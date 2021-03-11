House Price Inflation in CPI is of Course Complete Baloney, but it Accounts for 1/4 of Total CPI

With actual house price inflation based on market data, overall CPI would have jumped by 3.7%. Lifting the cover on the deception to keep CPI low.
For most Americans, housing costs are the largest item in their budget, ranging from 30% to 60% of their total monthly spending. In its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, released yesterday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the costs of homeownership (which the BLS calls “Owner’s equivalent rent of residence”) have increased by just 2.0% from a year ago, and that rents (“rent of primary residence”) have increased by 2.0%. They’re the biggest items among the 211 items in the CPI basket and together account for about one-third of overall CPI. They play a huge role in CPI. So…
Rent inflation of 2.0% year-over-year on average across the US might be roughly on target, from what I can see in other rental data. But homeowner’s inflation of just 2.0%, given the skyrocketing home prices? Ludicrous. In its latest release, the Case-Shiller National Home Price index jumped by 10.4%.
This discrepancy between home price increases and the CPI for homeowners – which has for years contributed to understating the overall CPI – is depicted in the chart of the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index (red line) and the CPI for “owner’s equivalent rent of residence” (black line). I set the homeowners CPI at 100 for January 2000 to match the Case-Shiller index, which is set by default at 100 for January 2000. This allows you to see the progression of both indices on the same axis.
The thus corrected CPI increases by 3.7%.
The “owner’s equivalent rent of residence” accounts for 24.2% of CPI. If it had increased by 10.4%, in line with the Case-Shiller index, instead of 2.0%, the overall CPI would have increased by 2.03 percentage points more. So add the 2.03 percentage points to the reported overall CPI increase of 1.7%. And the thus corrected overall CPI would have shot up by 3.7%!
During the Housing Bust, after five years of dropping, the Case-Shiller Index briefly joined the CPI for homeowners before taking off again – and there is a reason for that we’ll get into in a moment.
The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price index is a good measure of house price inflation because it is based on the “sales pairs” method, comparing the price of a house when it was sold in the current month, to the price of the same house in prior transactions years ago. It also accounts for improvements and removes outliers. In other words, it measures how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time – and thereby it measures house-price inflation.
This discrepancy – in reality, a form of purposeful deception – between actual home price increases and the CPI for homeownership has been bemoaned before and is not a secret. But it’s not broadly discussed in the media so that everyone knows by just how much the homeownership component in the CPI understates the actual homeownership inflation that Americans confront.
To its credit, the BLS includes homeownership costs in the CPI basket. By contrast, the EU does not include homeownership costs at all in its basket underlying its Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). It only includes rent. And thereby housing costs are woefully underrepresented in the EU’s inflation data.
The rationalization put forth by the BLS for this discrepancy is that it doesn’t actually consider house prices relevant for inflation. It considers houses an “investment,” and investments don’t enter into the CPI. What it does try to put a price on is the cost of “shelter,” which is a service. This makes sense with rent. A renter pays for a service. But the BLS extrapolates this rent-as-a-service to homeownership. And that’s where the logic croaks.
The BLS housing inflation data is based on the “Consumer Expenditure Survey” sent to consumers, rather than market data for prices and rents. It’s up to the homeowner to decide what their primary residence would rent for it they tried to rent it out.
This is the question in the survey: “If someone were to rent your home today, how much do you think it would rent for monthly, unfurnished and without utilities?” So homeowners have to come up with some figure.
For the CPI, the BLS says, the cost of shelter of the owner-occupied home “is the implicit rent that owner occupants would have to pay if they were renting their homes.”
This explains the black line in the chart above that is completely out of tune with the reality of home prices: It tracks rent inflation, not house price inflation, and it essentially represents what homeowners think rents would be. So the rent CPI, which accounts for 7.8% of total CPI, and the homeowner CPI, which accounts for 24.2% of CPI, measure roughly the same thing: rents. And this thereby neatly and purposefully excludes rampant house price inflation from the index. And it also turns CPI into the sad joke that it is.
On purpose.
So Social Security and other indexed entitlements do not get increased.
And so savers do not even get paid interest to cover real inflation.
“And this thereby neatly and purposefully excludes rampant house price inflation from the index. And it also turns CPI into the sad joke that it is.”
The internets usually say my house goes up about 2% in one month not a whole year. This is what the internets say how much my house inflated.
Redfin:
$481,278
$166K since sold in 2016
Zillow (in a rare down month)
Zestimate
$410,660
LAST 30 DAY CHANGE
-$5,447 (-1.3 %)
I hate to say I see the logic in this. My friend is good with real estate. She bought about three years ago and got a good deal from a distressed seller. She probably is going to sell into the bubble. If she successfully sells, her equity gain will mean she lived there basically free including expenses. Her home would probably rent for $1600. Her house payment with tax ins was around $1050. How should you calculate housing inflation? It is complicated.
But any situation where you rely on an opinion of a nonprofessional about rent seems crazy to me.
Yet, housing starts are barely past their long-run average. Is there no profit in homebuilding? Heaven forbid mortgage rates go back up or they might stop building them.
Financing a house build and hoping a buyer will show up in five months is risky business and it’s easy for market to change in that time.
rhodium
There are many places in the United States which are not in FL CA AZ NY TX WA OR or a couple other inflated states. In those states, it is still MUCH cheaper to buy an existing home and fix it up a bit vs cost to build a new one. Pretty much all of the Midwest and South comes to mind.
Of course it is nonsense, purposefully. As home prices ratchet up, so does the down payment, as well as mortgage payments, ceteris parabus, as the payment is dependent on interest rates which can be manipulated. So do RE taxes, too.
Asking the home owner to estimate what the home would rent for is a flawed method, as the homeowner is likely not a reliable source for this information. And, it is irrelevant to what he is on the hook for anyway.
Also am quite suspicious of how health and medical care and education price inflation is calculated.
My new favorite latinism – ceteris paribus. THANK YOU!
I like “cave canem”
Nos condemnabitur
Oh yes we are.
Why wouldn’t they use the mortgage payment as the imputed rent? Ugh.
Wolf,
I get it. I understand there is inflation. I understand it is not measured, I don’t believe it will ever be manipulated or controlled. Maybe the Fed needs a new mandate like keeping interests rates low.
This statement floored me.
“If someone were to rent your home today, how much do you think it would rent for monthly, unfurnished and without utilities?” So homeowners have to come up with some figure.”
Why is the government using such an error prone methodology to come up with the data on rental rates which is available to any competent Real Estate professional with a user ID and password, and has paid the fee for access to the databases containing this information?
Rents here in the Maryland suburbs of the Swamp for houses are going up more than 10% per year along with the prices. As soon as a house is listed for sale it is gone the next day. The government CPI figures are 1000% total BS.
This is why I no longer pay any attention to government published figures on inflation.
I may have to publish my own inflation index. I will call it the Swamp Creature inflation index.
“This is why I no longer pay any attention to government published figures on inflation.”
Yup, you are damn right. There are several figures that I won’t believe AT ALL:
1. Unemployment rate
2. CPI
3. US actual debt figure
Underestimating inflation causes a lower yield curve … and this is very good for real estate and hard asset investors.
I don’t think this is good for anyone other then the bankers large and small.
Mr. Wolf is kindly pointing out more fraud and the repeated fraud which amounts to just more skimming the froth. Again “lights off for second third mortgages.
This second time a round will be child’s play for them squid.
For 25 years I lived in Salem Oregon ( state government town)and up until about about 2004 the average home price was almost exactly 3 times the average state employees annual income. Then like everywhere else they became disconnected from reality. There will be a world of pain for the house pumpers, re investors, flippers, and landlords when things inevitably return to reality.
Neighbor stopped by, wants to buy our lot. Wants to build. He can get Big Dollar for his house he says. Wants to build before rates go up. Has he seen price of lumber? Well, he is in construction. His bro built a new house for $250k USD, not incl. labor. When dingalings spend $250k, WATCH OUT. Nvm, Uncle Joe Robin’it Hidin’ Buy-den will bail you all the F out?
Dish soap 25 oz. now 19 oz. W t f ?
No inflation.
I agree with Swamp Creature—-let’s publish our own inflation. Can we air it on MSM? Don Limon or Jake Cra-ppper huge intellects??
Like many my wealth has increased more from my home than from saving. But normally the increases come from
the various big cities. This the first broad-based real estate boom in my lifetime. Since it’s an anomaly maybe the cpi is correct not to include it.
Seneca’s Cliff,
To better understand your comment re state employee’s AVERGE annual Salary (less taxes?) in Salem OR re the cost until about 2004….please tell us what that “salary” was in 2000-2004?
OR…what is the average state employee’s salary in Salem OR (the capital)
2019-2020 AND what’s the average cost of a home?
For what it’s worth, our house payment went up 6.7% year over year due to increased property tax and insurance. This is in one of the non-housing boom areas of Montana.
You would think the data collectors could come up with a simple household survey (as they do in the employed/unemployed survey) by calling a percentage of home owners and asking them what their mortgage payment was last month.
Also, 2004-2008 in when Prez Bush prompted the idea that “everyone should own a home<' & the "Liar Loans" were feeding the greed & deception in the housing market ALL OVEr the US of A!
The flippers and film flam men loved it.
Then came the CRASH…so what's new?
Everything is BS in this country. Everything. The lies, the fraud, the graft – it’s despicable. And I can’t even tell where the lies end and the truth begins.
On one hand we’re supposedly in a depression, losing over 700,000 jobs per week for over a year straight, but on the other hand you can’t even buy an RV because there are none on the lot, and the prices have skyrocketed to absurd levels due to a never ending procession of wealthy buyers with a “pay anything” attitude. Ditto for boats, and houses, and $80,000 diesel trucks. And good luck finding an enclosed trailer, or a car hauler, or a dump trailer, or any iteration of a trailer – the lots are empty and they sell like hotcakes.
And everybody is a stock market genius, and everybody is wealthy on crypto, and on and on and on. This is the most fantastic depression I’ve ever heard of. Money flows like water out of everybody’s pockets. I’m sorry, but I don’t get it. At all. A depression isn’t an event where all of a sudden everybody is flush with cash and can buy the most expensive durable goods and hard assets in history.
And no, a $1,400 stimulus check isn’t paying for it. There’s some real BS going on right now. Somebody’s lying, but I do know it’s not the RV sellers and the empty lot local utility trailer dealer. They report their best sales EVER. Something stink to high heaven.
At least you get something tangible when you pay for a house or an RV.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are the new “in thing”.
An online video of Lebron James dunking sold for $208,000 (This is digital, not a hard drive). CryptoPunk images are regularly selling for over 25,000 USD.
What is a CryptoPunk image, you ask?
“The CryptoPunks are 10,000 unique GIFs. No two are exactly alike, and each one of them can be officially owned by a single person on the Ethereum blockchain. Originally, they could be claimed for free by anybody with an Ethereum wallet, but all 10,000 were quickly claimed. Now they must be purchased from someone via the marketplace that’s also embedded in the blockchain. Via this market you can buy, bid on, and offer punks for sale.”
Sold so far: 6,996
Average price: About 24,000 USD.
For a really ugly 24×24 pixel GIF of a strange-looking human. You pay more for Apes, Zombies or Aliens.
And recently someone sold a beautiful GIF of a Michelangelo quote for $57,000. You need to login and see your “artwork”.
’bout as healthy as sneaker fetish I suppose. …
“And no, a $1,400 stimulus check isn’t paying for it. There’s some real BS going on right now. Somebody’s lying, but I do know it’s not the RV sellers and the empty lot local utility trailer dealer. They report their best sales EVER. Something stink to high heaven.”
In the words of Walter Sobchak: “I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life.”
No sarcasm meant or implied.
$1400 checks are peanuts , the big money has been in the PPP for businesses.
Personal anecdote, friend of mine owns a small business, employs about 20 people at most, bank calls him and approves for $1.2million ppp loan which will be forgiven if used for payroll.
He told me it was just free money, business was even better than usual during the Covid and he didn’t need money for payroll. He took the money and bought some real estate.
It’s hard to see your friends getting rich and keep your cool.
I think the excesses will become obvious when the dollar is worthless suddenly.
Wow…Probably the best post I have read in awhile that describes my feelings too.
Has anybody on this comment board ever filled out such a survey from the Fed?
I haven’t.
In the back of my mind, I wonder if the survey is even sent out to normal people.
Bobber,
The surveys are not sent out by the Fed but by the Census Bureau for the BLS. Over the years, I have gotten three Census Bureau surveys about versions of this kind of stuff. Two were for my little company, and one was personally.
In my case, they sent me a postcard with a website and a login, and I filled out the survey online.
People are selected by address, randomly. Completion of the survey is “compulsory,” to avoid sampling error. But I don’t know what grievous thing they will do to you if you don’t fill out the survey. Maybe they will send you more postcards?
Place the blame on the SUCKERS that buy into this. There are ALWAYS options.
The job lose #’s are correct, which you state.
and these numbers are not getting better.
The lies started with the creation of the private European Banking System hundreds of years before America. Around 1917 or something ten or twelve extremely wealthy European, very, very wealthy destroyed this fair nation.
The rotten offspring from these bankers are here among us as perpetrators of most all financial crimes, that honest hard working community people clearly suffer from abundantly on a day to day level.
Yes you do get it. It is not about buying consumer big ticket items, or the mirage of such.
It is the thief’s , the theft by the billionaire class and their lower tier multi- millionaire creating the illusion of empty car lots.
Inflation is not the rising cost of goods, it is the over creation of currency. The endless printing by the money makers for the the central bankers enabling constant financial debt.
The only one lying anymore are the bank debt masters, their corporate crooks and lower tier wannabe lawyers, physicians and the money changing accounts.