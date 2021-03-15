Momentous Change in US Natural Gas with Global Impact as Exports Soar to Huge Record Despite Collapse in the Spring

Biggest buyers: Mexico, South Korea, Japan, China, Spain, UK. Price spike in February, when Texas froze up, unwound. Asian LNG price spike in January is unwinding.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The natural gas fracking boom that over the past 12 years devastated investors, drove some of the biggest producers and fracking pioneers, such as Chesapeake Energy, into bankruptcy, and caused much publicized environmental damage, has turned the US from a large importer of natural gas into the world’s largest producer of natural gas. In 2017, the US became a net-exporter of natural gas – with exports exceeding imports.
Exports via pipeline turned Mexico into the largest buyer of US natural gas. In 2016, exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by ship took off, particularly to South Korea, Japan, and China, but also Spain and the UK. From March through July 2020, LNG exports collapsed by 60%, but then bounced back and blew past the prior record. According to the EIA’s new data for the end of the year, LNG exports in December jumped to 304 billion cubic feet:
For the whole year 2020, LNG exports closed out with a new record of 2.4 trillion cubic feet, up 31% from the prior year, despite the collapse in the middle.
Exports via pipeline ticked up 1.9% in 2020, to a new record of 2.9 trillion cubic feet, of which 69% (1.9 trillion cubic feet) was pumped to Mexico. And 31% was pumped to Canada. But note, the US imports larger quantities from Canada (more in a moment).
Total natural gas exports in 2020, by pipeline and LNG, rose 13.4% to a new record of 5.3 trillion cubic feet:
Imports.
Natural gas imports in 2020 dropped 7% to 2.6 trillion cubic feet, the lowest since 1993. Of these imports, 98% came via pipeline from Canada. The US and Canada have a vibrant bilateral trade in natural gas, each serving regions in the other country that are not well connected by pipelines to its own producing regions.
Small amounts were also imported via LNG during peak winter months by areas in the US that are not yet well connected via pipeline to the new producing regions in the US, despite major efforts to build out the infrastructure over the past decade. Boston is one of them.
Natural gas imports had peaked in 2007, just before the fracking boom commenced, at 4.6 trillion cubic feet. Since then, they have plunged by 43%.
Net exports: Exports minus Imports.
Given the continued surge in exports, and the continued drop in imports, “net exports” of natural gas – exports minus imports – soared by 46% in 2020 to a new record of 2.7 trillion cubic feet:
LNG exports to biggest customers.
Exports via LNG, following the construction of LNG export terminals in recent years, has soared, starting in 2016. In 2020, South Korea became the largest buyer of US LNG, at 316 billion cubic feet; Japan was in 2nd place (288 billion cubic feet), followed by China (214 billion cubic feet), Spain (200 billion cubic feet), and the UK (160 billion cubic feet).
China (green line) just about stopped importing US LNG in 2019 at the boiling point of the US-China trade war. But then in 2020, it pulled out its checkbook:
The price of natural gas in the US.
The fracking boom – among its other accomplishments – collapsed the price of US natural gas. At the moment, natural gas sells for $2.49 per million Btu (MMBtu) at the Henry Hub, the official delivery location for futures contracts on the NYMEX. In the years before the fracking boom, the price was mostly above $4 with horrendous spikes into the double digits.
But in mid-February, there was an extraordinary spike when Texas production sites froze up. On February 17, natural gas closed at $24/MMBtu. The weekly chart below, with data from the EIA, shows the price for that week at the close on February 19 at $12.18. The pricing chaos only lasted a few days, and then prices reverted to the recent normal range, including $2.49 today:
The price of LNG in Asia.
LNG prices at their destination in Asia began to surge last fall. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) publishes average monthly prices of LNG at the time of arrival in Japan. In January, they hit $15.5/MMBtu on average and in February $16.3/MMBtu, having more than tripled from a year earlier:
S&P Global Platts JKM reported that on January 12, the LNG benchmark for Asian spot LNG hit $32.49/MMBtu, the highest in the data, amid harsh winter weather in Asia that impacted shipping and LNG facilities, fired up demand, and created bottlenecks.
Those issues have settled down, supply from the US and other countries is ramping up, and Japan’s METI reported that average prices at the time of contract – they precede arrival prices – plunged 31% month-over-month in February (to $12.7/MMBtu) from January ($18.5/MMBtu). And arrival prices follow with a lag.
For LNG exporters everywhere, including in the US, the rich prices obtained in energy-starved Korea and Japan particularly, and to a lesser extent in China, are a big lure, and as production is ramping up again, the price spikes seen in Japan and elsewhere in Asia have already started to unwind.
US electricity generation from coal collapsed to record low in 2020, natural gas dominated, and wind and solar surged. Read… Electricity Sales to End Users Dropped Below 2008 Level: What it Says about the Pandemic Economy, Households, Commercial & Industrial Activity, and Public Transportation
It’s a seasonal peak. Winter, especially cold one always push Natural Gas prices higher.
But it can be indication of economical growth in Asia. They’ve handled pandemic better, reopened sooner.
Also more energy has been generated by Natural Gas lately, wich also increased demand.
I’m curious, after all those small fracking companies bankruptcies, who’s got their assets and wells? Half price no doubt…
I would check out how Sam Zell is doing – remember in 2019 he was doing those Drillco deals with the distressed fracking companies, most of them in natural gas.
The Grave Dancer is probably scoring another huge hit.
Zell’s Drillco deals were expressly designed to screw the earlier investors of those fracking companies.
Wolf, check out my posts about Zell from that time period.
My sister retired to a house near Cabo in Mexico. The only water she has is delivered by a truck from the desalination plant because the groundwater there is rapidly being depleated. I told her she better hope that Mexico keeps enough of a positive balance of trade to afford the huge quantities of natural gas they need to run the De Sal plants or she will be out of luck.
Or start investing in CSP desal…
Pennsylvania is the #2 natural gas producing state. Texas is #1.
Saudi Arabia started fracking its shale for natural gas as they need gas driven electricity.
Mexico has untapped natural gas in their shale.
There is a ban on drilling for oil and gas on Federal lands that may cause some losses to companies already laden with debt from the pandemic drop in demand.
Kitimat (BC) LNG project continuing const despite this years pandemic. I know quite a few people who are working in Kitimat. Should be totally online and in production by 2025. Plus two other projects have started on BC west coast.
BC has huge reserves of NG and has committed to export. Coal exports are obviously in decline and NG will one day be the substitute.
Just read elsewhere that the Marcellus Basin has surpassed the TexanPermian Basin for productivity.
Meanwhile, Biden’s minions are busy trying to prevent the Germans into not getting any NG from Russian via the pipeline “that would be bad for them…”
For a nice overview of this read Foreign Policy, the mouthpiece of the Fossil Fuel Statecraft Complex,
“For years, the United States has tried to kill off Russia’s latest effort to strengthen its energy stranglehold on Europe. But targeted U.S. sanctions that go after the pipe-laying vessels needed to finish the 760-mile-long pipeline from Russia to Germany might finally do the trick,”
Then read the excellent contrarian view via Pepe Escobar and “A Pipelineistan fable for our times”
“It’s a running joke in Brussels that the EU never had and will never have a unified energy policy towards Russia. The EU came up with a gas directive to force the ownership of Nord Stream 2 to be separated from the gas flowing through the pipeline. German courts applied their own “nein.”
Nord Stream 2 is a serious matter of national energy security for Germany. And that is enough to trump whatever Brussels may concoct.”
Couldn’t agree more Dale.
I have been reading Pepe Escobar’s reports for many years. One that came to mind, and bears mentioning now that I’ve read Wolf’s reply to Dale was written on August 26th, 2014.
‘Energy ballet-2: Syria, Ukraine & ‘Pipelineistan” spell out some of the behind-the-scenes competition for control over the supply of Nat gas to Europe.
If one looks at where the Nat gas is: Qatar, Iran, Russia; where it is in demand: Europe; and what rout it would take to get from point A to Point B, one sees the cause to much of the strife in Syria and the Ukraine. Turkey is also part of this equation.
While supply line proposals go back to 2001, the regime change in Ukraine took place in 2014, and the attempted regime change in Syria began in 2009. Ask yourself who was President and Vice President of the USA at these times.
To be fair… the strict sanctioning over Nord Stream II started in the previous administration. It’s not a Biden thing.
Dale,
Concerning your first line: it’s Trump and Trump’s minions that started it.
The US LNG export program is meant to create geopolitical stability, just there is no statement to that effect. Russia is quickly approaching failed nation status. The got caught with their fingers in the American tech infrastructure cookie jar, and now face a bleak future. Pro Democracy movements in Belarus are spreading, Putin moved out of Moscow. Sanctions sanctions sanctions. Dick Cheney is smiling, even if he is persona non gratis in his own party.
And they need USD for all those imports, and will less outbound USD flows what do they do? They sell UST… TIC data confirmed today -40B in cash UST sold by foreigners in Jan, from -20B in Dec… now id you think of the rehypothicatioj multiplier in eurodollar markets on UST collateral being north of 60… that represents ~$2.4T in collateral liquidated in Jan…
Just trying to raise cash to pay for their energy bills and etc with less and less cash flow from before…
We have two main possibilities:
1) the boom continues, production continues, greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere, causing more and more problems for us (bigger storms, deeper droughts, larger floods, etc), eventually leading to greatly reduced agricultural yields, massive migration pressures, and huge economic damages
2) we get a handle on greenhouse gases, in which case all of the natural gas infrastructure being built now based on 30-, 40-, and 50-year working lifetimes never pays off its capital costs
You have to recall that the same Harvard and Yale graduates that lead us down the zero carbon route are from the same schools that opened up China because they would become a democracy through trade and developed 50 years of disastrous mid eastern policies. For the the most part they are masters of the universe where their poop don’t smell.
All things considered, if we are to be a backward neocolonial outpost of China (exchanging food/natural resources for manufactured products – ooo! Give us magic talk boxes!) it is probably better that we are shipping out NG rather than soybeans.
The higher value should buy us more time for DC to wake up, the educational system to reform, and the MSM to be honest about what has been going on
Who was it that called Russia a gas station masquerading as a country? Hmmm…
Russia is an excellent example.
A huge part of government revenues comes from oil (defined by government as owned by government).
This has the effect of making a large part of the population politically indifferent (compared to what tax funded gvt would do).
The Russian people know “their” “gvt” is filled with bastards…but since those bastards aren’t continuously, directly imposing their bastardry on *them*…there is no uprising.
For the US…just substitute “printed money” for “oil”.
China hasn’t won the race yet. Google “HSMC” ( Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) and see how that high tech semiconductor venture turned out
As corrupt and inept as our politicians may seem, China, with its ingrained central government bureaucracy and obligatory system of guanxi needed to get anything important done, is far worse. They just don’t allow much of it to become public knowledge.
Guanxi is more direct and more efficient. In America you hire lawyers and lobbyists and “experts” to sway the public officials.
Cas127,
The other day, you suggested that I write an article about the inner workings of a website like this — “inside of the baseball” you called it. I’m not going to write an article about it because only a few people would be interested in it, but I did reply at the time with some details on the “inside of the baseball.” Not sure if you saw it at the time. So if you’re interested, you can go back to it here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/03/09/the-signs-are-everywhere-businesses-have-changed-permanently-as-a-result-of-the-pandemic/#comment-325156
Demand and supply out of whack price should be much higher manipulate it like money and bonds
Hmm. So the US is becoming an exporter of mineral resources at the cost of its environment. Meanwhile Japan, China, Mexico, Korea choose to import rather than frack for themselves because they have massive exports of manufactured goods to the US already.
Who is colonising whom?
Natural is soaring on the back of the fracking boom.The financing that supports the industry would make Bernie Madoff wince. How long before the entire house of cards collapses?
It seems weird to me that Mexico needs to buy our natural gas. They have plenty of petroleum of their own. Is that just a pass-through trade?
Mexico has petroleum, and the US buys their petroleum.
They don’t have enough natural gas. And the US has lots of it. So years ago, Mexico started building NG-fired power plants (instead of petroleum-fired power plants), and cross-border pipelines were built to supply cheap US NG. That makes a lot of financial sense.
NG is considered the industrial energy, the vagaries of weather seldom result in more than a blip in the chart, if growth heats up then gas will benefit.
