Double-WTF Chart of the Year Update: Tesla Becomes Most Valuable Automaker, Blows by Toyota

To mark this moment in the history of insane stock prices where a tiny automaker with a global market share of 0.5% and a big loss in 2019 became the most valuable automaker in the world.
Shares of Tesla jumped 3.9% this morning to $1,130, which gave the automaker a market value of $210 billion. It thereby finally surpassed Toyota, the formerly #1 most valuable automaker in the world, whose shares declined 1.6% in Tokyo at the close today, giving it a market cap of ¥21,719 trillion – or $202 billion at today’s exchange rate.
That Tesla – a tiny automaker with a global market share of 0.5% (half a percent) that lost $862 million in 2019, when most automakers made money because those were the Good Times – has become a supernatural phenomenon led by a guy who is regularly seen walking on water, is proven beyond reasonable doubt by the double-WTF round-trip chart of the year (stock prices via YCharts):
Tesla has gained $143 billion in value since March 18 this year, more than tripling its value from $66.6 billion to $210 billion in the three months during which the Fed threw nearly $3 trillion at the markets to accomplish precisely this kind of feat. And the people and algos that buy the shares have been outdoing even themselves to accomplish what the Fed wanted them to accomplish.
Tesla is burning large amounts of cash and constantly needs to raise new cash to burn. And so, on February 13, it raised over $2 billion from investors by selling them more shares. That will keep the company fueled for a while.
When investors are so eager year-after-year to hand the company new money to burn, while driving up the share price, the company is under no pressure to ever stop its cash-burn machine. It can just keep burning those investors’ cash, and Elon Musk can continue walking on water.
Now there is the possibility – and likelihood – that S&P Dow Jones Indices will induct Tesla’s shares into the S&P 500 Index at a ridiculous valuation – which is not to say that this valuation couldn’t get even more ridiculous, since tesla is a supernatural phenomenon, led by a guy who walks on water.
Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles globally in 2019. The entire auto industry delivered 72.6 million vehicles globally. This gives Tesla a market share of 0.5%. Tesla is a tiny automaker among giants.
But it has shaken up the giants in recent years, and it got them to react and develop EVs, and they’re now all developing and building and selling EVs – and that’s a good thing, and kudos to Musk for accomplishing that. No one else before him had been able to shake up the industry like that.
But now, for the first time, Tesla has real competition in the EV segment – and that competition is piling more and more models later this year and next year, and in future years.
In terms of Tesla beating Toyota as the most valuable automaker, here are some fun data points that the market, of course, couldn’t care less about:
- Toyota’s annual revenue in its fiscal year (ended March 31, 2020): $275.4 billion. Net income: $19.1 billion.
- Tesla’s annual revenue in 2019: $24.6 billion, less than one-tenth of Toyota’s revenues; Net loss: $862 million.
And yet, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, and worth more than any other automaker out there, and worth more than just a small number of US companies. This simple fact just underlines how relentlessly insane this market has become.
Thanks Wolf for another of your great summaries of this particular part of the current crazy situation.
You may (or may not) have noticed that I have not been my usual commenting self, mainly because of what you point out in this article.
Crazy is being polite, and, as an olde timey swabie, I can guarantee you that I could, and probably should, add some really and truly egregious words, but I will not, due to trying to be polite on your site, being stunned far shore, never having seen anything like this after 70 years watching various markets, etc.,,,
Yours is one of the only sites I have found that is ”telling it like it is” rather than toeing the line of the current ”holier than thou” MSM, spouting virtue, pablum, ad nauseum,,,
Thanks again
I’m going to take a guess: I think it was Tesla that provoked WR’s first highly successful short. When it hit 900 he couldn’t help himself.
Actually no. I shorted the market (SPY) at the end of December and covered the short in mid-March. That 900 WTF moment was in the middle of it.
I admit I’m excited for the pickup and the semi.Finally
modern design.
I’ve been exited about the semi ever since it was unveiled in Nov 2017, and I’m still excited about it. But where the heck is it??
Elon catapulted it into outer space if I had to guess.
Wolf, can you see a good reason not to short Tesla?
Yeah, you are going to lose your money before Tesla fails.
Yes, $2,000 a share 🤣
These shares are so detached from anything that they can go anywhere. The zoo has gone nuts. So you cannot apply reason here.
Yes, because if it is, in fact, a massive accounting scam – there’s no way to tell when it unravels And you can get killed in the meantime.
Apart from the usual scam that has all stocks overvalued, GAAP, it isn’t an accounting scam. They tell you they lose money on every car. But if you can sell stock you don’t have to make money.
In an accounting scam the stock price looks reasonable, based on lies. Tesla’s looks insane, basically assuming that all cars will soon be E, and that only Tesla will make them.
In the super litigious US, it is amazing they are still calling them self-driving.
Yes and they could get bought out at a premium to share price, in a deal that spins off the uglier parts of their debt. (Maybe they should do like Ford and dump the car business and concentrate on the PU?) If a buyer can raise 200B+ at a lower interest rate than Tesla there is arbitrage. Improving the debt profile in a buyout would improve profitability and enhance shareholder value. As long as Fed can cherry pick corporate debt (but not insolvent companies!) the buyout solution is risk on.
OP is salty and hates success of others :P
Telsa stock is like the housing market, it only gets more expensive on bad news.
Tesla is building a plant in Germany. They’re up and running in China and, of course, in California. Soon to be in Texas, too.
I hope they don’t fail.
Guess Herb Stein was wrong:
“If something cannot go on for ever, it will stop”
Some guy was doing an analysis on Tesla’s financial statements and his conclusion was : the way Tesla is accounting for warranties is a fraud at the level of Wirecard.
That’s wrong. I have no desire to protect Tesla, but Wirecard over-reported its cash balance by $2B. That’s a LOT more impactful than fudging some warranty assumptions, even that claim against Tesla were true.
The overvaluation of Tesla is in plain sight, based on common sense. There is no reason to point to accounting fraud to say it’s overvalued.
Over-valuation can occur in a lot of ways. Simple stock market manipulation would be one.
Another would be misreporting what cash they actually have.
I’ve seen analysis that says that the amounts of interest income generated by Tesla’s supposed cash stockpile is ludicrously low.
The possibilities are endless.
Why such a valuation?
It is certainly being discussed in headquarters of Toyota and the like.
I would be interested to hear Toyota ‘s opinion, unfortunately current golden rules of corporate communication will prevent Toyota’s staff from commenting.
The possible deem reason I see is that with all ICE cars bashing, the carmakers are in significant overcapacity in ICE segment specifically. Not sure if it easy to convert a ICE plant into EV plant. And what becomes of intellectual property on ICE techs that looses the speed.
And Tesla being young should be exposed much less to social liabilites. And less sunk costs.
And being smaller, it has more moving abilities.
And being less predictable (mind blowing market valuation history), investors have more room for dreams and hopes.
And Musk is exceptionnal.
And all can change in several years.
Nokia and Blackberry were today’s Apple 20 years ago.
Nokia and Blackberry were still young companies in an emerging market 20 years ago.
The same can’t be said for automakers and car manufacturing.
Ah yes Nokia. My favorite phone ever was a Nokia N9. Not an iPhone, not an Android, but a Linux based “meego” operating system that Nokia had developed.
yeah, MeeGo was cool. I lived in Finland in 2011 and still vividly recall the shock for Finns when Elop started talking of the “burning platform” and switched to Windows ME…
Meego was cool indeed, beneath the nice interface did run unfettered Linux. Another cool device was the N900, the Maemo/Linux based powerhouse that did evolve into the N9.
Actually ICE tech could still be saved via the adoption of natural gas as a fuel – VW, Fiat and truck manufacturers have been betting on it, but the problem is most legislations are forecasted to tax CO2 – basically the only greenhouse gas nat.gas engines produce. Hydrogen fuel-cell (Toyota’s image of the future) is a sort of “best of both worlds” alternative, but it’s also a dark horse basically nobody knowing what it looks like in practice.
Though to be fair I don’t think car manufacturers will be the biggest loosers – converting a factory to EV production is simple compared to converting an oil refinery to produce diesel and heavy fuels for the shipping industry but no gasoline for cars. That part of Musk’s vision still does not compute.
Some utilities are talking about getting out of NG, though LNG is still viable. Pipeline transport is the issue, perhaps when LNG is delivered like home heating oil the business will make more sense?
Also seems like car sales is better than expected? Still 33% down, but could have been worse.
That’s America for you.
“Americans would struggle to come up with 400 dollars for emergencies”
“Use stimulus check to go out, buy a car and drive straight to the nearest foodbank.”
Yeah, it’s a bubble, but just like the soon-to-implode AOL buying Time Warner …. Tesla can do buyouts of other major automakers now. Or just buy them up in bankruptcy.
Alternatively, on the optimistic side: what could a dynamic, forward-moving (risk-taking and maybe slightly insane) company like Tesla do with the assets of Ford or GM to expand into new production lines and revitalize US auto manufacturing?
Except buying other major automakers would result in Tesla’s multiple falling to the industry average.
Which would be a net loss.
Tesla would not want to assume all the liabilities of a legacy auto maker, that’s one big reason why it would not buy one.
Tesla is just the icing on the cake of the whole overvalued by any measure stock market. I’m at the point of capitulating and going all in to the market as it’s clear that the FED will never let true market prices be discovered. The market must always be supported and go up never mind if companies use non-GAAP accounting, have declining revenue or negative earnings.
I’ve now been burnt twice missing out on the FED put. There are no other “investment” options as we now have QE to infinity. Buy buy buy…..
I give up…throwing in the towel. Getting to a point of self induced madness to try to make sense and look at things in anything remotely fundamental. The whole world is a giant WTF now, I guess this is the new normal that will last for many years to come, and just get used to it I supposed.
What’s next? EM for president? I am sure if he wants the job, plenty will vote for him. Turning a money losing company into the world’s biggest automaker by market cap is no easy task, if anything he sure got major skills in milking that cult of personality.
Musk sold a number of his houses recently. Probably preparing for an escape to New Zealand with his old Paypal buddies like Peter Thiel.
A number of Silicon Valley elites have agreed that if things go badly here in the US, they’ll all fly together in a private plane to the land of the Lord of the Rings. This is not fiction. Just google it.
I don’t have an airplane, but I do live near to the airport :)
“EM for president?”
if you mean US president, this won’t work, as he was born in Pretoria :)
Yeah, that only works if you’re born in Kenya.
I kid, I kid.
Sir, I am an ardent reader of your articles, however, I am close to breaking point…
Does the USA reward companies for poor performances. Tesla and Netflix
2 companies, Microsoft and Apple accounts for 40% of the market cap of the Dow Jones
Tesla, has become larger than TOYOTA, in market cap (please don’t get me wrong, but Toyota has multiple product ranges, where people can purchase vehicles from entry level all the way up to super luxury). How many product ranges does Tesla offer, and how many people can really afford them?
I give up on trying to understand this crazy market, where it rewards poor performance.
Please give me a sense of understanding.
Welcome to the club…the only understanding you need is Murica is #1 in a lot of the wrong things, like CV19 case/death trending and also probably #1 in detachment from reality in the financial market. We’re a hype based country so as long as you understand that then it will be slightly easier to follow. Trust me, this is something I am still struggling to wrap my head around, there’s just certain level of lunacy you have to accept as part of our culture and thinking.
OUCH, that’s a hard landing. I was brought up watching all the movies out of Hollywood. My first SOLO trip overseas, was to the USA. As a matter of fact, we were actually thinking of applying for the EB5 Visa to migrate there. Now i am shacking in my pants.
Whilst studying, the Economics Professor, summarized it beautifully (many years ago); he said…..IF THE USA GETS A FLU….THE REST OF THE WORLD WILL GET PNEUMONIA
So what happens if the US gets coronavirus?
And the rest of the world doesn’t get the Black Plague?
The US is a great country with great people, but a lot of its image is bullshit.
All I can say is that this really reminds me of the year 2000 for the NASDAQ. In March of 2000, it got to around 7100, then it dropped hard to around 5000, then it rebounded quickly to around 6200 – and then – BOOM, all the over valuations sank in, and I think by September of 2002 it was under 1700. Personally, I think we are in the rebound mode. I see the same kind of talk around this market as then. You never know for sure of course, but like Wolf’s article yesterday about the housing market, it is amazing how much BS can stick to the wall for a while.
Fairly easy to understand as it happens again and again. Bubbles and madness of crowds. Tesla is only a tiny slice.
I am seeing 2 big issues with Tesla, one is their craftsmanship has gone to hell, and the other is it is only a matter of time before they are facing enough legal problems to choke a horse over their autopilot malfunctions.
Owning a Tesla no longer means you are cool or smart, just that you have an overpriced car with a lot of problems…..
Didn’t Toyota just announce six new EV models for 2021 worldwide market, as well as a commitment to complete conversion from ICE to EV (or hybrid) by 2025?
It seems Toyota may be dominating EV market share very soon. The Toyota brand is untouchable. Tesla’s brand is suffering from some quality and financial issues.
Based on the Japanese mentality towards EV those are probably just compliance-cars for China and Europe.
Honda’s chiefs hate EVs, but they had to come up with one in order to lower CO2-fleet average in certain markets.
So does Mazda.
Subaru is proud of their trademark boxer engines, but now they are hybridizing their whole model range in order to retain that distinctive feature.
Even the fabricated claims and firing of Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn is said to be partly related to the fact that he was too much of an EV-evangelist (there would be no Nissan Leaf without Ghosn) and imagined the brand as an electric car pioneer, which didn’t really appealed to the Japs.
So I have my doubts about Toyota becoming an EV market leader.
Aren’t the Japanese investing heavily in a hydrogen based economy, rolling out fuel cell based cars ? Sounds a lot smarter than battery based EVs, especially when considering the raw materials needed for batteries.
OK, I shorted a small amount of Tesla just for fun. I kept it small so I can keep the position for a long time, and double down a few more times without feeling any pain. You can’t get greedy on such things, as it takes away your flexibility.
Tesla makes a single, unstable product that has substitutes. The company does not make a significant profit, and the profit it does make is highly suspect from a financial reporting point of view. Its not clear this company or its product has a long term future. Yet people still “want” it, so the stock goes up. I wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.
Musk will use Space-X to take him to his home planet. Will Tesla survive that?
My brother bought this stock when it dipped below $400 and is laughing all the way to the bank (he owns a Tesla and loves it). Me, well, I was jaded by Wolf’s many warnings on why this stock has been and is poised to tank and am left scratching my head.
I wrote on here, in one of the previous WTF articles, that Tesla will be the world’s first $1 trillion carmaker.
Tesla will grab a huge 25% share of $120 billion global electric car, van and truck revenues in 2020.
That will soar to at least 20% of a $500 billion global market by 2030.
Not to mention all the home-battery growth and space-travel halo.
Based on a valuation of 10 x revenue (like Facebook), a $1 trillion marcap is easily doable for Tesla before the decade is out.
Does that mean Facebook has normal valuation?
Long live the Yugo