Catastrophic Plunge in Jobs & Labor Force in Los Angeles, San Francisco/Silicon Valley Smacks into Housing Bubbles

Holy cow, Los Angeles. The economy is gradually opening up. But the exodus has started hard and heavy. And the influx has stopped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A little anecdotal thingy before we get into the horrifying data: I was on a call with a guy from Google – they want my WOLF STREET media mogul empire to spend money advertising on Google. He was working from home, and since he no longer has to go to Google’s office in Redwood City, he moved home to his parents in St. Louis, Missouri. One more soul gone from the Bay Area housing market, and he still has a job.
Coastal California is an expensive place, and if you lose your job, and you’re not rich, and maybe your stock options didn’t pan out, why stick it out? And if you can work from home, why spend a fortune on housing when you can spend a lot less elsewhere? These are the questions bedeviling millions of workers and former workers.
A housing market as inflated as California’s needs a constant influx of people to keep it going. And when people leave – either because their jobs have evaporated or because they can do their work-from-home somewhere else – well, then the housing markets, both renting and buying, head into trouble.
In Los Angeles County – with a population of 10 million – jobs fell off a cliff. This is where California’s largest and most intense outbreak of Covid-19 was threatening to spiral out of control, New-York-City-like. A lockdown and social distancing brought it under control and prevented a New-York-City-like tragedy. But the job market imploded.
The number of working people collapsed by 23%, or by 1.16 million people, counting from December last year, to just 3.79 million workers, the lowest number in the data series going back to 1990.
Until today, the lowest number of workers in the data series – released today by California’s Employment Development Department – was 3.83 million in January 1994, during Southern California’s Aerospace Crisis. Until today, the lowest this century was in January 2010, during the Financial Crisis, with 4.26 million workers. Back in December, there were still 4.95 million workers.
The labor force – and that’s particularly important for the housing market – plunged by 8.3%, or by nearly 400,000 people, to 4.76 million people, the lowest since 2003. The labor force plunged because people left the county, retired, or stopped looking for work. The unemployment rate shot up to 20%.
The chart shows the labor force (black line) and working people (red line). Note the Aerospace Crisis, the Dotcom Bust, and the Financial Crisis. In the prior downturns, the labor force only seriously shrank during the Aerospace Crisis, dropping by 480,000 people over a four-year period. During the Dotcom Bust and the Financial Crisis, there were some wobbles and dips, but no wholesale shrinkage in the labor force (the straight vertical red and black lines on the right are not the frame of the chart but the data lines):
Bay Area hit catastrophically, but less catastrophically than Los Angeles.
San Francisco, Silicon Valley (the counties of San Mateo and Santa Clara), and the East Bay (the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa) are the biggest drivers of employment in the Bay Area. Together, they’re somewhat smaller than Los Angeles County. They’re fused, with many people living in one county and working in another county.
The number of working people in those five counties combined (red line in the chart below) plunged by 13%, or by 545,000 people, to 2.93 million, taking it back to November 1999. It was the largest plunge in the data. The chart below shows the Dotcom Bubble and Bust, compared to which the Financial Crisis was puny. Then came the epic boom of the Everything Bubble, and now the most epic bust.
The labor force (black line) plunged by 192,000 people to 3.36 million, the lowest since August 2014. But labor force movements are slower than changes in jobs. During the Financial Crisis, the labor force barely dipped. During the Dotcom Bust, the labor force continued to drop for two more years after jobs had started to stabilize and tick up again:
Clearly and hopefully, many of these people that have been laid off will get their jobs back. But many won’t. The uncertainty is huge. The entire startup field has been disrupted. That started early last year, and has continued to get worse, with numerous layoffs and shutdowns taking place throughout last year and into this year. Then came Covid. No one knows for sure what’s left over once the dust settles. Many of these jobs will be gone permanently.
In the Bay Area, Big Tech has largely switched to work from home, and their employees have jobs, but it doesn’t matter where they do those jobs, and the exodus, particularly among the younger workers – like my counterpart at Google – has begun there too.
Other people who have been laid off cannot afford to live in the Bay Area for long. For them, the state unemployment compensation and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance help but are not enough to fund the high costs of living. If they haven’t already left, and if they don’t get jobs soon, they will leave. This is precisely what happened during the Dotcom Bust. But it wasn’t all at once. It took years to play out. The average rent dropped 25% during those four years.
Mortgage forbearance and the refusal to pay rent – with evictions on hold – will slow down the process. People can stick it out as long as they don’t have to pay for housing. But this is not a permanent feature. And then the floodgates open.
And there is another driver of the housing market that has evaporated: The influx of people from other countries – in the Bay Area, that’s largely educated people from Asia – has stopped cold.
No one knows how all this will shake out, how many companies will survive this, and how many people they will retain, and how many of those people they retain can work from anywhere, even from St. Louis, and they don’t have to rent or buy a home in the Bay Area.
This will take a long time to sort out and get through – countable in years. The startup shakeout was already underway for a year before Covid had arrived on the scene, but Covid compressed this dynamic into the shortest possible amount of time.
This labor force and jobs data is based on household surveys collected by the Census Bureau in the middle of April. The next set, collected in mid-May to be released a month from now, will likely be even worse. But hopefully, it will stop getting worse after that.
California’s economy is now gradually opening up – the businesses that are still around to open up. Big Tech has continued to work throughout, shifting work to home. What’s left of the startups remains a mystery. Uber, a large employer in the Bay Area, has gone through round after round of layoffs before Covid and doubled down after Covid. Macy’s shut down its tech center in San Francisco early this year before Covid became an issue, and laid off 1,000 people. Charles Schwab announced last November to move its headquarters from San Francisco to Texas. This has been a litany for a while. But the turmoil now is cleaning house.
“The entire startup field has been disrupted” : move fast and break things. That virus pan-panic certainly did that. Maybe it is a unicorn virus ;-)
Oh, it matters.
“We’ll adjust salary to your location at that point. There’ll be severe ramifications for people who are not honest about this,” Zuckerberg said, hilariously saying that the adjustments were necessary for “taxes and accounting”
— Mark Zuckerberg
“Big Tech has largely switched to work from home, and their employees have jobs, but it doesn’t matter where they do those jobs…”
Wolf, ouch.
This will, as you have mentioned, take time to play out.
Home prices are traditionally sticky on the way down, rents less so.
A 25% drop in rents could be here ( In SF) by next spring and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a greater drop than that in marginal areas.
How many Condo’s have been built recently in SF, or are under construction that were projected to sell for $1MM or more?
That’s where I see a glut of supply coming in the city.
For Sonoma County it will be the low end that takes the hit early and hardest, some types of Country properties may hold up pretty well but a repeat of the last cycle would result in a 50% drop in the median price over 3 years.
Ouch.
It’s likely to be faster this time due to a number of factors.
This is more likely to be a depression than a recession simply because the USA does not have a functioning National Government.
It’s going to get real interesting before November comes…
All those workers leaving California to work in other states don’t have to pay CA state and local taxes anymore. It’s a big win for them to make CA money and live in a lower cost state.
Facebook is trying to adjust the salaries of remote workers to account for this. If they move to a lower cost area, they make less as well.
You have to admire the Zuck, he knows how to adapt and roll with the punches… well, not him personally, but you get the idea.
He can still live in Palp Alto at least. I am waiting for him to buy out the rest of his block and turn the area into his own gated community.
I’m a manager with about 50 people working from home. And yes we are hitting our deliverables still. It’s OK.
But me and the most senior people in our organization who still come to the office everyday, are starting to wonder why our staff “working from home” take 3 hours to call us back when we ask them to call us. They must be on really important other calls?
So please put this glorious “everybody is going to be working from home” thing on the back burner. Nobody at work trusts anybody doing that. It’s politically correct to say it’s fine. But it’s not fine.
CCC:
I see two conflicts of interest here!
Your 50 employees are telling you to leave them alone!
Being a manager, you need employees to manage to justify your job!
Maybe it is you who might be feeling a little insecure?
One of the best things I ever learned was Perception is truth. I’ll leave it at that.
CCC:
No, your perception is your reality!
What you perceive is not always correct!
Try using MS Teams to communicate.
If they don’t respond with a message ‘on a call will revert shortly’…. when you ping them.
There are LOTS of good people who have lost their jobs who will…. and who will probably be willing to work for less.
I oversee a mid-sized set of teams with about 20 people. In general, people are more responsive that ever (Slack!) and are 100% in favor of increased working from home. We are all getting much more done per unit of time, while removing completely unnecessary commute time, gas, and carbon emissions.
Most of the other mid-to-senior managers where I work feel the same way. This is not a bell that companies can un-ring. Many of us will never go back to 100% in-office time. At best, we’ll use the office for a big client meeting here and there or swing by for a particularly enticing happy hour, etc.
Work from home has always been the future. Covid-19 just made that future arrive a lot sooner. Once the real big guys (e.g. Facebook) are on board it becomes a standard.
Let’s save the freeway lanes for those who can’t work from home (medical staff, restaurant workers, utility crews, etc.).
California, New York, Illinois, and I’ve heard others, have been implementing through the proverbial backdoor (i.e. illegally) exit taxes. The various states are utilizing nefarious claims regrading taxes paid or owed to go after high earners (not rich, or connected) that have moved out of state. “No, you were in our state this many days last year, not the number you claim. We found a problem in the last three years of your filings. We are auditing your business’ income and employment tax filings from the past 10 years. Your appointment is at our offices next week Tuesday at 8:00 am. If you are not present…” Etc. They then able to “settle,” extort, their victims because of the legal and travel expenses involved (One reason they don’t go after the rich).
Expect exit taxes to come out into the open, even become “law” very soon.
“I’m a manager with about 50 people working from home. And yes we are hitting our deliverables still. It’s OK.
But me and the most senior people in our organization who still come to the office everyday, are starting to wonder why our staff “working from home” take 3 hours to call us back when we ask them to call us. They must be on really important other calls?”
No, you’re not. A manager. See above.
I can’t say about any other field because I know zero, but all I know is that the market for experienced software engineers is still hot.
I get Linked In messages almost every day including from FAANG and Microsoft. Never going to join Facebook because Zuckerberg is a creep, but every other company is fair play.
I deleted my linkedin over a half a decade ago, and I’m not on social media (only on angel list but hidden from the job search by employers), and I get more emails now for jobs than i did before from FAANG… Wouldn’t work for any of em unless I get to work on what I want in field of interest, I value my time way more than just a check from these folks.
Lots of bot-generated LinkedIn messages too.
Funny how many of the house humpers in LA still think this will likely only affect housing short term and by next year only couple of % down in price and we are all back in business. Will be really interesting to see how it will unwind after the forebearance are over and white collars are getting laid off due to cost cutting. This thing has long way to go and two months in, this is like first inning and plenty of house humpers and FOMO are already calling the game.
Wolf, any data on how OC or IE counties are doing? The OC folks seem to think even more so their housing prices are untouchable, I know they have well fewer cases but their job market has got to be taken a pretty significant hit too which shouls translate to home prices at some point.
In terms of jobs, coastal Southern California, including Orange County, they are in the same ball park with minor variations. But yes, I agree with you. There are lots of people who think that housing prices are “untouchable.” They forget what housing prices did during the Aerospace Crisis in southern California. Or during the Financial Crisis.
small correction, from an attentive and grateful reader: <>
Crisis, of course.
CCC,
Did it occur to you that maybe it’s time for you to pull back a little bit on micromanagement? Seriously, some workers have young children who are now home 24/7 and they have to entertain them, constantly feed and change them, etc !!!! This isn’t something they had asked for. It happened. What we’re talking about here is if this WFH continues why paying so much to stay in the shabby Bay area. We’re not discussing WFH is fine or not but I can tell you personally that unfortunately I put a lot more hours into my work compared to pre-covid era without the fun of having real people interaction. So have a little compassion…remember rule number for becoming a loving manager that make employees prioritize your calls is to have empathy.
A so-called “player’s-coach” usually doesn’t last long in the league. Not enough appetite for boot-licking.
Dear Wolf,
Thanks for another great article. To add to your data point(s), 3 of my close friends recently left bay area:
1. A couple with a young child relocated to east coast
2. A couple and business owner (e-commerce), moved back to Canada
3. A single tech employee broke his lease of a 400 sqf studio in SF and moved to a coastal city within 1 hr drive of his work place
4. My family is seriously considering exodus from bay area to another town in CA in early fall. :)
Sincerely