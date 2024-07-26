Large Upward Revisions of “Core Services” PCE Inflation Pushed Six-Month “Core” PCE Inflation to 3.4%, Worst in a Year

Fed’s Wait-and-See on rate cuts makes sense amid heavily revised whiplashy data and still too high inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The revisions, the upward revisions, oh-la-la! The Bureau of Economic Analysis released today the PCE price index for June; and as part of it, the “core” PCE price index – the Fed’s primary yardstick for inflation – was revised substantially higher for May, driven by a large upward revision of the “core services” PCE price index. So the much-hailed month-to-month core PCE reading a month ago of +1.0% annualized (+0.08% not annualized) was revised up to +1.5% annualized (+0.13% not annualized).
Then in June, core PCE accelerated further from that upwardly revised pace, to 2.2% annualized (0.18% not annualized). Part of the hotter than expected month-to-month reading for June was the index for durable goods, which was 0% in June, after the “freak plunge,” as we called it, of 9.1% in May, the biggest month-to-month drop since 2001.
The six-month annualized core PCE price index, which irons out most of the squiggles and includes all the revisions, and which Powell cites a lot, accelerated to 3.4%, the worst since June 2023 (red). The Fed’s target is 2% (for your amusement, here is the unrevised chart through May from our report a month ago):
“Core PCE” v. “Core CPI.” Something interesting has happened – a fairly rare occurrence: The six-month Core PCE price index here, rising by 3.4% for June, is now higher than the six-month Core CPI for June, which had decelerated for the second month in a row, and in June rose by 3.3%. Normally, the core CPI is significantly higher than the core PCE price index. But not right now.
In summary, year-over-year:
Overall PCE price index, which includes food and energy, rose by 2.5% in June from a year ago, a deceleration from May (+2.6%), but the same as in January and February. It has essentially been stuck in this 2.5% to 2.6% range all year (blue in the chart below).
Gasoline and other energy products fell further in June from May, and were nearly flat year-over-year; and food prices were essentially flat for the past four months, and up 1.4% year-over-year.
“Core” PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 2.6% in June year-over-year, same as in May (red). The Fed’s target for this metric is 2% (purple).
“Core services” PCE price index rose by 3.9% in June, same as the unrevised increase in May (+3.9%), but down a tad from the upwardly revised May increase (+4.0%), which was the same as April, March, and February (all +4.0%). The index has been in that 4.0% proximity since December (yellow).
Durable goods PCE price index fell by 2.9% year-over-year, a smaller drop than in May (-3.1%, which had been the biggest year-over-year drop since 2004 (green):
“Core Services” PCE price index is where the big revisions for May took place. In the data released a month ago, the index rose by 2.1% annualized in May from April. Today, the May increase was revised higher to +2.8%.
Then in June, the index increased by 2.5% annualized, according to today’s release. So that’s a deceleration from the revised May figure, but an acceleration from the original May figure.
This big upward revision in the month-to-month data caused the six-month core services index for May to be revised up to 4.5%, same as in April, up from the original 4.4%.
For June, the six-month core services PCE index rose by 4.3% annualized. It has been in the 4.3% to 4.5% range for the entire year so far – and up a full percentage point from the 3.4% range of the last three months of 2023 (red).
This inflation data rumbles along as the economy has solidly re-accelerated in Q2. Core services is where inflation has accelerated this year and it’s where the majority of consumer spending goes. It includes housing, healthcare, insurance, transportation services, communication services, entertainment, etc.
Durable goods PCE price index was unchanged in June from May, after the 9.1% annualized plunge in May from April, the biggest since 2001 (blue). Durable goods include motor vehicles, recreational goods and vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
The six-month index fell by 1.1% annualized, the smallest decline since June 2023 (red). The durable goods index tends to run in the slightly negative range during normal times amid manufacturing efficiencies and globalization.
No rate cuts in 2024. Just hopeful talk of future cuts to keep markets from crashing, at least until after the election. Hopeful talk has been working since late 2023.
I am reading that the cut for September is pretty much cemented now.
And if the cement doesn’t set?
In December we were reading that “six cuts for 2024 are pretty much cemented now.”
Still waiting for the cement to set.
There is some strange cementing going on in here.
What will be hilarious is that we see signs of re-accelerating inflation through August, the Fed cuts and then the trend keeps up through the end of the year.
I firmly believe we’re not at the beginning of a big uptick in unemployment. It’s moved up very slowly over the last 12 months as one would expect.
Until we start to see job losses in construction, the economy will remain in goldilocks growth phase that will keep core PCE inflation from moving down the last mile to 2%.
There will be no rate cut at all in September and there may very well need to be a rate increase by the Federal Reserve in November as was made abundantly clear with the numbers today.
disagree with you. the market doesn’t react to the fed. the fed reacts to the market. since it doesn’t like surprising the market, once the market bakes something in and financial conditions are based on it, the fed feels it has to do what the market has priced in.
the market doesn’t reflect the reality, it creates the reality.
It is very likely they cut in September… Nothing’s 💯 but what impact does that have anyways? We’ve seen what over 500 bips in one direction does to the economy. I highly doubt 25 in the other has any impact… All just a narrative
I welcome this good news and look forward to the article on Eurozone inflation
I will not do Eurozone inflation every month. Not enough of us dear USians are interested in it. Same with Canada, and worse with the UK. I do them sporadically. That’s probably enough.
We are glad to get them even sporadically. Somehow most people in this line of work (reporting) feel the need to push narratives instead of laying things out how they are
Nice analysis. Regarding the difference between goods and services inflation, my theory is this: Good prices increased exorbitantly during the pandemic very fast due to the ridiculously printed trillions of dollars instantly. The services industry had to absorb some of the cost increases because unlike the goods industry, they are in one-to-one contact with the customers and they didn’t want to frustrate the customers with 30%-40% increases. They are now reflecting those accumulated costs/increases to their customers/clients slowly. It may continue like this for a long time because the labor costs increased a lot and continues to increase. Whatever everyone says, labor market (excluding certain IT) is tight. I know schools closing not because of lack of students, but teachers.
Another problem for the services inflation is the housing cost. Thanks to FED’s extravagant mortgage BS program for more than a decade, it is permanently out of whack now. It may take a decade or more to fix. Look at some Mediterranean countries and Russia. Owning a house became a luxury.
Any cut now will be interpreted as political by one of the presidential camps. The FED must be protected and I have seen nothing that suggests Powell is not aware of this. I would bet he is happy to have the data continue to be lumpy like this until after November.
When you started talking about how after inflation takes hold, it’s hard to reverse I was a skeptic. It didn’t make sense conceptually at the time but now I get it.
There won’t be any rate cuts this year.
If you go back 50 years and remove the QE timeframe of 2010 to 2019, I think inflation averaged in the high 2% and very close to 3%. Why can’t they just shoot for 3%. It seems like the economy can handle 3%ish inflation. Remove year 2009 and the average was 3.25%
Inflation in 2000 through 2009 was.
2000 = 3.4
2001 = 2.8
2002 = 1.6
2003 = 2.3
2004 = 2.7
2005 = 3.4
2006 = 3.2
2007 = 2.8
2008 = 3.8
2009 = -0.4 (recession)
you announce the target is 3%, the long end of the curve blows out. 3% means the dollar loses half its value in 23 years. at least at 2% it takes 35, more than a generation.
Then after 3 +% years, you will say why cant they make it 4+% and 5+%?
where we do end then? No inflation control.. let it tun like Turkey and Venezuela?
This feels like CNBC promoted narrative. All those people saying FED should change the goalpost when it is not hitting it.
The economy is doing fine at 5.5%, strong gdp and low unemployment. You cut substantially here inflation is picking back up. Even if you want to argue 3% is not that bad, that’s a reason to not raise rates – it’s not a reason to cut them.
Markets think it’s great news. Locked in for rate cut in September. Are they misinterpreting the data?
Markets have been misinterpreting the data for several months. They never learn.
I think whether the fed cuts depends on two things:
1) if they care about the housing market – they’ve stopped the insane appreciation. My guess is the goal would be to hold prices flat until wages slowly catch up with the new cost of living.
2) data and avoiding looking political. I think because of the timing of September meeting – they’ll need a strong reason to cut or they’ll be accused of trying to help the Democrats. On the other hand if there’s strong data to cut and they ignore it, it will look like they’re trying to hurt the Democrats. I think most of the fed is probably hoping for mixed numbers so they can continue to say we’ll see and avoid looking political. If the numbers come out hot, they’ll probably need 6 months of them to raise so that issue doesn’t seem on the table prior to the election.