Tesla, the Triple-WTF Chart of the Year: Just Put Your Brain on Tesla Autopilot and Believe in It

I’m in awe of how a tiny automaker with less than 1% global market share is a Supernatural Phenomenon and the 7th most valuable US stock.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Let’s get this straight: Tesla is led by a CEO who is regularly seen walking on water, and its shares are a supernatural phenomenon. Today, those shares, trading for the first time after the 5-for-1 split, surged from $442.61 at the open to $498.32 at the close and then on to $514.74 after-hours at the moment. That’s a 16.3% ride in one day, following weeks of supernatural moves into the heavens.
Below is my Triple-WTF Chart of the Year because it just blew away and annihilated my WTF-Chart of the Year of February 4 and my Double-WTF Chart of the Year of July 1 (stock prices via YCharts):
The stock split did the job, based on the logic that a five-dollar bill broken into five ones makes each of those ones suddenly worth $1.16 — or $1.87 if you start counting since the announcement of the split on August 11. I mean, it’s just pure supernatural, and if you don’t get it, too bad, it’s a sign that you just don’t have the right stuff.
Back on July 1, Tesla surpassed Toyota as the most valuable automaker in the world. At the time, Tesla traded at $226 a share ($1,130 pre-split). Since that propitious date two months ago, Tesla has skyrocketed another 127%.
At the time when it blew past Toyota, the value that the market put on Tesla (outstanding shares times share price) was $210 billion, which was – and I mean was – a huge number. Now, after-hours, Tesla’s market capitalization, according to YCharts, is $476 billion.
Today alone, Tesla’s market cap soared by $64 billion in eight hours, including after hours. That’s $8 billion in “value created” per hour.
If you have to ask, “value created by doing what,” then you don’t have the right stuff. Simple as that.
In the second quarter, Tesla’s total revenues were $6 billion, down by 5.8% from Q2 last year. Today, its value rose by $8 billion per hour. Over the past four quarters, Tesla’s total revenues were $26 billion. Today, its value rose by $64 billion.
Tesla’s shares are now valued at about 20 times annual revenues. You see what I mean? If you have to ask, you don’t have the right stuff.
In terms of market cap, this makes Tesla the seventh most valuable US company – not counting Alibaba. BABA is an ADR listed in the US, not a common stock; it represents a mailbox company in the Cayman Islands that has a contract with the Chinese company Alibaba.
So here are the seven US companies with the highest market capitalization:
- Apple $2.21 trillion
- Amazon: $1.73 trillion
- Microsoft: $$1.71 trillion
- Google: $1.11 trillion
- Facebook: $835 billion
- Berkshire Hathaway: $521 billion
- Tesla: $476 billion 🤣
I’m not going to even try to outline the factors that make Tesla’s stock a supernatural phenomenon – things like Tesla, the minuscule automaker with a global market share of less than 1%, isn’t actually an automaker with stagnant revenues in a long-term stagnant or declining industry, but a data company with a secret government contract to populate Mars or whatever. You just have to put your brain on Tesla Autopilot and believe in it.
Tesla’s share of the EV market in Germany plunged to 8.7% year-to-date, from 18.4% last year. Competition is now huge and across the spectrum. Tesla faces the same situation globally. Read… Tesla Gets Crushed in Germany by EVs from Volkswagen, Renault, and Hyundai Group: It Woke Up the Giants
Next up.
Tesla crypto plus COVID vaccine.
Should be worth another doubling.
It will end very, very badly.
For whom?
I have been reading Wolfstreet regularly for over a year now. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen the comment “this will not end well”…
And so far all I’ve seen it not end well for are the poor & working-class. I just read a story on NPR about a family that got evicted in Texas. They had to move to Florida to live with friends. They had applied for rental assistance & found out after they left that their landlord received the assistance money for back-rent & they legally could have stayed- but landlord failed to inform them of this. There was also an older lady in San Diego that took out all of her retirement savings to fund a move to a cheaper city, possibly to live with her 90yr old parents in a tiny house.
“You see what I mean? If you have to ask, you don’t have the right stuff.”
Thanks Wolf for keeping it real. ✊
Absolutely insane. Impossible to explain the voodoo going on with this stock. I’d like to say it will end in a trail of tears when the bubble bursts, but something tells me this stock will be back over $1000 per share before you know it.
Yeah- there is no reason to not expect the split stock to just go back to the price it had per share just last Friday.
It’s $2500+ in pre-split terms.
Robinhood traders will pay $1000 in a blink, and think they got great deal.
I remember some analysts calling the top in the tech bubble when Tesla hit $1,000 pre-split. Printed money means no true price recovery.
There is literally 100% certainty that Tesla will be worth less than 50 billion dollars at some point in the future (and I personally think the stock will sink far further than that), but there is nothing that says it can’t be worth $5 trillion dollars in the next year.
I think you have to be a fool to short this stock right now. You can’t even really buy the puts at this point with the premiums on them so high. I think, just stay away.
I think the thing to look for will be Tesla using the stock to buy a major car company. That might be the signal to start shorting.
Yes let’s wait for merger/acquisition while sock is on a parabolic run.
AOL Time Warner v2.0
Bought one testing Tesla put few months out; waited for after-split options. This thing is going vertical, but can’t tell till you bet.
On another note Nasdaq is trading 4 standard deviations from 200-week moving average (per Lance Roberts). Which is like writing on the wall.
So I keep coming back to this question — with interest rates at zero and market psychology convinced Fed will do whatever it must to keep the bubble growing, what possible catalyst is there for a correction?
It’s not Covid – people don’t care anymore and will just let people die … or they will authorize a vaccine and market won’t care if it works or people actually take it.
Election chaos? Maybe. But then we come back to the Fed put.
Any possibilities I am missing?
All kinds of possible catalysts. When a stock has gone THIS vertical, it doesn’t take much for the balloon to burst.
The chart is so vertical it’s almost turning left :)
This. If there’s one thing that signals the end of a bubble, it’s the near-vertical shape of the share price.
No way of knowing. But why does it matter what the catalist is. We may not know even after the fact. Maybe just a critical mass of doubters one fine day.
Skara, it’ll be the belief that the Fed has lost control of interest rates. In March, the “Fed put” stopped working, as people no longer had confidence that the Fed could fix everything. They lowered rates, and the market continued to plunge.
The Fed managed to reinflate the bubble by instilling confidence that the Fed will do whatever it takes, as you said. But ultimately, the market sets rates, not the Fed. If the Fed loses control, and rates start climbing, then the idea that the Fed is bigger than the markets disintegrates. At that point, there’ll be a mad rush to the exits.
One candidate for catalyzing a selloff would be recurrence of the Sep. 2019 ‘Repo-Madness’. Afaik, that surprised everyone & was widely felt immediately.
My second candidate would be numerous downgrades of BBB-rated bonds currently owned by investment grade bond funds that would have to be sold if downgraded one notch to BB.
My religion holds that major selloffs are sparked by an inability to roll over / refinance debt.
Of course the Fed, like god, can ‘save’ anybody — as long as the USD retains its status as the world’s reserve currency, that is, as long as people retain faith in god.
As long as faith is sustained, major selloffs will not be permitted. We will remain, as Matthew Arnold wrote in 1852:
Wandering between two worlds, one dead
The other powerless to be born.
Flying to the haven, but will end up in the hell
It’s sad seeing Google losing its luster. I mean Apple has the cool factor, but like seriously?
Wolf. I don’t know, that second dip was actually pretty minor compared to the one that went from 800 to 400; the second one was like 1700 to 1300, not even enough to bat an eye at.
Seriously, at this point, buying Ford would be pointless. Elon should be announcing the electric passenger jet next. Ha ha ha ha.
SO, here is one… what do you get when you split one turd into five smaller turd. According to Wall Street, you end up with a magical eight smaller pieces of turd.
Congratulations to anyone here who is holding that stuff. You guys are f***ing brilliant. The only question is how much to take off the table before the last greater fool.
I think a leveraged buyout of Berkshire is in order. Followed by Facebook. The crazy thing is of the top seven, only Berkshire isn’t a tech company… by virtue of the business they own.
Wolf, you need to IPO Wolfstreet, show user growth via comment section over the last 5 years, and explain your plan to monetize the users, and you too, and then you can start writing about yourself.
:)
Pretty soon the market cap will be more than the annual GDP of Australia……………
I do not understand what the article is complaining about.
Is not Wayfair even more expensive ?
Rcohn,
The article isn’t “complaining about” anything. It’s in “in awe of how a tiny automaker with less than 1% global market share is a Supernatural Phenomenon and the 7th most valuable US stock.”
Did anyone see the Neurolink pig reveal? Truth is stranger than fiction.
Again a brilliant article.
Practically perfect Fibonacci series. Almost there.
I think I can smell Tesla Tulips.
Just make sure they aren’t on your grave.
Wait until FB hits 1T.
It is a royal flush.
Then, everything is flushed down into toilet.
If you’re thinking WTF, can you imagine what Uncle Warren is thinking? I’ve been investing for 70 years, and I’m surpassed by a guy with a 5:1 vaporware/product ratio.
Smart man Wolf, not trying to explain away how this stock is a ‘WTF’ phenomenon and how much WTF this specific WTF stock is. The fanboys can’t be reasoned with. All you can do is just point to it and laugh, some at your own missing out on the $$$ and some on the geniuses trying to justify the price.