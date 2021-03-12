Long Way to “Normalcy”: When Will Americans Return to Flying for Vacation and Business?

Airlines, meanwhile, face pent-up demand of the wrong kind.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Everyone is waiting for Americans to start flying again to get back to “Normalcy,” as it’s now called. So where are we now? On average over the past seven days, 1.09 million passengers per day passed TSA checkpoints at US airports, the highest since the collapse of air traffic a year ago, eking past the beaten-down holiday period at the end of 2020 and early 2021.
It was still down by 53.2% from the same week in 2019, a tad worse than the year-over-year drop during the holiday period. One year after the collapse of air travel, the hoped-for V-shaped recovery still looks dismal. But the trends, if you squint just right, show slight improvements in recent months:
International travel on US air carriers hit hardest.
The Department of Transportation released its preliminary data on air travel today, as reported monthly by the airlines to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), which provides more detail, but lags a little behind: In January, domestic air travel, as measured by the number of airline passengers, was down 63% year-over-year; and international travel on US air carriers was down 68%.
The BTS, beyond the preliminary data for January, also released detailed data for December, covering all US air carriers and all US airports. In terms of “revenue passenger-miles” – the number of passengers and miles flown: total air travel in December fell year-over-year by 66% to 30.8 billion passenger-miles flown:
- Domestic: -62.1% (25.1 billion passenger-miles)
- International: -77% (5.7 billion passenger miles):
Business travel may not return to Normalcy for years, if ever.
Business travel, according to numerous travel industry and corporate contemplations, will eventually resume, but only for situations where contractors, employees, or executives really need to be present in person. The rest of business travel, along with the expenses and loss of time, has been replaced by video conferencing, and the results have been good, and corporate cost cutters and efficiency experts are loving it, and business travel’s normalcy will look vastly different — meaning lower – than it did before.
Business travel, by its nature of being expense-account travel that someone else pays for, was the most lucrative end for airlines. Business travelers pay higher fares, often full fares so that they can be cancelled, and they often fly in business class or first class, and they’re far less likely to shop for the cheapest ticket on the cheapest flight. In terms of revenues for airlines, business travelers will be sorely missed.
Hopes for leisure travel are higher.
The hopes for leisure travel – to go on vacations or to see friends and family or to maintain long-distance relationships – are higher, and there is even talk about pent-up demand, with people flying on vacations three times a year instead of twice, for example.
But leisure travelers, to the exasperation of the airlines, are assiduous fare-shoppers who will try everything in the book to get the cheapest acceptable ticket to where they’re going. And the internet makes comparison shopping easy.
Pent-up demand of the wrong kind.
In addition, many people have ended up with unused tickets to international destinations from last spring when these flights were cancelled amid widespread restrictions on crossing borders, and they haven’t gotten their money back from the airlines. Instead they got “credits” to be used in the future, or they have the ability to use the ticket in the future without change-fee.
These pent-up travelers with such already paid-for but on-hold arrangements are hoping to use these credits or tickets to eventually fly to Japan (such as my wife), China, Europe, and a million other destinations.
When this wave finally starts rolling into airports — after border restrictions and impossible-to-navigate inconveniences, such as long quarantine requirements, are lifted – it will show up in travel data, such as the TSA’s checkpoint screenings. But for airlines, this wave of pent-up travel demand means zero revenues and cash-inflow, because that was taken in a over a year ago, but lots of expenses and cash-outflow since they will then have to provide the services. Pent-up demand of the wrong kind.
It will be interesting to see what kinds of restrictions US air airlines will impose on people with these credits or tickets that they’d paid for over a year ago — such as making only a few seats available for them per international flight, and perhaps only middle seats in the back?
I would love to fly, but I don’t think I can afford it because my next stimulus check got cut from $2000 to $1400.
Maybe after the $300/week extra unemployment starts flowing again. Then I’ll have enough $$ to fly around again. That’ll be good because I’m getting kind of bored just waiting for my next check.
+1. I love your posts.
Not only am I getting bored waiting for my next check, but I am still waiting for that spot to open up at Malibu so we can all take turns living the life!!!
Patience. First the psunami, then you build the barbeque pit. You’ll need at least a Fairline Skyliner when you arrive in shorts with boards. But don’t expect Dick Dale to be performing…most of the interesting people left on this beach have recently gone out with the tide. Bongo roll, please.
I hope I don’t see pictures in the news of security forces with clubs dragging people in the prone position down the airplane isles because they refused to sit in the middle seats towards the back of the airplane as they tried to redeem their unused tickets from last year.
You will only be able to use your credits to fly aboard the newly patched up 737 max.
Or 787
If things return to status-quo-ante-Covid, yes, I think that international air travel will resume in earnest. But, specific destinations must be welcoming, if you know what I mean.
But what will our rapidly inflated dollar be worth?
That’s the one advantage to the dollar dropping against foreign currency, making it cheaper for foreigners to visit. Assuming they want to after crime continues skyrocketing.
Foreigners then making their visit “Permanent”.
We have an influx of that kind down near the Texas/Mexico border. No need for them to fly to get here. All is good though, we need more landscape crews now that all of Texas needs “replanting” after the recent “frost”. LOL
Agreed. Our US dollar will probably only buy a paperclip soon. However, normalcy seems like a forlorn dream.
I’m not a buyer of the airlines. Airlines don’t make any money on us human cargo in economy going on vacation. Airlines make money on the guys in business class who don’t care what the price is because corporate is paying.
Every zoom meeting, webinar, and home office is an overly-expensive ticket at the front of the plane somebody isn’t buying.
Looks like the US will reach herd immunity in about 16 weeks, in mid July. I’ll bet domestic air travel will spike right about then. People visiting family will lead the way.
OutWest,
“Spike” = air travel -30% instead of -53% now?
People visiting their family is only part of air travel.
Vacations to foreign destinations is another part. Borders have to be open before that is happening.
And a big part is business air travel, and that’s not going back to where it was for years, if ever.
Getting some form of internationally accepted electronic form of proof of vaccination and negative COVID tests (yes, plural) will need to happen before travel around the world resumes. No country will allow sick people to fly into their airports.
Canada does! You can fly but not drive into Canada!
Business travel. Well I am not sure how companies are going to be able to explain to the board why the line item for business travel has increased. They were I am sure really happy to see the number / line item on the reports showing near zero. This is going to throw EPS off. Awwww just kidding. EPS died with C-Economy
“And a big part is business air travel, and that’s not going back to where it was for years, if ever.”
Therefore, it is logical that the cattle class will get better treatment from the airlines, and better service, since the bread and butter flyers in business class are no longer going to be there to support revenue. Must treat the cattle class a bit better to keep their business.
Heh, that or an increase in the rates around ancillary revenue.
Carry on bag: $25/person;
Checking in bag: varies as function of weight;
Earphones: $20/person;
Food: $varies;
beverage: varies;
Water: $1/12 oz;
bathroom: $55 per trip or wear a daiper. in case one is not available, airline will provide at cost of $35 per diaper, and $25 to access a private room where you can get into it;
Until covid does a Manaus
Everything will return to normal when the sheeple stop listening to the proven liars in the (so called) W.H.O. and take their power back. America used to be great, not a nation of girly men. The truth is dawning on a few states, but much more need to follow. Some have recognized that freedom as defined in the constitution is worth fighting for.
Probably written by somebody that hasn’t left home in a year and only accepts packages wearing a full hazard suit
meh, just make sure everyone gets an app that has an equivalent of a verifiable vaccine passport, and we can all be on our way back to normal.
Europe is trying to implement one, if it works there, it should work everywhere else.
“papers, please?”
The net effect of this though should hopefully be higher ticket prices, fewer pax, and better service on the airlines….
Ha ha, ok, that was a bit of a stretch
A vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting sick. It just makes the chance much smaller and the same is true for spreading.
A vaccine passport is an idea from the travel branch. The part that didn’t fail at becoming a doctor. Mixing large groups of vaccinated people with covid spreaders is how you get new covid lines that are immune to a vaccine.
“A vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting sick.” Sounds a lot like what you get with a lot of anti-viral drugs, where the line is “the drug does not eliminate the virus from you, it’s just that the viral load count goes to nearly undetectable levels as long as you’re on the drug.” Ok, there are obvious semantic differences here, but you get the idea.
“Mixing large groups of vaccinated people with covid spreaders is how you get new covid lines that are immune to a vaccine”
Cool… we can do Mendel’s experiment in an unconstrained environment and see what we get out of it.
It is more without vaccine 500 out of a 1000 get sick, with it is only one. But that one can obviously spread it. And if you have groups of vaccinated and non vaccinated then you can get a selection process going for selecting a vaccine immune virus.
That is why vaccinating teachers and not the highschool students is asking for problems
Well, let’s not stop at high school students, anyone under the age of 16 techincally is a threat. Those little kindergartners, superspreaders, the snot rags in elementary, total biological weapons of mass destruction.
So, in that sense, the teacher’s unions are dead on. Those kids can be vectors for all sorts of nasty things, what if all the teachers are vaccinated, but they intermingle with kids were aren’t and might be carrying some kind of Covid strain or mutant that becomes superimmunized against the vaccine, and they evolve to become some kind of superCoivd and are super deadly after a gestation period of say six months.
OMG… the FDA need to speed up pediatric testing for Covid vaccine, drop everything now…. focus all the resources of the world on beating this bug.
Heh heh, sorry, getting a bit carried away there. :P
Excellent charts, as always.
Anyone who was planning to fly in March 2020 got a voucher for a 2021 flight. This could be a factor in how you count revenue.
I need to get out of the US before these so called “vaccines” become mandatory for anything.
And no, I am not an anti vaxxer. I am however suspicious of any vaccine approved for Emergency Use. It’s also pretty scary how Pfizer is bullying third world countries like the following:
“Pfizer reportedly asked governments in Argentina and Brazil to put up sovereign assets, including military bases and federal bank reserves, as collateral for potential future legal costs. ”
I mean it either works or it does not.
What specifically makes you suspicious of Emergency Use approval? The vaccines went through the standard phase 1,2,3 trials every other drug goes through. There is no evidence I’ve seen of any compromise in safety or effectiveness standards. In my view, Emergency Use just means the FDA doesn’t spend 2 years twiddling its thumbs before granting approval.
As for Pfizers potential legal costs, unfortunately we live in a world where “works” is not decided by science, but by expensive lawyers and emotional juries.
Decided by 12 people not smart enough to get out of jury duty.
Actually I think it is decided by 20 corrupt people!
It also means that no alternate form of treatment could be recognized, otherwise no EUA.
“I mean it either works or it does not.”
That’s what I think about my car every morning. Kidding aside, nothing is 100%. It’s unrealistic to think the vaccines should protect everyone.
I was going to wait until June or July and see how it played out. I have a few tools at my disposal that most people don’t.
One is my 42 years of medical experience. I’ve lived through some terrible health disasters, some of which actually happened. Sorry if you suffered through all those egg white omelets. I never believed that hysteria and it turned out to be much more complicated than eating meat, dairy, and eggs.
Second is my experience doing research while on the faculty at Duke for 8 years as well as sitting on the Institutional Review Board evaluating hundreds of human research proposals. I was also on the editorial board of a medical journal. I think I have a grasp of what good research design is and isn’t and which research is garbage.
You can prove anything with statistics but only to people who don’t understand statistics.
The best tool at my disposal is my son-in-law, who works for Dr Doudna, recent Nobel Prize winner for her work with PCR and CRISPR. He pioneered PCR detection of covid and he’s my go-to guy for covid. While we were hiding at home, he went to the lab at Berkeley and converted their lab equipment to do PCR detection for covid.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewwight/2020/05/03/this-costa-rican-and-these-robots-could-close-californias-coronavirus-testing-gap/
That’s right. Forbes. And BTW he’s Costa Rican and Chinese, Forbes! How else do you get a name like Enrique Lin Shiao? Growing up in the Barrio in China?
We talked last Fall about waiting to get vaccinated and agreed it was too soon even though the technology was theoretically safe compared to virus-based vaccines. But then came the post-holiday resurgence and we figured the risk-benefit ratio had changed.
Other than sprouting these little cone-shaped things all over my skin no side effects. I can roll around on my clothes to remove dog hair. Always look at the bright side of life (name that movie).
I’ve been vaccinated and my 92 year old mother has been vaccinated, so I eat my own cooking.
Based on my clinical and research experience and having a front row seat at the lab in Berkeley, I think I made the right decision.
It might have been a mistake, or maybe I’ll live and you’ll die in the street.
Meanwhile Enrique is spending his time doing what he loves: refolding DNA molecules to make them smaller. I have no idea why. Is it so you can fit more of them in a Southwest Airlines seat?
Michael:
Just a question. What does the good doctor think about fears or concerns these prophylactic vaccines might trigger viral immune escape for covid-19 viruses, such as antimicrobial resistance has occurred with antiviral antibiotics?
Thanks.
Well those of us who have received both doses can report back to you if we have any issues in the future. Personally, I could care less abt any long term effects. We will all be underwater soon anyway
OK, time for the promised update:
My wife, who qualified for a vaccine because she has been going to the office every day (works for an “essential business”) got vaccinated on Tuesday.
I, who is finally old enough to qualify for something, got my jab yesterday.
Side effects: slightly sore shoulder, for both of us. We’re still alive and kicking at the moment.
It was a Moderna shot. We didn’t get to shop vaccines. Take it or leave it.
Our second jab is scheduled for April.
This was a mass-vaccination site put in place by our healthcare provider. Everything was well-organized with no waits, except after the jab, when they made you stay for something like 15 minutes to check for allergic reactions.
We have thereby joined the 66 million Americans who have received at least one jab.
So far so good.
We’ll keep you posted on our little sample of 2 if anything happens, and of course on the 2nd jab, and the expected bigger side effects, and anything that happens afterwards.
Had “round two” 10 days ago – Moderna. Overall, meh! Second shot left me and Ms. Flunghi a little “low-energy” the day after. May have been the vaccine, may have been the letdown from the stress anticipating “round two”. Beyond that, meh!
Wolf: 3/10 was my full immunity day. I got the Pfizer shot; tolerated the first dose, no problems, second shot I felt like I had the flu for a day and a half. My wife, who can’t tolerate anything had no reaction to either shot. Good luck
Wife and I got our first Moderna shot 1/6 and the second one 2/6. No issues with either. I played golf the day after I had shot #2 and played the best round I have had in years. I can’t wait for #3 shot!!! (LOL)
A vaccine that absolutely works? How about polio? I took that as a kid. No probs till now.
I had round trip tickets to Barcelona for a long planned bike trip in May 2020. Norwegian offered me “miles” for the value of the trip + 10%, supposedly expiring in 1 year.
Recently, I received an email saying that they no longer fly to the States, but they’d be happy to honor the miles for flights within the EU. Unlikely I can use them, so it seems some of these vouchers will end in donations to the airlines.
It is Norwegian. Be happy if they still exist in 3 months.
Observations from the trenches.
Corporate airline travel is dead. You need to convince a VP to sign off on business critical travel. The answer is always no.
Military airline travel in on full bore. Civilian and Military flights.
Personal airline travel is ramping up. And no real bargains flying international. And, oh, they pack you in like in pre-covid.
When your government and the Fed lies to you about so much for so long (i.e. claiming 1% inflation and 4% unemployment , for example)- it’s not unreasonable to just think – “If their lips are moving, they’re lying”.
I am one of those people who canceled a flight last Fall and received flight credits. I already booked a flight next month utilizing the credits. The flight booking went smoothly, but I found out the rental car companies are taking advantage of the increased demand. The rental car prices at my destination are about 70% higher than they were immediately prior to the pandemic. I always use the same site (Expedia’s rentalcars.com) to book the rental car.
Looks like people will be paying more for auto rentals. Not sure why. I thought they had an excess supply of automobiles as a result of the pandemic.
Wolf had several articles on the Hertz bankruptcy.
About 500,000 cars taken out of the market.
I was watching the Hertz site for deals over the past year. No great deals ever came up. The prices stayed firmly within the Blue Book range as part of a “no haggle” policy.
Maybe they were selling them in bulk to used car dealers for lower prices than what I could buy them for.
Bobber,
“Looks like people will be paying more for auto rentals.”
Yes, and not just rental cars. Companies, including rental fleets, airlines, hotels, restaurants, etc., have slashed capacity by a huge amount. So when demand picks up even a little, prices will jump. This is precisely where the services inflation will come from. We will start seeing the first signs of this crop up in CPI over the next few months.
Yep. I suspect that restaurant eating is one of the few things where the “pent-up demand” meme has something to it. But with so many restaurants permanently closed, those that are left will have longer lines and higher prices.
I’m 67 and just got my 2nd shot. Booked 3 flights already for the next two months. Further out another 3. All of my friends who have had second shots are doing the same. Chart flights with % of population with second shots. Small now but will increase dramatically. I booked All domestic flights. Used to Travel extensively abroad, but don’t want the hassle of dealing with Covid restrictions now . Hopefully Interntional next year. This will come back sooner than you think. I quarantined for 13 months. 2nd dose is a game changer.
This type of domestic leisure travel is only part of air travel. International leisure travel will be slower to come back, given the border restrictions. But leisure travel will come back. Business travel won’t.
So, if I go to the British museum in London I might actually be able to get close enough to the Rosetta stone to see it? Last time I was there it was surrounded by fifty chinese school girls.
I don’t doubt any of this (I’m 39, and my parents and their friends are similarly booking trips), but I suspect that socioeconomically, you and your friends are not representative of the population as a whole.
The rental fleets *did* have an excess of cars a year ago. They then cancelled their entire in-fleet purchases over the last twelve months, and aggressively de-fleeted cars at the same time. Both Hertz/Dollar/Thrifty and Avis-Budget have less than 50% as many cars as they did a year ago.
Even in a normal year, the rental companies typically replace 20 to 30% of their cars, so all they did was to sell off 50% more cars than normal. Hertz used their bankruptcy to enable them to cut deeper into their fleet and I think they only have 1/3rd as many cars now.
The advantage that the car rental companies have over the airlines is that they can add/remove capacity a whole lot easier/faster.
I had tickets to go to England last September with British Air. They were willing to give me credits for a year. But also offered to refund my money, so I got a full refund, no problems, no arguments. I won’t be rebooking this year, but when I do it will be with BA!
Who quit flying? I have been able to fly four times as much, with these great rates!
Where’s unused ticket market?
@Wolf Typo: fairs -> fares.
Will return to flying when the idiotic mask requirements are terminated by airlines and we are no longer subjected to PCR text and you must be vaccinated harassment. The airlines can fo F___K themselves.
Just got back from FL. It’s booming down there, flights were full although airports were empty. But once folks are vaccinated it’s going to be roaring 20’s boom then a 30’s repeat with WW3 to close out the decade with China.
Mike:
It is funny how everyone down in wide open Florida is so upbeat while the rest of the country seems downcast!
My brother, from Detroit, has been working from home, since November, down in Florida!
The traffic down here in South Florida in the past month or two certainly bears this out!
.
I prefer to avoid airports and airplanes because I do not like being poisoned.
Unless I have to cross an ocean, I will drive.
If I have to fly it will be with a reputable non USA carrier.
.
I hear bubble boy seat rates have, you guessed it, reached a bubble!
AMAZON, FEDEX, UPS and DHL will fill the gap on unused aircraft.
With e-comerce booming, they gonna need some extra cargo planes. AMAZON loading up on Boeing already. (they prefer used aircraft)
Airlines will shrink, but still be profitable. (there is no alternative for planes). We probably won’t see any bankruptcies at all.
Some money will be spend on airports, remodeling, more cargo space on terminal.