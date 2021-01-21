American Restaurants: the Catastrophe of the Second Wave, City by City

Running a restaurant is tough even during the Good Times. But the strain put on restaurants now was beyond imagination not long ago.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of “seated diners,” a daily measure with which OpenTable tracks walk-ins and diners with reservations, in the week through January 20 in the US was down on average by 57% from the same period last year. But it was up from the multi-month low of -67% just before the Christmas holidays.
The calendar shifts in 2020 of Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve – holidays in 2020 were matched with regular weekdays in 2019 – make for some peculiar year-over-year comparisons around those holidays, as the spikes and troughs show. The “-100%” in April indicates that there were essentially no seated diners due to the lockdowns. And this has been showing up again in some cities that we’ll get to in a moment:
Whatever this phase of the Pandemic may be – I heard on the radio this morning that it’s “the end of the beginning” – it has been a catastrophe for restaurants. Many are already gone, along with their jobs and rent payments. Indoor dining has been shut down in many areas.
Even outdoor dining has been shut down in some areas, after a restaurant survival strategy, the indoorification of outdoor dining, became standard practice, where plastic buildings with heaters appeared on the sidewalk that were in essence like indoor dining rooms with the windows open. This is in San Francisco, an illuminated span of the Bay Bridge in the background. The arrangement is now closed:
Cities in the West and Hawaii:
Hawaii had locked down in September when the number of seated diners plunged by 100% to about zero and then gingerly reopened its restaurant industry with many restrictions. But the tourism business has collapsed, and so the number of seated diners in the latest week in Honolulu was down 72% from a year ago.
As catastrophic as this sounds, this was far better than the cities on the US West Coast, where the number of seated diners collapsed between 90% in Seattle and Portland and 100% in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with even outdoor dining being closed:
The daily data on seated diners is based on a sample of 20,000 restaurants that shared the information with OpenTable, and includes walk-ins and diners with online and phone reservations. I’ve converted all data here to a moving seven-day average.
Cities on the East Coast:
Restaurants on the East Coast struggle with renewed restrictions along with the impact of winter weather on outdoor dining. The number of seated diners in the latest week, compared to a year ago, plunged between 62% in Pittsburgh and 95% in Baltimore. In New York, the number of seated diners was down by 87%:
Cities in the Southwest and in the Rockies.
The number of seated diners in the six cities in these regions was down between 35% in Houston and 52% in Phoenix. In Denver (red line), restaurants were able to re-open their indoor dining facilities in early January, with big restrictions.
Cities in the Midwest:
Restaurants in Minneapolis went into strict lockdown on November 20, causing the number of seated diners to plunge by nearly 100%. Indoor dining with restrictions reopened on January 11, and business recovered some; in the latest week, seated diners were down 61%. In Chicago seated diners were down by 82%; in Cincinnati by 37%. The calendar shift massively distorted the year-over-year percentages in the top three cities over Christmas and New Year’s Eve:
Cities in the South.
The number of seated diners in the latest week was down between 16% in Miami to 66% in New Orleans, with Atlanta, Charlotte, Louisville, and Nashville in the -48% to -58% range. Here too, the calendar shifts massively distorted the numbers over Labor Day and New Year’s Eve:
Like many Americans, I’m looking forward to the moment when it’s safe for everyone to sit down at a crowded noisy bar of a thriving restaurant, have some Fed-free liquidity, and some delicious food, served with a friendly smile and maybe a joke about the bad old days of the Pandemic. The restaurant business is always tough, even during the Good Times. But the strain put on the industry now was beyond imagination not long ago. Meanwhile, we’re trying to support our favorite eateries with takeout – those that are even able to keep their doors open – and hope they can hang on.
To quote my father, “Starting a restaurant is the fastest way I know to go broke.”
Or maybe it “the surest way”… I forget.
Last I saw the tavern business had the shortest of all lifespans averaging about 2 years.
It is a nickel and dime business. If you’re not serving liquor forget about it. And liquor licenses here in San Francisco will cost you a fortune. Its a labor of love that most likely ends in heartbreak (or bankruptcy)
I don’t get this sort of sentiment. What are all these businesses that aren’t tons of hard work and with a high risk you’ll go under?
I ran a small business selling electronics widget, and it was like swimming in treacle to make progress. Every step forward was a mammoth effort. Sure it probably looked like I was doing well, but I have never worked harder in my life.
Before the days when you could make an easy 20% on your investment portfolio during a pandemic, that sort of work was just considered the price if you wanted to get ahead in life. Now it seems we just denigrate these people as foolish suckers for punishment.
Very strange times we live in.
Everybody is smart and successful when they all buy stocks in the middle of an economic catastrophe. Then when they go to sell and realize their gains… In the meantime who needs hard work when you have appreciating wealth? This is like the trillion dollar coin fandango, it’s worth what you say it is, achievement out of thin air. We continuously live in a confabulatory wonderland, and they say it’s only bad to visit this place via drugs!
Cloud kitchens is the way to go nowadays. It can be a “win win” if done properly. Without rent, these cloud restaurants can reduce their operating cost, perhaps even significantly. There’s also no need to serve nor wash dishes, etc.
Cloud kitchens is new to me heard of a lot of other cloud “whatever” but what is a cloud kitchen. Is the kitchen hosted in a data center?
They’re basically commercial kitchens that were used pre-covid by food trucks or catering services who wanted to abide by health codes. Now operators can just throw an UberEats or DoorDash front-end.
I’ve been hearing about ghost restaurants, basically trucks with kitchens, who cook for delivery and park in different places on different days. The best ones have apps where customers can order and find their locations. If this takes off, the RE and tax base is permanent toast. Why bother with taxes and regulation if all they do is destroy your business.
Now if we just do cloud homes
“Why bother with taxes and regulation if all they do is destroy your business.”
But…but…tax dollars pay for the awesome might of the US military, ensuring sterling intelligence and extremely short wars of necessity.
And an awe inspiring medical industrial complex that consumes a mere 20% of GDP and coordinates communicable disease control that is the envy of the 1750’s.
We have had them here in Texas for a long time. They are known as “Roach Coaches”! Mostly driven/operated by Hispanic folks and parked near construction sites.
Not the same thing aa,,, or at least not the same as the Roach Coaches that used to come to the construction sites in CA, OR, FL, etc., ”back in the day.”
Those were just a specialized bed on a pickup, usually with ice only for cooling, food pre-prepped, and no cooking. Food marginal at best, frequently worse.
What I have seen in recent years is a whole new level of mobile food prep, (though some seem to be consistently on the same spot for a long time.)
The modern ones are large to giant – think largest RVs – and may have full electric and gas cooking equipment, electric cooling, 3 compartment/legal sinks, and sometimes the best or at least very good examples of whatever are their food specialties.
Many municipalities now welcome these new food trucks, and, of course, collect sales and other taxes and license fees. Some places have set aside specific locations for them.
Cloud kitchens are the best solution to support off-premise operations, since they do not require FOH workflows. The issue is that cloud kitchens are only practical for off-premise sales. When the world opens up again, the drive-thrus will be less congested and mobile ordering becomes an after thought. On-premise sales generate larger margins and offer a more intimate dining experience, leading to higher customer retention.
“FOH workflows”
Definition please?
As for onsite dining being intrinsically preferable post C19…I’m not sure.
Easy at home ordering may continue to eat into onsite dining even post C19…for some of the same reasons people preferred Netflix (and chill) to movies even pre C19.
Especially if ghost kitchen savings get shared with customers.
At home consumption likely encourages,
1) More experimentation with untried restaurants and
2) Greater ordering frequency since the customer doesn’t have to do personal prep work simply to eat. And people eat every day.
But restaurants need to share ghost kitchen savings and reduce meal expense.
“Meanwhile, we’re trying to support our favorite eateries with takeout – those that are even able to keep their doors open – and hope they can hang on.”
Bravo, Wolf, us too. Fortunately, we live in a state that has not ‘cancelled’ in-restaurant dining, so we try to eat out more frequently just to keep the economy greased and keep people employed. Plus, we are intentionally buying more bread from local specialty bakeries. These people are my neighbors.
Intentional is the word.
Economic theory can be debated forever. In the world we live in today it can be tough to know what is a moral economic decision. Is it better to tax a rich person or let the rich person build a yacht and employ a lot of people in the process? I think we all feel better if we help people we know than people that we don’t know.
I only heard one economist say he hated the double talk of a public employee as a public servant. Who says that person is a public servant more than the person producing toilet paper in a factory?
Well, one self satisfied preening political cohort produces a lot of sh*t…while the other labor cohort works 4x harder to wipe it away.
That is US “socialism” in actual practice.
Same here.
Our business boomed from the urban flight.
We make sure to frequent our local bars & restaurants.
We now ask ourselves before we purchase…can we do it locally?
Crazy to think I have not visited a menards
or home depot since 4/20. Local stores , hardware, lumber, and fabricators have gotten our personal & business$$.
You might be waiting awhile for things to get back to normal.
“New York State employment is not expected to reach its pre-pandemic peak until 2025…”
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 1/20/21 (Yesterday)
\\\
An owner of a restaurant with quite a few hostel rooms, half a year ago went ahead, and repurposed his space to a large number of indiviual offices. The idea was to lease out office space to small companies or indiviuals at a fairly low price with a minimum 2 year contract, after which he intends to return to business as usual (he made sure everyone understands he is going back to his rest-hostel business in 2 years). There is a receptionist always present and the usual cleaning staff on need. In two months with some investment (was done in phases once it was clear how much interest there was on the market) he rented all the space.
Why I am mentioning this is becaue the restaurant was also converted to office space and it was the hottest selling realty he had at hand…
\\\
He could serve lunch and clean up on both ends of the business arrangement.
The situation is even worse in Portland than the data suggests. Over the last 10 years would-be restauranteurs streamed in to town with experience under their belt from cooking in bigger burgs. Portland had the rep as a place for trendy food with an adventurous dining public and lower startup costs than San Fran or NYC. This created a big tourist draw as people would travel to PDX for the beer and the food. At its peak (about 2016) you could get great food in even the scruffiest brew pubs. But most of these start-ups were lightly capitalized and the really successful ones expanded to multiple locations. When covid hit most of these places were wiped out shortly. Now there is not much left. I have many friends in the business who were wiped out, left town or have just disappeared. Mostly just chain restaurants, food carts and few old family restaurants left.
Observation:
Is it my subjective perception that more biz windows, in dwtn PDX, are being boarded up w/each passing day? The perception that PDX is a broken/damaged & hopeless city is reinforced everyday. Zero, zip leadership is the norm.
Whereas Motorcity seems upscale in temperament vs. PDX toxic ghetto energy.
PDX metro police response (for 911 calls) is to utilize FIDO [F##k It Drive On] upon arrival to a scene if a situation is not requiring urgent intervention.
Freeway arterials crowded (where are all the occupants going in middle of the day?) while miles of parking are empty in dwtn.
Again, just my observation(s). Ymmv.
Addendum: In 2017 PDX was ranked the third most desirable RE mrkt US.
In ’21, it now ranks 66th out of 80 cites on Urban Land Institute’s list.
An exceptional rapid descent from upper altitudes.
I drove up A1A in Miami Beach the other day and saw the same thing, a lot of permanently closed businesses.
It’s very depressing what COVID did to our economy and so many small businesses, while our idiot Congressmen decided the way to “help” was to print trillions for Wall Street (yes, I know this was the Fed, but the Fed ultimately answers to Congress) and to dole out hundreds of billions of dollars so that people could splurge on Chinese-made durable goods.
The Fed answers to Congress? When did that begin?
“The end of the beginning” could not be have been spoken untill 12:01pm 01/20/21
How about the ” beginning of the end” .
Eating out is amazingly inexpensive in the United States; it is basically an arbitrage; I suspect chain restaurants can purchase food at good prices, and most of the employees don’t get health insurance. So now with covid, I have not eaten out, and don’t get enjoy it; there is something about it that seems kind of exploitation to it; elderly people on medicare (being paid by government at levels more than they paid in) are eating out while college students who have to take out debt, are waiting tables. No wonder young people wonder about socialism.
See the story about the McRib as pork future arbitrage? The thesis is basically now McDonald’s is more commodities broker than restaurant.
Nobody is getting rich off of their SS and medicare benefit. Even if you get to collect retirement/disability, with 10 kids as dependents, they cap the benefit per family.
I paid into social security at the maximum for 44 years. Now I am retired and getting social security. Do you really think I am getting more than I and my employer paid in? I think not, unless I live to 100.
Fairly easy to confirm the numbers hj:
SS has a record of every penny you earned and was paid into your account.
A friend was not even going to claim hers, as she thought it would make her a socialist to take social security.
( Another friend was able to convince her it was all her money with a much lower return than if she had been in a private scheme, so she did take it.)
As Pet said earlier, nobody’s getting rich with SS, but it does help with the liquidity budget, eh?
“being paid by government at levels more than they paid in”
The elderly are not being paid by Medicare. The drug monopolies are, though.
I think Dan would be shocked to see what some of us retirees pay for Medicare and supplemental insurance (plus drugs). It cost my wife and I over $10,000 per year for Medicare/Sup insurance premiums. Our drug costs are about $3,000+ out of pocket per year. Medicare is not FREE. Medicare by itself is crappy insurance that a lot of doctors won’t accept unless you have additional coverage.
I stated paying into the SS system in 1961 and quit in 2017. That’s a lot of years to pay in. I am not alone with this.
Right On aa,,,
1958 to 2019,,, if you think I’ll ever get all my money out I have a bridge I want to sell you!
Petunia suggested recently the idea of updating SS with the real inflation the last 20 years or so, likely at least 3 times the raises of the SS benefit actually given due to the manipulations of the various indexes.
Certainly would appear to be one of the very most stimulating policies that the guv mint could adopt, to this old boy!!
I lived in a fairly small PNW town, before, during and after the GFC.
Here’s a short story. In about 2006, a new upscale-ish strip mall/plaza was built. The city was expanding and a small boom was in place, but almost as soon as this plaza was built, signs of a recession were blowing in. The plaza was fairly small, with maybe a dozen retail spaces available. Nobody leased space as the recession phased in, but apparently, leases were adjusted to reflect the lack of demand.
In walks a dude and his family with a big dream to start a cool restaurant, taking on the largest space, then filling it up with expensive decor, and high end gourmet stuff, as if money didn’t matter.
They had a grand opening and closed the door maybe 6 months later.
Time went by, another Asian place filled the space — gone in about 6 months.
Time went by, the plaza owner’s son wanted to try a bar, gone in 6 months.
Thirteen years later, still empty, as are many of the neighbor spaces. Nothing has ever succeeded there, except for small coffee shop.
All these people had dreams of owning cool places. but essentially none of them understood business and marketing, let alone net profit margin.
Bottom line, these types of wannabe dreamers are getting slaughtered globally with the pandemic and going forward, the concept of starting a little business aint gonna matter to anyone.
I will never understand how spaces where a restaurant failed will then open another restaurant that fails … and then another …
I just can’t understand how these people can’t learn from the mistakes of the people who came before them. Do they all think that they’re so special that *they* will succeed when several others have failed before them?
I’ve seen this too. We have a plaza in Cupertino called The Oaks, it’s had so many restaurants start and close. It should be obvious to anyone that the location does not work. It’s on the fringes of the retail part of the city with difficult access. It’s obvious that no restaurant will last there. And yet people keep trying and failing. It’s sad but it’s harder to have sympathy for people who intentionally run into a brick wall.
Anyway I think it’s going to be razed soon to build high density housing. That’s what I heard anyway …
To paraphrase Reagan’s phrase regarding optimism…”There must be a pork chop in there somewhere!”
One guess…the landlord may charge these serially failing restaurants little more than a revenue share “percentage” rent to 1) provide *some* incremental visitor flow (people gotta eat…why not here?) and to keep the aggregate rent roll artificially high (why, yes, potential strip mall buyer, all my storefronts are “leased”)
I’m actually surprised when I see the opposite…why have a gaping empty storefront when you can shanghal some/any biz by offering a pure percentage lease on a month to month basis?
From Mr & Mrs Swamp
“the indoorification of outdoor dining, became standard practice, where plastic buildings with heaters appeared on the sidewalk that were in essence like indoor dining rooms with the windows open”
With these above modifications we can still go out and have a nice time as long as there is some sun and not too much wind down to about 40 degrees. Just dress appropriately. DC has a lot of days over that temperature even in Jan. We’re supporting our local Pub during this pandemic. We consider it a patriotic duty. Also, we want to keep the employees working.
Could never understand this.
If you eat in an indoor restuarant which will recirculate the air 10 times per hour with a decent HVAC system. Attach some HEPA filters and UV light and you got fairly clean and constant air for all customers.
But putting up an outdoor tent in the parking lot with zero air circulation, that actually traps the stale air is awesome and safer.
I’m on board, 2,
A lot of CDC quality thought processes have prevailed in this pandemic…while blindingly obvious solutions are “discovered” 6 to 12 months into the chaos.
Why, golly! Air circulation levels make a difference! Eureka!! I must leap from my warm bureaucratic bath to inform the World.
And…might viral dose levels…make a difference!?! Could it be?!
Etc.
“If you eat in an indoor restuarant which will recirculate the air 10 times per hour with a decent HVAC system. Attach some HEPA filters and UV light and you got fairly clean and constant air for all customers. ”
Techincally good, but COVID is not like falling off a bicycle- you don’t get to try again if you catch it. Eating out today is like dodging bullets. Eventually you’ll hit the COVID jackpot and possibly spend the rest of your life regretting it. Not worth it for a Burrito.
As a person who has professionally dealt with these issue I can point out the flaws in your logic.
How do you know the restaurant is using the right air filters or even if they are the correct ones, how did they ascertain the ‘correct amount’ of turnover cycles? Does their HVAC system have the proper amount of air flow, and is the restaurant closely monitoring how often the filters need to be changed? UV bulbs with the right intensity and wavelength can be expensive and I doubt most restaurant will invest in them, or monitor them to determine whether they’re spent. All far too expensive for most restaurants.
If the person at the table next to you is a super-spreader, then HVAC system or no, you’ll probably be exposed to COVID. What we really need are tests to determine who is at risk for developing symptomatic COVID and who is likely to be a spreader.
First there was a huge over supply of restaurants why would people work 12 hour days for no money as small business owners probably don’t understand profit margins everything to do with restaurants have expense written in terrible business especially dine in McDonalds put in double drive thru lanes food service companies have a 5 tier pricing policy based on how much u buy
Ron, you lost me after …money as small business owners probably….
January 21,2021
Now that the new post is restaurants and bars, this YouTube is On Topic:
Jan. 16, 2021, MedCram: “Ventilation and Filtration Prevent COVID19….”
Guest Dr. Joseph Allen, from Harvard, at MedCram, in a lively discussion of ventilation, filtration, masks for COVID19, air travel, schools, home filtration and ventilation, ….easy to listen to all 42 minutes, full of information. He covered just about everything but restaurants, but the connection between them, and ventilation and filtration is obvious.
In desperation, there are a number of restaurants that have figured out that if they are tantamount to a speak easy-in not having a mask policy, they are attracting like minded naysayers who want a ‘normal’ dining experience. An odd survival strategy, but it beats not having any customers must be the thinking.
I haven’t ate inside a restaurant in 10 months.
There is one restaurant we frequent, rather, used to pre Covid…… for lunch. Dinner not so much because our home cooking is simply better than bought. Anyway, this lunch favourite quickly switched to take out 10 months ago and we support them as much as we can. I pay cash, round up, and always give a very generous tip. Always.
Apparently their receipts are the same as pre pandemic, but their trade changed to fewer lunches and more dinner takeouts. They open at 11:30am, and close at 7:00pm. They have the same amount of staff. The owner and main cook started with a food truck outside a local nightclub about 25-30 years ago. Customers and staff are all on a first name basis, it’s that kind of place. I asked the owner why he reopened when he did and he told me his cook had just bought a house and would not qualify for the mortgage unless he was working full time. Like I said, it’s that kind of place. He’ll be around long after others are gone.
First they came for out money; Their fiat for our gold. We said nothing, because we were wealthy.
Then they came for our industrial jobs. We said nothing, because we had our factory jobs.
Then they came for our white-collar jobs. We said nothing, because we had our retail jobs.
Then they came for our retail jobs. We said nothing, because we had our service jobs.
Then they came for our service jobs. We say nothing, because they tell us that doing so is “hate,” “conspiracy,” insanity,” and “terrorism.”
Oh, my poor country.
Its disappointing. We are off grid but every so often we go to town. There is nothing open in the small towns. Broken. Bust. Out of business. Heck, it was tough even before all of this.
We aren’t starving. But city people, how do you get by without the Cosco, the Wallymart, Safeway, etc.?
We raise pigs. We can’t sell them for the shelf prices. People used to want sourced food. Seems now they will buy whatever from the store that is packaged. OTOH, hunting license revenue is through the roof.
It is really hard to gauge what people do.
“It is really hard to gauge what people do.”
True. OTOH, statistically people in large demographic groups can be fairly predictable.
Anyway, you sound like you are at an advantage by living off grid and raising your own food. You should do well no matter what spasms urbanites (food inflation, taxes, employment upheavals, societal breakdown, and grinding inflation overall) are going to go through before this is over.
It is the starry-eyed folks still holding on to the American Dream that are in for the real reckoning– trying to maintain the illusion of prosperity by buying that large expensive suburban house, with several late-model cars in garage, leveraged to the hilt, and a house full of China gadgets, doohickeys, and landfill fillers.
I used to work one day a week in a local ‘start your own business’ advisory service operated by the city as part of my employers CSR. My boss told me to go and help as l had “plenty of experience to share” ie l was old and useless. I told everyone who came with the idea of starting a restaurant not to bother as it would fail (the stats showed 95% of small food businesses go bust in their first 3 years). When they occasionally asked what they should do instead, l suggested there was a great market gap in making and selling handmade shoes. “But what the h*** do l know about making shoes”, was the frequent reply, to which l answered, “about as much as you know about running a restaurant, l would reply.
Very well put kk,,, and completely consistent with the statistics I have heard and read for many years, and I especially like your last sentence.
A friend with about 20 years experience working as prep chef, line chef, kitchen manager was offered the financing to start her own restaurant in a fairly good location when an employer decided to retire.
She not only said no, but hell no, because she knew very well who would do wayyyy too much of the work, and be there from early to late every day for years,,, etc., etc.
Of all the decent one off restaurants I have known, from Wolfies, Zinns, Berns, and a few others in FL, to ChezP, Ernies, and The Blue Fox in SF bay area, it has always seemed it is a labor of love AND the passion that comes with that love that is the foundation of that success.
My hat’s off to all of them!
“the end of the beginning” …
I think by it’s by conspiratorial design ( many gears moving in sync) .. now that Orange de’Julius has been pushed off the edge of the Blu Flat Earth! All is FINALLY well, now that WE’RE in Charge!
“Restaurants” .. be free to once more put forth your labor” …. and bring in that bounty of clientele you soarly need .. or what’s left that is … for those of you who still remain ‘whole’ ….”
Restaurants should start doing really well now that the pademic is officially over. Joe is changing the PCR tests and the media are no longer reporting on the virus, so all is well.
Sheep! We’re all sheep! It’s that simple!
Data Smata…
Don’t be pessimistic, hope is not to be shackled by these baseless data that ignores the bright future. The long dark winter is coming to an end, the deputy to the Audacity of Hope is in charge, and a bright dawn is coming.
Haven’t you heard, 100M US citizens will be vaccinated under the guidance of the new administration. As of yesterday, the curve started to flatten because the virus is terrified of the beacon of hope that is taken over the bastion of power in DC. The virus is on the retreat everywhere thanks to the shift to science and facts.
Big cities like Chicago and NY are rushing to open up as the virus beats a hasty retreat. Restaurants everywhere will be rolling in more dole than they know what to do with in a few weeks. Their workers will bask in the glory of a new Federally mandated minimum wage as they take charge.
For those that still need help, the rental eviction moratorium and the stimulus will incentivize them to get back on their feet as useful members of society. These are the facts.
Don’t believe in the baseless drivel from malcontents, seditionists, and those who would foment insurrection.
P.S. dear joe, I can do a much better job than your current speech writers, hire me…
🤪
Don’t worry! Be happy!
Never fear, Joe is here!
To make all your problems disappear!
Wes,
you need more meat on the bones here, simple is good, but when you stuff it with flowery language, (and shove an apple in its mouth) that’s when you get attention.
We need Joe Sixpack mesmerized and bedazzled by big words like science, data, things that they know make the world go around but have to accept on faith because the experts are telling them to.
See. Authority based on language is much more palatable.
It’s like when Wolf uses the word hedonic and half the readers rush to look up the meaning wondering if it’s something even deeper than hedonistic. Fancy words can take you far. The data proves it. No one should argue with the data, right?
See how I leveraged that mighty word without ever explaining what it means. The implication here is if one has to ask, then one could not hope to understand what it means anyway.
😂
Ink was not even dry on his executive order and he and the settled science gang were violating it. Classic.
I will say two things that I know to be true:
My son teaches in the City University system in NYC. He is now teaching on line. I would call it a part time job with full time pay and excellent benefits. He just got a 2 grand raise. NY claims to be nearly broke. I don’t think so.
I know for a fact that my son’s room mate a NYC resident went to Pennsylvania and voted in his former hometown. Evidently this is common place in NYC.
A lot of restaurants will stay until their leases are up and then just fold, like why bother signing your life away for another 2 or 3 years and go for personal as well as corporate bankruptcy. Next to me is a mall where leases come up for renewal in February and March, and the going out of business signs and sales are all well underway, including restaurants. Plus we just closed a Starbucks….in fact Starbucks in closing 20% of its locations in Canada…not sure that counts as a restaurant, but Give me a V, for V-shaped recovery….or maybe its a B-shaped recovery for BS….
You have to own the building. That’s the secret sauce.
I sure am glad I moved to Tampa last summer.
We get the government we deserve. Minorities and young people, who I see working in these restaurants, are the ones getting hammered. Is it really that strange? Capitalism for the poor, socialism for the rich…on and on…well its a service economy and they came after services with the lockdowns. Many blaming restaurants for the spread of COVID. Many believe that a simple 2 week shutdown of the country would’ve made the virus go away. The media has so much influence now, with devices in people pockes sending *BREAKING NEWS*. Get real. We’ve done this before and we know how it ends. The weaker economies will form alliances (dependencies) on the bigger economies, then someone kicks over the lantern and its WWIII. Real people work in these restaurants, that seems to be forgotten in this blame game. People that won’t forget this for the rest of their lives, however long or short they may be. Picking and choosing who is essential is every bit as anti capitalist as fixing interest rates. Russia won WWII, and “communism” is about to win the West.
Two thoughts:
Everyone who eats think they can run a restaurant.
An owner of a restaurant can be there 24/7 and he can be sure of one thing—they are stealing from him.