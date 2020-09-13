THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Great Time to Turn a Nest Egg into Scrambled Eggs

It just looks so tempting (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT at Apple Podcasts and many others).
Our overlords have spent years salivating over the money socked away in pensions and 401k accounts. The only question was how would they get their grubby hands on it?
Now we know.
Yep. Been trying to figure out how a regular working person is supposed to put any sort of retirement together in this environment. Done ok on real estate by doing a slow property ladder living in and upgrading then selling every three years or so but everytime I do a transaction I go in assuming the property might lose 20-50% equity or become unsellable for an extended period of time and that I better be set to stay and ride it out. So far it’s the best return I can find since the gains are tax free (except 3-6% to realtors) and it shields me from market rate monthly housing costs. Feels like it’s about tapped out though.
I just saved $15,500 on one transaction and $4,800 on another by selling properties myself. It’s not rocket science.
Sometimes a realtor is worth the money, usually not. They are some of the most overpaid folks you’ll ever encounter for what they actually do.
U of Chicago did a study a few years back that showed realtors take longer and get higher prices when selling their own homes.
I’ve seen a few neighbors of mine get screwed by realtors who didn’t set the price high enough. Just something to consider…
And we continue to berate the kids for not saving and investing (myself included). Tried explaining the benefits of compound interest to a sub-teen with an interest rate of 0.25% example? They do get it, they just don’t see the point of it. And they do see that 12-25% to borrow on unsecured credit is unfair. Spend what you have now and enjoy yourself. This path leads to madness and collapse.
Cracking analysis…”the most treacherous investment environment I’ve ever seen”…thanks for telling it how it is.
Excellent that you pointed out that global markets never recovered for so many years, and should be a warning to overheated US markets.
As you pointed out global markets are investing in our markets and maybe this is a big part of moving this market up, plus all the new investors betting on a forever rising US market.
These new investors of recent have made big money buying call options and selling put options, but have lost huge amounts, or blew up their accounts this past down week.
IMO buying and holding at these ridiculous PE rates is crazy, and folks who dividend invest are going to wake up to see their dividends cut, and their stocks fall catastrophically.
The Fed wanting inflation to rise, IMO is crazy, like Wolf said it will reduce the USD buying power and folks will stop buying in this 70% consumer driven economy.
Then the 2nd wave of COVID is kicking in and the Univ of Washington projected 410k to 620k people could be victims, and if true will have devastating effects that will last years.
I believe our food chains, goods, etc will be disrupted thereby creating panic, chaos, more riots, more jobs loss, in the next few months and into early 2021.
Panic selling, margin calls, foreclosures, will cause this market to sink.
Slogans like – “It’s different this time” or “The market doesn’t represent the economy” will fall upon the scrapheap of lunatic reasoning.