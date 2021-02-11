Demand for Gasoline, Jet Fuel, and Diesel: Checking on the Recovery

Watching for the EV drag on gasoline demand requires a lot of patience.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Gasoline consumption in the US during the four-week period through February 5 was down by 10.1% from a year ago to 7.89 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to EIA data. Gasoline consumption has been down in the range between 9% and 13% since mid-July, following the initial bounce-back from the collapse in March and April:
That Pandemic level of gasoline consumption below 8 mb/d was something that last occurred during the 1990s.
The effects of the pandemic – massive unemployment and working from home, partially balanced by driving instead of taking mass-transit and flying – are short-term factors that have hit gasoline demand, though they too may entail long-term shifts.
But there are also long-term structural demand issues: Peak consumption just before the Pandemic was just barely above the peak before the Financial Crisis 12 years earlier, with a big trough in between:
The EIA tracks consumption of fuel in terms of product supplied by refineries, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations.
The structural demand issues become clearer when gasoline consumption is seen in light of population growth. On a per-capita basis, gasoline consumption peaked in 2004 at 477 gallons per person during the year, using Census Bureau population data. This includes gasoline consumption by commercial vehicles, such as delivery fleets, and by taxi and rideshare operations. By 2019, it had dropped by 8.8% to 435 gallons per person. Then in 2020, it plunged by another 13% due to the effects of the Pandemic, to 378 gallons per person, down 21% from the peak:
Watching for the EV drag on gasoline demand. Not yet visible.
The big structural issue facing gasoline consumption years down the road is the increased use of EVs. They will eventually make a visible dent into gasoline consumption as they replace internal combustion engine vehicles one by one. But it will take many years. A number has been thrown out there to end ICE vehicle sales: 2035. Even if that’s the final word, which I doubt, then it would still take 20 more years from then on to age out most of the remaining ICE vehicles in the fleet.
So the impact of EVs on gasoline consumption is going to be gradual and should become visible over the next few years, but in baby steps.
And it should be accompanied by a visible increase in electricity consumption. But that hasn’t happened yet either, not even in California, the hotbed of EVs in the US.
In California, electricity sales to end users have been falling since 2008, driven in part by the widespread change-over to efficient florescent and LED light bulbs and other efficiency measures. In 2019, the latest data available from the EIA, electricity sales to end users in California — such as households, businesses, government offices, schools, and, well, EV charging stations — fell to 250,378 gigawatt hours, the lowest since 2003:
Rising electricity demand would be the best thing that could happen to electric utilities. They have been mired in a declining industry for over a decade. They’re praying every night and every day for the soonest possible massive arrival of EVs to pull them out of this morass.
What is ideal for utilities: Demand from EVs would largely occur at night when people top off their EVs at home to replace the juice they’d used for the 20 or 30 miles they drove during the day. At night is when utilities sit on costly idle capacity, and EVs would allow utilities to utilize the idle capacity at night and make some money on it.
Jet fuel demand still in a depression.
Twelve months into the Pandemic, airlines are still struggling with a 60% to 65% collapse in the volume of air travelers, and they’re flying far fewer passenger planes than they used to fly, and many of those flights are far from capacity. Some airlines, including Delta, are still blocking the middle seat. The saving grace has been red-hot demand in the airfreight business.
And jet fuel consumption for the past four weeks through February 5, at 1.08 mb/d was still down 33.6% from a year ago:
This consumption level of 1.08 mb/d, despite the bounce-back after the initial collapse in March and April, is still below the 30-year data range. Note the drop after 9/11, and the second drop during the Financial Crisis. It took till 2017 before the pre-9/11 peaks in 2000 and 2001 were seen again:
During each crisis, the airlines get rid of their oldest most inefficient planes up front – they retire them, they sell them for freighter conversions, they sell them to whoever wants them, or they leave them parked in the desert, but they don’t fly them. They fly their most efficient aircraft with the lowest operating costs. And as demand recovers, they take delivery of aircraft they’d ordered years earlier. And the industry’s overall efficiency goes up – and jet fuel demand takes a hit.
Distillate demand has fully recovered but remains below 2007 peak.
Distillate includes a broad range of fuels, dominated by diesel for trucks, locomotives, and equipment for construction, agriculture, oil-and-gas drilling, mining, etc. It also includes fuel oils for heating and utility-scale power generation. And distillate demand has now fully recovered.
The four-week moving average of consumption through February 5, at 4.1 mb/d, was up 1.9% from the same period last year and has been in the positive range since before the holidays, as the transportation sector has been reeling under the onslaught of demand from ecommerce, and more generally from the shift by consumers from spending money on services – such as flying – to spending money on goods. And goods have to be transported:
Nevertheless, peak distillate consumption on an annual basis was in 2007, as demand from power plants has declined to minuscule levels:
This is why Keystone was a bad idea in the first place.
It would have just flooded more oil, in this case dirty Canadian tar sands oil into a world that doesn’t need it.
Keystone is all about keeping crony capitalist Warren Buffet happy. After all shipping oil by railway is far better for his bottom line.
Forgot the Buffet angle. oh man, but he’ll refuse to carry that oil, cause he believes in the environment.
You think that oil won’t find a way to market?
The best place for oil is in the ground. Keep it there.
Other than jet fuel, I am surprised gasoline consumption is only down a little bit considering 20 million plus unemployed.
Gasoline consumption is down 10% yoy (that’s not “a little bit” in an economy where -3% GDP is a catastrophe) and is back where it was in the 1990s.
For some reason 10% seemed like a small dip to me, too. Why? Because not only are there 20+ million newly unemployed, but you factor in all the new WFH people and the nanny state screaming “don’t leave your house!” and a 30% decline sounds more realistic.
U.S. retail gas price was $1.87 in April of 2020. Today’s price is $2.54.
Yep I remember the housing collapse followed with 4+ diesel, and the canceling of my health insurance.
Kids are grown, and no debt this time around.
I’m paying over $3 for diesel already. Bring on the high prices. I’m ready. I’m going to laugh my asz off when all these debt junkies can’t afford the $250 to fill their 50 gallon tank in their $75,000 diesel pickup. The price of those white elephants will crash just like back in 2008.
In 2008 when fuel went over 5 dollars in my area I just took my car off the road, turned in the plates and got a lot of extra exercise on my bike and walking to the bus stop
Quoted from OilPrice:
“Brent crude could hit $70 or even $80 a barrel by the end of this year, one hedge fund manager says. It could top $100 next year, an energy analyst forecasts. Oil is on a tear, and suddenly, everyone is bullish. But this is probably the most fragile oil price recovery in history. Something as tiny as a virus could kill it.
Herd immunity is the big factor for hedge funds, according to a recent Reuters report. According to them and several banks, the United States—the world’s biggest oil consumer—will reach herd immunity by the middle of the year, which will coincide with summer driving season to the benefit of oil producers.”
Herd immunity by summer will only happen if they put the vaccine into ou water supply ;)
I believe that in January Saudi Arabia cut its oil production by 1 million barrels a day. That might have something to do with the rise in gasoline prices.
Bullish on oil in general. First – Saudi on the move with production cuts. Second – Great Suburbia Migration force people to buy a car, like it on not. Tesla makes you wait for a while, but gasoline cars available on the spot.
EV Revolution already here, but despite the hype, it will go slowly.
Nice data overall…
So the Covid19 pandemic has been good for the environment, yes?
IMO, “Good for the environment” = eradication of the the most lethal virus in the known universe – THE HUMAN SPECIES.
Let’s see, by 2035 my Westie will be 55 years old and hopefully I’ll still be young enough to enjoy it.
Seriously, look around your house, the room you are sitting in, anywhere, and see if you can find one, just one product not made, produced, manufactured, or transported using fossil fuels. From the organic lettuce in the fridge to the white drywall in most houses, there isn’t one thing you can name.
I don’t suppose much will change in 15 years on this topic.
Rather than electric BAU lite, things would be much more positive with smaller footprints. Small and efficient ICE cars, revamped public transit, and $1.00 per gallon tax on gasoline as an “incentive” to reduce driving and pay for the above and more.
People want all the luxuries, the feel good moment of being ‘the solution’, with little to no sacrifice. Not going to happen.
Look for extreme climate change and mass migrations long before this song is over.
15 years from now, nearly all urban delivery vans sold will be EVs and a large portion in the fleet will be EVs. EV vans are ideal for stop-and-unload-and-go routes that generally are no longer than 50-60 miles per day.
EV vans are not as spectacular as roadsters, but that’s where the money is. There is real commercial motivation because EV vans will save delivery companies tons of money. And that transition is happening right now.
“In California, electricity sales to end users have been falling since 2008, driven in part by the widespread change-over to efficient florescent and LED light bulbs and other efficiency measures.”
Duly noted, Wolf. I’m not a CA resident. It would seem they should lower the rates to bring more demand, no? Kind of pricey for a product with diminishing demand. Also seems it should be more reliable. Instead, you get massive blackouts.
There were huge blackouts in Texas, Louisiana, etc. Why are you guys not constantly complaining about those???