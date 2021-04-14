A Fraudster is Impersonating “Wolf Richter” via Email to Rip People Off: If You Get that Email, Do NOT Reply to it. It’s a Scam

I’ve Arrived. My name is finally big enough in finance to be used by a fraudster. But the brain-dead garbage in the email is funny and obviously fake to those who’ve been reading my stuff.

Two readers have forwarded me emails that were “From: Wolf Richter,” with the subject line, “Thanks for your Support.” The email address was close to the email address published under the “Contact us” tab and elsewhere on my site, which any bot can scoop up. But two letters were missing.

That’s the fraudster’s email: howlwolfstreet@gmail.com

And this is one version of what the fraudster wrote; the second version was slightly different:

Super thankful to you all for the supportive comments, for hitting the LIKE button and for always engaging my channel. I would also like to share with you a completely free exceptional investing resource that I have found to be very helpful and powerful when investing in cryptocurrency. You get to make up to 1% daily for HODLing your coins. There’s also provision for trading Gold with Bitcoins. If you are interested in Cryptocurrency Investments and want to know more, you can simply indicate by a reply. Keep studying my videos, stay informed, and carry out your personal research. I hope you have a really great day. All the best. Wolf Richter.

The email may have been sent to people who have never read my stuff. And if they Google my name, they might fall for the promises in the email and reply.

But anyone who regularly reads my stuff, instantly knows that this is fake and brain-dead laughable garbage. So I’m preaching to the choir here.

Here is what to do if you get the fraudster’s:

Do NOT reply or click on anything in the email. Report it to Gmail (Google) or whatever email provider you’re using as “spam” or “phishing.” Let me know in the comments below if you’ve received something like this.

It’s funny, actually, that some fraudster, or their bot, thinks that my name and brand is big enough in finance to be impersonated for fraudulent purposes.

Be careful in the world of email where fraud is a big currency. Thank you!

