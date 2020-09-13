Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies, Loan Deferrals & Stimulus Curdle into Curious Phenomenon

In the bizarre machinery of an economy that depends on consumer spending funded by stimulus and “extend and pretend.”
OK, get this: At a time when there are 29.6 million people claiming state or federal unemployment insurance because they lost their work in the worst economy of a lifetime, subprime auto-loan delinquencies, which in the past had spiked during much smaller labor market downturns, are doing the opposite: they’re dropping. Meaning, since April, people with subprime credit ratings are defaulting a lot less on their auto loans than they did during the Good Times.
In August, delinquencies of 60 days and over of subprime auto loans that have been securitized into auto-loan Asset-Backed Securities dropped to 3.49% of total auto loans (prime and subprime), the lowest delinquency rate for any August in seven years, according to the Auto Loan Delinquency Index by Fitch Ratings. That was down 2.44 percentage points from August 2019, when the delinquency rate was 5.93%:
The 60-day-plus delinquencies started dropping in May. And given that May’s 60-day delinquencies were 30-day delinquencies in April, when tens of millions of people lost their jobs, it makes for a curious phenomenon.
This is particularly curious because from 2014 on, private-equity firms piled into the subprime auto-loan space, the lending became very aggressive, underwriting standards went to heck, and delinquencies surged as a result. But interest rates charged on those loans were so high – well into the double digits – that the game could go on, with defaults ballooning to levels far higher than during the peak of the Great Recession, and those were the Good Times.
Then we get the biggest unemployment crisis in a lifetime, and the delinquency rates should have spiked from these highs into the sky. But the opposite happened – as shown by the three red columns in the chart below, marking the change in percentage points of the delinquency rate compared to the same month in a year earlier:
So what’s going on here.
Stimulus payments and the extra $600 a week in unemployment insurance. With these funds, many strapped households had more money than they did while working. A study by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago found that two-thirds of the people who received unemployment insurance, including the extra $600 a week, made more from UI than from working, with about 20% of them doubling their pay. And they could make their car payments, even if they had trouble making them before.
The extra $600 a week expired in July, but these are 60-day delinquencies as of the end of August – so they were 30-day delinquencies in July and transitioned into delinquency in June. And during those months, the $600 was still available. And the stimulus payments of $1,200 per adult, or $2,400 per household of two adults – and more when they’re are kids in the household – started going out in April and went a long way in helping make car payments over the next few months.
The $600-a-week program has now been replaced by $300 a week, and the first lump-sum catch-up checks, covering several weeks, already went out. This program is going to run out of funds in September. But for now, it’s doing its magic.
Loan deferrals – no payment, no problem. When a borrower cannot make the car payment and becomes delinquent, a lender has a choice: Either work with the customer, or repossess the car, sell it at auction, use the proceeds to cover part of the outstanding loan, and write off the rest of the loan. That can get costly.
The cheaper-for-now route is to work with the customer by putting the loan – whether it’s already delinquent or getting ready to be delinquent – into a deferral program. This kicks the can down the road.
Deferral means that borrowers are allowed to not make payments for now, but will have to make payments later, including those payments that had been missed. It’s not a free ride.
But for now, it doesn’t matter how impossible it will be for the borrower to catch up later. Because the loan is in a deferral program, the lender can mark it as “performing,” and accrue the interest income though the borrower is not making payments, and the lender can thereby “cure” a delinquency already on its books, or avoid one. The customer doesn’t have to make payments while the loan is in deferral. And everyone is happy.
Bank regulators normally frown on deferral programs, but this is a pandemic, and now regulators encourage deferral programs.
The finance divisions of the automakers, such as Ford Motor Credit or Chrysler Capital, most banks and credit unions, and specialized auto lenders with a big percentage of subprime customers, such as Ally and Santander Consumer USA, have been offering large-scale deferral programs to existing borrowers.
If a borrower falls behind on a payment, there is now a lender on the other side, eager to kick that can down the road and move this loan from the delinquency basket into the deferral basket – and thereby “curing” the delinquency and turning it into a performing loan.
And then what?
Well, OK, that’s a little bit of a problem. When these policies were implemented in March and April, the expectation was that by summer most of those people would be back at work, that this was a temporary blip. Many people were in fact able to go back to work, but other people have since lost their jobs, and the number of people claiming state and federal unemployment insurance has hovered near 30 million for months:
In other words, this unemployment crisis has settled in. Most of those initial deferral programs were for three months. But they can be extended to six months or whatever – the classic “extend and pretend,” but on a massive national scale.
The only thing that’s hard about “extend and pretend?” Getting out of it. But this is now an essential cog in the bizarre machinery of an economy that depends on consumer spending funded by stimulus money and by consumer debt that is not being paid.
So an interesting insight from this is that if we ever got the Gini co-efficient in the US back to something more sensible (i.e. pre 1980s levels) by restoring middle class incomes and benefits, then there would be a huge boost to the economy overall.
In other words what this shows is that the billionaires hoarding all the wealth actually makes the economy run worse (and the pie smaller for everyone, including them), than if things were a bit more balanced between the ‘regular people’ and the extremely rich.
Fascinating..
Yes, none of this is a surprise. John Kenneth Galbraith already argued in his famous 1955 book “The Great Crash, 1929” that wealth disparity was one of the main causes of The Great Depression.
So it’s not that economists don’t understand how the economy works. It’s just that is goes against vested interests to implement the right policies.
Great Crash was an 11 year lag on the WW1 pandemic. It’s fairly common understanding, but it can’t be talked about because it was a bioweapon. Canada’s WW1 Prime Ministers memoirs are still banned from publication. The irony is I was conceived in a house on Bordon Street, Galt.
YuShan- I honestly think there are huge numbers of economists who do not know how the “real” economy works. They know how the “monetary system” and the “financial economy” work. (They are basically indoctrinated, not educated in critical thought at this point.)
Wealth (income probably the root cause) inequality is truly a disaster when it gets this big.
It is caused by the lack of “fair markets” in labor, as was designed in the globalization system. It is impossible for US labor in the semi-low skilled labor market to compete because of the costs imposed in the developed economies vs. the emerging economies.
I lived and worked in an emerging economy country for several years. I have seen this first hand in both types of economies/countries.
Chapter 4: In Goldman Sachs We Trust
It’s encouraging that some things don’t change.
This is not at all the consensus. The proximate cause was overvalued aasets and then a deflationary environment made worse by Fed policy.
No better proof that US workers are long overdue for a pay raise.
It shows nothing of the kind. It shows that many people prudently use a financial windfall to pay off debt. The middle class in the US has been clobbered by globalization of low value and low skill work, and is about to be further hit by AI and globalization in higher skill areas. People with high value skills have done incredibly well the last 30 years.
Mr Creature….where are all these Nouveau-Middle Classers going to WORK>>? lolol
The question is not so much what is happening now, but what will happen when the government subsidies end.
What’s happening now is that when people have the money most of them will pay their bills unlike the bullshit deadbeat welfare-queen myth we’ve been fed for forty years.
To me this whole period feels like a massive waste of time. Many of these jobs are not coming back. So let’s get it over with. New jobs in new sectors will eventually emerge.
In the UK the schemes end by end of October. Even the Bank of England agrees with this. It will be interesting to see how that works out.
The BOE doesn’t print the world’s reserve currency and lately the pound has been taking a hit. The UK is not self- sufficient in food, it has to buy it with pounds which are converted to euros if buying from EU or US$ from US.
The BOE has no choice but to taper benefits or see a possible pound collapse. This has happened before, requiring an emergency IMF loan, the conditions including cuts in exactly this kind of social spending.
No doubt the same applies to the US$ if it continues at this rate ( 3 trillion in approx 3 months) but that reckoning is further in the future.
The auto insurance companies also lowered the insurance rates during this time. We got a $40 per month decrease for a few months.
Off-topic but most of the car insurance premium is for liability – healthcare coverage for the policyholder or the person they injure. Obamacare rebate checks are in the mail now if your insurer didn’t spend enough money paying claims. How many times over do we have to pay for healthcare insurance until they are satisfied?
Ha—wait ’til you get your renewal notice.
My premium is now higher than before.
Bout damn time we swept the shareowners-take-all mentality into the dustbin of history. Milton Friedman is spinning in his grave on the 50th anniversary of his manifesto on shareholder capitalism.
More taxpayer money in the form of enhanced employment benefits going to predatory lenders that should not exist on top of what Wolf already pointed out, purchases of goods made overseas makes this mess even more painful to watch.
The lack of another stimulus bill seemed morally bankrupt at first, but nows seems not so bad. Why not send out Food stamps instead of money? Isn’t it suppose to be about shelter and food so people can get back to a working life without the stress of being homeless?
Govt benefits are notoriously difficult to obtain, even if you are dead broke. Food stamps are rarely given to working age adults who don’t have minor children in their care. When they do give those people benefits they are limited to a few months, and its peanuts, actually it’s to little to buy peanuts.
That’s it. People who complain about the lazy bums on welfare have never been exposed to the system. It’s lots of work to qualify, and stay qualified.
Yes. The Hoops of Discouragement spin far and wide .. unless your a 3-piece Ferengi bearing a Raked Acquisition.
I work with the poor, and it’s true that UI is difficult to access.
But not food stamps. For people with children it is ridiculously easy and there is very significant fraud (selling food for cash to buy other items food stamps doesn’t cover). This is well documented fact.
I have found that poor people and wealthy people are both susceptible to economic incentive. The benefit “cliffs” are a strong disincentive for full time work for people with children. If you lose Medicaid at a certain number, many people will stay just below that number. Same thing applies for part time work for those receiving social security. These are real disincentives for woand cannot be underestimated.
My other experience is that there are people, both rich and poor, who want something for nothing. Disability program is rife with fraud and should be drastically curtailed, there are far more people I work with who have essentially fake disability than otherwise. Wealthy people seek the same something for nothing but by different means, just as toxic and dangerous.
I mentioned food stamps as a more efficient mechanism to get money to people in need as a result of the pandemic and have those people spend in on true necessities, food. They are already sheltered from evictions.
Also if most of the food on the shelves is domestically sourced the velocity of money is maintained a little longer instead of toyota camry’s assembled in the US.
Send the money to the states to subsidize their food stamp programs and loosen the requirements for the short term.
Nothing is more efficient than giving money directly to the people. You are talking about the citizens of the most democratic and powerful nation in human history. It’s their god*** money, not the state’s money.
JC..dont mean to be caustic,however…what about the Morally Bankrupt and Predatory Defense..Pharmaceutical..et al Industries as well as most Politicians thrown in for good measure..? Besides you cant buy sex,drugs n rock n roll w/food stamps..lol aloha
“subprime auto loans that have been securitized into auto-loan Asset-Backed Securities”. How much of that number reflects aid at the corporate level? How much of that aid is being used against organized labor? Red bars UI claims represent unvetted workers, and a rise in these claims means they are getting some help. Corporate America has a vested interest in bailing out gig workers. Uber is backing prop 22 in CA. (Never waste a crisis) Joe Subprime defers his loan, and he can drive twenty hours a week without government interference. Pre-Covid that was never going to happen.
@AB
Exactly !
Same here Petunia. Interestingly, the costs of our new 6 month contracts, startiing the middle of this and the next month, have gone up almost the total amount that we ‘saved’ from the reductions.
My take on those insurance refunds was it was a ploy to get people to not suspend or cancel their policies. “Gee, I’m not driving, why should I pay for insurance.” “Gee, isn’t my insurance company fair?” I’ve been without a car for the last six months. (I realize this is not an option for everyone.)
Seems like a clever test run of UBI
Nice to know that Congress is not wasting more money with additional stimulus.
Wow, great and informative article.
Regarding: ‘most thought the unemployment was a temporary blip’….that is beyond hard to believe. This is a pandemic. The ‘blip’ will probably last until next summer and by then so much will have changed in attitudes, and buying habits. As said in an above comment, many of these jobs will not come back. Furthermore, when the times were good our clueless leaders ran up debt for political reasons. There is no rainy day fund left. (all countries).
I expect most people will become poorer with the top tier reaping more wealth. A country like mine, Canada, will use this period to implement change in supports, and is planning right now a proposed restructuring for better education access and opportunities for regular citizens. I would expect the US will start devolving into more polarization and violence after the election in November.
If a pandemic can’t bring a country together and unite everyone for general health and well being, if even basic scientific facts cannot be agreed upon, nay lied about by leaders, is there any chance of improvement, whatsoever? With the economy? Debt levels? Lending practices? Wealth disparity and opportunity? Not likely.
How anyone could hope this was a bit of a blip is beyond me? There is little economy left beyond debt and financialization. Lots of upheaval going forward, imho. (I hope I’m wrong). We don’t need any more chaos.
“A country like mine, Canada, will use this period to implement change in supports, and is planning right now a proposed restructuring for better education access and opportunities for regular citizens. I would expect the US will start devolving into more polarization and violence after the election in November.”
Is this all just an educated guess? Or do you routinely predict the future?
Generally speaking, if stocks collapse, the very wealthy also don’t do that well, although people who need to work for a living do worse. Gini coefficients drop most during depressions.
Glad to hear Canada’s government is so forward thinking and lacking in corruption and self dealing. I’m sure the Trudeau’s fake charity is part of this plan to improve Canada?
Looks like negative futures on oil several earlier this year.
Curious but in no way significant.
Our civilization in currently in “cyclone eye”.
Wait several months.
This guys an idiot I keep telling him not to count the federal unemployment like the PUA because there’s alot of fraud going on people making stuff up like they were baby sitters etc but they weren’t and submitting false financial documentation but he doesn’t even ackknowledge this!!!
if productivity increases over the last 30 years had gone equally to labor instead of just manly to capital then the minimum wage would be 20.00 or so. Of course capital says it’s our money so we should get more. But then the money comes from the fed and the fed gins it up out of thin air. Maybe if we had legislation that required capital and labor to share equally in productivity gains the wealth inequality wouldn’t be so bad and society would benefit.