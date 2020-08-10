Tesla Gets Crushed in Germany by EVs from Volkswagen, Renault, and Hyundai Group: It Woke Up the Giants

Tesla’s share of the EV market plunged to 8.7% year-to-date, from 18.4% last year. Competition is now huge and across the spectrum. Tesla faces the same situation globally.
It has been a very ugly year in Germany for auto sales, except for EVs. The overall new vehicle market in Germany has plunged by 30% in the first seven months of 2019 to 1.526 million units. But EV sales have skyrocket by 65% over the first seven months, after having already skyrocketed by 88% in the same period in 2019, according to KBA, the German agency that handles nationwide new-vehicle registrations. Year-to-date, 61,105 EVs were sold, giving EVs a share of 4% of total new vehicle sales, up from less than 1% in 2018.
But Tesla got crushed. Its sales over the seven-month period fell from 6,816 in 2019 through July to 5,306 over the same period this year, and its share in the EV market plunged from 18.4% to 8.7%.
There are now three automakers that blew past it in Germany – Volkswagen Group, Renault, and Hyundai Group – while Daimler Group came in even with Tesla, and BMW group wasn’t far behind. This chart shows market share of each automaker, with all their EV brands and models combined:
By Automaker: The table shows registrations by automaker, each with all their EV makes and models combined, in July and year-to-date through July, in order of their share of the total EV market (right column).
|German EV registrations
|By Automaker
|July
|2020 YTD
|EV share
|Volkswagen Grp
|6,023
|23,400
|38.3%
|Renault
|2,851
|9,917
|16.2%
|Hyundai Grp.
|3,214
|7,353
|12.0%
|Tesla
|203
|5,306
|8.7%
|Daimler Grp.
|2,105
|5,305
|8.7%
|BMW Grp.
|1,499
|4,898
|8.0%
|Groupe PSA
|301
|2,026
|3.3%
|Nissan
|304
|1,475
|2.4%
|All others
|182
|886
|1.4%
|Jaguar
|73
|386
|0.6%
|Honda
|43
|144
|0.2%
|Total EVs
|16,798
|61,105
|100.0%
By major brand: The table below splits out the major brands of each automaker that offer EVs. So, Volkswagen Group has five brands with EVs on this list: VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche, and Seat. BMW Group has two brands on the list: BMW and Mini. Daimler Group also has two brands on it, Mercedes and Smart, as has Hyundai Group, Hyundai and Kia. In this lineup, Tesla is in third place, behind the brands VW and Renault. There are still a bunch of major brands that do not offer EVs in Germany, including Toyota, and those are not on the list:
|German EV registrations
|By Major Brand
|July
|2020 YTD
|EV share
|VW
|4,102
|15,279
|25.0%
|Renault
|2,851
|9,917
|16.2%
|Tesla
|203
|5,306
|8.7%
|Hyundai
|2,114
|4,802
|7.9%
|Smart
|1,805
|4,464
|7.3%
|Audi
|697
|3,998
|6.5%
|BMW
|812
|3,338
|5.5%
|Kia
|1,100
|2,551
|4.2%
|Skoda
|650
|2,007
|3.3%
|Mini
|687
|1,560
|2.6%
|Nissan
|304
|1,475
|2.4%
|Opel
|134
|1,451
|2.4%
|Porsche
|346
|1,426
|2.3%
|Others
|210
|1078
|1.8%
|Mercedes
|300
|841
|1.4%
|Seat
|228
|690
|1.1%
|Jaguar
|73
|386
|0.6%
|Peugeot
|139
|383
|0.6%
|Honda
|43
|144
|0.2%
|Total registrations
|16,798
|61,105
|100.0%
Tesla is now in the process of building an assembly plant in Germany. But by the time it is up and running, more of the other major automakers that currently don’t offer EVs in Germany will offer them. And the giants with their numerous brands are gearing up to offer a whole spectrum of vehicles, across all categories and price classes.
To Tesla’s credit, it shook up the German automotive industry that for years had pooh-poohed EVs in favor of internal combustion engines, particularly diesels. Volkswagen Group was so focused on diesels that it couldn’t even see EVs.
But the fallout from the diesel-emissions-fraud scandal, which continues to fester in the German court system, has changed that. Consumers are turning away from diesels. And for automakers, EVs are the only major segment that is red hot, even during the pandemic. It’s where growth is. What Tesla accomplished was that it woke up the giants. And now they’re going after this market with all their might.
Tesla is facing the same situation globally: The giants have woken up and many of them are now offering or will soon be offering models across the spectrum, and Tesla has to get down in the trenches with them and compete on price, service, quality, reliability, and all the other mundane factors that regular consumers – not true believers – demand. And it’s going to get very tough.
So despite all this, Tesla stock up 5% tomorrow opening? The eternally optimistic Tesla bull will see 9% as a positive in that pie chart. Look, they are at least visible in the chart compare to Jaguar…I think I am getting the hang of Tesla bull logic here.
The most compelling argument for Tesla going up is passive money plowing in once they’re added to the S&P 500 index.
I have a coworker who’s bullish too, and he says you can’t think of them as just a car company with their battery and self-driving technologies. Some think that they’ll create a whole new market for self-driving taxis or something.
I’m still short – with a $900 strike January put – and I’m down considerably after their earnings managed to stay positive in Q2. There’s a lot of hot money in TSLA though, and they have been struggling to stay north of $1500 lately. With the increasing US-China tensions (their top market), the growing competition in the EV space, and the crazy valuations I’ve been holding my position but I’m still nervous about it.
I am surprised you did not mention July itself Wolf. It is bad enough for ytd but they seem to have fallen off a cliff in July. They must have been holding their own to that point. Was there any specific reason for this, stock levels? Only one month does not a statistic make but it seems some tipping point was perhaps reached.
I got in a 700 and out between 1400 and 1740 (especially on the Bitcoin style parabolic final move which I watched in real time) and now left with 2 shares which I will likely sell soon as Tesla seems to run with the NQ and I am not sure the NQ can go much above 11400 in the near future so…! No one knows the future and many are predicting another leg up (to above $2000?) but it is not surprising to see competition ramping up. An interesting analysis – thanks.
More sensible prices from the mainsteam are starting to come online (I have a lease e-2008 on order), but even if I was the biggest tesla fanboy, I wouldn’t be buying a tesla right now. Why, because I would be waiting for the model Y, a car much more suited to Europe than the S.
Do Germans feel patriotic about their car brands? It could be an uphill battle in general. Although Hyundai is doing quite well if it is.
Germany is the first national jurisdiction to instruct Tesla to stop calling its cars ‘self driving’ or whatever terms Tesla is using to convey that ability.
PS; to be precise:
‘A German court ruled that Tesla cannot use phrases including “full potential for autonomous driving” and “Autopilot inclusive” in its ads or on its website to describe its driver assist system.
The court ruled that such phrases could mislead consumers into believing that the cars can drive without any human input.
Tesla can appeal the ruling.’
Toyota seems to be staying solid with its hydrogen fuel cell technology. I wonder how that’s going to work out for them in Europe?