Commercial Real Estate in the Plague Year: The Office Tower Landscape is About to Be Remade

The elevator in a pandemic, and the accidental discovery that many businesses are 90% efficient with employees working from home.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
“Without the elevator…there could be no downtown skyscrapers or residential high-rises, and city life as we know it would be impossible…the elevator’s role in American history has been no less profound or transformative than that of the automobile…“If we didn’t have elevators…we would have a megalopolis, one continuous city, stretching from Philadelphia to Boston, because everything would be five or six stories tall.” Boston Globe, 2 March 2014
Just as the elevator gave birth to the modern city, its loss will transform the city in ways the pundits will be debating for years to come. For make no mistake about it, we are going to lose—if not the elevator itself—then its marvelous efficiency. No longer will it whisk thousands of crowded passengers up sleek steel towers in a matter of minutes. Simply put, the elevator is ground zero for the COVID-19 virus, and its single biggest victim.
Let’s agree that elevators are fabulous machines, as impactful on modern society as anything invented since. Let’s agree that, between the elevator companies and the high-rise building owners, we have very smart, highly capable and motivated people who will doubtless figure out a way to minimize the risk an elevator poses.
For the sake of argument, let’s even agree that riding an empty elevator poses absolutely no risk, that there’s no hangover effect from its last rider (no scientist has gone that far). And let’s dispense with all the palliative measures for elevator safety we can think of by positing the ultimate one and then ask the only question that matters.
Let’s say that after each passenger trip, an elevator somehow runs through a veritable car wash of sanitizers, that it’s guaranteed 100 percent germ-free when you step on it. Let’s agree that you can’t get the virus from any of its surfaces.
Let’s assume that your office is in the tallest building in San Francisco—the beautiful 61 story Salesforce Tower—where a ride to the top in one of its 34 elevators takes 40 seconds.
Let’s even say that Salesforce restricts elevator ridership to, say, no more than four passengers at a time. Given all those safety precautions, would you be willing to ride in an oversized closet several times a day, year in and out, with three other passengers, knowing nothing can prevent a stranger’s fatal sneeze?
Even if 80 percent of you say, ”Sure, no worries, I’m good to go,” Salesforce and every other high-rise owner has a problem. An elevator that ferries a single passenger at a time (or four for that matter) is not an option in a high-rise.
To bring this home, I asked a good friend who works on one of Salesforce’s upper floors when he would feel comfortable returning to work. While not an alarmist, he sounded like one. “There’s no f***** way I’m going back there and riding one of those dinky elevators. I don’t care what they do.”
For his sake, let’s take it a step further and assume that the vaccine we’re all praying for turns out to be truly miraculous and that, rather than resemble flu shots, which range from 30 to 60 percent effective in any given flu season, the vaccine eradicates COVID-19 the way the smallpox vaccine eliminated smallpox. In that case, does everyone say olly olly oxen free and zoom skyward without a care? The employees, visitors and day trippers might.
But what about the owners of the businesses leasing space in high-rises? The guys who decide where to locate their offices, whether to sign 10 year leases? The guys calling those shots are smart, they know that bat soup is staying on the menu in Wuhan, that fraught animal-human contact will only worsen as the global population expands and that containment is a sad joke.
Before they commit themselves to another decade in a high-rise, they might wonder when the next pandemic virus catches the red-eye to Los Angeles. If one major tenant in five ponders that eventuality too long, America’s central business districts are in for forty miles of bad road. (In 2019, Tropical Storm Imelda brought Houston its second 1,000-year flood in just two years. Do you think a few Texans moved their offices to higher ground?)
Yet offices aren’t going away. Companies, large and small, will always need offices. The question for office tenants will be: Where is that higher ground?
That decision will be complicated by another factor. While the other real estate disciplines have been wrecked by the virus itself, the office market has suffered a body blow from the cure: the accidental discovery that many businesses are 90 percent efficient with their employees working from home.
Add this discovery to the knowledge that the safe bet for the foreseeable future is the avoidance of small enclosed spaces—notably, elevators—and that the office market is now awash with millions of feet of sublease space. What do you have? A working recipe for serious vacancy.
The office landscape is about to be remade. By John E. McNellis, for The Registry.
Some thoughts.
The NYC subway never shut down. Literally, a horizontal elevator open to all the public and homeless.
Elisha Otis is generally credited with making elevators popular, after getting no orders for years, at the 1853 New York World’s Fair.
At the New York Crystal Palace, Otis amazed a crowd when he ordered the only rope holding the platform on which he was standing cut. The rope was severed by an axeman, and the platform fell only a few inches before coming to a halt. The safety locking mechanism had worked, and people gained greater willingness to ride in traction elevators; these elevators quickly became the type in most common usage and helped make present-day skyscrapers possible.
“Salesfarce Tower”
Compelling argument. I have, at least subconsciously, been avoiding the elevator when going to see my doctor on the third floor. So, I guess I am an exampleto illustrate the point given. And I live in a community of less than 10,000 people.
Maybe some mechanism, light UV lights, might mitigate the spread of the virus, or at least give people some sense of reduced risk in using elevators.
Copper may make a return as a design element in office buildings.
Potentially silver compounds also, to a degree.
Interesting article.
Thank you.
Hear, hear. I’ve been advocating copper alloy touch surfaces for years. Hospitals should have done it long ago. It could have had a big impact on antibiotic resistance in bacteria.
Convert all the office space and retail space to apartments and condos and ease the housing shortage.
Joan,
Hope this is possible, but a fair number of industry pros have said that the amt of renovation rqd to turn into apts/condos is so large that it is almost cheaper to start from scratch.
I hope that is wrong – the rise in rents has been very bad.
But, even if converted to apts…wouldn’t apt tenants be as afraid of C19 as office tenants?
(The article seems a bit excessive on the issue of C19…the trend in the fatality rate has definitely been downward, with aged retirees being by far the most vulnerable…the article seems to studiously ignore these factors)
But I do hope the author is right about telecommuting…the NY/LA/SF obsession of hiring decisionmakers is by far the driving force behind the most excessive rent increases.
For decades, a number of corps have rather idiotically remained excessively centralized in a tiny number of metros – look at the number of Fortune 500 HQs in NYC…which is a rather miserable place to live unless you are are near the highest rungs of the corporate hierarchy.
I’ve been getting a lot of recruiter emails that say work from home to start, then on-site when things get back to normal. I don’t know how drastically things will change. So far companies are still looking for on site work at some point in the future.
And I’m starting to think the entire “everyone will work from home from now on” stuff is going to be a nothing-burger long term as well.
– Just imagine what would happen to residential high rises and skyscrapers when there is no such thing as an electricity (any more) …… . Every apartment above the say 5th or 6th level would fall to value of ZERO ……..
Not sure about the 90% efficient thing.Most people I
know working from home are getting really good at making
the starter for sour dough bread.
New York, Michigan, and California could ban the use of elevators for anyone over 60 and make them use the stairs.
I thought you couldn’t discriminate based on age. Maybe dedicate a certain window of hours, sure.
I don’t see how a staircase does not have the same problem. Outside of the fact that i don’t see a lot of 60 year old overweight Americans climb to the 50 floor.
The real revelation is that anyone with half a brain can do their ‘8 hours’ of work in 4, excluding all the meetings to justify the manager’s job.
In many small businesses/offices, I would say to 2 to 3 hours is plenty. Ironically, some of the lowest level people, often the data entry people, are the ones who do the most actual work.
It would vary by business, but, one big question is whether a typical person would screw around more at the office or more at home? This may change by person, over time. Right now, because, of the recession and pandemic, the typical person may be more motivated to work hard from home.
Though, I would say working from home is the prelude to a massive amount of automation and a lot of outsourcing. Outsourcing, can include paying independent contractors outside of the company, but, still in America. They could for instance pay on demand for marketing/advertising and promotional work, rather than having in house people.
I don’t expect the work from home switch, to benefit the average jo for a while, until then, there could be heavy consequences. Especially, as this recession continues, likely even after the pandemic, is completely resolved.
TR,
The telecommuting = outsourcing link is very astute and under remarked.
If a corp is going to let work be done remotely, why not go whole hog at once and rather than relo personnel to Wichita at a 35% savings, why not relo to Philippines at 75% savings.
We might be caught between two dangers – excessive job concentration in a handful of the worst/most expensive US metros…and an accelerated loss of jobs overseas.
I would like to say the US economy would adapt, but the stagnation of the last 20 yrs does not support that.
I have the feeling that the American economy is f*cked and that every solution will make it worse. Especially the blame China solutions politicians like
The stairs are a less likely solution…. imagine people huffing and puffing their way up several flights of stairs and the droplets of virus being exhaled…. while holding the railing all the way.
That would be a more efficient way to reduce the surplus population…
Hey, I’m part of that surplus population!
How about the same “elevator effect” on the value and desirability of fancy high rise condos? Sure the loadings are not the same with people per floor lower and no rush hour, but would you think twice about owning one now?
‘The question for office tenants will be: Where is that higher ground?’ …..the ‘higher ground is in people’s home.’ Let your employees pay your electric, water, and sewage bills, and while you are at it, let the employees pick up the property taxes. The light has not come on yet with some of the baby boomer execs, but it will soon. (Btw, I am a boomer, and I have had to commute through some pretty heavy duty traffic in the DC area and in Tampa, so you don’t have to work hard to convince me to work at home.
For those of you who think ‘working at home people cannot be trusted’, consider that assignments of work are pretty binary. You finish on time with sufficient quality or NOT. If not, you get fired. That’s the way it works in my firm. It does not matter where you do the work, and those you in IT know that teams are pretty national and global today. Commuting 2 hours a day to remote into a meeting from an office with global participants surely does not make sense.
The answer is, of course, malls. Businesses should use the empty malls.
Is NAR involve in spinning the commercial real estate market too or are they only concern with residential RE market? Cause if they are with commercial then prepare for those propaganda to fire right up that commercial RE will take a minimal hit just like residential according to Lawrence Yun latest “forecast” on residential..everything will be popping by end of this year.
Yun comments:
While coronavirus mitigation efforts have disrupted contract signings, the real estate industry is ‘hot’ in affordable price points with the wide prevalence of bidding wars for the limited inventory.
In the coming months, buying activity will rise as states reopen and more consumers feel comfortable about homebuying in the midst of the social distancing measures.
In fact, Yun is so bullish on the housing market’s ability to snap out of its lockdown funk that he is already upgrading his full-year forecasts.
He now expects the median home price to rise by 4%, although sales will fall by 11%. He previously predicted that sales would fall 15% and home prices would remain static.
I want Lawrence Yun’s “job”.
For what it’s worth, my own workplace has a single-person elevator and the safety precautions required are (1) everyone wears a good facemask and (2) we all wash hands immediately afterwards.
That works ok.
You could make a multi-person elevator reasonably safe by putting in a revolving barrier, similar to those used in revolving doors, to allow people to rotate in and out. Would require some cooperation and patience to get everyone through, but that could be a good thing to develop. With adequate vertical airflow, only surface contact risk would remain, and that can be handled by washing hands immediately after using the lift.
The hamster experiments have shown dual masking drops infectivity from about 65% (after a *week’s* proximate exposure) to about 15% and even the weakest unilateral masking drops and infectivity to 33%.
Given how brief most social contacts are (in elevator or not), masking still seems like the most common-sense, cost-effective way to go.
House the homeless finally, 1 rider per lift. Too bad REIT investors. That’s life when the scientist says pandemic can happen and historians say they have then you haven’t done your due diligence.
CRE was bloated. So what???
Guys, between the I-95 and I-15 areas account for 60%+ of U.S. GDP. The economy was toast no matter what. Instead of millions dead, you have hundred of thousands dead. A new strain that goes through multiple mutations. See flu 1957, recession. Stop acting decadent.
Combine those 2 factors and high rise office buildings are toast .
Now it is obvious that most high rise office buildings are in the cities. If high rise office buildings are toast , then there are fewer reasons to commute to the inner cities . This results in less traffic and less pollution.
It also reduced the demand to live closer to the high rises in the inner cities; thus residential prices in the inner cities and those in suburbs go down.
If the commutes to the inner city are replaced by commutes to spread-out office parks, then this could be more traffic and more (but more dispersed) pollution.
But, separately, WFH is probably here to stay in a big way, and that’s a much bigger difference.
A good excuse for companies to download costs onto their white collar managerial class employees who will need larger homes/condos/apartments to accommodate their offices and all the office toys (expensive computers, highspeed internet, expensive photocopiers/scanners, expensive single use software, etc) the company wrote off as over head that was shared between employees. Yes, commute times and transportation costs are down but other expenses will escalate. Shopify and Google are funding $1000 of employee costs to furnish a home office but $1000 does not really cover the real expenses incurred.
These guys that say they won’t touch an elevator will come to their senses when they hear about people working in the office and getting promoted. Pay to play. Nobody hands you a paycheck for cowering in a corner.
Want to be safe? Take the stairs up, or go in very early.
OK boomer
Well they completed the Saleforce tower (the tallest tower west of Chicago Sears tower) in San Fransisco just in time. Many more office towers were built in SF in just the last 3 years. I was thinking all this time where will they find people to fill these towers.
How come nobody cared about building a skyscraper in earthquake country? I wouldn’t think that was ever a good idea.
There is a discipline called “engineering” that does take these things into account.
Hmm,
Where were they for the sinking, leaning Millennium tower?
I’ve worked from home for over 10 years as a consultant and product company employee in the software business. My current company has been all remote for it’s entire existence (over 15 years) and has a very anti-meeting culture. It’s amazing how much work you can get done in a day and still have plenty of free time when you strip away the time wasted on pointless meetings and commutes.
AT,
I really liked your comment. I have worked at companies that had mandatory staff meetings built into the job description. You can only avoid them so long, the pontificating manager/owner telling everyone what they already know. Then, meetings nixed when people started to skip them and the owner/manager started to write memos instead. When he found too many memos in the garbage can he distributed binders to all staff to keep the memos in, and would check them to ensure memo binders were up to date. Yes, (you guessed it), if your memo book was not current you got a memo about it.
He called it operational control. I called it, “I’m outta here”. Other than that, it was a pretty good place to work for the first 3 years, terrible for the next 2, and soul destroying thereafter.
Anyway, liked your comment and attitude about work. Lets just get the job done and skip the nonsense.
Don’t forget to file your TPS Reports.
Value-subtracted management.
I can only hope and pray that eventually we will get over ‘Howie Mandel’ (or maybe Adrian Monk) disease and stop acting like people we used to consider mentally ill. Germs come and go. We have a thing called the human immune system. Guess what, it was designed to fight pathogen, which it encounters by the millions. Try to keep in good health and stop cringing. I’ll be happy to join anyone on an elevator any time. And, if we are all working from home, we might as well come up with a new name for the species, homo hystericus.
There are also high rise residential towers, like the recently completed 82-story Steinway Tower and the 72-story 1 W. 57th St., both in NY. Apparently a couple penthouses in Steinway have private elevators. Maybe the risk will reprice the other units, as the height would make for a long elevator ride.
It’s obvious, but when you spell it out for them you get the proverbial stone wall, deer in the headlights act. Cognitive dissonance much?