Signs Are Everywhere: Businesses Have Changed Permanently as a Result of the Pandemic

There is no return to the “old normal.” Employment adjusts too. But it will take years to sort out the issues these sudden massive shifts leave behind.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the biggest permanent changes coming out of the Pandemic is that businesses have invested in technologies that have long been available, but that hadn’t been deployed because there was no visible need to deploy them, and because businesses were stuck in a rut, and change is hard and costly – and the rules of inertia had taken over.
But now the Pandemic has forced businesses to change. There is no going back to the old normal. And these technologies impact employment in both directions.
We encountered precisely that when we went cross-country skiing last week at Royal Gorge in the Sierra Nevada, which we do every year. What is said to be the largest cross-country ski resort in the US with 120 miles of groomed trails (if they’re groomed) had fallen on hard times years ago, filed for bankruptcy, and was acquired out of bankruptcy in 2011/2012. It is now operated by Sugar Bowl Resort, the downhill ski area nearby. There have been some improvements since then, such as new warming huts. But the resort remained largely low tech, or no tech. And even there, things changed massively and permanently with the Pandemic.
The way it used to work: You stood in line every morning to buy old-fashioned trail passes that you then stuck on your poles and that you then tried to scrape off at night. If you rented equipment, you spent more time standing in line. There was a website, but you couldn’t buy anything on it. There were quite a few employees involved in dealing with the skiers that wanted to buy trail passes and rent equipment. The place could get crowded, and customers wasted time standing in line and dealing with logistics.
Now, the requirements of social distancing and contactless commerce forced the resort to invest in an ecommerce website. You have to use the website to buy trail passes and pay for and make reservations for the rental equipment (actually fitting the rental equipment is still done in person at the lodge).
Trail passes are now rechargeable cards, similar to prepaid debit cards with a radio chip. You get them at an ATM-type machine outside the lodge by holding the QR code — that black-and-white square-shaped maze — of your reservation (paper or smartphone) under the scanner. And it spits out the card. You can recharge the trail pass online and reuse next year….
This should have been done 10 or 15 years ago. It’s superfast and convenient, and you don’t have to stand in line anywhere. You can park, scan, and ski.
And the resort has gone entirely cashless. You can buy some corn bread, but you have to use your card. Credit card transactions are automated. No one needs to balance the cash drawer or count cash.
And some of the staff that used to deal with the trail passes and other stuff are now either doing other things at the resort or are no longer needed at all.
But there are people who manufacture, install, and maintain the equipment, build and maintain the ecommerce site, and deal with the other issues that tech produces. They’re different jobs and only have a small local component.
This is a permanent change. And it’s an improvement for users of the resort. It may have also reduced employment at the resort, while supporting employment at companies that provide and service the technology.
I chatted with one of the employees at the resort. Trail pass sales were doing pretty good, he said, but equipment rentals were down by about half compared to last year. He figured that a lot of people have bought their own equipment.
This would be in line with a surge in sporting goods purchases that right off the bat last spring led to a shortage of bicycles and spiraled out from there, and led to the biggest-ever and ongoing spike in spending on durable goods.
It would make sense: quite a few people have apparently left San Francisco and other high-cost Bay Area cities, and some of them have moved into the Sierra Nevada, including the Lake Tahoe area and the whole strip along I-80, including Truckee, now that they’re “working from home” and can take a daily ski break between Zoom calls.
The healthcare industry has done a similar thing: Using technology to avoid contact, thereby making a lot of basic stuff simpler and cheaper. At our healthcare provider, we could always make a phone-appointment with a doctor. This was free and quick, and often all that’s needed for minor things, and avoided the time and cost of “going to the doctor.” This was an option.
Now telemedicine – or “virtual care” – has turned into a thing. Making video appointments is now encouraged. Prescriptions are filled online and delivered. When that’s all that is needed, it saves time for the patient and the healthcare provider.
Obviously, telemedicine still doesn’t work for many medical issues, but the routine issues that doctors spend much of their time on can be handled that way.
Only some of these technologies are visible to patients. For the healthcare providers, it meant investing in video tools and other technologies and in the infrastructure needed to support this on a large scale.
The Pandemic has also pushed even reluctant consumers and businesses into ecommerce. In Q4 last year, when brick-and-mortar stores were open nearly everywhere, ecommerce sales soared by 32% from a year earlier.
Package deliveries by UPS nearly doubled to 34 million packages a day, UPS chief information and engineering officer Juan Perez said at a Wall Street Journal event. And the company had to adapt and scale its digital technologies to deal with it. The Pandemic drove some of the most significant changes in the company’s history, he said.
The entire ecommerce sector, likely the biggest beneficiary of the Pandemic, has invested vast sums in technologies and infrastructure to deal with the surge in demand.
This now includes ski resorts and grocery stores and other previously unlikely suspects for ecommerce. They will not go back to the old normal, nor will their customers.
While lots of office employees who now work at home will eventually return to the office, the old times of nine-to-five every day at a desk farm are gone for many employees. Companies have invested in technologies to succeed with their hybrid work-from-home models, and they are cutting costs where possible by reducing the real estate footprint and related costs.
People who like working in an office can gravitate to employers that encourage or require it. People who like working at home can gravitate to employers with hybrid models. Companies will make one or the other a selling point when recruiting talent. That’s how that will wash out.
It will take years to sort through the issues that these sudden and often massive shifts leave behind. But from what I have seen, many of the shifts are positives and should have happened a long time ago – and only inertia prevented them from happening.
Dropbox HQ sold for a record price. Some people are still expecting things to go back to normal :)
Softbank behind it?
All that hot money has to go somewhere.
I don’t know. It all depends on the carrying cost. Right now, interest rate is low, but if it ever goes up and you have to unload, it’s double jeopardy time.
Softbank or the Fed…somebody with more dollars than sense.
On a more serious note, I know little about this particular deal, but in general, corporate PR will tie itself in knots to exaggerate sale prices…unless you can examine the finer details of a corporate transaction, it is very difficult to know just how much of sale prices are contingent, in exchange for heavily inflated other assets, accounting gimmicks, etc.
And the legacy crapola MSM really doesn’t want to know the actual truth anyway…”huge” “record” prices make for much better clickbait.
The financial press sometimes does a better job…they’ve been to this cow pie rodeo before.
And…even if sale price legit…it is simply a function of destroyed interest rates grossly inflating (again) an existing cashflow asset thanks to how the Discounted Cashflow Formula is structured (lower rates = higher present value)
You man this could possibly be like another AT&T sale of Direct TV for $16 Billion? LOL!
I had to renew my van insurance last week. (ICBC). It isn’t due for 3 weeks, but better early than forgetting to do it and driving through a roadblock which I have done in the past.
During Covid there were options of an appointment with an agent, or a combo email phone routine. No walk ins. The email provides the electronic tracks of customer confirming having read and understand the terms of the policy….takes seconds. The phone portion took a few minutes as the agent had to cycle around a website as our rates have decreased this year. My stickers and hard copy receipt/papers should be in the mail, today. I asked the agent if they will continue this offering after Covid and she said they were. Fantastic. It saves me a trip to town and/or a stop at the agents when I just want to get home.
My nephew and son in law are now working from home and have for the last year. Both are in senior management and have lots of responsibilities to fulfill, so accountability is a given. One is a senior engineer and the other is an administrator. They both used to travel extensively for their jobs, one all around the World, and the other back and forth to Ottawa. Now they use zoom and other platforms, and when needed they structure their work day around the required different time zones. Beats air travel and hotels. Very efficient. Certainly much safer than cycling through airports and eating out, etc
A senior engineer not visiting projects and programs he/she is working on around the world…
Very efficient…what could go wrong?
In the UK personal motor (auto) insurance is done entirely online.
You type your registration plate into an online aggregator, which pulls up all the technical info about your vehicle (engine size, # doors, even the colour) but you need to enter your personal details such as address, age, marital status and claims history.
Within about 5 mins you have prices from dozens of insurers and you can bind within minutes.
Why is it so different in the US and Canada?! Too much interia and protection of intermediaries’ jobs?
In the US, it’s done online too. I haven’t been to an auto insurance agent in at least 15 years. They might still exist somewhere. I just don’t need to go there.
Wolf, you mention the changes are for the better. I am not convinced. Wealth moves up the line from what I can see and the unemployed get screwed.
We have to look after the middle class or there will be big trouble ahead IMO.
Survival of the fittest has always included those who rapidly adopt new technologies. It comes from our lineage as hominids who have the propensity of using tools. It’s a bit of a heartless take, but the speed at which people get left behind due to the lack of resources will only increase.
Survival of the fittest?
More like survival of the government well connected.
Walmart can remain open 24/7 but small businesses are forced to close.
And being born poor.
“ Survival of the fittest “ ?
1. From each according to their ability, to each according to their need.
2. The machinery of Capitalism is oiled with the blood of the worker.
I love this website.. My take on this is not only are companies going cashless, as much as possible, but also employee-less, as much as possible. We all know of jobless recoveries from recently past recessions but this looks to be off the scale. Nothing will ever be the same from small things like grocery stores having help-yourself salad bars to massive construction booms that transformed cities like Seattle building tens-of-thousands apartments for a techie boom who can now work from anywhere, USA. As I understand it, Seattle techies who choose to work from anywhere are taking pay cuts which probably means many are going to be forced to work permanently from wherever home is and whose pay cuts will not be voluntary.
My friend who owns a pet boarding facility has seen revenue drop by 70%. Work from home killed the daycare biz since the majority of those customers are young professionals. And because of travel/gathering shutdowns, no one needs multi-day boarding anymore. So far he’s gotten 2 PPP and 1 EIDL, but I’m not sure if he’s gonna make it if WFH becomes permanent.
You don’t want to say “Learn to Code”, but how long do we keep propping up zombie businesses? We propped up the airline and cruise industries, when we could have spent the funds to develop high speed rail or fiber internet. Yes, the pandemic would not have allowed for some types of employment, but I’m sure some small WPA-type projects would have feasible.
In contrast, as a result of stimulus following the GFC, China was faced with massive industrial capacity. Instead of just propping up these SOE, China sent the excess capacity and labor globally to build the BRI.
My friend who owns 6 Burger Kings here in north Houston is now down to 5 active as the franchise was up on one and he elected to not renew due to low sales. He owns the property and has it for sale, but there are *tons* of commercial properties listed for sale here. The windows now have plywood on them due to vandals breaking in. This is in a HCOL area too!
This morning at our daily ROMEO coffee meet up he mentioned that the remaining 5 locations are adding kiosks and laying off some employees. He also said Corporate BK Management has been raising certain prices and at the same time featuring certain menu items as specials that you can’t make money on. Those specials are seen on TV commercials. Sneaky!
Door Dash has been a thorn in his businesses side since the pandemic started. Corp BK signed a contract with DD and DD get the orders for a 25% discount to retail price. Pus they get priority over drive thru and walk in customers. In addition, the franchise fee he pays is 8% of sales so he sells the DD orders for roughly 33% off retail. Not a good thing. I suspect BK corporate gets some of the 25% DD discount through the back door.
Two of his locations have gasoline and convenience store sales and those are carrying the remaining three BK’s.
Tough business.
If the jobs require more automation, then I see a lot of these new jobs being outsourced to India or just run by techs with H-1B visas. And the America worker gets it you now where, one more time.
Let me tell you about Living up in the hills and going to town once a month —
folks hunger for human contact; long chats at market with June, Amanda the postmistress saves my packages when we’re snowed in, Marlee at garden supply shows me her peony collection.
You’ll see, the pendulum will swing back. People will long to converse with another.
Exactly this. I 100% agree. This is temporary.
Alberta,
This article wasn’t about “living up in the hills.” It was about adoption of technologies by businesses, such as a ski resort, that are now a permanent change in how the businesses operate and deal with their customers.
Not seen this anywhere. Especially health care, restuarants, car repair, education, etc.
“Using technology to avoid contact, thereby making a lot of basic stuff simpler and cheaper.”
2banana,
It’s for sure everywhere in health care. And remote learning is now a big thing too at all levels.
In terms of restaurants, the first evening I spent in Japan in 1996, my new Korean roommate took me to a ramen shop down the block, operated by just one guy. We ordered and paid at something that looked like a vending machine by the door, pushing buttons under pictures of ramen dishes. The chef read our orders from a screen above the workspace in the open kitchen and fixed out dishes. When he was done, he put them on the counter in front of us. He never had to waste his time taking our order or messing with money. Worked like a charm in 1996. So what’s the big deal now, suddenly? This is ancient technology. It just hasn’t been adopted in the US.
It’s fine because stocks keep going up. They’ll say, it’s your own fault for not “investing” and that’s why you’re still in the middle class.
Both. There is nothing like classic after fresh snow that has been freshly groomed. I totally love classic for that, the technique, the power it requires, the movement. But when snow turns to ice or slush, skating is a million times better.
In other words, conditions are not often good for classic, but nearly always good enough for skating.
Thank you again Wolf, providing again real life examples of how change is affecting so many people. This site seems to attract adaptable people like Timbers, Paulo and many others who have the ability to adapt to whatever changes are thrown at them. But it is not so comfortable for a large section of the population. Most readers have probably watched Nomadland, perhaps the Australian series Struggle Street and the even more horrifying Skint Britain Friends without Benefits (a man takes his dog hunting for rabbits etc for dinner). These are the people who “could not keep up” or “have been left behind” (take your pick). Yet they once often lived decent lives until their jobs went the way of the rust belts.
The covid changes as you show have made many things possible. Surely we can come up with other changes to give people their lives back. Social welfare is not the answer (check Skint Britain) but the dramatic changes needed are as possible as covid. A century ago in London the majority of bank lending went to genuine productive investment. Today only a small fraction with banks lending mostly to each other, overpriced housing and commercial realestate. This represents the financialisation of our societies where finance has become an end in itself. What we need now is a covid disease that inflicts the financial sector.
No great love for wall street but instead of a virus killing people you could just go with a FTT – a sales tax for all the shit they sell would limit the amount of shit they sell.
“providing again real life examples”
fizee,
Thank you for including me on your adaptability list, (and for the great comment), but…. I’m 65 and live rural. I’m not adaptable enough anymore and I look around and see it everywhere. If I was working in most of the WS reader’s environments I would be screwed. Screwed. Unemployable.
Unless you use it and keep up, (skills), you are finished in any modern office/workplace environment. My sister in law is ten years younger and she is forever implementing new tech changes at work. We inherited an Ipad this year and finally got my nephew’s girlfriend to set it all up for a new user. It excluded us. Never used an Apple before so had no idea about the terms and pull down menus to do a set up. Might as well have been Martian.
My 80 year old friend is now so far behind I had to make his doctor appointments for him during Covid as he cannot even function in a voicemail environment. I listen in on appointment calls in case he gets flustered and stuck.
It’s like we are all living in different worlds. I am waiting for Nomadland to be available in Canada as the reviews I read struck a chord with me, big time. It is easy to see why folks who fall by the wayside for a year or two end up on the streets or living rough. It’s also easy to sympathise with those floundering workers just trying to hang on to until retirement, and safety; a safe way out.
There are all kinds of people out there who have lots and lots of experience, but I’m not sure if it has much value in today’s world? Going forward this may apply to more and more groups with every economic slump we survive. My Brit friend said it this way, “I got my redundancy, so decided go move here.”. With him it meant no more work available. The noun is defined as, ‘the state of being not or no longer needed or useful.’
Given time it applies to all of us so perhaps individuals need to prepare for it somehow? At the very least, accept it could happen. Anyway, your comment really made me think.
Regards
If you’re working from home you aren’t living in Truckee; worst internet in the world– given the cost of living which approaches SF.
Elon Musk’s company Starlink is bringing internet to those remote areas.
That will destroy the red state mystique. You isolate these people in geographic culdesacs and forcefeed them Fox news 7/24. Radio is the tribal drum, and TV provides the visuals. Living in isolation they are forced to believe the tribe is a lot bigger than it really is. What happens when folks with fancy stay at home jobs move next door to these rurales, who believe in conspiracy cults because they live in one?
So says the Guy living in a conspiracy cult himself.
OK, I was working from home, so to speak, while I was up there last week. So, here’s an update on the internet:
I get about 17 Mbts via my smartphone as hotspot nearly everywhere we stay. This is my backup (because I gotta work).
But the places where we stayed over the past 10 years always had good wifi. We rarely stay in Truckee. We stay in the Soda Springs area just before you get to the pass because it’s so much more convenient.
When everything is digital, and thus can be perfectly copied and made available everywhere, and controlled from anywhere by anyone, we’re doomed.
Data leaks happen continually.
Soon it’ll be important data.
Whole mobile phones with your 2FA getting cloned.
The inertia slowing this technical progress down in the past let us learn lessons in a smooth manner and perhaps change what wasn’t working as we go along.
The sudden rush has left lots of exposure.
Imagine all the security issues and exploitations that may now exist in the wild due to rushed implementations… way beyond the capacity of security experts to audit.
I’ll be keeping my data (and body) distant from everything that this pandemic has rushed to offer.
Let others be the guinea pigs.
To be clear, I’m not a technophobe. I quite like the leading edge stuff. I just think to deploy everything, everywhere, suddenly, certainly won’t work out well for everyone.
My son is in TV/Movie video editing. Before Covid almost everyone had to work on-site because the data volumes were too high to transfer over the internet efficiently ( Raw footage for a simple movie can be 30 terabites). The only way this data was moved around was huge hard drives carried by couriers. My son had assumed he would have to spend his life in one of the three spots with concentrations of this activity ( NYC, Atlanta or LA). But Covid changed all that and studios/ production houses and newsrooms invested huge amounts in remote video equipment. With this the software and video footage is on site on a server at the studio, while the editor is controlling it remotely, with only the commands and keystrokes being sent over the internet. This also gives the studios control and security of their expense raw movie footage. Now my son can work from anywhere with a decent fast internet connection. He is looking at buying a house near us in a new subdivision in the outer reaches of the Portland Metro Area with a special city provided fiber optic network with up to 4 gig speeds. He thinks that now that this big money has been spent the industry will never go back. Once travel opens up he may only need to go to LA or NYC for meetings.
Examples like these are fascinating. Companies are coming up with creative solutions to huge technical problems associated with working remotely.