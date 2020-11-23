“Monetizing Privacy”: The Fed Fans Out, Touting the “Digital Dollar.” This Time, How Consumers Would Benefit

But the problemita of pulling the rug out from under the entire banking system still needs to be addressed.
“As cash use continues to decline, the question naturally arises as to whether central banks should provide a digital alternative to cash that also provides some privacy features,” says the blog post, titled “Monetizing Privacy,” by the New York Fed. The post is based on a 26-page academic paper on digital payment methods that have been used broadly, the current market structure of digital payment methods, the data-gathering that occurs, versus cash payments that preserve privacy – and versus the “digital dollar” now being worked on.
Each time a digital payment takes place, the companies involved gather voluminous amounts of data and hang on to it because it gives them a competitive advantage in selling more goods or services to this particular consumer. This data has a lot of value for these companies – a key point we’ll get to in a moment with regards to the “digital dollar.”
While the share of cash in transactions has declined, US dollar bills are being hoarded like never before. “Currency in circulation,” which the Fed reports weekly on its balance sheet as a liability, has soared during the Pandemic, reaching another record last week of $2.06 trillion, having doubled since 2011:
The amount of currency in circulation is demand-based: Banks have to have enough currency on hand to satisfy their customers’ demand for currency, and during a crisis, people load up and hoard cash, much of it overseas, and to meet this demand, banks have to buy more currency from the Fed, usually paying with Treasury securities for this paper.
The digital dollar is not going to replace “currency in circulation” for hoarding purposes. Dollar bills will continue to fulfill that function. Instead, the digital dollar will be designed to compete with digital payment methods and checks.
The digital dollar – or more broadly, a “central bank digital currency,” or CBDC – has been on the back burner or on no burner before the crisis. But it has now been moved to the front burner.
Numerous Fed heads, staff, and former staff have stepped forward since the Pandemic began, expounding the possibilities of the digital dollar. In late September, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester, said that the Fed is now even looking into harnessing the digital dollar to send money directly to households, even those that don’t have bank accounts.
So now the New York Fed is touting the digital dollar in an entirely different sense: privacy and pressuring companies to pay consumers for the data they collect.
OK, we’ve got to get this straight: The digital dollar, if designed properly, would protect the user from the prying eyes of Corporate America and its vast data collection apparatus. For this purpose, it would be like paying with cash. But it would not protect the user from the Fed’s prying eyes.
This consideration of privacy from the prying eyes of Corporate America should go into the design of the digital currency, the article says, adding that “a privacy-preserving digital payment method may improve consumer welfare,” in ways that are somewhat unexpected.
Central banks, such as the Fed, don’t have a profit motive since they can create money at will. So they have no motivation to use the consumer data that they would obtain from their digital currency, and, the article says, are “better positioned, relative to private intermediaries, to commit to safeguarding data from outside vendors.”
The concept of “Monetizing Privacy.”
So bear with me for minute. I’m trying to lay out their argument here.
The digital dollar would run in parallel with cash and the current digital payments methods. The logic goes, according to the New York Fed, that consumers would have a choice between Corporate America’s payment systems that collect volumes of data in order to use it and target that consumer, and a central bank digital currency that also collects data but does not use it.
With a digital dollar, consumers have suddenly power, the argument goes. They can tell Corporate America that they will henceforth pay with the digital dollar, thus depriving companies of the valuable data they collect from the payments system. And if a company wants consumers to use its payment system in order to enhance its competitive advantage, it must offer consumers incentives, discounts, or rebates (such as the familiar 2% cash back for using a credit card).
In effect, consumers could pressure a company into paying them for the data it collects, under the threat that if the company refuses to pay for the data, consumers would switch to the digital dollar, thereby depriving the company of the data that gives it a competitive advantage.
This is how consumers could “monetize privacy” – they could effectively get paid for their data, turning their data into money for them, not just the companies that harvest it.
“By helping consumers to monetize privacy, central banks would not be proposing a radical transformation to the payments landscape,” the New York Fed article says. “Rather, they would be preserving aspects of payments that existed prior to the digital revolution” – meaning a digital version of dollar bills.
The creation of a digital dollar is not going to be easy, however, and there are some unresolved problemitas, such as the entire banking system, the article says:
- “Offering ubiquitous and direct access to central bank money, let alone one that is privacy-preserving, requires a reliable and robust system.
- “With the commitment to privacy, regulators and lawmakers would have to rethink how to adapt current anti-money laundering practices.
- “Finally, the impact of CBDC on the existing banking system and financial stability must be considered.”
The last point is particularly tricky because the digital dollar would in theory eat into some of the core functions of the banking system, such as processing payments, including credit card payments and all the fees that come with it, taking deposits, and possibly even some lending functions. And the Fed isn’t going to pull the rug out from under the banking system. So, it seems, some details still need to be worked out.
But the idea that a digital dollar would apply competitive pressure on Corporate America to pay consumers for their data, or lose those transactions to the Fed, and that thus consumers would benefit from the digital dollar even if they don’t use it, is one more piece of evidence that the Fed is very seriously paving the way for this creature, and is pitching it in different ways.
Online sales jumped 37% in Q3, after 44%-Spike in Q2. Online food-and-beverage sales were up 160%. Read… Online Sales by Category, in Weirdest Economy Ever
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
No matter how I view this, I am nothing more than a digit!
“But it would not protect the user from the Fed’s prying eyes.” ‘Nuff said? I favor plucking out a lot of peeping eyes above the level the rest of us live on. And a new presciption for the ones that are supposed to be watching the truly wicked.
The proposed “digital dollar” wouldnt provide any privacy from anyone, because, there would still be a list of transactions containing who bought what products or services, as well as, various other ways to identify people. Those companies could still sell that data to everyone, including governments and not just your own government.
If you care about privacy, the ONLY OPTION for most people is cash (and technically gift cards and disposable credit cards if bought with cash, with all money spent in store). Of course if you “research” anything you are going to buy or at any point ask questions about it online or it accesses the internet in any way, there might be a record about that. Protecting privacy right now is almost impossible in America, although you can certainly achieve no privacy whatsoever if you are lazy about it. I could go on and on, but, as it stands, no form of digital payment provides any privacy, don’t assume cash does without extensive precautions either.
let me know how it goes when POWER IS SHUT OFF
Same with other digital payment systems. Or try to get into your bank account when the power is shut off. Try to turn the light on when the power is shut off. When the power goes off, there are a lot of very basic and fundamental things you can’t do anymore in modern life.
Thus it is always good to be at ground-floor level, simpler that way … the fall hurts less, with fewer scratches and cascading contusions.
In other words: Complexity is it’s own Hell!
Try paying for anything at the grocery store (or at any other business) even with cash if there’s no power to operate the register.
Electricity is simple to generate. Gilligan did it with coconuts shells and saltwater from the lagoon -with the professor’s help.
That was only DC. You need Chinese gooseberries for AC.
Isn’t this how the Fed makes “money”?
Monetizing data is a silly idea. There has never been “privacy” in the sense that the advocates claim. Companies have been collecting and buying and selling mailing lists ever since postal systems existed. Even if you get a few pennies for each collected item, this doesn’t help your privacy at all. It only fools you into complacency. And that’s the real purpose.
Fed wishes to reinvent its control on the real economy.
Currently the Fed’s dollars are usable mainly of the banks echanges, and banks transfer too little of it to the real economy for the profitability reasons.
Multiple studies have shown that you can’t have privacy in the internet. Even when companies such as Google claim that they’ve scrubbed the identifying information, the studies showed there’s ways to get back the original information.
When doom is approaching, there are two options:
1. Throw sarcasm at it, hoping that it will slow down. That’s my way.
2. Introduce another complexity to the system hoping somewhat that it will save the day. It won’t of course, but it might serve as a convenient scapegoat.
Sounds suspiciously like Fed coins; only now, it’s even more stringent than our default fiat currencies.
And instead of the banks, the payment processors, Facebook, and Google tracking us, we can now all centralize it with the government. And let me guess, they’ll outlaw various cryptos like bitcoin, etherum, etc, along the way.
Let me just say, no thanks. I would prefer not to have the government with the ability to instantaneously cut off means to access my funds because they didn’t like something I did or said. If they want to do that to themselves, fine, but for me, I’ll just stick to the paper currency.
Please excuse my pessimism, but I don’t believe we have the choice to say “no thanks”.
Our local (population 1,100) lumberyard stopped accepting dollars and caused an uproar, but, next town over is 30 minutes away.
Unless a miracle occurs, I fear digital payment, chipped vaccines for tracking and finally, a communist regime is ahead. God have mercy on our freedom loving souls.
Why? They should be happy to accept Canadian dollars, nothing wrong with that.
And we always have a choice to relocate… Australia… or may be New Zealand. Land of Middle Earth and the uber rich?
New Zealand is going to be hell on Earth soon. Your window of opportunity has already closed.
Unless cryptos can literally clean up their act outlawing them may become an environmental necessity:
Besides side lining the Banking system, what about the authority of Congress, only who can legislate to pay ( to spend) the consumer directly, like stimulus?
Will Fed take over all those authorities?
Too good to be true!
The Fed will need approval from Congress. There will need to be legislation, and there are already efforts underway (since March).
Wolf you still short in all this mess?
I shorted at 360 and I was feeling good until I heard: Janet Yellen.
Every lunch is free in Janet’s universe, and it only goes up.
I’m not so sure Yellen will be good for stocks. I think Biden picked her because she is the least intimidating figure to convince the general public that tax hikes are good for us. The general public will not second guess her motivations, and everything she says will go down easy like one of Grandma’s peach pies, with a dollop of ice cream. To the layperson who knows nothing about finance (i.e., the average voter), she presents a trustworthy contrast to people like Lagarde, Powell, and Mnuchin.
What a disastrous pick. She’s the embodiment of the spoiled, entitled Boomer who wants to keep disastrous policies of QE and ZIRP so that her selfish generation doesn’t have to make any sacrifices.
Yellen ended QE, the mere threat of which caused the Taper Tantrum, then she raised interest rates, and then she planned the QE unwind and started it in late 2017. Trump got rid of her in early 2018 probably for those reasons.
True, but in my view, she should have started normalizing in 2014 right when she took over. By then the economy wasn’t in the state it had been. Maybe I have unrealistic expectations for these people.
Yes. But last week was nice. Why didn’t you ask that question Friday night? These questions only crop up on days when the S&P 500 is up 0.6% or something ;-]
The digital dollar or whatever you call it will end up having exactly and precisely the identical privacy as does the internet, phone, and mail systems. Which is precisely zero privacy from government = corporations.
This all presupposes a recovery is, “to the moon, Alice. To the moon”.
Oh well, we just beefed up our house cash envelop we keep for emergencies. I don’t mind using debit for in-store cash purchases, and a cc for online, but I have yet to see anyone turn up their nose at cash, especially when I say, “No receipt”.
These guys get too cute and a lot of the economy will burrow underground, especially in renovation and repairs. My best friend used to have a high end furniture store. He had an old fashioned cash register that made a lot of noise and spewed out a receipt….in addition to the more modern debit and cc machine. He said it was all in the bells and drawer lever. Ka ching ka chunk. The cash went into his pocket much of the time.
And that is why you should, can and ought to get a cash discount. Self employed man pays around 50% of profits in federal, state, local taxes and fees, with 15% social security, plus medicare and unemployment.
Ask for a 25% cash discount. He still makes 25% more than running a credit card, check, or Apple Pay payment through the greedy paws of the taxman.
“But your taxes pay for things you get.”
Just what are we getting for our taxes these days?
National healthcare? Nope.
Winning wars overseas? Nope.
A national passenger railroad system? Nope.
Government issued PPE? Nope.
A functioning and effective pandemic response? Nope.
A functioning FAA, preventing aircraft crashes? Well yeah, but who certified the 737 Max?
Yes, national parks are nice but there are entrance and parking fees now. Clean water? Talk to Flint.
1) Fred : US gov debt = $26.5T.
2) For 16 years SPX was rising from 1982 low to Apr 1998 Buying
Climax high, slightly > 1000. // Oct 1998 low was the quick response, slightly 11 years.
5) From Mar 2009 low to 2020 high another 11 years. The total is 22 years.
6) A 100 years old Japanese theory predict that the next low will be
either in the next 11 years (2032), or 22 years.
7) What Zanet can do if in the next 11 years US GDP will shrink in stepping stones at about minus (1%/y – 2%/y) ?
8) USD osc around 100, backing up, since Mar 2015, for 6 years.
9) SPX will correct, – “something” slanting block it’s advance, forcing SPX to turn around since Jan 2018 – USD will popup in the next decade.
10) US10Y will flip to ==> NR.
11) The global smart money will flow into Zanet invisible hands, seeking refuge in the vaults of US Treasury, but space is limited and it will cost more money : TY will rise !!
Wolf, thanks for the interesting article.
“…the digital dollar would in theory eat into some of the core functions of the banking system”. Kind of an understatement I would say. Demand deposits are the cheapest (lowest interest cost) form of bank liabilities used to fund loans so loan funding would dry up, and interest costs to borrowers would increase for the remaining loans. It would decimate the banking industry and the economy. Time to go back to the drawing board.
Maybe this explains why the crypto currency XRP has doubled in the last few days. The “bankster coin.”
Yellen confirmed as Treasury Secretary. The only thing left is to merge the Fed and the Treasury.
Hyperinflation is now 100% guaranteed.
Yippeeee!!!!
How many times do I still have to repeat this? (time to write an article about it):
Yellen ended QE, the mere threat of which caused the Taper Tantrum, then she raised interest rates, and then she planned the QE unwind and started it in late 2017. Trump got rid of her in early 2018 probably for those reasons.
You mean that it would be possible to start shorting now? Or May be on the day she is confirmed.
I don’t care if it’s a dumbo in office or a jackass, as long as they help my account in some way, they are my friend.
Wolf,
I’ll guess we’ll see Wolf.
The whole “DC Consensus” of the last 20 years (“Screw Savers to Save Our Ass”) suggests the opposite and the whole Fed to Treasury dipsy-doodle does reek of nothing so much as continuing/deeper monetarization of astronomical debt-to-“GDP” levels.
We’ll see.
What a load of Fedbullshit. People can demand that corporations pay them for their data now, or they will use cash. How’s that working out?
What’s to keep the IRS and law enforcement from getting access to this fedata?
I like cash. It’s anonymous, portable, doesn’t need a reader, computer, electricity, can be used by anyone, handed off to others, isn’t taxed, therefore earning me a discount from service providers, can’t be turned off; “four former Air Force drone operators-turned-whistleblowers have had their credit cards and bank accounts frozen”, cannot be charged negative interest like money in a bank or some kind of fedcredits etc.
Yeah, try buying anything online with cash. The digital dollar would not be a replacement for cash anyway, but a replacement for digital payments that are currently used. That was one of the key points in the article. Seems you totally missed that.
“but a replacement for digital payments that are currently used.”
They could call it something friendly and reassuring.
Like, “FedPal”
Or,
“Big Brother Bucks”
(I’m getting those images of Saddam pawing that kid in ’91…)
I lost my bitcoin wallet key.
I don’t understand block chain technology. We already have a digital dollar but not yet a crypto type dollar. To me any crypto dollar created will require a shared key.
How does a digital currency stop the power of a cookie?
The world runs on credit not dollars. Merchants don’t care if I pay with credit/debit rubles are renminbi. I am a demographic that bought x product, what difference does it make how I paid for said product?
Whatever I buy needs to be delivered somewhere. Pretty sure companies can figure out who we all are from a delivery address.
There is no reason to base the digital dollar on a blockchain platform.
Actually, the blockchain can track a digital dollar through the economy. This will allow them to see the journey of any particular dollar. It’s a bit much, but it’s more data for the surveillance state to drown in.
Blockchain is very cumbersome if you have billions of transactions per day, day after day. Small scale is fine, but for a global currency like the dollar? The Bundesbank did an experiment with it and found that there was no benefit to blockchain: it worked, it was cumbersome, and it was unnecessary.
Yes, well, blockchain tracking and locking would tend to screw with that whole “dilution friendly” nature of the USD…
Before reading comments I thought: someone will think this is a version of Bitcoin.
Whatever BC is, we know one thing: it isn’t a currency.
Root word of currency: ‘current’ as in currently acceptable in transactions. The Ruble is currency in Russia but not here.
There is all kinds of speculation in BC, and virtually no payments for stuff.
A few years back, Craigs List etc., trying to be edgy, would ask if crypto was ok as payment. Long gone.
Why? Who, making a substantial payment, does not want a third- party record of such? Otherwise, it’s ‘But I sent you the BC man!’… ‘Never got here dude, so I sold the car to a guy with cash’
One guy made a few bucks on using BC on Silk Road, the market for illegal stuff. The vast majority of transactions that aren’t hand- to- hand cash are legal, and this is the target ‘market’ of the Fed’s ideas.
Have we not had digital currency for many years? Since we have many more dollars in existence than we have currency in circulation, we have a great abundance of digital dollars, and have had for many decades.
Once the Yellen Treasury and the Brainard Fed Chair team together, I suspect a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be implemented quicker than most think possible. The privacy concerns are easy to avoid as there will always be an alternative form of barter, if not simply the items you barter themselves as the only transfer of payments. What could make the CBDC a human three ring circus is if they use special types of digital currency that are time dated to expire, or even product specific . In theory the Fed could give citizens digital currency that would only buy say an American made SUV, for a limited amount of time. Or if housing needs a kick start, $30,000 for any house purchased in the month of December. How about $10,000 to be spent at Home Depot or Lowes to energy proof your home in the next three weeks? Such policy has already been enacted by various tax and rebate schemes for autos, houses, and energy proofing homes. What makes a CBDC different is it is so simple to enact that only the Fed would be required, and they could do consumption promos 365 days a year, using constant feedback data from the CBDC past purchases to tweak future purchases to optimize future GDP. And how does one Opt-out, other than move to another country? Consumerism would become the religion of all religions in America with constant “CBDC coupons”. The government would control what you buy, when you buy, how you buy, who you buy for, etc. Citizens would have to play along else they would get behind financially if their friends and neighbors got all the “free stuff”. People would be lab rats, and the FOMO would be similar to what we see currently with the stock markets. And as long as the govt enacted such policy over enough time, most would not figure out what is happening. Sure we now have boss day, fathers day, mothers day, daughter day, son day, grandpa day, grandma day, etc and that took decades to “evolve” into constant “Hallmark Moments”. It happens over many years and the next thing you know there is a reason to spend money for “mandatory” descretionary stuff every day of your life, as some “special event” requires your monetary attention 365 days a year. At what point is that not a human zoo? Consumers think they are on the outside of the zoo bars, and that is the genius of the corporate states of America materialism complex. If we only bought what we “needed”, capitalism would fail for the super rich. So here comes the Fed and Treasury to save us little plebs via UBI, MMT, and CBDC??? Do you trust “I am with the government and I am here to help”? Or is it more like “All your base are belong to us”…HA
It never made any sense to me that private banks or other investors could create or buy loans backed by a gov’t gaurantee. They have every incentive to push the debt as far as it could possibly go. That creates false demand surges that artificially push prices up (college) (housing) getting high interest payouts that don’t match the low risk. The gov’t would be better off loaning to consumers directly for those items since there would be no incentive for gov’t to inflate the costs with loan surges since it wouldn’t increase the value of the loan portfolio to lend to high risk borrowers. Not allowing exceptions to bankruptcy and not offering taxpayer backstops to private lending activity acts to create price stability by preventing private investment behemoths from moving markets in their favor by preventing them from risk free manipulation of supply/demand. Price levels would then reflect debt that can actually be serviced through wealth creation in the real economy, not rabid gov’t subsidized financialization.
“creates false demand surges”
For a Keynesian, there is no such thing as a “false/wasteful demand surge” if there is unemployment.
If the G is paying people to dig, and then fill in holes, (or receive, then fill in, absentee ballots…) then the economy is being run along the optimum trend line.
Any equilibrium below this theoretical construct is a Keynesian sin.
The digital dollar offers no privacy to users at all. The “know your client” rules apply to all banks, and in the case of the fed, the fed can guarantee your payer identity using govt databases(irs, ss, va).
As for the data corporate america collects, it will be exactly the same, except they will have more protection/confirmation as to the payer’s identity. The payment info links to the customer account where the customer activity resides, no difference at all. The sellers only care about selling and getting paid. The digital dollar will assist in that with the added protection that the fed is guaranteeing the customer’s identity.
Customers will have zero privacy to go along with zero control over their money.
+1.
I doubt if congress would pass it. I’m guessing too many hands in the black market and offshore cookie jars. I would guess most arms sales are on the up and up, but what about the drug trade? How many billions is that? Is there any chance politicians don’t have their hands in that? Rumors are some of the very wealthiest families in the US got their starts in that in the 1920’s.
How would llcs in the Cayman islands and Macau intersect with it if all data goes through the government??
There is no digital dollar privacy unless the seller is willing to accept it. Look at all the ‘term of service’, EULA’s, and so forth. Even now, it’s common practice for sellers to slant digital purchases towards their advantage.
Roku is a good example of this sort of thing. After paying for a Roku device, one must accept 17+ pages of legal contracts which, among other things, requires that the owner provide accurate PPI such as name, address, phone, email, payment information… or Roku has the right to disable the device (which the owner bought.)
Sound far fetched? It’s on the Roku website – if you look hard enough.
Never heard that.Heard of roku long time ago.So glad I gave them 0$!
I’m trying to understand the rational behind it (beyond the stated one). My understanding is that banks get a very high percentage of their income/profits from debit card transactions, so wouldn’t this idea hurt banks a lot?
The digital dollar system is more efficient in the sense that it eliminates all middlemen and creates a more realtime system for funds transfers.
For example, a large employer could pay all their employees by depositing wages in accounts at the fed, instead of at hundreds of different banks every pay period. Some of those paychecks now go to small banks, which in turn get them from their larger correspondent fed member bank. Digital dollars can go directly from employer fed account to employee fed accounts.
Micheal,
Thank You for all You (and others…especially Senor Wolf for these forums) provide with integrity, intelligence to convey extensive & intricate financial knowledge that (even) I can assimilate & comprehend.
All The Best to You and Your Loved Ones this holiday season.
ie Comment targeted to Micheal Engel, and thankful to all contributors.
Wait a minute. Are you saying that you can actually understand what the dot point cryptologist is saying? That is no small feat! Could you give us an occasional decrypted translation? That would be great! Many thanks!
ME is actually the Central Bank Skynet trying to warn us from the future.
That is the why behind the line numbers and oracular statements.
He also says, sell any stock with a PE above 40…
Couple it to your social credit score, and now we’re talking.
Yort,great insight!Many people would just get the deeplydiscounted whatever and actually trade or sell it via another venue just like the looters have been doing!Get the goods and sell it or trade in a myriad of ways!”I’ve got a guy.” Comes to mind along with the image of Chicago streetguys hawking everything out of their car or their coats.Take your pick of the various hyperlocal online sales sites,craigslist,varagesale,whatever!
“a privacy-preserving digital payment method may improve consumer welfare,”
Unless you’re going to get a nameless digital dollar card you can use as a credit card at physical stores I don’t see how DDs are going to improve privacy. Online, well you still need to have your purchases mailed somewhere – the store will know who you are.
Since I don’t believe the Fed gives a rat’s a** about consumers, much less their privacy I assume this is just one more way to print more money with less accountability. Don’t these people have something better to do with their time?
“just one more way to print more money with less accountability”
Ding Ding Ding!
Give that man, ahem, well,…a dollar…hmm.
So, what is a digital dollar?
Trillions of dollar denominated transactions are conducted daily and yet none of those transactions are conducted using “digital dollars”?
Is a “digital dollar” intended to represent a cash transaction?
Example.
I have a $20 bill in my pocket, I walk into a 7-11 and spend it on a case of beer. Next time, I have a $20 digital dollar, I walk into a 7-11 and spend it on a case of beer. In both scenarios, there is no 3rd party involved in the transaction, unlike if I had paid using a debit/credit card etc?
George W,
Think of a digital dollar as a paper dollar. Each has a form of a serial number and can be tracked throughout the economy with that serial number. With a paper dollar, you would need a serial-number reader every step along the way. With the digital dollar, it’s automatic. Each digital dollar exists as an electronic unit with a sort of a serial number, and as it changes hands, it gets tracked. It’s closer to cash in that sense, rather than a payment with a credit card.
Am I the only one that feels like we’re approaching the end game here where the wheels come completely off the bus?
They are lining up to print trillions, start issuing fed coins straight to the serfs. Meanwhile, the middle class is being eviscerated by lockdowns despite explicit guidance from the UN and WHO that lockdowns are counterproductive. Suppose if you get fed coins invest them in disconnecting yourself to escape serfdom?
Supposedly these new digital coins will be at least partly based on Ripple (XRP) and Algorand (ALGO) and I guess this will be linked to the new roll out of the LIBOR replacement SOFR by the ISDA in January of 2021 (perhaps linked to the Reset that shall not be named). Not sure how true any of that is, but it does seem to be at least rooted in fact.
Nope, you are not the only one. About five years ago I started seeing projections that the budget numbers were going to look really ugly by 2030 and wondered what would the playbook be. Then covid hit and made a bad situation worse.
I definitely played the last five years wrong as the play was to leverage up and take risk even when risk assets were pricey. I am not sure what to do now, but until I figure it out I will just stay mostly risk off and just consume less. As Buffet says “Never risk what you need for what you don’t need”.
How it relates to the control of money creation and commercial banks this is the key question. Everything else about privacy etc are secondary. What they are talking in effect is to take the power from the commercial banks to create money and give it to themselves. As Wolf writes “pulling the rug” from the commercial bank’s feet literally. They are already eating their lunch in the bond and credit markets under the pretense of “inducing inflation” and providing liquidity through asset purchases. The whole argument the Fed makes is nonsense. Digital dollars have decades in circulation most of money supply is digital already, one bank digitally credits an account, physical cash in circulation has never been more than 5% of the total money supply. So we already have digital money around the world not just in the US. What the Fed is saying is that they want to be the ones crediting accounts not commercial banks. They will give you some app to make it seem innovative and ingenious but it’s the same thing basically. It’s a very dangerous development if true.
Yes, for banks. Banks have always been a necessary evil,but maybe digital disruption has claimed them too. Maybe they have become an UNnecessary evil.
Sir P,
Outstanding, I think you hit the nail squarely on the head.
WTH happens to BitCoin if a digital dollar is implemented ??
These cryptocurrencies – there are now over 3,000 of them, bitcoin being one of them – exist in their own universe. They don’t have a function in the real economy. They’re just an empty medium for speculation. So whatever is going to happen to them is going to happen to them, whether or not there is a digital dollar.
As long as the medium exists and can be converted to fiat currency, there is a place for it. I think the biggest attraction for bitcoin is that there is a limited supply, and its value will not diminish over time. Although transacting in bitcoin is painful.
Will they crash and burn? Not as long as the current store of real value is not easy to move around. Of course, the biggest problem with cryptos are the fact that it needs electricity.
“I think the biggest attraction for bitcoin is that there is a limited supply, and its value will not diminish over time.”
That is the core appeal of *all* the limited supply alt-currencies.
It is absolutely no accident that they are arising at the precise moment in history when decades of Federal fiscal incompetence has forced DC into the money printing business.
20 yrs of ZIRP has taught savers exactly what to expect from DC.
Civilization is digitization. Language is digitized thought. Writing is digitized language. Printing is digitized writing. History is digitized events. Musical notes are digitized music. Recorded music is digitized performance. Science is digitized knowledge. Telegrams are digital correspondence. The internet is digitized correspondence, news, television, libraries, adveretizing etc. Social media are digitized relationships. And so on and so forth. Every step introduces a level of abstraction and carries within it the power and potential of an exponential leap in what can be tansmitted at what speeds to what distances as well as over the ages with minimal loss. The flip side of this is that what is digitized becomes data viz. subject to processing, storage, analysis, manipulation, impersonation,.. recording and transmission against the will of those originating the signal etc. Every technlogy is double edged. Every gain in possibilities comes at a cost of new threats through new levels of exposure. There is no stopping this process. Everything that can be digitized will eventually be digitized. Our responsibility is to not abuse it, to not use it against each other. We all know how that’s going to unfold.
I should add that money is digitized wealth. And while it allows transmission of wealth through space and time etc. it already comes with said threats.
Digital currencies are inevitable. China is now doing trial runs with the Renminbi, perhaps the most underreported story of the last decade (due to what it will mean for the dollar’s international decline).
However, there is a plus side to digital currency in the US: the roughly half trillion in underpaid taxes per year (mostly from small businesses) would be theoretically easier to capture.
The NSA collects digital data on us 24/7 so I don’t see a how it would be any different under a monetized digital system. There really is, or should be, no expectation of privacy under such circumstances.
Comments re the article makes me think a whole lot of people don’t understand the basics and differences of ACH, AFT and Credit Card transactions.
Is there an estimate of the savings to consumers and merchants by not paying the credit card company tax?
Well Renminbibibi is taken and Edsel won’t work, so I suggest they call it the Push Ups. That way future President Douglas C. Neidermeyer can greet us every morning with “You’re all weak and worthless. Now drop and give me fifty! And tuck in those pajamas!!” All demerits will be automatically deducted so prepare to tow the line. Of course until they finally can use it to kill the evil paper, sporting good stores will do well on baseball bat sales with the rise of offline banking. Somewhere near the end the precious metals dealers will get their take. Do I smell an amazing recovery in the morning, or is that napalm?