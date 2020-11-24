On Fumes of Stimulus and to Soothe the Frustration? California Legal Cannabis Sales Exploded

And California is cashing in.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Cannabis tax revenues in Q3 collected by the State of California soared by a record 80% year-over-year, and by a record of $136 million year-over-year, to a $307 million, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported Monday afternoon. This does not include tax revenues collected by cities and counties. All three categories surged: Excise Tax (+90%), Cultivation Tax (+80%), and Sales Tax (+66%).
This brought California’s cannabis taxes during the first nine months of 2020 to $778 million, and on track to exceed $1 billion for the whole year, a sorely needed injection of moolah during these trying times:
Cannabis has always been a popular product and business in California in a huge black market that persists today, but what we’re looking at is the shift of black-market weed to regulated and taxed legal weed, much of it locally grown, and sold at retailers that are paying rent, unlike other retailers that have shut down or stopped paying rent.
California cannabis tax revenues had been surging by around $60 million every quarter compared to the same quarter a year earlier, since the beginning of legalization in January 2018. This rate of growth was fairly stable through the fourth quarter 2019.
Then in February 2020, Covid was beginning to run around in California, and people began to react. On February 26, San Francisco declared a state of emergency. By that time, traffic had already died down. On March 17, the five most populous counties of the Bay Area began the lockdown. And people, to soothe their pains and anxieties…
In Q1, cannabis tax revenues surged by $81 million year-over-year to $211 million. In Q2, the stimulus money and extra unemployment benefits of $600-a-week kicked in, and cannabis tax revenues surged by $103 million to $260 million. And in Q3, the stock market gains were ladled on top of it, and the state started sending out the additional $300-a-week in unemployment benefits in $900-lumpsum payments, and cannabis tax revenues exploded by $136 million to $307 million.
This chart shows the year-over-year increases in millions of dollars for each quarter. Note how through 2019, the year-over-year increases were roughly stable at around $60 million, and then they surged:
With the cannabis sales tax rate of 7.25% (state 6% and mandatory local 1.25%), and $106 million in sales taxes reported, we can figure that $1.46 billion in weed was retailed by regulated retailers in the quarter. For the year 2020, legal weed retail sales will likely exceed $5 billion, and at this rate, exceed $6 billion in 2021. This is starting to add up.
The regulations that followed California Proposition 64, approved by voters in November 2016, legalized the production, distribution, sale, and use of recreational cannabis by adults as of January 2018. The regulations are complex. Three regulatory offices are in charge: The California Bureau of Cannabis Control; the California Department of Food and Agriculture; and the California Department of Public Health. And things are not always clear-cut and have led to legal entanglements, one of which a judge just ruled on: Advertising cannabis products and businesses on highway billboards.
Proposition 64 included a ban on highway billboards that advertise cannabis products and businesses. The California Bureau of Cannabis Control had interpreted the language to mean that there could be no cannabis billboard within 15 miles of the California border, but were OK elsewhere. Soon, cannabis billboards started popping up everywhere, including on along 101 Freeway, near San Louis Obispo, where a construction contractor with two kids that frequently used the freeway decided enough was enough and sued.
On Friday, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge said in a ruling that the Bureau of Cannabis Control had improperly allowed these cannabis billboards along California highways and that the bureau and its director “exceeded their authority in promulgating the advertisement placement regulation.”
The ruling prohibits billboards along 4,315 miles of interstate highways and along state highways that cross state borders, according to one of the attorneys for the plaintiff, cited by the Los Angeles Times (state law allows cannabis ads on city streets, subject to local ordinances, but not within 1,000 feet of daycare centers, K-12 schools, or playgrounds). The bureau said it was “still reviewing the ruling” and hadn’t decided if would appeal. No one said it would be smooth sailing to bring the huge weed business out of the black market and integrate it into legal agriculture and commerce. But it seems to have been worth the effort.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Morals” fall in government when there’s tax money to gain.
Give it another decade and we’ll see the push to legalize the ladies of the night as well.
Not that I’m against any of it, but money always talks first & foremost.
Taking a cue from Canuck’s (not the hockey team) duality of Bill C 36.
“Under the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA), selling sex is legal in Canada. However, advertising sexual services, paying for those services, and living off the material gains from selling sex, are illegal.”
Limitations of monitorization in prostitution law (C 36) found unconstitutional, Ontario judge ruled in Feb ’20.
“Money doesn’t talk, it swears.” – Bob Dylan
Dano,
“Give it another decade and we’ll see the push to legalize the ladies of the night as well.”
How do you know that the G doesn’t fund free internet porn to keep society “stable”?
Hasn’t anyone ever wondered how continued content creation continues when the ocean of free material should have destroyed the paid mkt?
I remember that there was a time when porn movies had a story in there, however feeble it was, and even valiant attempts at acting, to lighten the mood :).
The paid market still does that.
The G has rather miserably failed in maintaining a framework for the continued improvement in the material well being of Americans.
But they can help keep you too stoned to notice.
Pot for every chicken.
Dano –
Your views sound a bit authoritarian to me.
Two-thirds of Americans believe marijuana should be legalized and they willingly vote to tax themselves for the privilege of having safe access to it.
We the taxpayers pay about 51 billion annually to fund the war on drugs. Locking up pot smokers as a gov policy is moral?
Taxing and regulating marijuana consumption appears to be the sensible path forward and I can say one thing for sure, staff in those pot shops are always super happy people!!
Authoritarian? You need to re-read what I wrote hood sir.
I’m a libertarian at heart, so I have no problem with either. I’m simply pointing out the sheer hypocrisy of government finally embracing things that should never been illegal to begin with, but making sure they can profit off that change in the law.
If there weren’t tax money in it I doubt you’d have seen it legalized—at all.
However, CA has those fat public retiree pensions they have to fund, so I fully expect more formerly illegal actions to become legalized if they can find ways to tax them.
Morals? Really? This from the country that invaded Iraq when: 1) they had nothing to do with 9/11; 2) They had no WMDs; 3) It’s cost 5K dead US soldiers, 1M dead civilians, and maybe $6T when it’s all said and done?
Where were the 9/11 hi-jackers from? 14/19 from Saudi Arabia.
This is the same country that can’t get the rape kits processed. Mothers, Wives, Daughters, Sisters, and friends get raped and the police don’t process the evidence. Rapists have something like a 5% change of getting caught.
I could go on but it’s not necessary. Morals isn’t the issue. It’s not immoral to smoke pot. Remember how the prohibition of alcohol worked out? It’s the same thing.
not just money, legalization helps prevent avenues to police corruption. Here in Oz,prostitution has been legal for years and ended the ability of crooked cops shaking down brothel owners for their weekly “cut”.
What is the correlation between stimulus payments and weed sales? I would think the pandemic and greater acceptance are doing the heavy lifting.
You got to have money to pay for things. The pandemic has caused job losses and yet weed sales are way up.
I note that broadcast TV has commenced advertising for long-banned hard alcohol. Is it permissible to run TV ads for the Original Acapulco Gold? Accept no substitutes.
On another note has anyone compared this increase with the growth rate of alcohol sales after the repeal of Prohibition?
Wait till Amazon gets into it. Amazon Bliss I call it.
Overnight delivery? But I want to get high right now!
Some interesting facts on your conclusion but it would be tough to compile an overall net effect.
Beer, cigarettes and alcohol are taxed at much higher rates than legal marijuana. How long will that last?
There are draconian and well enforced penalties for illegal beer, cigarettes and alcohol production and sales. Without them – the high taxes could not be collected.
There are conflicting studies that show legal marijuana cannibalizing beer, cigarettes and alcohol sales. It is, after all, all about the tax revenue.
Studies from Colorado show while arrests for possession are way down, traffic fatalities, health emergencies and homelessness tied to the legalization are way up.
“But it seems to have been worth the effort.”
In terms of cannibalization of beer v. cannabis — and I’ve seen some of those studies too — I think the only way that would work is for someone who really doesn’t like the flavor of beer, and is drinking beer only to get the buzz. Someone like me who loves the flavor of a good beer (and drinks in smallish quantities to avoid the buzz) will never switch to weed. It would just be illogical. I’m not looking for a buzz. I’m looking for a simple pleasure.
CA has a 15% excise tax for cannabis vs .20 per gallon for beer.
“Cannabis Excise Tax
Effective January 1, 2018, a 15-percent excise tax is imposed upon retail purchasers of all cannabis and cannabis products, including medicinal cannabis, and distributors are required to calculate and collect the amount of excise tax due on the cannabis or cannabis products they supply to you. The 15-percent excise tax is calculated based on the average market price of cannabis or cannabis products sold in a retail sale. Please refer to the heading, Average Market Price, below for more information. As a retailer, you are required to pay the cannabis excise tax to your distributor and collect the cannabis excise tax from your customers. No cannabis and/or cannabis products may be sold unless the cannabis excise tax is paid by the purchasers (consumers) at the time of sale.”
The next natural step is medicinal cocaine! Are you shy? Do you have trouble communicating in groups of people? Would you like to lose a few pounds? Do have an important assignment that was due yesterday? There is a solution for you!
I’d prefer psychedelics. Cocaine is fun and all, but it doesn’t really provide anything new and exciting; as you said: It’s all about boosting performance, which I don’t need.
Just let Coca-Cola go back to the original formula!
Marijuana is legal for all adults in 11 states, and for medical purposes in 34. Five more states just voted to legalize it.
If citizens are supportive of paying a tax, which helps society, where’s the downside?
The advantage here is that the money isn’t exported to Asia. In fact, the US should consider how to go about making cannabis a legal export to China to help with the trade deficit. 👿
Anyone with a sense of history would understand how inflammatory that last comment was. 🥱
Cannabis products are more than just marijuana (weed, pot), so I don’t know whether your data is all inclusive or just pot sales.
For example, there is a health supplement product (CBD) derived from marijuana or hemp (hemp is in same plant family as marijuana). And there are many consumer cannibinoid products such as skin creams, tinctures, and gels.
CBD (often used for pain relief, insomnia, and other health challenges) usually contains very little THC (cannabis psychoactive compound) than marijuana, and as long as it meets a threshold limit of THC CBD can be sold freely on the market without restrictions or prescriptions.
I reserve judgement on some cannabis products as far as morality– in certain forms it is indeed a remarkable natural medicine and not a psychedelic drug to fry your brain with.
But this explosion of cannabis sales in the Socialist Republic of California is a harbinger for rest of nation. We are truly the sickest, most drugged up, intoxicated, and over medicated society in history.