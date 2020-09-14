“Remote Learning” Sinks Student-Housing CMBS, After Delinquencies Had Already Spiked in 2019

The formerly hot asset class was already troubled by a multiyear decline in student enrollment and a surge in upscale supply.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Student housing,” a subcategory of multifamily housing (apartments) in commercial real estate, is now dealing with an existential crisis – similar to retail and lodging. The mortgages backed by this once a hot asset class have been packaged into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and sold to investors. Students aren’t exactly stable tenants. And the risks are high even in the Good Times.
Delinquency rates of 30-plus-days on the student-housing mortgages that back $4.7 billion in “private label” CMBS (not backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac) started surging in 2019, and by January 2020 hit 10%, under the impact of oversupply of student housing, particularly the trend to “luxury student housing,” that came along with the eight-year trend of declining student enrollment. And then the Pandemic washed over student housing.
The 30-plus-day delinquency rate by loan balance hit an all-time record of 13.7% in July, according to Trepp which tracks CMBS. Then in August, the delinquency rate ticked down to 13.1% (blue line), the 2nd highest ever, in part because some of the delinquencies were “cured” by entering the delinquent loans into forbearance agreements. For now, all other apartment property types (red line in the chart below) – despite the eviction bans – have shown relatively little stress, with a 30-plus-day delinquency rate at just 1.9% in August (chart via Trepp):
The straight-down plunge in the delinquency rates of all other multifamily housing types in early 2016 was in part the result of the $3-billion delinquent loan, backed by Stuyvesant/Peter Cooper Village in New York City, being resolved after Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge purchased the property.
In addition, in August, the rate of student housing mortgages in “special servicing” – when a special servicer is put in charge of the loan – was 11.2%. And the rate of student housing mortgages on the servicer watchlist rose to 19.4%.
By August, $1.6 billion in mortgages backed by 101 student housing properties have requested or were already granted COVID-19 financial assistance.
Student housing is built on the foundation that students live on or near campus, and not at their parents’ place. For many people, it’s the first time living away from the parental umbrella, and it’s a blast. Or was a blast. Now colleges are struggling with the pandemic.
Some colleges are still doing remote learning only. Others have opened their campuses at reduced capacity. Some that have opened their classrooms have had new outbreaks on campus and closed their classrooms again and switched back to remote learning. For students, this is a hugely frustrating and expensive mess.
For example, one of the largest mortgages among these troubled student-housing mortgages that was granted forbearance, according to Trepp, is the $82.6-million loan, secured by The View at Montgomery, near Temple University, in Philadelphia, PA. In addition, the property secures a $9.8-million Agency mortgage that was packaged into a government-backed CMBS.
On September 3, Temple University announced that “in-person course instruction” has been suspended for the fall semester. This is what a now largely useless apartment at The View at Montgomery looks like — because you’ve got to have a nice place to live when in college:
And student-housing property prices are falling too. According to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index, prices in August for student housing properties across the US have dropped by 11% since the onset of the Pandemic and by 12% over the past 12 months. This was behind only the 28% year-over-year plunge in prices of malls, the 25% plunge in prices of hotel properties, and the 14% drop in prices of strip-mall properties.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf,
Those “deferral basket” games…which you mention here and elsewhere…are just going to make a bad situation worse, by warping the definition of “performing loans” and thereby suckering in new investor money while insiders bail out the back door (many/most funds are continuously trolloping for capital, so staving off ruinous news for 3/6/9 months leaves a lot of breathing space for insider f*ckery-pokery).
Is tracking the weighted percentage of loans in “special servicing” a way to cut through the ink black murk of “performing/deferred” loan definitions?
I hope so, but it is hard to believe that the same worthies who use contract language to game something as seemingly straightforward as “performing” status, would allow *any* light into their investor abattoir.
New investors deserve it for being suckers. Same with everyone still investing in airlines, airplane makers, cruise lines, and even Uber/Lyft.
I had to take steps to stop a few of my friends from buying into cruise lines or airlines. MAYBE I am wrong and it will be a great investment, but probably not so why take the risk?
Let’s see what your friends say when it quadruples in a year.
Yes, loans that go into special servicing and those on the servicers watchlist are good indicators. That forbearance wave, as you said, is obscuring a lot of problems.
“Performing Loans” join “Unemployment Rate” in Stalin’s Glossary of Contemporary American Life.
Wolf,
That picture made me gag.
My first year of college was in a dorm that was build in the 20s; (1920s) I was pretty grateful that it was updated sufficiently to have a good heating system. My second and third year was a huge upgrade, cause that dorm was comparatively new built in 1970 with much more “modern” amenities.
I don’t even think my first studio I rented when I got my first job looked like that. I am pretty sure my second apartment that I lived in for five years was about the smaller than the two bedroom, but don’t remember any wooden floors.
This isn’t college style apartment, this is pretty much luxury living for spoiled brats. Hell, I thought I was spoiled in my college years. These folks have me beat by a mile.
I’d say let the place go default; what the hell were these people thinking. (by that, I mean both the students who lived there, and the people who bankrolled those construction loans) They (the company that had the mortgage) should’ve never been given any kind of C19 relief.
Well, if you go to their website linked from the article it doesn’t get much “better”. It greets you with sentences like: “The ONLY, All Inclusive Resort Style Student Apartments for Rent Near Temple University” and “Traditional apartments are a thing of the past. […] We have created an all-encompassing living experience that provides the ultimate in luxury, with the convenience of off campus housing”. I am not sure who is more to blame: “The system” that is milking students for everything they have and leaving them behind with 100s of thousands of student debt and worthless degrees, or students who seem to have a decadent expectation of what student life is about. But it doesn’t seem like it is about studying hard to get a quality education anymore.
This is the entire problem with this country’s educational system. The rot basically started at the public school level and has gone onto the higher ed. I remember in grad school, my years, 70%+ were US citizens or permanent residents.
Today in the hardcore sciences, that 70+% is usually foreign students.
I still hear all of the right words when it comes to STEM, but that’s all they are, words, no action. Today, everyone want to be a bunch of know nothing YouTube stars, a bunch of twits from Hollywood and whoever the media is portraying as the hero of the day.
It’s hubristic as am endeavour on so many levels.
MCH,
I was going to add a parenthetical remark above the photo about what would be considered horrid dumps today that I lived in when I was in college and grad school. But hey, time moved on. The car I was driving in college (68 Mustang) was a POS too and was falling apart, literally, as I was driving it. But I loved all of it. And girls didn’t mind it either (I could have done without the endless battles against roaches and mice though.)
Well, I think having to scrap by through college on ramen and such should be par for the course for everyone going through higher ed, if nothing else to impart some humility and perhaps some degree of empathy for those who through not fault of their own have to live their entire lives this way or worse.
Yes, time has moved on, and the change I dare say is not for the better.
Heheh, at least you had a car.
my senior year at UM-College Park in 1976 I put my foot through the apartment wall to kill yet another giant roach only to discover that all I had accomplished was to open the gateway for more…
and in August 2020 I rented a luxury two bedroom apartment for my 18 year old in order to “protect” him from the CCP virus…
go figure
I think you have found one section of the economy where a hedonic index is actually real :)
ad to pass on-when I went to college ’68-’72 at a private Catholic college (on academic scholarship), my dorm was built in 1922 and had the college print shop in the basement. Sophomore and junior years were in a newer dorm, built postwar. Senior year, I finally had a suite with A/C-first time in my life I had lived with A/C!
Students and parents might question the $50,000 a year tuition if students are forced to live in substandard housing.
hint, campus housing is not meant to be luxury living. Besides, those apartments are add ons. And even today, campus dorms aren’t that affordable, especially if you don’t have the means to start with. Typically, seniors went off campus to live on their own.
Campus housing typically does provide a measure of safety, because in certain parts, it just ain’t that safe to be off campus. See USC, Columbia, just to mention a couple of places.
Yeah it pisses me off too. My first dorm was a shared sh!!box and a communal bathroom down the hall. We would go out for a run or play basketball then shower up. First one out of the showers dried their ass on someone elses towel (then ran like hell). These pictures are unbelievable. I understand dorms are also now coed. Boy, have times changed or what?
i didn’t have a tv in my room all 4 years of college and that was a great choice.
My entire 4 years in college I never even knew anyone with a Tv in their room. Times were different then.
I think the majority of people over 40 are going to agree they didn’t live that well as students. But the companies building and renting these accommodations were obviously thinking that kids with no sense of money management (no longer part of the grade school curriculum) and awash with student loans may as well spend that “free” cash on nice digs.
My nephews can’t understand why their uncles keep telling them not to take a student loan. The darn things are being sold to these erstwhile adults as a loan that’s going to be written off by the Gov’t. They take that as fact.
Student housing is weird. I invested in a new build in 2019. Only leased up to 70% this year which considering Covid is not too bad. Its enough to pay the bills (mortgage expenses etc, not to cash flow back).
Some interesting counter intuitive things:
— Management companies can’t rent the cheaper apartments that cost 1/2 as much as the new stuff. The students and their parents want and will pay double for something nicer.
— Pretty much everyone wants a private bathroom.
The trend is out of the dorms and into apartments with amenities and gathering / party spaces.
2020 / 2021 academic year will clearly ‘suck’. Expect a bounce back in 2021/2022 because of pent up demand in general and huge demand not to share bathrooms and bedrooms because of covid.
Smaller less prestigious schools may shrink, but the big players will get stronger.
recessions usually increase enrollment.
I think this time is different. Covid hit exactly the same time as multiple bubbles were at the bursting point. One of the biggest of these bubbles is the higher education industrial complex fueled by insane student debt. Covid is just the well deserved pin. When the rubble stops bouncing on this one we may see less than half the current institutions survive. Those that do will have to become lean and mean and pile those students back in to cinderblock dorms.
Creative Destruction at work.
This is my next property target. I’m betting a chunk of landlords in college towns are carrying too much leverage to survive vacancies or lower rents due to campus closures. There are no FHA loans to buy small multifamily housing units which takes out a lot of the fake bid competition. I’m hoping there will be a sweet spot where owners (or foreclosing banks) have to sell into tight credit conditions for potential buyers and a deal or two will shake loose. Fingers crossed.
How will you know it’s a good deal?
From Kitten Lopez for your enjoyment. The art is originally from her book, “They Call Me Mad Dog: A Novel for Bitter, Lonely People.” And now it’s from an email she sent out, and a blog post on her site, that in part is about us here, and that she concludes with “kisses power and a whole lotta fight–”
Remote learning will sink more than just student apartments.
15 years ago or so, we got lots of student applications and rented to them. We primarily own houses around the SDSU area (San Diego). Once the student apartment crowd built and built and built those applications dried up and we started to see a lot more of families and millennial types applying. Recently, we’ve seen a huge uptick in students again. Strange, you would think, but not very strange when you consider that families with resources have no intention of stacking their precious children into covid cubes. It worked to our benefit as any landlord would tell you that you must rent to the most qualified individual. Students with 50 something aged parents with bulletproof credit are about the most qualified you’re gonna find, especially given all the legislation that tenants don’t need to pay their rent anymore.
Now on to the remote learning thing. It’ gonna make these giant overpriced universities fail, and it’s going to be ugly. They have no idea how to run things nor understand the law of unintended consequences so instead of keeping kids around they told them to study remotely combined with some campus stuff. Then SDSU closed on-campus studies eight days into the kids being back. Tell me that wasn’t a strategy to trick them into coming back, renting a place on campus, and taking their money, while all along they knew this is what they were going to do. They, in their infinite wisdom, have already announced that spring will be online. Parents of out of state will not pay another semester for this and will pull their kids out. It’s coming folks, get ready for it. It’s gonna happen at the obscenely overpriced private universities and will happen with out of state tuition paying students.
Here’s the really weird part, if Trump wins he’ll withhold federal funding to try to make them reopen, and if sleepy-time wins, the pandemic will suddenly end. I’m not sure how that will affect things already in play, though, but it will somehow.
Remote learning is absolutely the worst for our kids. But what are you going to do, not pay property tax?
This event is going to have a singular effect on the 6-12th graders. It won’t be good at all for their development. If nothing else, I’ll support sleepy head winning just so schools can reopen. On the simple premise, how much more could he possibly F*** things up.
Control the virus and schools open. Pretty simple. My daughter teaches at a BC public school and is ecstatic about being back at work. She said if they are forced to close again she’ll go on a leave without pay instead of doing remote instruction. Anyway, kids are back in class because the infection rate is low here and contact tracing is being accomplished.
It’s your Govt, not the schools or workforce that is the problem. But hey, lets all go to a campaign rally and shout and scream about masks.
well, I can’t argue with that. Can’t believe there are still people going to these rallies.
But that said, if sleepy head does win, does anyone honestly feel that things are going to be magically different? I doubt it, the media might proclaim a sudden miracle with rainbow shitting unicorns, but it’s still the same governments, different chief, same indians. To think that the government response would suddenly become competent is just a bit of stretch for me.
My brother’s college (Mesa University) here in W. Colorado bought up entire blocks of town around the campus and tore down lots of nice mid-century housing to put up luxury dorms. They even built a luxury hotel on campus for the students’ families to stay in when visiting.
The houses they tore down served as decent student housing as well as for non-students. They bought the owners out then bulldozed the houses. My brother helped a friend who sold his house there to take out as much reusable materials as possible. They basically turned a nice comfortable neighborhood into a war zone, then replaced it all with ugly “luxury” multi-story student housing that’s now sitting empty. This is a state school, BTW.