Week 10 of the U.S. Labor Market Collapse: Still Getting Worse at Gut-Wrenching Pace, But Signs of Bottom Appear

Gig workers weigh. PUA and “Initial Claims” surge. But millions of other workers got their jobs back. Here are the “Insured Unemployment Rates” for each state, topping out at 30%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Has the collapse of the US labor market finally bottomed out? It would have to stop getting worse first. After it stops getting worse, it might begin to recover. And there are signs that the labor market might be approaching that bottom, but the overall numbers are still getting a lot worse.
The number of people who filed for unemployment insurance in or before the week ended May 9 under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs combined, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for gig workers and programs for laid-off federal employees, and who still don’t have a job, surged by 3.68 million people in the week (not seasonally adjusted), the US Department of Labor reported this morning. They’ve now reached a gut-wrenching record of 30.96 million:
Gig workers weigh heavily.
The number of initial claims by gig workers who are now eligible to file under the federal unemployment insurance program Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and who are not eligible to file under state programs, jumped by 1.19 million (not seasonally adjusted) in the week ended May 23.
The number of gig workers who’d initially filed PUA claims through the week ended May 9 and who are still not working, has now surged to 7.8 million (not seasonally adjusted).
There are still well over a dozen states – including the big one, Florida – that have not yet started processing PUA claims. And when they finally figure out how to do it, those claims will add large lumps to the total, and we can expect to see large catch-up numbers in the future, reflecting gig workers who’ve lost their gigs in late March or April.
New claims under state programs surge at gut-wrenching pace.
In the week ended May 23, about 1.91 million workers filed initial unemployment claims under state programs (not seasonally adjusted). This means the layoffs are still proceeding at a previously unimaginable pace, at three times the magnitude of the prior weekly records during the unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009:
But millions of previously laid-off people got hired back.
And this is where the first signs of a bottom in the collapse of the labor market come into view. The number of “insured unemployed” – the people who’d filed for state unemployment insurance in or before the week ended May 16 and still haven’t found a job – dropped by 3.74 million to 19.05 million “continued claims” (not seasonally adjusted). This means that millions of people who’d received state unemployment insurance have been hired back:
The 28 states with the most “initial claims.”
These are the initial claims filed in the week ended May 23 under state programs and do not include claims under federal programs, such as PUA claims:
|Top 28 States, Initial Claims in the week ended May 23
|1
|California
|212,343
|2
|New York
|192,193
|3
|Florida
|173,731
|4
|Georgia
|164,350
|5
|Texas
|128,105
|6
|Pennsylvania
|69,408
|7
|Virginia
|58,591
|8
|Illinois
|58,359
|9
|Michigan
|57,714
|10
|Kentucky
|53,738
|11
|Washington
|53,280
|12
|North Carolina
|43,221
|13
|Ohio
|42,363
|14
|Massachusetts
|37,740
|15
|New Jersey
|33,290
|16
|Maryland
|33,240
|17
|Oklahoma
|32,127
|18
|Minnesota
|28,615
|19
|Wisconsin
|28,308
|20
|Oregon
|27,514
|21
|Alabama
|27,289
|22
|Arizona
|26,878
|23
|Indiana
|26,278
|24
|Tennessee
|26,041
|25
|Missouri
|25,917
|26
|South Carolina
|24,950
|27
|Mississippi
|24,348
|28
|Louisiana
|23,853
The “Insured Unemployment Rate” per state
The “insured unemployment rate” across the US for the week ended May 16, also released today, declined to 13.1% (not seasonally adjusted), from 15.6% in the prior week. This is still far above the record in the pre-Covid-19 era of 7.9% (not seasonally adjusted) in May 1975. But the fact that it declined – this will have to be confirmed because this week-to-week number is volatile and might jump next week – may be another sign that the bottom is coming into view.
The “insured unemployment rate” for each state lags one week behind the national average. And they’re very different from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly unemployment rates for each state, which are based on household surveys. These rates here are based on unemployment insurance claims, on a weekly basis. And given the hurly-burly nature of the huge surge in unemployment claims in past weeks and the chaos that came with them, these rates have moved sharply from week to week, in either direction. So enjoy with some circumspection.
There are 37 states plus Washington DC with a double-digit “insured unemployment rate”; in six states, the rate is above 20%, with Florida at 25%, Nevada at 26.7%, and Washington at 31% (as I said, these rates move sharply in either direction, given the nature of tracking the chaotic collapse in the labor market on a week-by-week basis).
|Insured Unemployment Rate by state, week ended May 9
|1
|Washington
|31.2%
|2
|Nevada
|26.7%
|3
|Florida
|25.0%
|4
|Hawaii
|23.4%
|5
|Michigan
|23.1%
|6
|California
|20.6%
|7
|New York
|19.9%
|8
|Rhode Island
|18.8%
|9
|Vermont
|18.2%
|10
|Connecticut
|18.0%
|11
|Georgia
|18.0%
|12
|New Hampshire
|17.6%
|13
|Pennsylvania
|17.4%
|14
|Louisiana
|17.3%
|15
|Mississippi
|17.1%
|16
|Massachusetts
|16.5%
|17
|Alaska
|16.2%
|18
|Maine
|15.3%
|19
|Oregon
|15.2%
|20
|Minnesota
|14.9%
|21
|New Jersey
|14.9%
|22
|West Virginia
|14.8%
|23
|North Carolina
|13.8%
|24
|Ohio
|13.2%
|25
|Kentucky
|13.0%
|26
|New Mexico
|12.9%
|27
|Illinois
|12.4%
|28
|South Carolina
|12.3%
|29
|Iowa
|12.1%
|30
|District of Columbia
|11.9%
|31
|Montana
|11.8%
|32
|Delaware
|11.4%
|33
|Virginia
|10.8%
|34
|Wisconsin
|10.8%
|35
|Alabama
|10.6%
|36
|Texas
|10.6%
|37
|Arkansas
|10.2%
|38
|Tennessee
|10.1%
|39
|Maryland
|9.9%
|40
|Missouri
|9.4%
|41
|Colorado
|9.2%
|42
|Indiana
|8.9%
|43
|Oklahoma
|8.6%
|44
|Idaho
|8.2%
|45
|Arizona
|8.0%
|46
|Kansas
|8.0%
|47
|North Dakota
|7.8%
|48
|Nebraska
|6.5%
|49
|Wyoming
|6.4%
|50
|South Dakota
|6.0%
|51
|Utah
|5.9%
Holy cow, Los Angeles. The California economy is gradually opening up. But the exodus has started hard and heavy. And the influx has stopped. Read… Catastrophic Plunge in Jobs & Labor Force in Los Angeles, San Francisco/Silicon Valley Smacks into Housing Bubbles
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Dear Reader,
As you have noticed, I switched to “not seasonally adjusted” data for all data in the article above. I have two reasons for this:
1. Seasonal adjustments have recently gone haywire in the chaos triggered by the tsunami of claims. These adjustments were never designed for this type of collapse and may have led to some hefty distortions.
2. The federal claims data, including the PUA claims, only come in “not seasonally adjusted” form. In order to add them to the state claims data, as the DOL does, and as I do, they all need to be the same — not seasonally adjusted.
There is one drawback to going full-NSA: the surge in claims after the shopping season when retailers let go their seasonal employees. This spike occurs every year. But now that we have this gigantic spike, the post-holiday spike is a barely visible lump in the NSA data and doesn’t particularly distract. You can barely see it just under or near the “The Good Times” label.
Interviewing some small businesses recently about the issues they are facing during this pandemic, one pizzeria owner said the most troubling short term problem was finding workers. She said that minimum wage employers couldn’t compete against the federal government’s extra $600 per month for unemployment.
Six of her eight employees preferred to take unemployment. A retailer that was approved for PPP still lost her entire staff of 5 part-time and 1 full-time employees.
California’s minimum wage is $12 per hour. Rent for 1 BDR in San Diego is what? $1,500? So a place of your own consumes 80 percent of your full time income?
The problem is larger than government largesse.
I keep thinking: COVID-19 didn’t cause a nightmare as much as it exposed one.
STEVE
I believe it is $600 per WEEK (Approx $2500/Mo). Yes – a pizzeria worker who normally makes $2000/Mo would probably rather watch Netflix all day for $1500/Mo instead.
Oooops…..$2500 (not $1500). ;-)
Yes. Sorry. Or rather, thank you. Even you don’t like the one you have, editors are your most helpful friends.
My mind was fixated on the point about rent. Let me get a couple of drinks so I have a better excuse next time.
It must be different depending on the state. I will be asked if there is work for the employee. If so, no unemployment support.
Question?
Is self-employed in this unemployment numbers or just people working for companies?
Some countries like Canada, the self-employed cannot qualify for unemployment even though many companies hire self-employed contractors.
That is also true in the US. I have to pay unemployment insurance, I can not make a unemployment claim.
So, if you double the claim number, it would probably be more accurate in all the people that were just been laid off.
Wolf is this why the Holy DJIA sold off a massive, gut-wrenching, freefall-threatening half-a-percent today? I mean, it was scary to watch, slack-faced Wall Street traders looking up in blank-faced horror at the sea-of-red-numbers unfolding on their ticker displays. I mean, I feel for the tens of millions of recently-unemployed and all, but most of them worked in the ancillary, nice-to-have-but-non-essential “providing goods and services” economy, not the crucial financial economy which has been the source of nearly all the nation’s prosperity for the past 40 years. Surely something can be done to help the latter set of folks out. I mean, a couple more bloodletting sessions like today’s in the markets and we’re risking mass jumping-off-the-tops-of-tall-Bloomberg-terminals suicide episodes. Kids hear about that sort of stuff on TV and from their horrified parents, they can be traumatized for life. I beseech you, Jerome Powell – think of the children!
You know what they say: A billion here, another billion there, and suddenly, it’s a lot of money. So, be nice and let them keep the change, their children might be hungry too.
I wouldn’t call 147 pts drop freefall or bloodletting, if anything, traders were too busy high fiving each other and forgot to hit buy before market close. In fact, after almost 6-7 weeks of market going up everyday when new unemployed filed numbers are release, I was kind of surprise it didn’t happen today although it sure did look like it at the start of today. If I am to guess, I think the market will rally up end of week/month probably another 500 pts up since the market will likely continue to celebrate the unemployment numbers looks like it’s stabilizing, business are back open again, nevermind 2.1M is still horrific by any means. Even some pundits like Mohamed El-Erian is starting to buy the quick recovery optimism. The market mentality right now can best be sum up as falling off a 10 stories building and happy that you’ll not falling off burj khalifa instead, nevermind either will still result in a fatal blow.
You mean Wolf, week 10 of the recovery.
Did u notice Andrew Sorkin yelling at Joe Kiernan on CNBC Squawk-Box the other day, demanding the market s/b going down…he squealed a couple of times ‘100,000, Joe, 100,000!!!’
Not even in a post script did u point out the astounding fact that the S&P just crossed 3T & the Dow 25T
Best…PJS
Pete Stubben,
🤣🤣🤣 Intentionally or not, you’re one of the biggest jokers around here. Bone-dry bitter-dark-chocolatey humor.
Joe Kiernan, a miserable hack that lack any charm to be on TV. The way he interview guests and economist and constantly interrupting them, listening to him speak is like listening nails on chalkboard, makes me want to punch my TV.