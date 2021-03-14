THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Market Manias Galore, But Long-Term Interest Rates Smell a Rat

These manias and the rising long-term yields are on collision course. (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Excellent Report? As someone smarter than me said, “What happens when the Fed manipulates the price of risk for 20 years?”. We will find out shortly.
I did have the evil thought that the free money to the plebs was so they would have cash to purchase the assets at the top so the smart money could exit.
Just to clarify, they paid for the 69 million dollar pdf in etherium. I
NY times heading if anyone is interested
The $69 Million Beeple NFT Was Bought With Cryptocurrency
“free money to the plebs”
$1.9 trillion “COVID” national credit card bill/127 million recipients of $1,400 national credit card cash withdrawals = $11,046.51. So, each prole gets $1,400 of his own money from new debt for which he is liable and others get $9,646.51… from new debt for which he is liable.
Wolf, nice report on how crazy “everything” is getting. That includes the cryptos, the new NFT’s, leverage going nuts, the over hyped stock market, and interest rates. I’m glad I don’t have to worry when “it’s time to get out” before it all blows up.
NFTs rock, it’s a great way to get rich if you happen to be influential or have some way to attach yourself to someone or something famous. Just looked at the guys who burned a Banksy and sold the NFT for 3x the value of the physical.
Heck, makes me think the Lourve should burn the Mona Lisa, and NFT it, it could solve some major debt problems. May be take a hammer to the Hope Diamond and then NFT that to reduce the national debt, and the added bonus is that you can sell the shattered pieces for money like the half destroyed Banksy and May be the sun of the pieces will be worth more the original.
It is literally one of the most screwed up thing ever if Dorsey can take his first tweet and sell it for a million. It would be on the same level as newborns preserving their first poop in the hopes that they eventually become famous and can NFT that s*** and parley it into currency.
NFT Beanie babies for billionaires.
Absolutely MCH,
nFT non fungible (coin) perhaps?
Token, poker chip, millionaire Talley stick…
NFT Market overview as of 9:32 pm west coast USA time at printing has 13 pages of non-fungible token Crypto currencies listed.
But whatever I’m not in I look for other uses of the Blockchain that are promising.
Still I think it interesting but not surprising that this NFT mania is so last year. I’m not going in simply because I am against ponzi.
I do have a close look at certain blockchains, that is where I believe that a company’s dividend is.
In retrospect I do not find that this NFT (locked down token) has digital art work written all over it!
Thirty years ago a certain computer geek starting buying rights to all digital artwork past and present and future.
His idea (besides owning it all) is to sell blank picture frames. The buyer downloads a Picasso in one room a Rembrandt in the hallway, Roman Nudes , Warhol’s for a week or two.
Now I’m not talking just some low resolution pixilated crap. These will be realistic beyond belief, extremely secure, and available to anyone who buys the low cost picture frame.
I wonder how long it will be until I can change the paint color digitally on the outside of a house.
By that way NFT may find purposes with the electric car charging tokens.
It’s a really bad sign when most money is made in things that create absolutely zero value.
I lived in Los Angeles in 1984 when the Summer Olympics were held there. The big money piss away frenzy was on Olympic pins.
My stupid secretary spent $$hundreds$$ (maybe $$thousands$$? as I am not privy to that real number) from street vendors and other *collectors* buying those pins. She was investing for her retirement, I guess.
it’s time to dig up Charles Mackay and have him write a sequel to
“Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds”.
Ludicrous Willies with Magic lines to hype Vigorous inflation as warned by to us Underlings
Today’s markets in a nutshell.
If you go to China’s Taobao, you can buy a statue of Trump, sitting cross-legged and with his eyes closed in a Zen position, draped in a robe. The inscription on the statue says: “Make Business Great Again”.
I am sure pretty soon, there will be a similar statue of J Powell with the inscription “Make Interest Rate Great Again” ;)
The avoid hangovers, stay drunk routine central banks have been pursuing for decades is about to end. They can’t push manipulated rates of interest meaningfully lower hence decades of monetary distortion are about to be wrung from the system…painfully.
Well the Russians managed to stay drunk for just over 70 years! Their masters were too afraid of what would happen to them if they cut off 7the vodka supply!
I am still of the opinion that Yellen wants negative interest rates so government borrowing costs will drop in the future.
She has 2 options.
Ideally Option 1: Negative interest rates (NIRP) like ECB and BofJ. This enables unlimited future government spending.
Failing that, Option 2: Negative “real” interest rates. This is where we are now. This will not stop government from trying unlimited future spending.
The only way to increase spending is for the economy to grow.
Increasing spending without growing the economy risks hollowing out the economy and turning the entire country into a zombie!
I am sure The treasury would love the idea to borrow at negative interest; here let me borrow a trillion from you and pay you back $995B in twenty years.
Gives whole new meaning to the skit two tens for a five.
WES,
She doesn’t want negative interest rates. They’re terrible for all kinds of reasons. She raised rates when she was Chair at the Fed!
Wolfe:
Well then she is aiming for Option 2!
Negative “real” interest rates!
That will still do the job of destroying the value of the US dollar!
Yes, that’s just about standard practice in the US :-]
Unlike most of the world’s central banks, the Fed is a central bank owned by its member banks…not by its government. That is one reason they said they would never institute negative interest rates because it is not good for the banking system.
Bond interest paid by the US Treasury to bonds held on the Fed’s balance sheet is returned to the US Treasury each year. It is the interest paid to other bond holders where the interest paid is lost. It would be better if all the bonds issued by the government were bought by the Fed so that all the interest would then be returned to the US government. The Fed is nothing more than an extension of the US Treasury. During the 1830s, under the Independent Treasury Bill , there was no US central bank and new money was printed directly by the US Treasury interest free.
I am not against the Fed that was established by Congress in 1913. I just think it is time that all bonds were bought by the Fed so that the US Treasury was in effect just paying all interest minus Fed administrative expenses to itself. That way the US Government would never be indebted to anyone but itself that = essentially no debt.
“This enables unlimited future government spending.”
ZIRP or near ZIRP basically accomplishes the same thing without the danger of the topic (and its fundamental insanity) being brought up (ie, political nirvana).
The G has essentially implemented a 50% to 100% tax on the interest income of every dollar saver on the planet for about 20 yrs and the entirety of the MSM has been as silent as a lobotomized coma patient.
Why rock that boat?
Was there ever a people whose leaders were as truly their enemies as
this one?”
― Ernest Hemingway, For Whom the Bell Tolls
why not neg Interest rates? Won’t need to borrow any money, more trillion dollar give away reparation money, coming right up. Stand by Americans.
The Fed has no choice . Central Banks are passing out money like candy in the western world because of loss of faith in fiat. Ben Bernanke told the world in 2010 that the fiat gusher he un-leashed was temporary and normalization of rates would be soon. It’s been 11 years since he told that whopper and the producers of the world are tired of waiting and are balking at stuffing their production down the American gullet for its non-productive fiat debt. We have had a free ride but it’s coming to an end. If you wanna ride it’s gonna be ass,cash or grass.
I say…Fed raise rates to 3% tomorrow…as in Monday, and use the proceeds to build Apple manufacturing plants in Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, North Dakota, Fly over country…and force Apple to shut it’s factories in Asia.
If they don’t? Easy…ban them from trading in any way in USD. You know, like we do to Iran, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea….etc etc etc etc etc
Please don’t say it can’t be done when it’s been done a thousand times over and over again.
See how easy that is?
Then, stand back and watch American manufacturing jobs soar (I hope).
Apple does not have factories in Asia. They use contract manufacturers like FoxConn (a Taiwanese company).
Speaking of Foxconn, they were supposed to start manufacturing LCD display panels in the state of Wisconsin but in January 2019, they said they were reconsidering “citing high labor costs in the United States”. In February 2019, Bloomberg News reported that the plant was “unlikely to ever employ 13,000 workers.”
It’s now 2021, and so far …. nothing.
Manufacturing jobs will return to the United States, but only after the US has officially become a third world country.
See how easy that is.
You seem to have forgot the last President brought back all those jobs! Remember? He was going to reverse the forces of globalization!
So much winning folks, you’ll get tired of winning!!
I have alot of pipefitter friends loving the current one.
I told them they have to get with the times and Weld From Home.
You are right Wolf…its pretty much all a disaster right now.
The thought of being a discussion board armchair banker day in and
day out isn’t that appealing to me.
But, how to pull one over on them perks my interest.
If everything is overpriced, where does one put their money?
“The only winning move is not to play”
– Wargames – 1983
Even digital cash, or cash in hand might be a less than ideal move.
Assets that you can find that are of value to you for specific reasons, despite their current high price, are probably the best bet.
Ie, equipment to do a job. Or a property you want to live in for 20+ years. Etc.
Elon Musk should be in prison. Just today he was pumping Dogecoin again, imploring Coinbase to list it. How much Dogecoin does he own? This is a clown who used company funds to speculate in Bitcoin, after he negatively tweeted about it before hand, seemingly to drive the price down so he could buy, and then after he bought it he took to Twitter to pump it up. This is the richest man in the world, at the time at least.
If politicians, the SEC and the justice department were serious about doing the right thing, and making an example of somebody while handing out equal justice for the wealthy as well as the poor, they’d haul this carnival barking scvmbag off to jail. The world has seen enough of this narcissistic a-hole and his schemes.
Depth…
What is the phone number to call for the deals Musk gets from the government and states like NY?
Carbon Credits ….. etc?
My dad used to have two favourite phrases that he constantly told me throughout my life. These phrases were:
“a fool and his money are soon parted”
” if it is too good to be true it usually is”
Now i don’t understand everything on this site but i think we all know what will happen next but as someone who doesn’t want anything to do with this bs i have to say that it is having a negative impact on my life as i’m sure it is the majority of people.
Just think about it… crypto currencies are at current market value are now worth $1.8T. By comparison, the total US gold reserve (8133 tonnes) at current prices is worth $451 billion.
SPACs and especially NFTs etc really feel like the end phase of a once in a generation bubble.
Also the crypto space… even if you acknowledge that BTC has merit if it gets widely adopted, last time I checked there were 77(!) other cryptos that have a market value of over $1 billion. Most of them you have never heard of and there is a snowball’s chance in hell that they will ever see wide scale adoption.
As with everything nowadays, it is very much a “winner takes all” thing. If crypto is here to stay, you’ll end up with just one or two cryptos that everybody uses, based on the merits of the specific coin.
So clearly BTC is the top dog right now because it had the first mover advantage and name recognition. But if a superior crypto comes along, it could be easily abandoned, because it is not backed by anything real, like hard assets or a group with a monopoly on violence (i.e. the government) that has the power to confiscate real assets by means of taxation.
For that reason, BTC is really just a momentum play imo. There is no reason to stay invested in it if it stops increasing in price and something else looks more attractive. This is very different than for example stocks. It doesn’t matter if other people don’t want them anymore because you still own the same future income streams (just make sure you didn’t pay too much for them!).
The Fed started as a rescuer … providing liquidity and stability when needed.
Then they went into controlling every tick, and the “temporary” QE became a matter of routine.
Now they are fighting the market.
They just can’t retire.
All the metaphors apply…
They paint themselves into a corner and ask for more paint.
Staying drunk to avoid a hangover
Or, doping the race horse who wins a few, then suddenly cant get out of its stall.
Who will, who can halt this merry go round? Politicians thrive off the cheap money and the vote buying give aways. They wont. Only the market, en masse, can halt this arrangement and manipulation.
And it wont be pretty. But it must be inevitable. Because for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
A fistful of Harriet Tubmans will get you what, in the year 2024?
I think that Wolf is right that the Fed secretly tries to let some air out of the bubble by allowing yield to rise a bit. With the emphasis on “SOME”. Because I have no doubt that they will chicken out way before we see 3% on the 10yr Treasury again. I think the market is going to test this very soon.
Am I wrong by guessing the Fed will just soon get into long term yield control as they did with the short term one? Maybe just not yet but otherwise they know all bubbles could just begin blowing up and that’s not what they want, they are maniac about keeping the bubbles going. Would this be so unexpected or is there any reason not to expect this?
Caught this on your podcast. Loving that format.
Here is the irony. When folks realize that inflation is running hot this might trigger an additional inflow to cybercurrencies as there are all these dollars looking for a return. The fact that precious metals are getting hammered at a time of uncontrolled printing is surreal, especially since social media absolutely despises silver.
1) Every bubble need a backbone.
2) The backbone must be :
– in an open space, above any previous high.
– it must be a sharp decline, not a backing up (BU).
– it must be short in duration, it cannot be a trading range.
3) NDX Sept hi/ lo are qualified as a backbone. SPX Sept hi/ lo are not. They are BU above/ below Feb 2020 high.
4) In the next few weeks NDX might rise to a new all time high, to build up a “crazier” bubble, // or slant higher to a lower high, to the cloud head bump, to LPSY.
5) If so, NDX will turn around and breach Mar 1 2021 (L) swing point.
6) NDX will osc around the backbone for several months and possibly form a H&S, or a tapper… whatever.
7) How does a 300 pounds pig become a sausage : more food !
8) The farmer put food in his trailer/ truck, connect a ramp, shut the door and drive to the butcher.
9) The $1,400 stimulus check will induce inflation. But dear Nanny there is a hole in the bucket. Dear Nancy a hole in the bucket. Put some straw…
10) The US gov want to control the yield curve.
11) The long duration might invert and the 3Y will be pulled lower by
gravity with the German NR rates. US gov will be in control of the “crazy” debt.
12) NDX H&S will send the rats down. Inflation bs.
13) TX opening is reciprocal to CA & NYS closing.
“The $1,400 stimulus check will induce inflation.”
There is already plenty of inflation in things that the CPI doesn’t measure or very incorrectly measures as shown in a recent Wolfstreet column and implied in any discussion of hedonics and substitution, that manipulation primarily caused by the pursuit of lower COLA payments and, to a lesser extent, unjustified political brownie points.
Worse, as pointed out in the great book, Greenspan’s Bubbles: The Age of Ignorance at the Federal Reserve, the manipulators of the world via their artificial control of the price of money then use this kind of grossly manipulated data to determine policy.
A magnificent report as always.
Why hasn’t anyone sued the NFT vendors on the basis of copyright? The whole point of copyright was to prevent cheaters from gaining huge value without paying the author or artist. This is a new form of cheating, but basically it’s just art forgery.
The 100Y (almost) bull market. :
1) Leg #1 : 1932 to 1966. // 1966 was the DOW backbone.
2) Leg #2 : TR between 1966 and 1982.
3) Leg #3 : 1982 to 2000. // 1998 is the backbone.
4) Leg #4 : TR from 2000 to 2009.
5) Leg #5 : 2000 on….// Oct 2011 to May 2015 is Leg 3of3. // Feb/ Mar 2020 is leg #5 backbone.
6) Option : a correction to the 100Y bull market may be coming. Probably to Leg #4.
7) But which Leg #4 ?
1) 1962 was the DOW backbone.