Coal Consumption Plunged to Lowest Since at Least 1973. Why There’s No Hope for Coal

It comes down to costs and being bypassed by technological innovation, amid stagnating demand for electricity:
- Arrival of “combined cycle” natural gas power plants in the 1990s.
- Collapse in price of natural gas since 2008 due to fracking.
- Surging wind power production in TX, OK, KS, IA.
- Decades-long decline of industrial use of coal.
Consumption of coal by US power plants in April plunged 30% from April last year, to the lowest level in the monthly data going back to 1973, the EIA reported today. This was down 19% from April 1973.
A process of many years: Peak monthly consumption of coal by US power plants occurred from 2003 through 2008 when during the hot summer months (air conditioning) caused coal consumption to rise to 95-99 million short tons. In 2019, the peak month was July, when coal consumption by power plants was down to 56 million short tons. And this year, given the relentless trend over the past 12 years, July consumption will be lower still:
“King coal,” as it was called in the 1990s when it was still the dominant fuel for power plants, was heavily wounded by a technological innovation, the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant, commercialized in the 1990s.
A CCGT power plant uses natural gas to fuel a combustion turbine, similar to a turbine in a jet aircraft. It then uses the hot exhaust gases to heat water into high-pressure steam that drives a steam turbine. Both turbines drive generators to generate electricity. The thermal efficiency of a CCGT plant has reached about 65%.
Coal power plants just create high pressure steam that drives a steam turbine. At the time, their thermal efficiency was below 40%. The rest was waste heat.
But retiring old coal-fired power plants and replacing them with CCGT plants was a gradual process, and CCGT plants only gradually made measurable inroads into the overall power generation portfolio. Increasing electricity consumption until 2008 covered up the market share losses of coal that started in the 1990s.
Then in 2008, the wide commercialization of fracking for natural gas caused production of natural gas in the US to surge, and the price to collapse, reaching multi-decade lows in recent years, currently in the range of $1.70 per million Btu – compared to the $2.20-range in the late 1990s and the $4-$8-range from 2000 to 2008.
Coal had to compete with a much more efficient technology (the CCGT plant) and the collapsed price of natural gas. This was when the coal miners began filing for bankruptcy, one after the other, and several filed twice.
Then, more recently, wind power became competitive with coal. For wind power, the “fuel” is free, unlike coal. There are no transportation costs involved in getting the “fuel” to a wind turbine, unlike coal which is hauled by rail often over long distances. What they have in common is that both have capital costs associated with building the plant and equipment and expenses associated with running and maintaining the plant and equipment.
Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Kansas were the four states with the most electricity generation from wind in 2019, according to the EIA. These four states combined accounted for over 50% of total US electricity generation from wind in 2019. Texas produced about as much as the other three combined. In distant fifth place was California.
And the power plants of choice to back renewables are natural-gas plants because they can ramp up power generation very rapidly, when needed.
Industrial consumption of coal on multi-decade decline.
Coal consumption by coke plants and other industrial users has been relatively stable over the past 12 months, declining in April by just 1% year-over-year, but March and April, at 3.8 million short tons each, were down by 74% from the same months in 1973. Industrial use of coal accounted for 32% of total coal consumption in 1973. In April, industrial use was down to 14% of total coal consumption.
Exports of coal remain in the same four-decade range.
Exporting coal has been the one remaining hope, but in 2019, coal exports fell to 92 million short tons for the entire year (by comparison, total US consumption in 2019 was 587 million short tons). The peak year for exports was 2012, at 126 million short tons. The second highest year was 1981, at 113 million short tons. In other words, coal exports, though they vary widely from year to year, have been in the same range since the early 1980s.
Stagnating electricity consumption since 2008.
Then there is the additional issue that all power generators face, from wind to coal: Generating and selling electricity in the US has been a stagnating business at best since 2008 despite population growth and economic growth, as efficiencies of electrical equipment from light bulbs to residential and commercial air conditioners have vastly improved:
Utilities have been hoping for years that large-scale adoption of EVs in the US will finally cause electricity consumption – and thereby revenues for utilities — to increase. Utilities have another reason to pray for EVs: Many people would charge them up at night in their garages, when electricity consumption is very low, and utilities would make money off their otherwise idle capacity. But so far, this mass-arrival of EVs hasn’t happened yet, and utilities are still left hoping. And when or if this flood of EVs does arrive, it won’t be coal that will fill in that incremental demand, but the cheaper sources of power now available.
Basically we are nowhere close to being great again.
As I said before, we’ll need a major conflict soon. Not looking pretty.
“War does not make one great.”
Quote from Master Yoda.
Master Yoda didn’t live through WWII.
But yeah, this time around I think the powers that be are underestimating our current enemies a bit.
My EV will not be powered by the my power utility but by photovoltaics on the roof of my house with the power stored in battery storage in the basement. As soon as financially possible I am going off grid, perhaps not entirely but certainly as much as is practically possible. As power is getting more and more expensive on a yearly basis and the price of voltaic cells is getting cheaper, break even point should hopefully be within 5 to 10 years.
I’m thinkin’ nuclear will die too at some point. Have they figured out a better place to dump their waste than the ocean?
Back in 2007, Electricity as a commodity hit $100 per megawatt. What a scare! Today on the PJM the wholesale price is about $30, way cheap!
great summary, Wolf
amazing trends! Looking back, who woulda thunk?
I wonder how much of this transition away from coal would have happened without the interest rate suppression of the last decades?
In the early stages, not nearly as much. As detailed elsewhere on Wolf Street, fracking (both for oil and for gas) has been sustained by cheap debt. However, if natural gas had remained expensive, that would have only increased the opportunity for renewables to eat coal’s lunch.
By now, the investments in natural gas are starting to look foolhardy. The tide is now turning against natural gas, both politically and economically, and very soon solar with on-site batteries and wind with on-site batteries will in most places beat the cost of not only new but also existing generation of all other types, including nuclear and natural gas.
Hey Wolf,
Do you have any data on coal industry jobs? How good a job is Trump doing on protecting jobs in the coal industry like he promised?
Roger_In_Sydney,
NOBODY can or could “protect” these jobs. The world of power generation has moved on. As have industrial users.
Also, mechanization and automation in coal mining has a lot to do with the collapse in employment in the mines during the 1980s and 1990s. Look at a mountaintop mine to see how few people work in it, and how huge the equipment is that they operate.
https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/CES1021210001
Two other forces should be given credit for squashing coal generation. First, the railroads realized that the only way coal is of any value in the US is when it gets transported by rail to the power plants and industrial boilers. Duh…we should raise our prices because trucks can’t serve this market. And they did. I don’t have data, but when I was in the utility bus., the costs for shipping coal more than doubled in a few years. For natural gas, the utility needs more gas…so they build a pipeline, earn revenues on that investment. Fracking made gas cheap, so low gas prices and utility revenue potential moved generation from coal to gas.
The other force was energy efficiency programs and the technologies that they spawned. Lighting used to be a great energy sales target for utilities…now LED lights have cut the sales by about 70-80% versus incandescent lights. These program’s incentives caused hundreds, maybe thousands of innovations that reduced energy use. The result, is that electrical energy consumption has largely been flat despite many more people using many more devices powered by electricity.