Oh well, we’re all powerless to all of this so no point in wringing out fists at the sky. Hopefully it won’t be too bad.
This thing you see in America is not capitalism. Has not been for over 100 years.
What exactly is it then? Seems like a pretty capitalist society to me. Are the libertarians of the world pulling the “no truly communist country has ever existed, that’s why they’ve never been a utopia!” card?
there are no true scotsman
It’s concentrated capitalism; not enough competition so that the capitalists can take all surplus, but not enough of a monopoly to be regulated.
A lot of corporate debt can simply be cleared up by issuing stock. That is what stockmarkets are for. Taxpayers (or savers, through inflation) bailing out market participants has always been absurd.
When a bubble crashes, what basically happens is that you get a wealth transfer from the incompetent to the competent. It is just property titles changing name, but the assets are still there. It is not like the place has been nuked or anything.
When a bubble bursts, a lot of “wealth” disappears, but it was never really there. All a crash does is expose losses that were already there, but were hidden from plain view.
As a small chemical manufacturer, we’ve had three 5% price increase since March, and there will be at least one more before the end of 2021. Our typical global competitor is going up 6-8% per increase.
Input costs or output prices? If input are you passing on all of it on output or eating some?
All we need is a little slowdown in economic growth, the equity market will get a little shaker, and the housing market will get one more booster shot. Then comes the stagflation. Last time that happened, housing was the winner. Equity was a dog.
In 2013, I paid $185k for a repo’d home in Sacramento. Just received an FHA approved appraisal of $530K. Crazy! I could not imagine buying at these levels.
If your FHA appraisal is $530K, you are higher than that. Good job.
“Good job.”
What exactly did he do? He’s a beneficiary of reckless monetary policy. “Good job?” Pfffft…..
Assuming he put 10% down, which is $18,500, his return on the downpayment 44% annualized.
If he put 20% down, the return on the downpayment is still 32%
And, it is tax free.
That is what I call a good job.
“That is what I call a good job.”
One person’s “good job” is another’s “dumb luck.”
What he did is he saw opportunity and acted on it. He took the risk of which there was plenty, held it, managed it, paid for it, and he gained from his willingness to take a chance. How many here just sat and watched things fall apart and now just whine?
Depth Charge, It was not dumb luck. I follow charts daily. My previous property, I bought in 1994, at the bottom of that cycle. Sold a little early in 2005. That cycle topped in 2006. Then bought in 2013 (this home has an ADU that I rent out). This cycle has topped out. I sign papers for reverse mortgage tomorrow. I am 72 now and I am done. Follow Case Schiller! It is not different this time.
It’s a good trade.
It ain’t a job.
Someone else took a loss.
No wealth was created by any of the activity involved.
Yeah DC, a house is a liability and with inflation a growing liability at that.
Hump ? What Hump ?
Monetization is the final liquidation event of the elimination of the once mightiest manufacturing nation on earth. Now, an economic pipsqueak of government and services.
The question is what level of inflation is tolerable: 1.5%? 3%? 4.5%?
People behave most energetically when they believe something important is on the line. The question of inflation is one of those litmus tests for your belief-system that determine how much of a fighter you are. If the Fed is full of fighters who are deeply concerned about inflation, we will see action before inflation really starts to bite. If they are just sinecured bureaucrats whose lunch has made them slow and slovenly, they’ll do the minimum necessary to give the appearance of being inflation-fighters, while not straining themselves overly and unnecessarily.
The Fed is an institution that is not nimble on its feet. Like all government arms, it seeks to protect itself before it seeks to do its job. The optics of inflation creation will go a long ways further to determining its response over the reality of the situation. What cable news says on the topic will redound in the halls of the Fed more than any objective stack of prinouts with hard data.
“The question is what level of inflation is tolerable: 1.5%? 3%? 4.5%?”
How about 0,01%, +/- 0%? Why intentionally erode purchasing power?
The real inflation out is ~14%. So I’d say 15% is OK.
ofc, no official figure would acknowledge 14% current real inflation
Been saying it for many months, hope all the people that voted for the current administration enjoy the coming recession, losing their job, losing their house, going through divorce, end up totally broke, sitting in an old lawn chair, eating Taco Bell, watching CNN on a second-hand TV in a dilapidated apartment in Canoga Park. Got exactly what they voted for. On the bright side it will be another opportunity to make a lot of money in the stock market. Thought I would have to wait 10 years.
Both parties are responsible for this shit show! Pay attention.
Absolutely dead on, Putter.
You’re right Putter…both parties. Remember the stupid tariffs that ultimately got passed down to the end consumer? Those tariffs are what lit the match on the inflation resurgence we’re seeing today. It’s just that no one seemed to care much about it back then.
Except most of this is all fallout from Trump’s administration. Powell was nominated by Trump. Instead of letting the economy go into a real recession in 2019 Trump and his administration did everything in their powers to rain free money to cause the most rapid run up of markets and assets in recent history.
Trump knew if the economy died down he wouldn’t ever have a shot of reelection so he pulled out everything to keep it running. The reality is that the majority of this asset bubble lies on Trump and the republicans with the democrats being complicit fosters because they benefited from it all just as much as any rich person has. I have no doubt Clinton would have done the same as Trump but let’s not pretend like this would be any better with Trump in office right now. No politician or government lackey wants to take away the punch bowl.
Get off the partisan BS.
Both parties are active contributers to the current FED behavior. Blaming one or the other is pointless, there is a massive ponzi scheme that most people believe in, about how money stashed away should grow infinitely at a rapid rate, even if the economy is stagnant. Until the fantasy pops, both parties will pursue mostly the same policies in regard to the economy, though dressed up VERY differently.
I do wonder if it would be overall better to replace Powell with an algorithm. I don’t think the parties would go for it, but it might be possible after the fantasy pops.
#ReplacePowellWithAI
Twenty five or so years ago, the Red Onion in Canoga Park had the hottest valley girls. Those were the days.
Are the apartments around Warner Center still nice?
KeepCalm
Wow
And after all that….not hanging oneself in the closet !
Good show !
Stay away from Canoga Park, wherever that is.
And the local news had a story on major beer brands raising prices along with some processed food mfgs doing the same due to whatever excuse they wanted to give. I seriously doubt this inflation is transitory. It is just getting revved up, and I suspect our ‘betters’ know that…
Beer is going to cost more soon from barley issues. I don’t get updates from my Ag Business weekly news reports on hops, but barley is way down in yield and maltsters are looking at serious quality issues regarding what they can or cannot malt. Two-row is in better shape than six-row from the drought.
FWIW, Dr. Blake Cooper took over from my Dad as the wheat breeder when we sold out, but prior to that he’d been the barley breeder for Anheuser-Busch. And our partner in the seed business, Pete Friederichs of Friederichs Seed in Foxhome, Minnesota, was recently the president of the National Barley Growers Association.
As Pete testified to Congress in D.C. a few years ago, “No barley, no beer.” That’s now the NBGA’s trademark slogan, but it may play into a shortage of malt soon.
Wolf,
Is this not the time to go short?
All bubble boxes are checked. Chinese FANGMAN equivalents are down 40-60% in under 6 months. Momentum is stalling.
I’m in, and adding more.
Still licking my wounds :-]
You will make it all back and then some. Once in a generation oportunity (if done right).
If I’m within 2 months, I will buy you a drink, Wolf. There is Old Saloon on Battery near Broadway.
Well I will buy you a drink anyway : )
The market can remain insane longer than you can remain solvent.
Smart people who tried to put reasons to this have been losing big time for last 10 years
Should’ve waited 10 years to get timing right. Like right now.
Inflation is under control. Wolf’s beer mugs are still available for a small donation. No price increase. Got my second mug the other day. Was suppose to be used for guests to celebrate the end of Covid-19. Not happening. Mrs Swamp opened the box and marshaled the mug before I could even see what was in the box. Instead of using it for beer she’s using it for Cranberry juice.
Way to go!! They make great cranberry juice mugs.
From the BLS: “In June, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis; rising 5.4 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted. The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.9 percent in June (SA); up 4.5 percent over the year (NSA).”
Blast from the Past:
“The United States could well declare unilaterally that we have ‘won’ in the sense that our armed forces are in control of most of the field and no potential enemy is in a position to establish its authority over South Vietnam, and that such a declaration would herald the resumption of political warfare as the dominant theme in Vietnam.It may be a far-fetched proposal, but nothing else has worked.”
Eder, Richard. “Aiken Suggests U.S. Say It Has Won the War.” New York Times. October 20, 1966, pp. 1, 16
Mark the year-1966 😀😀😀
Henry Kissinger was even more brief 5 years later:
“Declare Victory and withdraw !”
“Inflation” is a thing of the past,something like hook worm,consumption,”Old Jebbard died ftom whoopin’ cough”,never to be mentioned in polite society.
What we see now is strongly positive and beneficial “asset appreciation” flourishing all over the place.
Food,sick care,educay-shun,homes-sweet-homes,consumer goods-lets everything skyrocket and keep soaring.
Because nowadays it is not “spending” but actually “investing” in the unique,special,one-of-a-kind,priceless asset-YOU !!!
1) Fred : Real PCE ex food & energy :
2) In 2020 we had an earthquake with the highest Richter scale.
3) Q2 2020 plunged to minus 36.2% from the previous quarter, which was down 8.8% from Q4 2019 @2.1%.
4) Q3 2020 was up +46.3% above Q2 2020.
5) The Real Core PCE is still moving up, but at a slower pace : Q3 2020 +4.5%, Q1 2021 +11% and Q2 2021 +12.5%. No NR, not yet, but 12.5% is not too far above, because the system is extremely unstable.
6) The Core PCE might be peaking soon.
7) It will revert to the mean, with few negative readings.
8) The after shocks will cont, but with milder pulses on the Richter scale.
9) If the pulses will grow, instead of reverting to the mean, the system
will break.
It’s OK. All’s well. We can just make some hedonic adjustments to plastic forks, to reflect the increased utility resulting from the extra splines that needed to be added after reducing total weight.
Violà. Inflation fixed.
Look guys. If you keep searching, you’ll just find more inflation.
That’s just the way 4D chess works.