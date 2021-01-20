Eviction Bans, Surging Apartment Vacancy Rates Trip up CMBS Backed by 43 Apartment Buildings

“Physical occupancy” rate (tenants living in the apartment) v. “economic occupancy” rate (tenants actually paying rent).
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A $481-million loan that had been securitized into a Commercial Mortgage Backed Security (CMBS) in July 2019 by JPMorgan Chase and is backed by 43 apartment buildings with 8,671 apartment units in 25 metros, spread over the Midwest and Southeast, has already been put on the servicer’s watchlist, according to Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS.
The comments of the servicer, KeyBank National Association, on why it put the loan on its watchlist are a sign of our times when eviction bans and work-from-anywhere have changed the equation for owners of apartment buildings.
Most CMBS are backed by many slices of debt from all kinds of properties, thus providing large diversification. This CMBS – JPMCC 2019-MFP – falls into the risky category of “single borrower” CMBS, being backed by only one mortgage. And that mortgage is now causing concerns with the servicer.
When the mortgage was securitized in July 2019, investors were told that the consolidated occupancy rate across all properties was 89.5%. Even with this less than stellar occupancy rate – major renovations of the properties interfered with occupancy, it was said – the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 1.42x, meaning that net operating income from the properties was 42% higher than the mortgage payments. And that sounded pretty good.
“Physical occupancy” v. “economic occupancy.”
The DSCR has now plunged to 0.86x as of the financial statements of the third quarter 2020, according to the servicer’s watchlist comments, meaning that the net operating income is no longer sufficient to cover the mortgage payments. This, according to the terms of the Loan Agreement cited by the servicer’s comments, constituted a “Debt Yield Trigger Event,” which caused the loan to be put on the watchlist.
And the occupancy dropped to 76.5% by the end of the third quarter. That’s the physical occupancy. But the “economic occupancy” – tenants actually paying rent – has dropped further, the servicer comment said.
The servicer’s comments didn’t specify that exact level of “economic occupancy” – tenants actually paying rent. But there are some clues. When the loan was securitized in July 2019, physical occupancy was 89.5%, nonpaying tenants could be evicted, and the operating cash flow was 42% higher than the mortgage payments (DSCR of 1.42x).
Now the physical occupancy rate dropped by 14.5% (by 13 percentage points), as some tenants have left, perhaps to work from anywhere, or they bought a house in the distant suburbs and became part of the land rush.
But eviction bans allow other tenants to remain in their apartments without paying rent. And net operating income from the properties plunged by nearly 40%, driven by a 14.5% drop in the occupancy rate and by an undisclosed number of the remaining tenants not paying rent.
“As a result of the COVID eviction moratorium and tenants not paying rent, the physical occupancy exceeds the economic occupancy,” the servicer notes in the comment.
At securitization, Moody’s rated seven of the nine classes of the CMBS, affecting $435 million of the $481-million deal. It gave its highest rating for CMBS, Aaa (sf), to Class A, which would be the last class to take any losses. At the other end of the spectrum was Class F, which it rated B3 (sf), six notches into junk (my cheat sheet of bond rating scales). Class F would be among the first classes to take losses.
The loan, which has remained current, matures next July, when it would have to be refinanced. But three one-year extension options in the loan agreement could put maturity out to 2024, according to Trepp.
The combined effects of eviction bans and surging vacancy rates in some cities – and plunging rents in some of the most expensive cities – are beginning to percolate through the commercial real estate market. But it’s a slow process. And delinquency rates on multifamily loans remain low.
The delinquency rate of multifamily loans securitized into “private label” CMBS was 2.75% in December, according to data provided by Trepp. While that is up by about 1 percentage point from just before the Pandemic, it remains low compared to the delinquency rates of hotel CMBS (19.8%) and retail CMBS (12.9%). And it remains low compared to the delinquency rates during the Financial Crisis. In the chart, the drop in January 2016 resulted from the delinquent $3-billion loan tied to Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan getting paid off (delinquency data through December provided by Trepp):
The chart above tracks the delinquency rate for multifamily “private label” CMBS loans, meaning they’re not backed by the government. But they’re only a small part of the huge pile of multifamily debt. And you guessed it, for over half of it, taxpayers are on the hook. Time to take a look. Read… Who Holds the $1.65 Trillion of Apartment Building Debt amid Eviction Bans and Plunging Occupancy Rates at High Rises?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Anybody else get the personalized junk mail from Unison for what appears to be the homeowner getting a ~ 20% cash equity withdrawal in exchange for them getting a co-investment of the same amount in your property?
No monthly payments, no interest charges. Use the money for up to 20 years until you decide to sell. They share in the gain or the loss when you decide to sell. Appraisal fee up to $1250. Transaction fee 3% of their co-investment (sounds like points). The starting valuation is actually reduced by 2.5% Final home valuation by independent appraiser when selling or buying them out. They will not share in decrease in value in first 5 years. They can be bought out of deal after 5 years.
The estimated value they gave is so high it makes Zillow look like Scrooge. I’d move out within 5 minutes if they offered to buy the whole place for their price.
My question to Wolf and the commentariat here, are we in 2007 again with these offers? On the other hand, are they expecting Weimar and want cheap physical assets on the cheap? Will this be a vignette in The Big Short II and will I be sitting next to Selena Gomez?
Sounds like they make their money off the fees and sell the sliced and diced “co-equity” agreements to pension funds and to taxpayer backed funds.
Great article. What impact will we see in with prices of goods, stock market and general savings when the fun free times stops? Once people are required to pay for the goods rendered, either rent or student loan, what type of impact could be expected in the macro environment. The pretend and extend just got a new lease extension
Is that kinda like double secret probation?
“This, according to the terms of the Loan Agreement cited by the servicer’s comments, constituted a “Debt Yield Trigger Event,” which caused the loan to be put on the watchlist.”
There are other consequences, which I didn’t mention, including that the cash flow has to be put into a sweep account, and other things that protect lenders.
Eviction moratorium extended to the end of Feb.
Foreclosure moratorium extended to the end of March.
Student loan freeze extended to the end of September.
Even when the economy reopens to near pre-covid levels, I’m not sure how one engineers an orderly return of these payments. No politician wants to be the one telling 45M people that they’ve got to make SL payments again.
Your comment caused me to compare how the financial crisis 12 yrs ago with home foreclosures where handled, in part because we now have some of the same team in office now who handled that 12 yrs ago. But the situation was different. So what might be the same?
The focus of policy 12 yrs ago was not to help folks avoid foreclosure but just to slow it down so as to benefit the banks, which could not handle all of them at once. “Foam the runway” was the famous damning insider statement of what polices falsely sold as helping folks keep their home. That was never the intention. The disinterest in helping families keep their homes and the priority on bailing out investors and banks, might indicate the current team my not be interested in helping those 45M people you mention – many of them renters and home owners behind on payments.
Ignoring people while prioritizing banks and investors didn’t work out well for that team 12 yrs ago – their party went on to loss more elective offices than any other President in history.
Yet I’m not convinced they never did learn any lesions from that huge failure. What does it all mean?
If they didn’t learn from 12 yrs ago, we might have another whiplash in opposite direction again and be looking at a one termer by angry voters getting shafted on a grand scale yet again.
To be fair – mortgage rates in 2008 were at 6%
“And it remains low compared to the delinquency rates during the Financial Crisis.”
Yes, but it also says, “it remains low compared to the delinquency rates of hotel CMBS (19.8%) and retail CMBS (12.9%),” which are in the same credit environment as apartment CMBS.
And this is very early on in the crisis. This stuff takes time. Apartment delinquency rates are bound to rise, just as office delinquency rates are abound to rise. Landlords for now are just hanging on the best they can, and using up their reserve funds.
I can’t wait to see how our nation goes from rent, mortgages,
maintenance & property taxes being optional to… What ?!
Nicer tents ?
The banks are in big trouble……this article multiplied across the country by a big number.
This time when they try to tarp it all up and keep the same dolts in charge the overseas value of the dollar is going to collapse.
Which will force the fed to tighten credit conditions.
Lookout grandma……that stock you bought paying 5% is about to get shredded….but they will wait……like Michael Corleone……until the capital gains tax rules are adjusted so the mob (otherwise known as Uncle Sam) gets a big cut when all the forced sales occur.
Is it a good time to hold cash yet?
I can see the day, not far into the future, when the big banks including mine, will have a bank run. The CMBS defaults and other bad paper on their books, could be the driving force. Another driving force could be negative interest rates. The news media has nothing exciting to report on now that Trump is gone and their ratings are plummeting. People lining up at banks like back in the 1931- 1932 would not be good optics but would be good for their ratings.
I see the solution will not be to close the banks like Roosevelt did but we could see the government forcing the small depositor to limit cash withdrawals to $300/week or show need if they wanted more.
Jamie Diamond, the CEO of JMP/Chase has a policy at his bank that it is illegal to put cash in your safe deposit box. Does he know something we don’t?
Swamp Creature,
It’s not “illegal,” meaning against the law. But the bank doesn’t want you to do it, and if you do and the money gets lost, it’s your problem, and if you falsely claim that the money got lost, it’s also your problem. This is what the Chase account agreement says (you can google it, it’s posted online):
“You agree not to use the box to store money, coin or currency unless it is of a collectable nature, and you assume all risks and hold the Bank harmless of any loss or alleged loss of said money, coin or currency.”
I used the wrong word “illegal” . But why would anyone ever put cash in there subject to that agreement. No way. And if you keep it at home, you risk getting robbed. In DC there are networks of burglars that look for easy picks. Been there.