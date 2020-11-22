Taxpayers Face $435 Billion in Student-Loan Losses, Already Baked in: Leaked Education-Department Study

Most of the losses come from established income-based repayment programs that include debt forgiveness at the end. No one has ever put a number to it until now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 2009, the US government entered the business of reckless, no-matter-what lending to students, even to older students with subprime credit ratings and to students at iffy for-profit colleges with dubious degree programs. And then tuition soared, and student housing went upscale and became a global asset class with its own commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are now experiencing record delinquency rates. And Apple and textbook publishers and everyone began feeding at the big trough, with students just being the conduit for this money. Student-loan balances on the government’s financial statement skyrocketed from $147 billion in 2009 to $1.37 trillion at the beginning of 2020, despite the 11% decline in student enrollment since 2011.
Taxpayers face a loss of $435 billion on the $1.37 trillion in student loans on the government’s financial statement at the beginning of this year, even if no additional loans are issued going forward, according to an internal study by the Department of Education, reported by the Wall Street Journal which reviewed the documents. Most of the losses would come from the already established income-based repayment programs and the debt forgiveness at the end of their term.
The expected loss of $435 billion is far larger than the rosy estimates released previously, including the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate in May 2019 of a loss of $31 billion, including administrative costs.
The student loan balances in the chart above do not include student loans carried by private lenders that are guaranteed by the US government and that will produce additional losses for taxpayers.
The Department of Education, fearing that government staff had underestimated the losses on student loans, brought in FI Consulting to build a computer model for a much more detailed analysis. And it brought in Deloitte to review the model.
The study found that most of the losses are already baked into the cake through the income-based repayment and loan-forgiveness plans, which see to it that effectively many loans do not get paid back in full before the remainder is forgiven.
Only a small number of borrowers owe a gigantic part of the student loans: 7% of all federal student-loan borrowers, mostly those that went to graduate school, piled up $500 billion of student loans – meaning these 7% of borrowers owe 37% of the federal student debt, according to a report by Moody’s dated January 2020. Each of them owes more than $100,000.
But a majority of borrowers don’t owe all that much: At the end of 2017, the “median” amount owed by the 45 million federal student-loan borrowers was around $17,500, according to the Moody’s report. “Median” means half owe more and half owe less. It means that there were 22.5 million borrowers who owed less than $17,500 – about the price of the cheapest new car available in the US.
And these 50% of borrowers combined owed only $200 billion of the total federal student loan debt.
Student loans are a top-heavy affair, with the vast majority of borrowers owing manageable amounts, and with a small number of borrowers, mostly with graduate degrees, owing very large amounts. This distribution skews the “average” student debt (total debt divided by total number of borrowers) that is often cited in the media as being over $30,000, compared to the median student debt of $17,500, with half of the borrowers owing less than $17,500.
But student-loan forgiveness is already the rule through income-based repayment plans, which allow borrowers to make monthly payments of only 10% of a special income measure composed of gross income minus 150% of the federal poverty limit. And the remaining balances are then forgiven after 10, 20, or 25 years, depending on the program.
Borrowers in income-based repayment programs will repay only 51% of their balances on average, while borrowers in other plans will repay 80% of their balances, according to the analysis by the Department of Education.
The idea – particularly for borrowers with huge debts, such as former graduate students – is to drag repayment out as far as possible, and make it as slow as possible, and to pay the least amount possible, and then have the rest forgiven. Students with smaller balances too use this strategy to avoid default and minimize payments.
This is in part responsible for the surge in student loan balances, according to Moody’s; as new loans are being added, old loans are simply not being repaid.
And these income-based repayment programs and the debt forgiveness that comes with them are a major component in the projected $435 billion loss to taxpayers on the loan balance of $1.37 trillion, according to the analysis by the Department of Education.
At this point, federal student loans are not easily discharged in bankruptcy court, but they’re forgiven at the end of the income-based repayment programs. And this is already baked into the cake. And taxpayers are on the hook for these losses.
The fact that student loans began surging only a few years ago means that this tsunami of losses stemming from loan forgiveness at the end of the income-based repayment programs is still in the future, but can be estimated.
But who ultimately got this money, since students were just the conduit? The educational-financial-industrial complex, of course, the entities that have lined up to clean out the taxpayer via these student loans. Billionaires have been printed in the process, enabled and encouraged by the government since 2009. Any solution to the student-loan crisis needs to include measures that shut down that money-transfer and return the government’s role in student loans to where it had been before 2009.
I know of many student ‘borrowers’ who took on large debts for aviation programs. This included paying for qualifying flight time which can run in the hundreds of dollars per hour for multi instrument training.
My nephew asked me several years ago for feedback regarding his buddy who was considering such a degree. My reply was to ask if he was crazy?
Hmm, wonder how it all worked out?
What did Ben Franklin say in Poor Richard;s Almanac? “A fool and his money are soon parted”. In this case who was the fool? Taxpayers? Borrower? Institution?
Paulo,
When I started flight training many moons ago, everyone in my class was pay as you go. No one took out any loans, but my fellow classmates were, like myself, business owners looking for a more efficient means of transportation. After 9/11 aviation course costs escalated dramatically, and many students took out loans in anticipation of the “pilot shortage.” I always thought it was dangerous to put all your eggs in one basket as far as careers go, but I often hear nowadays that you should follow your dreams at all costs.
All I can say is good luck to anyone in such a predicament.
Back in the day you could get a summer and a school year part time
job that would be enough to pay for your education.
Today that is all but impossible .Hence the need for student loans.
It might be cheaper for the gov’t to pay for undergrad
and be done with it ,
gorbachev,
That would just make the problem worse, the problem being that the government is feeding hand-over-fist the educational-financial-industrial complex and printing billionaires in the process, at taxpayer expense.
It would be a lot easier if the absence of no-questions asked student loans (meaning going back to pre-2009) would:
1. cause universities to cut their tuition and remove the on-campus-residence requirements, offer cheap online classes for theoretical topics, and sell part of their huge campuses in prime locations to fund those tuition cuts.
2. cause textbook publishers to cut their rip-off prices to ebook level.
3. cause remote learning for some semesters to take over, removing some of the student-housing costs.
4. cause students to focus their studies to get the heck out of there as soon as possible;
5. cause students to avoid expensive degrees that lead to low-income jobs.
6. cause graduate students, who want to invest $100k in their future, to be prepared for using part of their high future incomes to pay off the big student loans. A young doctor making $8k a month can pay $1k a month in student loans, for 10 years, no problem. And that would more than pay off a $100K student debt.
I got a MS in Semiconductor Physics some years ago. It was kind of expensive, but I paid off my student loans 4 years after graduation (maybe 5). Of course, you can get a pretty good job with that degree, if it comes from a real University.
The problems here come in two flavors:
Fake colleges, which produce graduates who can’t get a job.
People who get a PhD in Medieval History, but do not have a trust fund.
What needs to happen first is that we have to crack down hard on the fake colleges, and then we need to explain to the PhD programs that they will encounter “burden sharing” if they continue to produce more PhDs than society needs.
(Anyone who has been a Graduate Student at a fancy University knows that we produce WAY too many PhDs in this country.)
Make all the elitist college endowments cover all the losses from student loans. They can easily cover this with money to spare.
I agree, they are the bloated entities with overpaid professors. I hear there are many if not most who rarely show up in class. The schools should be made to co-sign any loan.
Nope. Not going to happen.
“A Cal Football Player Opted Out Because of the Virus.
Then Came the Tuition Bill.” (NYtimes)
Btw I’ve no idea what’s being fed to young kids, but 6’6″ at 330lb?
So, Banks + Loanshark.Gov … + Recruiters × ‘$tudents in a dire need of leaving the Nest ÷ Alma mater/Parents
—————————————————zzzzzzzz——————————–
!FOOTBALL! .. !BASEBALL! .. !BASKETBALL! .. !WRESTLING! .. !SOCCER!
– PAYING JOBS ÷ IMPOVERISHED TAXPAYER = hella grief for Greater
Plebian Financial-Ratchetstan….
Avg. cost for an ATP from Embry-Riddle was additional 150k on top of the ER ‘foo-foo’ degree cost.
Start adding lots of 000’s when turbine time spools up.
What of all the people who…
decided not to go to college because the debt was too high
the families that did without to pay for college
the people who worked two jobs to pay for college
the people who actually paid off their debt
The PROBLEM IS college costs too much for no reason. Learning carries little cost. Dispensing knowledge and facts is a repetitive process ….recorded lectures and teaching assistants getting tuition breaks isnt expensive.
The Dept of Ed budget in 1978 was zero…it is now over $63 BILLION a year. That increase in spending is in exact and direct proportion to the increase in the cost of higher education. Imagine if each state could KEEP $1 Billion A YEAR for their schools. For simplicity of argument, $1 Billion per state (times 50) would still leave $13 Billion for some trimmed back Dept of Education in Washington.
The entire scheme, from higher tuition to loan forgiveness, all goes to the people who are indoctrinating our young people. And they are getting rich doing it.
If wasnt long ago that the ratio of a good entry level job salary to annual tuition was about 4:1. Now what is it? 1:1? 2:1?
The problem is companies have set a college degree as a minimum requirement ( and are quickly working towards requiring a Masters ) for jobs that formerly required no degree.
Want a job as a receptionist? Those now require a bachelor’s degree.
How many people saddled their kids with college debt when the could have paid for it?
How many of those people had second homes, boats or yachts, or went to Europe for vacation?
I know people who did all those things…and told their kids, “don’t worry, the debt will eventually be forgiven.”
Forgiveness is WRONG WRONG WRONG.
WOLF
You posit
“…Any solution to the student-loan crisis needs to include measures that shut down that money-transfer and return the government’s role in student loans to where it had been before 2009…”
Is your response to gorbachev the way it was prior to 2009….or…..was it something different ?
That was fast:
“$147 billion in 2009 to $1.37 trillion at the beginning of 2020.”
In places like Scotland and Germany, governments eliminate the middle man (or woman or LBGTQ) and make colleges free.
Considering the banks got bailed out in 2008-9, they should have insisted that they not charge over 3,5% interest on the student loans. Many students, old and young, watched as the loan amount skyrocketed through compounding interest rates of 7-9%.
Using the IDR program is just another bail out birthed from the moral chicanery that started with the removal of Glass-Stegal bank limitations their subsequent bailouts.
Well if I pay off their loans as a taxpayer I should receive a check also where is accountability no free lunches
Are you a farmer? If so, then you to will receive a check.
Everyone keeps talking about how the Coastal Cultural Elites (Democrats) need to start listening to everyone else. That would include people who never went to college, people who went to State instead of out-of-state, people who lived with Mom’n’Dad (yuck) so that they could afford school at all, and people who put on the uniform – risking their arms, and their legs, and TBIs – to earn their tuition under the GI Bill … while defending the people who now want their civvie ride to have been for free.
This is appalling, and is a huge mistake.
A partial solution would be to make sure that all members of the “the educational-financial-industrial complex and printing billionaires” pay their full share of taxes and become taxpayers like the rest of us.
Sounds like yet more Extend & Pretend.