Uber Lost $3 Billion on $3.5 Billion in Revenues. Fake “Profitability” Delayed. Another Quarterly Horror-Show. Markets Eat it Up

This hoped-for fake “profitability” isn’t profitability, but “Adjusted EBITDA,” Uber’s own homemade creature.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Uber – which announced another round of mass-layoffs this week of 3,400 folks or 14% of its staff – reported another classically horrendous quarterly loss this evening.
Revenues rose 14% in the first quarter, ended March 31, to $3.5 billion. But operating expenses, despite cost cuts and the series of layoffs, jumped by 16% to $4.8 billion. And there were “other expenses” of $1.8 billion and interest expenses of $118 million, a tax benefit, and a couple of other things. And the net loss tripled to $2.94 billion.
It’s astounding that investors don’t throw in the towel on a company that is over 10 years old and has many thousands of employees but still loses nearly $3 billion on $3.5 billion in revenues.
In Q1 2019, its last pre-IPO quarter, Uber lost $1 billion on $3.1 billion in revenues, according to its earnings report today. In Q1 2020, it lost $3 billion on $3.5 billion in revenues. This is not a propitious trend.
It has just been a quarterly horror show. In its pre-IPO S-1 filing at the time, Uber disclosed that it had lost $10 billion on its operations over the prior three years. In its IPO quarter, Q2, it had lost another $5.2 billion on $3.2 billion in revenue.
But it’s not going to run out of cash soon. In today’s report, it shows an “accumulated deficit,” which roughly reflects the losses in its lifetime, of $19 billion. But it has raised $31 billion in capital in its lifetime and still has about $9 billion in cash ready at hand to throw into its cash-burn machine.
Q1 revenues were only impacted by the pandemic during the last two weeks of March. The rest of Q1 was pre-pandemic. Q2 will show the brunt of the pandemic on its revenues. Its Rides business is getting “hit hard” now, it said, but Uber is trying to make up for it with its food delivery business Eats.
In Q1, the Rides business, which was stagnating even in pre-pandemic times, generated 3 times the revenues of the Eats business, and over 10 times the revenues of its Freight business. What’s growing are the latter two, but they’re small. But the Rides business, the biggie, is taking the big hit. In other words, Q2 will be a doozie because the costs will still be high, and the revenues will be a lot lower.
But CEO Dara Khosrowshahi threw markets some red meat in form of the vaguest of vague statements to make up for the prospect of many billions more in actual losses: “We are encouraged by the early signs we are seeing in markets that are beginning to open back up.”
He told analysts that Uber is trying to cut fixed costs by $1 billion, including marketing expenses, capital expenditures, and the layoffs announced this week – though the problem is that Uber has been announcing cost cuts and layoffs for a year, and costs just keep rising.
“Reaching profitability as soon as possible remains a strategic priority for us,” he said.
But this “profitability” isn’t profitability. It’s “Adjusted EBITDA,” Uber’s own homemade creature, which, according to Uber, is net income (loss), minus…
- income (loss) from discontinued operations net of income taxes
- net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax
- provision for (benefit from) income taxes
- income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
- interest expense
- other income (expense), net
- depreciation and amortization
- stock-based compensation expense [a BIGGIE]
- certain legal, tax, and regulatory reserve changes and settlements
- goodwill and asset impairments/loss on sale of assets
- acquisition and financing related expenses
- restructuring charges
- other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including COVID-19 response initiatives related to payments for financial assistance to Drivers personally impacted by COVID-19 and the cost of personal protective equipment distributed to Drivers.
And even under this fanciful BS metric of “Adjusted EBITDA,” Uber still lost $612 million. In other words, those 13 items above that were excluded from its loss amounted to $2.3 billion.
And this fanciful “Adjusted EBITDA profitability” has now been pushed out further, Khosrowshahi said, but not by years, “by a matter of quarters.” It was supposed to happen this year pre-crisis, and it’s now moved into next year, and it’s really easy to move the goal post, as they did today. And even if Uber hits it eventually, it will still only be “Adjusted EBITDA profitability” which will still be a big-fat net loss under GAAP.
Sure, Uber provides a taxi and delivery service that is appreciated by a lot of people. But investors have been subsidizing this service to the tune of $19 billion so far, and they will continue to have to subsidize it because there is no sign that there will ever be real and significant annual profitably under GAAP.
Driven by Lyft – which yesterday reported an equally mind-boggling loss of $400 million on $955 million in revenues, followed by some blah-blah-blah from the executives – the shares of both companies soared today: Lyft +22% and Uber +11%. Afterhours today, upon the quarterly horror show, Uber’s shares jumped another 5%. Good lordie. Who programmed these algos?
The more billions you lose, the more billions FED daddy will give you. Socialized losses, privitized gains.
That’s why the Republicans really HATE China. We are kinda doing what they are doing, except they are honest enough to call it communism, whereas we cling to this notion of having “capitalism”.
We keep calling their economic data fake. No doubt they are fake, but at least it’s somewhat reflected in their stock market.
Here’s my take on Uber though. They did not lay off ANY engineers. My suspicion is that they are going to pivot to do something else.
A nephew who lives in Seattle five weeks ago quit Amazon to work at Uber. Oops.
Uber’s gut wrenching loss reminds me of Amazon in 1998 when Amazon bled red ink while sporting an outlandish $20 billion market capitalisation.
I am glad i own Uber stock. I bought it in a fire sale in the middle of March I enjoy these kinds of market share grabbing horror shows.
Keep the faith. S&P future’s are up. Hopefully the job loss number tomorrow will please the Algos.
Amazon was a young startup in 1998. Uber has been around for 11 years. Amazon has been profitable for many many years. Uber has no idea how to become profitable. Amazon is overvalued but it knows what it is doing. Uber is just burning cash. Uber won’t have economies of scale until there are self-driving cars, and that’ll take a while longer. You cannot compare the two companies.
And even with self driving cars, it’s still vulnerable to extinction events like what happens if a faulty software upgrade were to make it to production and cause all those cars to cause fatalities? Kinda like Boeing and their overcompensating software.
At the end of the day, you can throw gimmicks on top of this POS, but it’s still a taxi company.
Here’s another prediction: within another year, Uber will buy Lyft. Two people drowning will still drown, but in the meantime they’ll provide an illusion that they’ll float.
I don’t see self driving cars being feasible, There are too many variables, pitfalls, potholes, work crews, and human error to contend with not even considering road rage.
Self driving is an all or nothing proposition. Everyone does it or no one.
At best it’s 20 years off after most people already stopped driving. Maybe long haul truckers could operate autonomously with flashing lights warning of limited reaction time and to stay away.
I don’t know for sure but I sure don’t see it happening in the physical world any time soon.
Wolf, I have given up on buying puts on Uber and other zombie companies. It seems like the more a company loses, the higher their stock price goes.
There is nothing wrong with buying puts, but perhaps the smarter thing to do is to sell puts, after all, free premiums, no chance it’ll ever go down.
Look at Tesla, factories are not producing, no problem, valuation still at record levels. I mean who wouldn’t sell puts at $200, because it’ll never get there. You are just collecting free premiums. (until of course, it gets there)
Tesla was the highest-selling vehicle in England last month…….
UK car sales dropped a whopping 97% last month.
You are correct, however, Tesla sold a whopping 658 cars in England last month.
Because the only people that can afford cars in England are rich smug D-bags (I kid, sort of).
I was trolling Wolf. He must be out on the town. I was expecting a heated reply :)
It’s the few folks who’ve reserved the Model Y and finally took delivery after 12 months of waiting. They can now drive around, going nowhere in particular.
Selling unicorn puts is about the most dangerous form of speculating I can conceibe.
Why not buy puts in sure thing, like Amazon or Google?
Because retail FOMO and/or algos are all hiding out in Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, and until they feel the need to take some profit, those puts just keep expiring…
Please. Stop gambling. Long story short, it crashes.
What is the plan to make money on Uber puts? I would like to see that.
Timothy J McLean,
Glad you finally figured this out 🤣
This stock market is not for thinking people. It’s for spaghetti-code algos and true believers.
I do deal with stock market a lot but without being reasonable
The market does not make sense at all and I M not sure for long
This insanity can go on for long time
Try to play the system and make some money instead of trying to make sense of it
Some good advice I once read is never short a cult stock.
Puts are short-term vehicles by nature, and can win if there’s an unexpected loss or simply a routine sell off in a normal chart pattern. A regular short fund will make sure the stock has behaved as expected with bad news in the past. Puts are often tough to make money on, but useful as a hedge to make your investment exposure more market-neutral.
Forensic short-sellers have to last a long time through horrendous losses before their vocal revelations about a fraud finally take hold. Very few short sellers are successful in just waiting for a overvalued company to come down.
Cult stocks that are overvalued, even perpetual money-losers, can shock you in their ability to gain in price with terrible financial results because their investors often know that the results will be terrible for a while but they still believe in the company.
The problem with shorting is you can only gain a max 100% on the way down however upsides can run in multiples.
The only safe way is if the options written were covered with the underlying already owned where the speculator is looking for income on those already owned shares. If they get called away that is the precalculated loss. That precalculation is what limits risk and allows you to play again.
With losses like this, are we certain Uber is not a government entity?
Gian, it’s not a government entity. It is planted by alien invaders and will swallow everything in its path starting with Uber , Lyft, Tesla and everything else including the Fed, Jerome Powell and all others who have pretensions to save the world. At that point, Green shoots will start and Wolf will be put in charge. The foreign invaders thus turn out to be benign.
It would be interesting to know the top 5 VC investors in Uber/Lyft.
Any the top 5 institutional investors in each of those VCs.
Probably too much to hope for that second group isn’t public pension fund heavy…
I think SoftBank is one of their biggest investors.
Between Uber and WeWork, I wonder which investment will lose SoftBank the most money?
But didn’t they already sell Uber app to investors for like tens of Billions of dollars? Yeah WeWork was like 3 months late, but they made so much money selling Alibaba website, like gazillion yens.
Sure money!
Sell short a portfolio of vastly overpriced tech stocks
AMZN, AAPL, FB, GOOG , MSFT, NVDA, NFLX,TSLA, UBER
Here are the top five Uber shareholders according to the most recent SEC filings available:
Softbank 12.8%
Benchmark Capital Partners 8.5%
Travis Kalanick 6.7%
Garrett Camp 4.6%
Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia: 4.3%
Honorable mention goes to Alphabet (Google) with 4.2%.
If you consider the Public Investment Fund is supposed to help pay for everything in Saudi Arabia, from government pensions to the obscene subsidies paid to steel mills, the first group is in troubles already.
And there is still no shortage of airplane glue.
Amazing.
Only if you’re BOEING!
Whew. Wolf is putting em out as fast as I can read them. A case of beer (or 3) for you next time I go through SF. Thanks for the good work.
I would ignore short term stock moves. Those always come with efforts to boost profits. Then you sell it and make money.
Agreed. That isn’t investing, it’s gambling.
I don’t know who the morons are who own this stock and others like it. It won’t end well.
I worked for a young company on my second job and watched it grow and eventually get bought out. When the president retired he said with a little bit of pride that over about 20 years he only had one year that we weren’t profitable.
That was from around 1980 to around 2000. Money was dear to us. New projects had a hurdle rate of 100% and they were available because we were starting with nearly nothing but cheap labor. Used to have to use buckets in the office when it rained. It was mostly fun, because there was no written policies and procedures. Just use your best judgement.
What you described sounds like an internet startup (well, six years now) where a relative works at. He loves it! He was employee number 20 and now they’re becoming a mid-sized company. So, sounds like this sort of thing is still around.
I give up, in this what’s up is down kind of world, its a fool’s errand to try to make sense of it all. A company that loss tons of money with poor balance sheets like Uber, airbnb, Beyond meat (which can’t even keep track of their inventory at their copackers) and king of all Tesla are SM rockstar flying high in times like this. Can’t say enough WTF really.
Aftermarket is now up 200pts, looks like another bull rally again tomorrow with the horrible unemployment numbers as cherry on top.
Jobs report is coming out in the morning. If the unemployment rate is a catastrophic 20% or more, the DOW will surge 1,000 points :-]
Wolf,
Stop looking at the past… Wall Street is looking ahead, the market is a forecasting machine, not a history book, and it is accurately forecasting the future.
All this unemployment and temporary hiccup in the market has already been factored in during the March crash. The market reacted appropriately, and shed the points, then looked further ahead and saw unicorn pooping out rainbows and sunshine everywhere, so it is forecasting a good time for everyone.
Think positive it’s saying. It won’t drop again until you… Wolf Richter, personally decides to write another article shorting the market again. Nothing but CAVU ahead unless you dampen the mood.
:-)
I am waiting for the inevitable Uber or Lyft / Tesla tie up. It would put the stock in the trillion dollar market cap category. Mobility, baby, it’s the future. I mean it’s only logical, the future of mobility and environmental friendliness all rolled up in one.
Imagein: “A fleet of robotic Teslas to provide you with affordable rides in style that is eco friendly and with the benefits of unparalleled safety thanks to autopilot, and all on demand.”
Hey, that’s actually pretty good, may be I should apply for a position in the PR department.
Tulips for sale.
I have noticed Uber has been trying to cut costs because it has stopped sending me so many free vouchers to buy meals with on Uber Eats. I have never paid more than half the bill for anything I’ve bought. Thanks investors!
Could you imagine the ways people will leverage this? A whole new cottage industry. Assuming there aren’t cameras in these autopilot Teslas.
Uber had an operating loss of around 600 million.
With 9 billion in cash, they can easily absorb the loss. Meanwhile, there are around 30000 employees who have good jobs, and everyone gets to use their services.
One day they might be profitable. Until then, onward!
“operating loss of around 600 million” how Uber defines it. A net loss of $3 billion how GAAP defines it. Interest, depreciation of equipment, settlements of lawsuits, penalties, etc. are REAL expenses. Uber just doesn’t count them. And it hopes that you swallow its fake non-GAAP numbers lock, stock, and barrel.
In China, we had Uber and Didi Chuxing battling for market share. It’s a huge business here. Neither had ever made a penny of profit. Eventually Didi bought out Uber. Wow!, did Uber screw Didi, or what?
Oh, wait. Didi paid with Didi stock, not cash. Who screwed whom?
Same thing out in Southeast Asia with Grab and Uber. Uber exited, selling its business there to Grab, before regulators could even protest.
One of the amazingly boneheaded things that Uber did in Singapore was to set up a subsidiary to buy $1 billion worth of cars (that might be in Singapore dollars, so US$ 700 million) just to put more drivers on the road.
Cars in Singapore are expensive due to taxes and permits but that’s just more cash incineration…
When your business model of losing cash hand over fist to grab market share from the conventional players, another competitor with that same business model would accelerate your demise (and that of the said competitor) at light speed.
What happened to anti-trust/anti-dumping enforcement?! Was it not once illegal to make huge losses to destroy the competition and acquire marketshare by selling under cost?
The whole tech/startup industry seems to be built on “disrupting” existing industries by selling products for free/cheap by burning up billions of $ and circumventing government regulations to acquire as much market share. And then once you have a monopoly trying to figure out a way how to monetize the monopoly.
How is this legal?!?
Uber and Bubba Gump Shrimp are my two favorite companies .
In DC area, Mayor announced that delivery fees for restaurants are capped at a low, like 15% which was higher before. Now, all restaurants are open but either carryout or delivery. I don’t know, if either driver, company or restaurants take the cut. Believe it or not, as the metro trains and buses are now reduced now, these delivery were running food for the people.
How long does “fake” work: fake numbers, fake narrative, fake predictions. Seems to be forever. I guess I still believe that reality will win out…at some point.
What can’t continue forever won’t
Wolf
The 2nd paragraph quotes 1Q20 revenue of $3.5, and expense as $4.8, for what appears to be an arithmetic loss of $1.3B. The reported loss is $2.94B – where’d the additional loss of $1.6b come from?
…be gentle with your explanation, I’m an old guy…
Yes, thanks. Sloppy writing. Those were operating expenses. There were “other expenses” of $1.8 billion and interest expenses of $118 million, a tax benefit, and a couple of other minor things.
I am ranting here and some of this is a bit melodramatic, but from what I can tell we have…
The fastest stock market drop in history followed by the fastest rebound in history.
The largest growth in unemployment in the shortest amount of time in history.
The largest debt-to-GDP in history.
Rents not being paid.
Mortgages not being paid.
Oil crashing.
Natural gas crashing.
Car sales crashing.
Home sales crashing.
Food insecurity rising.
Planes empty.
Hotels empty.
Restaurants empty.
Schools empty.
Shops empty.
Stadiums empty.
Deadly virus on the prowl.
And the one that really blows my mind…Amazon is taking more than two days to deliver my stuff.
This is holy bat shit @#$% crazy.
I’m not a fan of what the Fed hath wrought with this artificial rebound, but it is possible that the risk to economy in this situation is overstated. We will see in a few months if people can continue to hand wash and avoid contact but otherwise work and get back to near normal. Travel and entertainment will be a problem, but large sectors of the economy might not be hindered that much.
The economy has been deteriorating since October 2018. The virus just set the debt tinder pile ablaze.
Lucky for us the fed has a extinguisher filled with more debt.
Phew, that was a close one.
Get used to it. They went to far this time. With an imbecilic President, a Speaker of the House who flaunts $12,000 refrigerators and a Senate Majority Leader whose contempt for those who cannot pay the rent is palpable, all I can say is
“ where is my pitchfork “ ?
How can you forget retail?
Neiman Marcus and J.Crew filed recently. More to come undoubtedly.
– They should have raised the prices they charge for their rides. Then perhaps they could make a profit.
Yeah at some point but then again look at whos in charge, his whole life made up of fairness yet he is still able to get away 70+ yrs later..so that some point can be almost like forever..
Damn auto spell correctiom, meant fakeness not fairness..that guy is about as opposite as fairness can get..
Whoever invented autocorrect can burn in hello.
So let me get this straight:
1). Instead of funding 87% of American that use Public Water & Sewer.
2). Instead of funding Government workers in both Red & Blue States where the government promised retirement benefits for working folks.
3). Instead of funding State and Local Police protection.
4). Instead of funding State and Local Public Education and Schools.
5). Instead of funding MedicareForAll that would save hundreds of thousand of lives in America each and every year and save the government and Americans $Trillions$ of dollars.
Instead of these things that would actually generate jobs and benefit Americans…Jerome Powell’s legacy will that he gave billions to Junkety Junk from here to Timbuck Two, to Uber and Lyft, to greedy anti-social Buy Back Corporations, the criminal man slaughtering CEO’s at Boeing, and to Blackstone so they privatize corporatize commercialize profitize Public Education, privatize Public Water & Sewer, privatize Public Police and Fire Departments, and let retiaries scavange for food in dumpsters.
Thanks Jerome. Thanks Don. Thanks Nancy.
Many correct things here. I hate most of the stimulus. Although PPP and the individual payments are at least aimed at or mostly at the people most in need.
I chose to live in a state that didn’t make unkeepable outrageously above market promises to government retirees. Why should I be paying for IL and NJ to prop up their public pensions. If we are going to have a budget busting free for all like this, and I think we should not, states that have been prudent should be at the top of the list.
Welcome to “ Third World U$A “.
You forgot a total of 36 years of war combined in Afghanistan and Iraq, both achieving absolutely nothing, plus the myriad other ‘scuffles’ the USA has been involved in, covert and overt, basically since WWII.
Much more important than internal infrastructure investment, universal quality healthcare (“COMMUNISM!” they’ve all been trained to scream), welfare and education provision for a stable and progressive society.
Apparently.
Instead, just wave that flag as that F22 flies overhead and revel in the fact that, whilst it’s bankrupted you long ago, you can kick everyone’s a55. And that’s the most important thing, and the true measure of patriotism.
Why does Uber need to spend anything on marketing and promotions and why do they have so many workers?
If they cut out of the markets that are not profitable, they can require cities to pay them to re-enter the market. Give someone else the burden of unprofitability.
Each ride should be pure profit. The operating expenses should be very low per ride.
It is crazy that a profit can’t be made in established markets where there are already many drivers/riders.
Sounds like Uber has about three more quarters to live and should be out of cash by EOY.
As long as Unicorns can borrow from the greater fool, the public will receive competitive pricing for whatever Unicorns provide. Consumer wins until Unicorn’s horn withers. Then, Jerome covers the cost for a new horn….then we all pay market price for the Unicorn’s product / service. Buy the Unicorn’s product / service – you don’t need to buy the stock – it is still a net consumer victory in the age of Unicorn farms.
Am I missing something? If they have raised 31B and spent 19B shouldn’t they have 12B on hand?
Am I calculating this according to GAAP standards?
Your mistake is probably in applying logic.
That left the building quite a long time ago when it comes to the financial markets. It’s through-the-looking glass stuff wherein all kinds of sophistry are applied to mask the fact a lot of businesses are debt-laden, profitless scams..!