More Signs of Cooling Demand: Mortgage Applications to Purchase a Home Drop Below 2019 for First Time in Pandemic Housing Craziness amid Higher Interest Rates

And refinance mortgage applications plunged by over half from spike last year.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The index for mortgage applications to purchase a home in the week ended April 9 fell by 3.7% for the week, and by 20% from peak-frenzy in January this year, and thereby edged below the same week in April 2019 for the first time since this Pandemic housing boom started, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (the big drop in February was during snowmageddon; data via Investing.com):
Despite a few click-bait stories in the media that are then endlessly propagated in the make-you-crazy social media about a ridiculous bidding war leading to a ludicrous amount paid over asking price, there have been signs that higher mortgage rates, exploding home prices, and other factors have put a damper on demand.
This has been seen in various metrics, including in the high-frequency metric of weekly mortgage applications and in sharply dropping monthly home sales.
“The third straight week of declining purchase activity is a sign that rising home prices and tight supply are constraining home sales – especially in the lower price tiers,” the MBA’s report said.
The MBA’s mortgage refinance index fell by 5% for the week ended April 9, and has plunged by over half from the spike in March 2020 to the lowest level since February 2020.
“Many borrowers have either already refinanced at lower rates or are unwilling – or unable – to refinance at current rates,” the MBA said.
The mortgage refinance index is still double the level compared to two years ago, April 2019, when mortgage rates were in the 4%-range:
That 4% range in April 2019 was unthinkably high late last year when folks were talking about below-2% mortgage rates. But now that 4% mortgage rate is becoming more thinkable.
In the week ended April 9, the average 30-year fixed rate for mortgages with conforming balances declined to 3.27%, according to the MBA. They have now vacillated in the same tight range for six weeks, after the initial 40 basis-point surge from 2.85% in mid-December (data via Investing.com):
So even this relatively small increase in mortgage rates, from the historically low levels last year to still very low levels currently – in conjunction with sky-high and still ballooning home prices – is starting to sap housing demand from retail buyers.
A crash is baked into the cake.
As a responsible saver who is ready to buy, I sure hope you are right but I really don’t see a crash coming. There is still so much demand that I can’t see this market truly crashing unless the entire system implodes. “Starter” homes in my area (Concord, CA) in the $650-700k range are still as hot as ever. Listings go pending within 3-7 days at 5-10% above asking price. I don’t deny Wolf’s statistics, but I’m not seeing it affect my local market yet. Trying my best to keep the faith and to be patient.
That’s exactly what everybody said before the last crash. And Wolf just showed that there isn’t “so much demand,” despite what shills try to portray.
This is a bit different. Last time I calculated that from 2004 to 2008 home builders built about 700k more homes per year than required based on population growth. Thus there were almost 4 million excess homes.
I remember reading in 2007 that there were 50k building building permits issued for Miami over 3 years. The norm growth was 2500 units a year. Basically the builders in Miami were about to build enough units in 3 years that would supply Miami for 20 years of population growth.
This time there is no excess but prices have outpaced income as during the housing bust but this time low interest rates actually make some of the purchases affordable.
I am still trying to figure this housing thing out.
I have 1 rental home and I am getting calls, text, and letters in the mail at least 3 or 4 times a week.
Crazy. Who are all these people looking to buy.
One of the calls I mistakenly answered was definitely from a call center from a different country. It was a young foreign speaking girl with that call center background noise.
I don’t see a crash coming either. If there are any signs of a crash coming, the Fed will pull *yet* another trick. **Negative interest rates** Jerome will go down as perhaps the greatest magician in the history of the world.
Actually it is true
I vividly remember last crash in Southern California
The exuberance was really crazy before the market cooled down
It’s important to distinguish between sales volume and sales prices. You can have fewer sales at higher prices, but I wouldn’t call it a market crash until prices themselves fell out of bed. I could be wrong, but it sounds like Wolf is suggesting that declining volumes foreshadow declining prices, or at least a decline in the rate of increase. I don’t know why that would have to be the case, especially if sales volume is being suppressed by tight supply, but maybe someone can explain it.
The “WFH/Rona” correction in the big city Condo market is done now – that was the crash. There will be price flattening in sand state markets (CA AZ TX FL NV) if rates bump a little more, but no crash. If you need a place to live, pricing won’t change much and rates won’t get much better (or worse). Wages will be going up soon also, therefore making the monthly nut on an over-priced SFH more tenable.
It’s so freakin’ fragile right now Elon announcing a gender reveal party might crash the markets…
He is human, isn’t he?
To avoid missing out, people need to immediately rush out and catch a falling house!
It might sap housing demand from retail but is it enough to cause the next crash? I have my doubts but I sure do hope so and I honestly hope that the next crash will be more violent than last time so regular joe can have a little bit more fair chance in the game. My fear is that with cheap money from FED and around the world, hedge funds, pension funds, foreign investors will keep this market super inflated regardless of what retail demand is like. Also if market is expecting the next stock bubble to pop, where else are they going to park their money other than hard asset like real estate?
On the other hand, just for fun, I did a search on what some people were saying back in 03-07 before the last crash and there’s striking similarities to the narratives back then to now. Everything is fine, soft landing at worst, price will continue to be strong forever…etc. Since I can’t link articles here, google these titles and you can read all about it and compare then and now with some hindsight benefit.
Read Between All Those For-Sale Signs – NY times
No Housing Bubble Trouble – Cato Institute
Who Saw The Housing Bubble Coming? – Forbes
Also, I know MSM loves to talk about how this time is different and last time it was all because of those evil subprime loans that caused the crash but if you do a little bit more research, such as study by economist Antoinette Schoar, subprime was 20% of the market and it wasn’t the primary cause of the last bust. The main culprit was middle and upper middle class taking on more debt, which strike another parallel to what’s going on today.
Phoenix:
Well we know about 14% of recent mortgages were for second homes. Somebody is stretched. Plus many second home buyers are sitting on an unsold first home. What could possible go wrong?
Just like 2007-2009, the spigots will open up. The Fed can not allow dropping prices on assets. It’s game over and vain people are in control. We are going to bop till we drop.
If the FED is so powerful, why did the stock market fall last spring? Why did we have a housing crash in 2008? Why did the tech bubble melt down? Why didn’t the FED prevent all of that? Sounds like you maybe have a financial interest in asset prices not falling?
Depth Charge. I have no debts and have owned my home free and clear for 30 years. I hope I wake up one morning and everything I own is worth 50% less and I can earn 3% above inflation on my savings. I own no stocks. The generations behind me need deflation. I want sound money to help me live not to get rich.F?&k the Fed. N’est-Ce Pas?
In Socal beach cities and in metro Boston, the market has never been hotter. From what I see, it it picking up steam. Many offers on most homes. I see bidding wars on homes in the worst locations. This will last for a while. When it is over, I am sure the last in will take a hit, but we are a ways off from that event.
You didn’t learn much from the last meltdown, did you REALTOR?
Depth Charge,
When this housing rally is over, I am sure there will be a substantial tradeoff … there always is.
But, you have to look at the policy makers at the FED. Any sign of a slowdown, and they will push rates lower and lower. I would guess this will be the strategy at least until the 2022 election cycle.
However, every real estate cycle ends with pain. And, the pain will ruin some lives. Such is life.
You can’t push rates “lower and lower” when they’re already at zero. Nice try.
You don’t have to push short term rates negative. The alternative is yield curve control. At some point we will see it but that point is still far. Before that happens some serious pain points would have to be reached such as 30 year above 5, housing down by 15% or stockmarket down by 30%. The questions is, even if the FED stays out of the game for a while, is any of that happening even possible at this point after M0 quadrupled over the last year while supply and productivity crashed or will we continue to see ripple on effects of that.
When few if any people can afford the houses that are being built or the ones on the secondary market then you’ve reached the top of the market. Couple that with interest rates going up and you have the makings of real meltdown. The Fed can’t do much about any of this. Real Estate agents are the last ones you should be listening to. I have quote from the 2007 issue of magazine from the National Association of Realtors “This has never been a better time to buy a home” People like Lawrence Yun are financial hucksters of the highest order. He’s on our local radio station WMAL (Real Estate Today) here in the Swamp. We are putting in all our appraisal reports, that “Housing affordability has topped out”
When it comes to housing, I only trust two people.
1. Lawrence Yun.
2. SocalJim.
I don’t know about Lawrence Yun, but I’ve heard SocalJim is legendary!!
We can have bidding wars and lower number of mortgage applications (purchase, refi) both at the same time.
Inventory being low and rates being up from the historical lows can contribute to the lower number of applications. I don’t think it’s an indication of either a lack of interest or competition in buying a new house.
From Wikipedia. Lawrence Yun is a Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at the National Association of Realtors.
If SocalJim is legendary, then Lawrence might as well be a god. At the very least, he has a bigger microphone.
haha Lawrence Yun….gotta love that guy the biggest cheerleader in the RE industry. I remember him from before 2008 repeating the same thing. Who knows, if this is the new normal he might be right but I sure am tired of his supply is forever low and right now it’s the best time. I am sure that will be his narrative when the world is ending and we experience an event like the movie Independence day..I am sure then he will still be saying, best time to buy now, supply will be low and Aliens are snatching up the property market.
SocalJim
I tend to agree. Builders are not punching out thousands of new homes like in 2004-2007 which led to the GFC. Supply was endless at that time AND the $$$ was cheap – not so this time (supply). The number of “overpriced” homes being purchased with cheap $$ is less than 15 years ago. Moreover, many are the same Buyers and they learned their lesson or they know someone who got whacked on leverage. The exodus will be tapered and there will be some bag-holders, but a more likely scenario is price flattening overall with minor corrective drops in traditionally volatile markets (sand states) where most of the activity is centered.
I was just thinking about all those stories about houses getting bid up 5 or 10 percent above asking price by desperate cash rich buyers. A few years ago the story was that these “overbidders” were all foreign buyers. But since the pandemic these buyers have dropped out of the market, But the stories continue. I have heard from people who say the got outbid, or from sellers boasting about how their house got bid up to the sky. But I have never met, heard from or read comments from anyone who will admit to bidding a house way above asking. Do these clown really exist? I want to actually meet or hear from one of these impatient jerks that RE pumpers claim are everywhere.
As we all know, real estate is local, but in my area these stories are very real. Here’s just one example of a house I initially wanted to make an offer on. I can’t post links here, but if you want to search Redfin for proof, have at it.
1724 5th St, Concord, CA
3 bed 1 bath
1280 sq feet
Asking price on 03/10/21: $649,000.
Pending on 03/17/21.
Sell price $800,000.
Fingers crossed that the data that Wolf if reporting leads to a slow down on the next few months.
Everyone always talks about these “overbidders” from a third person view. I want to see what one of these impatient clowns looks and sounds like in the first person. Come on, you are supposed to be out there, step up and tell your story.
My personal story is that I put aggressive offers on two houses last summer/fall. The first house we were one of the top three offers. The owner asked for best and final offers from the top 3. We went up $45k which was about 5.5% over asking, we held one contingency, and we came in 2nd. One other offer was $50k over my offer and they waived all contingencies.
The 2nd house was 4 doors down from the house I currently rent. We loved that house so we put our initial offer in 5% over asking but we held the inspection contingency due to the foundation needing to potentially be replaced (100 year old house). The owner counter offered and wanted us to come up $10k on our offer and be willing to pay up to $40k out of pocket in case the house didn’t appraise for the offer price. We countered that we would go up $10k on our offer and go $20k out of pocket if it didn’t appraise. Then an investor swooped in at the last minute and matched our offer price, all cash, no contingencies. The owner took the cash as ran. Now the house is a rental property.
After that my agent encouraged us to wait until 2021 to see if the buying frenzy would calm down. We decided to wait and now things are completely insane and I’m priced out of my target neighborhoods. I’m sitting on the sidelines, inflation eating away at my downpayment, waiting for the mania to calm down. Good times.
Rumple,
Your story is what I suspected, the mega landlords are the ones bidding up the houses. Nobody in their right mind would pay, 800K for a 1200sf house, except a REIT spending other people’s pension money.
That’s what real home buyers are competing with and the agents know it.
It’s not a person. It’s real estate hedge funds making cash offers and over-bidding real estate.
Spot on. I agree that a lot of this is due to institutional investors outbidding retail buyers. But we are 30 miles east of San Francisco so we are likely also getting hit with the tech WFH exodus. Big stock options = big down payments. Double whammy.
I’m hoping and praying that Wolf’s statistics start to manifest in my local market because I just want to plant roots in the city where I’m from. I’ve been a huge housing bear since 2015, waiting for the market to come back to earth. Oops. It’s only about 18 months ago that I finally gave up and started to accept that the Fed would never let asset prices deflate again. Who knows.
Same general boat as you but a different neck of the woods. Saved a lot for down payment over several years while I thought the market was overpriced anyway. Just watched it go by at 100mph. Now close to priced out of the neighborhoods we prefer. The market is definitely more vulnerable now regardless of what the media says. Demand changes with the times. I know of at least one guy qualified up to $800k on a $120k salary… How’s that responsible lending? I don’t know that it’ll crash and inclined to think it won’t. But if enough people are overextending themselves this could end poorly. I have no idea what’s gonna happen. Unfortunately it’s the right time for me to buy with a young family. After working hard and saving pennies I just watched the Fed inflate it away.
A Realtor friend of mine listed a residential lot here in the PNW 5 days ago for $150K. It was placed in escrow today at $180K. I don’t know the “clown’s” name, but this is real. Furthermore, this is the norm here, not the exception and there are no signs of things slowing here.
Try hiring a contractor of any sort, or buying lumber, appliances etc. IF YOU CAN FIND stuff, you’re gonna pay top dollar. It’s bound to slow down a bit, but there’s still SO many people who have BIG money (in MA) at least.
I was checking the rates in France this week : 1%. One percent.
And prices, as a result are astronomical despite a weak economy ( France has been destroyed by insane lockdowns).
My bet? coming to a US neighborhood near you.
No crash. Just relentlessly higher prices.
House sales out here on the Olympic peninsula has slowed considerably. Last summer and fall it was hot , hot with flee sales. Now it’s maybe two pendings a day and 90 percent are building lots and property. It’s like it’s hit a wall. Interesting
Y’all just listen to yourselves. Ain’t good to buy during a panic. Just chill. I’m priced out of my own neighborhood too. But this too shall pass. The end of the world ain’t here yet. And of course no one will admit to buying way over the list price. Everyone would laugh at them.
Lots of FOMO, “it’s different this time” and “new paradigms” right on this thread. I remember the same thing last time. All of those people disappeared like a fart in the wind once the worm turned. It’s never “different this time.”
Depth Charge,
You are absolutely right. There is a ton of FOMO out there from people who are buying into the hype, who aren’t interested in economics and aren’t aware of the historical rises and falls of real estate cycles, who don’t know about the Fed’s manipulation of asset prices, who are making foolhardy decisions and rushing into an insane property market….
And then there are responsible, educated, financially conservative people like me who find themselves with a growing family and a recently widowed mother (with escalating health issues and a rapidly shrinking retirement account) that I will need to care for in the very near future, all while living in a market where rent would be as much or more than a mortgage payment for an equivalent house. People like me who don’t give a flip about keeping up with the Joneses or having the biggest and nicest things, who simply need a modest house to be able to care for their family, but they find themselves running out of time waiting for the housing market to crash and not knowing how far this Fed will go to keep asset prices inflated.
I have felt the exact same way as you about the housing market for years. I have been a huge housing bear since 2015, but real life circumstances change and sometimes we have to make difficult financial decisions. I would just encourage you to be careful about being so smart and so arrogant to assume that anyone thinking about buying a house right now is a FOMO fool.