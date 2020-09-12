How Spain Became a Squatter’s Paradise

For many, squatting is a desperate last resort. For others, it’s a lifestyle choice or political statement. Barcelona, ground zero of the phenomenon, attracts squatters from all over Europe.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Since the burst of Spain’s madcap housing bubble in 2009, squatting — the unlawful occupancy of uninhabited buildings or unused land — has become a major problem. By 2019, following a 58% surge in cases in five years, close to 100,000 properties were occupied by okupas (squatters), according to estimates by the Insititut Cerdá. The number does not include dwellings occupied by tenants who have simply stopped paying their rent, since this does not count as squatting.
But Spain’s squatting problem could be about to explode as more and more non-paying tenants lose their homes, and take to squatting. For the past six months tenants of apartments owned by large private landlords or public companies have been protected from eviction by a government ban, but that ban is scheduled to expire at the end of September.
Once that happens, evictions are likely to surge. As in many other countries, it’s not clear how many tenants are not paying their rents since reliable sources of data do not exist. But what data does exist suggest that by late May around 17% of tenants were not paying their rent. If that number is even half accurate, it means Spain will soon see “an alarming spike in evictions”, as the advocacy group Platform for Mortgage Victims (PAH) has warned. Many of those who are evicted may end up squatting somewhere.
Spain has become a squatter’s paradise for five main reasons:
1. Its huge stock of vacant properties. Spain has a crazy number of empty homes — largely a legacy of the last housing crisis. In the last census, of 2011, the government registered a total of 3.4 million empty residential properties — equivalent to almost a third of all of Europe’s empty housing stock. Since then, the number has gone down but no one knows by how much.
Many of the empty properties belong to bank’s property arms, private equity funds or wealthy investors, many of which are not interested in renting out the properties; they just hold onto them to make money on the capital gains — or at least they did while prices were generally rising, which stopped happening with the lockdown.
Roughly 70% of the properties that were illegally occupied in 2017 belonged to banks or other financial entities, according to the Institut Cerdá. They include dozens of blocks of entirely abandoned buildings that were “reoccupied” by PAH, to accommodate Spain’s burgeoning ranks of homeless families.
For many people, squatting is a desperate last resort, while for some it is a lifestyle choice or a political statement. Barcelona, which is ground zero of Spain’s squatting phenomenon, attracts squatters from all over Europe. In recent years, more and more young locals — including many with jobs — who have been priced out of the rental market or who simply don’t want to pay the inflated rents have also turned to squatting.
As a police officer from Barcelona who specializes in evicting okupas told me, removing squatters from properties belonging to private equity funds is a slow, arduous process, due largely to the difficulty of identifying the actual owner of the property — Blackstone, for example, operates in Spain through dozens of different subsidiaries — and then tracking down a representative with whom to liaise. “This takes up a huge part of our day-to-day work,” he says.
2. Juicy money-making opportunities for enterprising criminals. In recent years, enterprising criminal gangs have begun specializing in locating and breaking into vacant apartments. Once they find a place, they quickly change the locks and rig the apartment to the neighbors’ gas, water and electricity supplies. They then “sell” the flat to a squatter, or group of squatters, for between €1,000-€2,000.
In this way, a burgeoning black market has sprouted up. In the Raval neighborhood of Barcelona, the market is controlled by a gang from the Dominican Republic; they charge around €1,500 for each property “sale.” The squatters get to live in a fully serviced apartment without having to pay rent or utilities for a period of around six months. If the flat in question is owned by a fund and the squatters don’t draw undue attention to themselves and the neighbors don’t cotton on to the fact they are effectively subsidizing their utilities consumption, they can often stay a lot longer.
3. Spanish property law tends to protect squatters more than owners, particularly if the property that has been occupied is not a primary residence. If a squatter occupies a person’s primary residence, he or she can be charged with breaking and entering, for which the punishment is usually a prison sentence of between six months and two years. However, thanks to a change of law in 1995, if a squatter usurps a property that is not being used as a main residence, including sometimes second homes, they are likely to be charged with ocupación (squatting), for which the punishment is generally much lighter, ranging from a few-hundred euro fine to a six-month prison sentence.
4. Slow judicial process. If a property that is not a primary residence is occupied illegally, the owner can take one of two paths. He can go through the civil courts to try to recover the property, which means hiring a lawyer, paying court fees and often waiting a long time. At the very least, the owner can rest assured that at the end of it, he or she will recover the property.
The alternative is to take the penal route, which is free of charge and can sometimes be faster, but the outcome depends largely on the efficacy of the police officers involved. The only chance they have of evicting squatters quickly is if they can prove in next to no time that the property has only just been occupied. But that is easier said than done, especially if they have no access to the property. More often than not, the investigation goes nowhere, leaving the property owner little option but to take the civil route.
In 2018, the government tried to expedite the civil process by introducing an “express eviction” clause that allows affected owners to petition the courts to request the return of the property, while asking the judge to adopt the precautionary measure of eviction prior to sentencing. If granted, the squatters have, in theory, just a few days to either present “sufficient title” to remain or leave the property. In reality, it can take much longer, especially if the squatters in question are a family with children. Also, this process is not available to large-scale private property owners.
5. Spain is no country for tenants. For decades Spain has been a country of home owners. Before the crisis, it had one of the highest home ownership rates in Europe, of more than 80%. At the height of the housing bubble, in 2003-05, around 700,000 homes were being built a year, more than were being built in Germany, France, Italy and the UK combined. When the housing bubble burst, in 2009, over half a million households lost their homes. Many of the newly built houses were never occupied.
Since then, the rental market has taken on a much bigger role, but conditions in the market are not exactly consumer-friendly. Many apartments are barely fit for purpose yet somehow command high rents. In some places (Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga…) rents have soared by over 50% since 2013, while wages have gone nowhere. It’s not just the rents that are prohibitive; so, too, are the upfront fees and deposits tenants have to pay.
After the crisis, many social housing projects were sold off to international funds belonging to Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs and Blackstone. As a result, rented social housing, which normally offers cheaper rents, now makes up just 2% of all residential property in Spain, down from 3.5% in 2005. That compares to 30% in the Netherlands, 24% in Austria, 21% in Denmark and 17% in the UK and France.
Ironically, the right of all Spanish citizens to decent and adequate housing is enshrined in Article 47 of Spain’s 1978 constitution. Yet in large cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, more and more local residents are finding that such a right no longer exists in the city they were born in. Unless this trend is reversed and as long as Spain’s legal system continues to protect squatters in a way that almost no other country does, many more people will opt to squat. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
“If you discover at a later stage that there was Mafia involvement, how do you undo what you’ve already done?” Read… Unprecedented Stimulus Is Fueling an Explosion of Fraud, Governments Begin to Admit
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The criminal gangs locating, prepping and selling Squats is a fascinating development. It kind of mirrors developments in the larger economy where companies like Facebook locate and prep other people’s property ( identity info, etc.) and then sell it for a profit.
Any story that involves sticking it to a large US multinational is always enjoyable. It does seem that a few peasants are sticking some very small pitchforks at them in this one. Maybe a gang that only finds “tenants” for their flats and not Spanish Mom and Pop ones.
Here in north Idaho we have people camping in the forest. My wife met one such couple from Las Vegas — no money, no plans, no jobs — living in a tent. Cold weather comes quick here…I don’t know what they’re going to do. Not warm like Spain…
Here in Southern California when I pass thru Palmdale/Lancaster heading towards the town of Mojave, you can see a bunch of RV’s parked in the desert on the outskirts of town. Over the last year the number has been increasing. Those campers in Idaho will probably head south like the snowbirds.
In the Santa Cruz Mountains, from what I’ve heard some homeless have been setting up camps on unoccupied land. On top of that add in Airbnb owners have been renting out land so people can camp for the week-end. Then you have the “Illegal Labs”. Any of the above increases the likelihood of wildfires.
In fact 3 years ago a fire was created by two warring neighbors.
1) If the tenant pay Oct rent, but keep the A/P of the previous months open and promise to pay, there will be no eviction.
2) If the tenant is evicted, he can get gov housing support that cover
most of his rent, according to his income. Eviction come first. The gov will do whatever it can to keep people out of the streets.
Here is SoCa we have fewer homeless on the streets than we ever had. They bivouack in hotels. The unemployed make more money not working, the homeless problem is solved, the richest Americans are even richer. Why are we even looking for a cure?
A homelessness crisis stuffed inside a vacant housing glut wrapped in a riddle fried in castor oil and dipped.
In Argentina, they have gone beyond just squatting. Lands with no buildings on them are being occupied, houses build on them and people moves there, sometimes in just a few weeks. Once the illegal houses are occupied getting the people out and the houses destroyed is not easy. That already was a problem before quarantine but during quarantine? It has got a lot worse.
And of course there is squatting too.
This is the only possible outcome given the nature of economics and finance today. People should not be being priced out of the city they were born in. Poor planning, greedy and lazy developers, seemingly desperate central bank monetary policies, governments that think low interest rates mean a strong economy, gdp and breakneck growth are gods, brokers, agents, investors, and the rest of the RE mafia, flippers, first home buyer grants and such, have all contributed to the mess.
Galatians 6:7.
Spain also builds its homes with stone and very little wood in an environment that is dry. So any building that was left during the civil war is still standing and could in an emergency be used to spend the night. Unlike the wood heavier housing in the US
It’s everywhere and a symptom of plain simple inequality exacerbated by globalism. Boo hoo for the foreign absentee owners. If homeless could only squat in some rich compounds or gated communities…..
Not all poor folks are undeserving dummies any more than all rich folks have earned their wealth. One needs to look no further than the current leader and family of a despicable person not to be named or risk moderation quarantine. :-)
With all the AI and machines able to do so much for us, is it unreasonable to expect humans to at least have a warm place to sleep and a roof over their heads? Full bellies?
Share willingly or share by guillotine. And yes, I agree deadbeats should work. Unfortunately, there are a lot of wealthy deadbeats as well. I had a good friend in high school who was born in a wealthy old English family. He thought poor people were just stupid because he had so much for little effort. In his case he was a very hard worker, he just never ever had to worry about anything, ever.
Gee. Seems only a year ago Spaniards were less than enamored of tourists.
A complex filled with squatters ought to do wonders fro property values (just a guess, but squatters probably not really not into home maintenance).
Hmm, I see the same phenomenon has appeared in the US that we had last summer. For the first time in history, all of our summer fires were started not by natural causes, but by arsonists (read: political activists), and certainly “not by climate change”. They are troll accounts on Twitter set up by our enemies to divide us. Some of the stories I heard last summer was some of the biggest bullshit I have ever heard in my life. It was not believable by anyone with half a brain, but it was seized upon by both both sides to make political hay while our nation burned. Now they have turned their attention to the poor koalas. Run, koala, run!!!
On Maui, the locals are using a version of the Spanish Squat selling racket to supplement their incomes during this time of near zero tourism, which they are very much enjoying. The mainland owners of expensive Maui condo’s are now mostly Prevented from staying, renting or checking up on them by scarce flights and strict quarantines. They get generous offers by email from the local”Aloha Society” to protect these vulnerable properties from squatters and vandals for a small fee.
Once the legal system is corrupted and you no longer have property rights it’s game over for property owners.