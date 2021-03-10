Google, Ad Tech, and the Gutting of the News Publishers

So now we have another gutting, this time at the HuffPost, and omertà reigns.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This kind of thing – news publications with lots of traffic gutting their staff because they’ve been losing tons of money – has been happening for years, and these publishers and the media outlets that report on it are under some kind of omertà, and aren’t talking about what is actually causing the losses that trigger the gutting. So now we have another gutting, this time at the HuffPost, and omertà reigns.
BuzzFeed – which acquired the HuffPost last November from Verizon, which had acquired it as part of its 2015 acquisition of AOL, which had acquired the Huffington Post, as it was called then, in 2011 – announced on Tuesday that it has laid off 45 HuffPost reporters, editors, and producers, and that HuffPost Canada will be shut down entirely. In addition, two executive editors resigned over the deal. So 47 people gone.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, one of the cofounders of the Huffington Post in 2005, told employees at the virtual meeting where the gutting was announced that HuffPost’s “losses last year exceeded $20 million, and would be similar this year without intervention. Though BuzzFeed is a profitable company, we don’t have the resources to support another two years of losses.”
So some hypothetical math: Let’s assume that these 47 HuffPost employees cost the company on average, benefits and taxes included, $150,000 each a year. This is probably way high since publishers are not known to pay rich salaries and offer huge benefits, but stay with me for a minute. Shedding these 47 employees would then save the company $7 million a year. That leaves another $13 million to cut to reach break-even.
But wait… these people produced news content that generated pageviews that produced revenues from ads, and if you cut these people out, content is going to drop, pageviews are going to drop, revenues are going to drop, and you’re chasing a moving target.
BuzzFeed knew about these losses last year when it did its due diligence before it acquired HuffPost. BuzzFeed itself has undergone waves of layoffs in order to shrink itself to profitability.
Not once did BuzzFeed mention the reasons why the HuffPost lost money last year, and the reasons why BuzzFeed itself had engaged in waves of layoffs of its own people. Omertà.
Other news publications have filed for bankruptcy without ever specifying the real reason for the losses. Big publishers like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have gutted their staff without specifying the real reason – the company that is the real reason.
But separately, the bad boy of news publishing, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal among many other publications, officially broke the omertà about the existential issue for publishers: Google’s total dominance in multiple layers at the core and all over internet advertising. And its abuse of power in that arena.
Last year, it was reported that News Corp complained to antitrust authorities in the US and other countries that Google was abusing its power and sucking revenues out of the stream that should be going to publishers. And I see what Google is doing to publishers every day on my own site.
The US Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in October last year, a decade behind the curve, after much of the damage had already been done.
The New Media Alliance, which advocates for news publishers, repeated some industry data – a bitter but well-known dose of reality for publishers – in its latest missive of February 21, concerning the antitrust lawsuit:
“News publisher ad revenues have plummeted dramatically over the last two decades; between 2005 and 2018, news organizations saw their ad revenue fall by 70 percent. During that same period, Google’s ad revenue increased from approximately $6 billion to $116 billion, and Google’s market capitalization increased from approximately $100 billion to $1 trillion.”
Since the endpoint of this data in 2018, the situation has continued on the same trajectory: Google siphoning out more money that should have gone to publishers, more publishers collapsing, more publishers losing more money and laying off more people, and Google’s advertising revenues rising 26% to $147 billion, and its market cap rising another 40% to $1.4 trillion.
I have seen this for years on my own site: Every year, ad revenues per million Google ads served declined. Via the Google empire, you need to get more and more traffic and serve more and more Google ads, and overall revenues from Google ads might still decline.
Google and the entire industry of “Ad Tech” have inserted themselves in multiple opaque layers between the advertiser (such as Macy’s) and publications (such as WOLF STREET), and extract by now most of the money out of the huge pile that advertisers spend, leaving less and less for publishers.
Before the internet, the advertiser would use an ad agency, and the publisher might also use an ad agency, and each agency might take a cut of 15%. But other than one or two ad agencies, there was nothing between an advertiser and a publisher. The publisher got 70% to 85% of the money the advertiser spent. The publisher controlled the ads. And the advertiser could audit the publisher’s ad placements. There were plenty of games being played in the industry, but there were tools in place to deal with the games. And publishers were able to fund their operations.
Under the Google ad system, everything changed, and publishers no longer control anything. They no longer know what ads are running on their sites, and they don’t know how much they’re going to get paid for those ads, if anything, and they’re at the complete mercy of multiple opaque layers of Ad Tech dominated by Google.
Sure, publishers can make their own private deals with advertisers, and I do too, and those are the best deals for both sides, where both parties know what they’re going to get and the dollars involved. But those deals are not common.
Beyond private deals, publishers can no longer get around Google because Google owns and operates much of the infrastructure of internet advertising, in addition to controlling about 90% of search ads, running the largest ad exchanges, dominating the browsers with its Chrome, and dominating mobile devices with its Android operating system. It also owns data centers and a big part of the cloud, where much of the advertising dynamics take place. It also owns fiberoptic cables, and on and on…
The HuffPost is the latest example of a publisher with a big successful site that is getting gutted because it lost $20 million last year, and not a soul pointed at Google as the reason why ad revenues were so low that it lost $20 million. Huffpost and BuzzFeed both are successful online publications with lots of visitors. It’s not that they cannot get readers. But their advertising revenues per ads served aren’t enough.
The regulatory action against Google in Europe, Australia, and elsewhere has focused on other aspects of how Google is abusing its power, not directly related to what Google is doing to publishers via its advertising machinations.
The publishing industry has turned to subscriptions and paywalls to deal with the problem. Subscription revenues at the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and others have risen last year, some of them sharply, and traffic has risen, but ad revenues have plunged.
But publishers like the HuffPost, BuzzFeed, and many others, including WOLF STREET, that want to offer their content to all readers and not block some or all of it behind a paywall, face Google’s machinations all day every day – and for me personally, that’s the most galling part of my work. And you know what? It fits seamlessly into the immense concentration of power at a small number of corporate giants with practically unlimited resources.
Yep, this is one reason why a tech news site I used to write a little for went down.
YouTube was another. Ad apocalypse aside, The Internet’s collective attention seems to be migrating towards walled off social media silos, which seemingly gives oldschool publications a harder time.
I’ve seen some rather large sites write on this subject, but such articles, ironically, get drowned out by their own torrent of SEO/clickbait content.
YouTube, of course, is owned by Google.
Os not just news sites, Youtube keeps cuttibg the money it gives yoi for ads in your videos. Even if a Vidro gets watched by a million people what you get is a pitance. More and more content creators in Googlr have to depend on sponsors, donations and selling merch to stay afloat.
I use brave browser and duckduckgo search engine
I won’t go down without giving a fight
I avoid Amazon usually for the same reason
No fb or Twitter account
I hear Youtubers complain all the time they are getting demonetized, yet google still uses their content. I don’t understand why these content providers don’t join the unions that already exist to represent them. These content creators are acting, writing, filming, etc., all activities covered by unions. Google using their content for free is theft of services, which I believe is a crime everywhere.
Don’t see that it is any different for the news publishers. Also a highly unionized industry.
I still use Google, but I would say I am using Bing more, not because it’s better but the things that I look for tend to be quite trivial. I have already curated my own news sources, so I don’t even go through Google to look for news.
I use an ad blocker but I also white list sites that I support. Youtube is not one of those :)
A search engine/browser competitive with Google would be a massive undertaking. Even Microsoft and Mozilla are struggling, and they have a huge head start.
If you really want to break from YouTube (while still using it), check out Invidious. Its a clean, open source front end for YT. There are similar projects for Twitter, Instagram and others, as well as browser extensions for auto redirecting.
“A search engine/browser competitive with Google would be a massive undertaking.” Not sure about that. Google used to be pretty neutral on alternative sites, but nowadays they won’t even return a lot of things coming from NakedCapitalism for example. It’s not Google’s place to filter out content. We should be the final arbiter.
Do you know whether Google is a taking an ever larger slice of the payment or if the advertisers are paying less as well?
Advertisers are paying more. My share has shrunk every year on a per-ad basis.
I actually don’t use Google that much. But my ad agencies use Google ads for at least some of their fills, and they use Google ad exchanges and the Google infrastructure. Even if you try to avoid Google, you cannot.
Gee Willikers Batman!
Publishers and Advertisers band together and start their own Ad Syndicate. First problem solved.
Ad Syndicate starts its own search engine and browser. Second and third problem solved.
Do you think those Silicon Valley dweebs are super brilliant visionaries?
They were just lucky.
Such whining …..
Well, there are many pseudo journalists and photographers now and these professions are almost dead. The amount of words and images has proliferated. Unfortunately the quality has collapsed or is obscured.
A society that wishes to be free must be constantly vigilant against concentrated wealth and power. Instead, the USA has been bought by corporations and their lobbyists.
Thanks for your site Wolf, and insights.
Zero regulation. I graduated college in Dec 2001, career day was on 9/11.
SEC was there, not only was it a shell of an experience for everyone, but the SEC recruiters also were in a shell of a position. They literally were only there as informative, no positions to fill. The administration had essentially cut all funding. Living relics of an old institution.
Then enron happened. Then the mortgage crises happened.
This was quantitative easing 0.1, if you will.
There will not be any unwinding of any of this, unless it’s forced, a la the great depression.
This is the world we live in. Guard rails, be damned.
Seems like Australia buckled.
Dealing just with YouTube, how can anyone not notice that Google is falsifying the number of views on uploaded videos to increase ad income? When newspapers and magazines had a major share of ad income, there was oversight from organizations like the Audit Bureau of Circulation (Ithink that was the name) to make sure the number of subscribers and newsstand buyers compiled by a publisher were accurate. Who checks on YouTube’s numbers? I get the impression that up to half the views on YouTube could be algorithm-generated, bots. The creators of these videos usually get just a small fraction of the ad income, the majority going to Google. To make the view count look good, you have some YouTube videos getting a ton of up-votes. Checking the commentor’s information is useless since YouTube doesn’t indicate when someone joined Google. Most have no subscriber history and no subscriptions. For sure, no one has done any outside audit of YouTube views. So ad buyers could be paying for ad clicks generated by YouTube bots, not real potential customers.
It’s definitely suspicious that Google has bought a bunch of ad fraud tech firms like spider.io.
Google hires pretty much every Machine Learning PhDs out there, so they can always just build their own ad fraud tech, but no, not when it comes to ad fraud tech. Smells like hush money to me, but what do I know eh.
Google announced today to its YouTube developers that ~ ALL worldwide developers will now have to file USA taxes.
Hope the Queen doesn’t have a YouTube Channel !
Repeat after me: Google is NOT evil, it’s their mantra, don’t be evil. The fact that they and Facebook are some of the most evil companies in existence is beside the point. (Don’t forget that Twitter is the most destructive)
But remember, this is disruption has other benefits for people in general, such as broad personalization, you get to see what you like to see. (Or put it another way, you get to see what Google expects that you like to see). Everyone can be categorized and binned into neat little buckets… it’s very tidy.
And if Google and Facebook happens to disrupt the flow of ad dollars, it’s a small price (and mostly invisible price to the general public) to pay to be socially connected and information of the world available at your finger tips.
🤢
“Money that should have gone to publishers”. Why? Because of their integrity?
JGP,
Sheesh. Because we provide the content. Without publishers, there is no content for advertisers to advertise on. Get it?
If the internet was never invented, the author would have blamed Huffpost failure on ad agencies.
Sometimes bad content is just bad content. Google has plenty of shady practices and games, but isn’t that what publishing is all about?
Artem,
You might not like what they do. And I’m with you on that. But it doesn’t matter what you and I think about HuffPost’s content. We’re not the judge. Traffic is the judge. And HuffPost has massive traffic.
Thanks for putting out this information. I even love your use of the word “omerta` (that’s the closest I could come to putting an accent on the “a” as I can’t figure out how to do it properly on my keyboard).
Wolf, I now consider you and honorary Sicilian ! In case you did not know, Trinacria is the earliest known name (of greek origin) for the island of Sicily …the land of my birth. Cheers and salute !!!
Oh, forgot to mention, loved your interview with Kerry Lutz.
Wonderful and informative !