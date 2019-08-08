How Can a Company Lose $5.2 Billion on $3.2 Billion in Revenue? Uber Shows How

And rideshare revenue is stagnating.
Uber’s losses have been legendary for years, ever since they were being leaked to the public while it was still a privately held company. But this takes the cake. Uber reported this evening that it had lost $5.24 billion in the quarter through June 30. The thing is, Uber reported revenues of only $3.2 billion. In other words, its net loss exceeded revenue by $2 billion. That takes some doing.
Its $5.24 billion loss came on top of its $878 million loss in the first quarter. Combined, during the first half of 2019, Uber lost $6.25 billion. Total revenue for the two quarters was $6.3 billion. The chart of Uber’s “Loss from operations” – which does not include interest expense ($368 million in the first half) and “other income (expense),” such as last year’s gain from the sale of its stakes in Grab and Yandex – shows the annual totals from 2014 through 2018 and first-half total for 2019:
Lyft, Uber’s biggest competitor in the US, reported yesterday that its Q2 revenues of $867 million had generated a loss of $644 million. And that over the first half, its revenues of $1.64 billion generated a loss of $1.78 billion.
You see, this phenomenon of well-established global companies with thousands of employees generating as much or more in losses than they have in revenues causes my old-school thinking to short-circuit.
Uber has been around for a decade, and it has already burned through many billions of dollars in investor money to get where it is today, and there is still no functioning business model in sight.
So how did Uber lose $5.2 billion on $3.2 billion in revenues?
Naturally, the company does not want you to look at its business this way. So, its report clearly points out what to look at and how to look at it, and what to purposefully ignore. It says so right at the top of its press release:
“Our platform strategy continues to deliver strong results, with Trips up 35% and Gross Bookings [not including what drivers get paid] up 37% in constant currency, compared to the second quarter of last year,”
OK, despite all this hoopla and red-hot growth of these metrics, actual revenues increased only 14%.
“In July, the Uber platform reached over 100 million Monthly Active Platform Consumers for the first time, as we become a more and more integral part of everyday life in cities around the world.”
Sure, but who pays for it? The check is split two ways: Users pay part of it and investors pay the other part, digging deeply into their pockets to subsidize every ride.
And another thing: 14% topline growth is not a high-growth company. And that 14% was way down from prior growth rates. For example, in Q2 2018, revenues increased by 52%.
By region: In Latin America, revenues plunged 24%, in the US and Canada, where most of its business is, revenues increased by 19%, in the EU, the Middle East, and Africa, revenues increased by 22%, and in Asia by 13%.
Rideshare revenue stagnation.
What’s worse, revenue growth in its core business – its ride-hailing service – edged up only 2% to $2.3 billion. The technical term for this is stagnation.
To escape this ride-hailing stagnation, Uber got into an e-bike service (Jump), Uber Freight, and the latest red-hot fad, food delivery. Revenues of “Other Bets” rose 175% to $195 million. And revenues at Uber Eats jumped 72% to $595 million. All of this stuff is losing money hand-over-fist.
That $5.24 billion in losses includes the $300 million cost of its “driver appreciation award” – those dang drivers again – related to its IPO. And it included the $3.9 billion in costs of its stock-based compensation plans related to the IPO.
In terms of cash burn from operations – “net cash used in operating activities” – the company reported that it burned $1.64 billion in the first half.
But Uber is not going to run out of money any time soon. It has already extracted so much from investors, including during the IPO, that it is still swimming in nearly $12 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Even Uber will need some time to burn it all.
No one apparently – least of all the executives at Uber – have any idea how to get to profitability, or at least get to a self-sustaining business model. The hope was for years that Uber would replace those peskily expensive drivers with driverless cars.
The autonomous cars would be capital intensive, sure, but capital is cheap or free (as the funds raised during the IPO), and even underpaid humans are too costly for Uber. And since there are no drivers, there are no problems with drivers. This plan looked great – until one of Uber’s self-driving prototypes (with a human onboard) killed a pedestrian.
Instead of showing a clear and short path to profitability, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi dazzled us with vagueness during the conference call: Ride-hailing, he said, “should turn out to be a spectacular business long term.”
The business is already spectacular, in terms of its losses.
And “long-term” includes the hopes — that have been pushed out further and further — that autonomous vehicles will finally make it far enough to where they can replace those expensive human drivers, at a reasonable cost and without mowing down too many pedestrians. Meanwhile, losses pile up. And rideshare revenues stagnate.
The rideshare industry is a peculiar creature: It just about destroyed the taxi business – which was ripe for a big shakeup – because it is able to dodge taxi regulations and burn huge amounts of money, while taxi companies have to stick to taxi regulations and make money or go out of business – because taxi-company investors are not willing to fund losses.
But rideshare investors have been bedazzled by the promise of who knows what all, and are eager to fund these losses year after year without end in sight.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Don’t forget Netflix, also due for a world of hurt soon
Uber isn’t even a FANGMAN stock so it’s not into the big time
It’s a sign of the times.
1. Negative interest rates = you pay someone to borrow your money.
2. The more money a company loses the higher its stock goes.
It’s a tough time being a (relatively) rational person, in many ways. Form the weird world of rampant financial speculation to the strange, unquestionable edicts (diktats) of gender and identity politics.
Maybe the best solution is just to go mad?
I’m off to strip down to my underpants and shout at some passing traffic. Bye.
And don’t forget WeWork.
Because, when you get down to the brass tacks, their business is the subleasing of commercial space. Yawn. Not what one would call innovative.
“That $5.24 billion in losses includes the $300 million cost of its “driver appreciation award” […] And it included the $3.9 billion in costs of its stock-based compensation plans related to the IPO.”
These appear to be one-time expenses, so if you remove the $4.2 billion, they lost only 1 billion in the first half, or 2 billion by the end of 2019 if the rate holds. So they’ve improved profitability by 1 billion this year. Not bad!
ZeroBrain,
This year is only two quarters deep. And Uber will lose more money in Q3 and Q4. So the total LOSS (not “profitability”) for 2019 will be much higher.
Also stock compensation expenses are NOT one time. They’re recurring every year. But the amounts will be smaller going forward.
Nonsense, they’re blitzscaling. Also, I did recognize that losses will mount in Q3 and Q4. As I said, the $2 billion loss is the full-year extrapolation of the 6-month burn rate after zeroing out the one-time $4.2 billion expenses. Last year was $3 billion and this year they’ll lose $2 billion (minus the one-time items), so they’re nearly profitable *already* and in a few years they’ll be *printing money hand over fist*.
Aside, I think you missed my satire, this one is intended to be a little more over-the-top and obvious :) Whatever I might lack in financial acumen, I make up for with Cramer’s stock tips.
Don’t forget, they are making these losses during the “good” times…..Saying that, if it does go bad, then the losses will fall as more and more people stop using them, as they seem to lose money per journey…so fewer journeys = smaller loss… lol
Well, one sure way to lose 5.2B would be to hire me as CEO.
Chump change. Hire me and I could lose double that. I guess I missed my true calling.
3.2B in stock comp expense… they don’t need no stinkin’ profits. When the lockup period ends in November, the techies will drive home prices to the moon. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Its a sure sign of the times that idiots race to invest their life savings into snakeoil and pipe dreams.
How dumb do you have to be to invest in a company that never once made a profit?
The avarice of man is hilarious. Like crackheads for money.
“How dumb do you have to be to invest in a company that never once made a profit?”
Slightly less dumb than the person (computer) who will buy the stock from you at a higher price….and therein lies the rub.
Global leading disruptors like Uber that grow at a blistering pace are almost always worth the money.
I still kick myself from time to time for selling Netflix and Chipotle in January 2008 when i got scared by the global downturn .
As a shareholder (skin in the game), I am very bullish on the prospects of the company.
Decent CEO, solid engineering, lot of markets to disrupt. Anything transportation (air travel? shipping? school bus?) is up for disruption.
Solid engineering? Their SDC program is a joke compared to Waymo. This is to say nothing of the fact that nearly everyone in the space has started walking back their ridiculously bullish predictions around when level 5 will arrive.
How about a new slogan: Uber – Where dreams and Yellen bux go to die.
We’ve reached a stage in the rampant speculation of ALL asset classes where the fundamentals don’t matter a hoot – it’s all just based on the ‘bigger fool’ [momentum] theory.
There’s no other basis for buying bonds that yield nothing, or even less than nothing. Or stocks of corporates who are pumping their EPS via buyback programs (which should be legally classed as fraud).
This is all incredibly dangerous. Amazing that the only response to it is to…reduce IRs to turbocharge it all.
Madness become normalized.
In 1999 there were a number of Internet start ups spending IPO money to increase revenue without increasing the bottom line. I remember toys.com. It spent money on advertising and discounting merchandise, but was unable to raise prices high enough to yield a profit. They were delisted during the crash.
During the Dot Com boom there was a funny cartoon done by a fellow called Matt in one of the UK daily papers.
It showed a bank managers office, where the manager was handing back to a loan applicant a folder marked Business Plan. The comment from the manager was ” I am sorry, but there really is no call in the present climate for the Bank to lend to a profitable business”
Nothing much seems to have changed, except the numbers are vastly higher!
“until one of Uber’s self-driving prototypes (with a human onboard) killed a pedestrian.”.
Ah the old days, circa 2016, when we San Francicans were promised level 5 driverless cars on our streets. Driverless cars have got to be one of the biggest con jobs since the dot bubble. What is worse is the low IQs of so many people who bought in to this nonsense hook, line and sinker.
Uber Eats…..capital
Until they run a train network of self driving trains, self driving cars are never happening. The fact they haven’t yet tells you all you need to know. Trains are a billion times more simple, running on its own tracks with a single track operator essentially.
If Treasuries go negative (the last man standing) what will happen to the price of gold do you think?
It’s strange that on average corporate profit margins are close to record highs and there are so many companies that are making losses. Maybe just the result of too much money sloshing around at the top.
Earlier this year I was in awe when I discovered Deliveroo, the London-based food delivery service Uber is taking on together with the various money losing Delivery Heroes (pun intended) with Uber Eats, managed to lose £1.2 for every pound in revenue in FY 2018. Uber managed to outdo them by losing $1.62 for every dollar in revenue… and we still have four and a half months to go in 2019.
Food delivery is a financial black hole and to make matters worse entry barriers are so low: all you need is basically software and servers. Even in cities like Metz (population 117,000 at last count) one will see delivery riders from three different operators buzzing around, and that’s on top of the old fashioned pizza delivery boys.
But the genius strategists at Uber probably felt they weren’t losing enough money, so they stepped into another financial black hole: bike sharing.
Singapore-based oBike has left a trail of rusty and vandalized bikes, not to mention big piles of unpaid fines and bills, from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. To top it all up the company owners (safely ensconced in China at last check) have been charged with fraud by Singapore authorities… if you know how that city works it says all.
This is the market Uber feel will bring them “growth”, and it’s easy to grow when you can price your goods and services below cost and local communities will be forced to clean up after your mess and deal with the teenage delinquents you cater to. Well, at least Uber will be easier to fine than oBike…