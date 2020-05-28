No, Homes Did Not Sell Like Hotcakes: “Pending Home Sales” Plunged 34% in April, a Preview of “Closed Sales” in May

The housing market faces ferocious headwinds.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending sales of existing homes of all types in April – contracts on houses, condos, etc., that were signed in April but that haven’t closed yet – collapsed by 33.8% from April last year, after having plunged 16.3% year-over-year in March, with the index plunging to 69, according to the National Association of Realtors today. An index value of 100 represents the pending sales level of January 2001.
Pending sales are an indication of what closed sales will look like a month or two down the road. So this is an indication of the direction that May’s closed sales are heading into.
We already know how pending sales in March translated into closed sales in April. Pending home sales for March had plunged 16.3% year-over-year. And on May 21, the NAR reported that closed sales in April plunged 17.2%, the sharpest year-over-year drop since August 2010, during the Housing Bust.
Based on this relationship, closed sales of existing homes in May might be down by 30% or more, year-over-year. This will be reported in June.
The plunge of the pending home sale index differed by region, ranging from a breath-taking collapse of -52.6% in the Northeast to a plunge of “only” -26.0% in the Midwest:
- Northeast: -52.6% year-over-year to an index level 42.6.
- Midwest: -26.0% year-over-year to an index level of 72.0.
- South: -29.6% year-over-year to an index level of 87.6.
- West: -37.2% year-over-year to an index level of 57.1.
When sales volume collapses to this extent – no matter what the market is – it changes everything. It represents a market that has essentially frozen, with few buyers and few sellers, and lots of uncertainty. This is what happened in many other markets in the US, including otherwise very liquid markets, such as the wholesale market for used vehicles.
In May those markets have begun to unfreeze. Market participants have figured out how to deal with the requirements of social distancing. Keeping everyone reasonably safe during a pandemic that has already killed over 100,000 Americans in less than three months is a primary objective.
In the housing market, this has led to a change in the way business is conducted, including forays into accepting technologies, such as virtual open houses. This technology has been around for long time, but the pandemic pushed it into the foreground – like so many other technologies in so many other industries. And people are finding out that it sort of works.
But the market is facing ferocious headwinds, including 31 million people now collecting state and federal unemployment insurance.
More mass layoffs by big companies are announced every day, such as American Airlines’ message to its employees late Wednesday that it would cut its management staff by 30%. Delta came out with plans today to shed staff via early retirements and buyouts, along with Chevron that said it would cut up to 15% of its global workforce of 45,000 people, and Boeing which said it would cut 7,000 workers. Just one days’ worth of work, so to speak.
These are not restaurant jobs. These are jobs that come with good paychecks and benefits.
And this constant flow of announcements does two things: It creates uncertainty among potential home buyers that kept their jobs; and it removed potential home buyers from the market that have lost their jobs. This is a gigantic unemployment crisis, interspersed with a tsunami of bankruptcy filings, of even large companies such as Hertz, each accompanied by more layoffs.
Eventually – next week or next month or whenever – the job losses will end as more workers will return to work, and employment will start to rise, but from abysmally low levels, and even after rising for a while, employment will still be abysmally low – just less abysmally low.
So the housing market – in terms of sales volume – has two separate things to deal with:
One, the issues around keeping buyers, sellers, brokers, and others safe. The industry is addressing these issues in multiple ways, and is harnessing technologies to overcome the issues, and there is progress, and more deals are happening.
Two, the employment crisis that has already taken millions of potential buyers off the market. Even people who return to work after a stint on unemployment cannot instantly turn into homebuyers because it’s hard to get a mortgage, right after having been unemployed.
So volume will pick up some because the immediate issues of the pandemic are being dealt with successfully by the industry; but volume will not return to normal levels until employment has returned to normal levels – and having lost over 30 million jobs so far, this is just going to take a while.
More than plenty of supply: 6.3 Months’ unsold inventory of speculative houses. Read… Despite Record-Low Mortgage Rates, New House Prices Drop to Lowest April since 2015, Sales to Lowest April since 2017
Have my popcorn ready, let’s see how many comments we will get from the usual suspects posting how their area are different and there are multiple bidding wars all happening in their observed neighborhood. All disciple of Lawrence Yum school of RE forecasting.
A very close thoughts to mine. In this condition, the unemployment will be a nightmare of higher paid workers, soon. You can see few examples in wolfs blog about the next round of cuts, which are permanent, indeed. Hold on to your hat, we are falling down.
And, now it will really effect the housing prices, too.
A lot of the older workers will never find comparable paying jobs.
That’s very true. This is true for tech jobs. I’m sure it’s true for many other industries.
Hey, anyone remember Tony Vu? I think that was his name.
Late night ads, 1980s,a young Vietnamese guy surrounded by babes in bikinis, hawking real estate phlegm.
Ya haven’t thought about him in a while. He’d have an arm around each blonde and say: do it for your family!’
Then there were the two midget (dwarfs?) brothers.
Let’s hope there is a mass extinction of these reno shows. They were OK until they turned into couple shows, and a constant $ refrain of how much they’ll get from the suite which justifies another 100 K mortgage. And sometimes the babe NEVER stops talking.
Its really lucky prices never go down in Toronto. Or my neighborhood. Would you believe on my street?
NoCalJim and SoCalJim do not approve this article!!!
CenCalJim might though ;)
Freejim checking in. Here in wide open flyover country, main street is busy.
We are swamped with field work. Sh*t digger so I’m tied to the real estate & construction.
I have no idea of if/when things slow. The last day of our imprisonment,
business was down 15% from 2019. As of today, we have caught up with 2019. That is a hard feat in my business. No popcorn for me. I’ll settle for a Friday fish fry and a few cold ones tomorrow night.
So basically the “imprisonment” was good for you:
1. You got to rest.
2. Your business is now up for the year, since previously you were down.
Not sure what you are complaining about. In fact based on what you said, more “imprisonment” will be even better.
I LIKE POPCORN BUT HAVE SWITCHED TO CRUNCHY COCKROACHES LIL COCONUT OIL & YOU CAN SURVIVE ATOMIC WAR OH! ADD SOME KAVA?
Please try to locate your CapsLock key and press it once. Solves your ALLCAPS problem.
Great article. In San Diego (Spring Valley to be specific) where I have been shopping for a home for four months, high quality homes that are well-priced sold quickly at asking price or slightly above asking price in March, April and May (sold or under contract). These homes are in the $500,000 to $750,000 range. I know it is a very small sample size in a specific area, but people are buying at prices that are still about double from 2013/4 levels. I assume the market will turn down with all of the headwinds, but I am in the market everyday and I have not seen it yet.
Eric same here in Ottawa, Canada. In the 650-900k single family home with a yard market, good luck unless you pay asking and have zero conditions. Otherwise do like others seem to be doing and pay over asking if you have conditions. Makes me sick. Nothing has changed here with Covid and the lock downs. Fewer homes going on the market but demand is insane. Maybe we will see a correction or maybe we wont. My gut is telling me year after year buy now otherwise you wont ever have the chance. Luckily for me i own a home and want to upgrade so im hedged. Feel sorry for my kids.
It took 4 years for housing to find bottom during last downtown in 2008 2009
So you need to wait atleast a year for price discovery
I am not saying its gonna go down or go up . My comment is specifically for price discovery and its take a year or two I guess
I am in San Diego btw and in a expensive neighbor where average home price is close to million usd..
I see the same softening price but not fireable going on
Uhauls are starting to pepper the streets of SF. It is a transitional period indeed and speculation about where the market is headed will soon be evidenced by hard data.
I was ready to start the first-time home buying process at the beginning of March and now I’m holding off. Hoping for prices to ease and the return of a buyers market soon–or at some point in the not-so-distant future.
We have been house hunting in the Lamorinda area (Orinda, CA) and what we’re seeing is that homes all go pending within a week with multiple offers. We passed on two homes that recently had deaths in the home and we were sure that these homes would have an issue selling but sure enough both went pending within 9 days. So at least for the Bay Area, I’m not seeing the market cool one bit and it’s still very much a seller’s market.
SF sales plunged 60% and supply is the highest in 9 years. That’s the data. The rest is stories.
If you llve inland in S.CA prices will plummet more as demand is less in those areas. Of course the fear of change and excuses will keep many from moving or selling once again.
i have been seeing some nice houses come on the market that were originally purchased at the peak of the last market in early 2008. The poor saps that bought them have been trying to sell them high enough to break even on and off the last 12 years. Now they are finally accepting that they will have to take a hit to their equity and discount them enough to unload them. Most people buying a house right now at full price will probably take that same unhappy ride.
While workers “cannot instantly turn into home buyers because it’s hard to get a mortgage, right after having been unemployed,” it might be different this time. After all, being unemployed is not the same as taking time off for a pandemic sick leave. And banks might simply lower down payment requirements if the person had been employed with the same employer for a certain amount of time before the pandemic.
Curious: the big problem is exactly how many of those furlough’d workers will return to work right away, not merely in the US but all over the world.
Presently European airlines (I consider US airlines a very poor metric on the matter) expect to let go anything between 15 and 30% of their total workforce, the bulk of which is presently on furlough. It’s likely that those people will be hired back relatively quickly, if not by their old employer by somebody else, but in the meantime those folks will be truly unemployed: no job and no wages.
I don’t think overall unemployment will stay as catastrophically high as it is right now for very long: in many countries politicians seem to be finally coming to their senses. But it will be heartbreakingly high, at least until uncertainty remains at or near present levels. 10+% unemployment is bound to become the norm for quite a while and even countries with traditional low unemployment like Germany and Japan are bound to be heavily hit: a lot of people may be effectively immune to the virus but they are not immune to the reaction to it.
Traditional banks are bound to be extra cautious with consumer credit, at least until the dust has settled and they know who’s getting to stay and who is let go. In many countries there’s very strong resistance to taxpayer backing this kind (and many other) loans.
Smaller banks and shandow banks however may indeed behave differently: the former may believe they will be bailed out even if they are not “systemically important” while the latter may just feel the extra yield is worth the extra risk.
Again, the dust has barely started to settle so there’s no way to know how things will play out: my take is we are bound to see something in two/three weeks and to have a more complete picture in July, but those damn politicians just give me the creeps.
I wonder about the impact of distance work and distance conferencing will have.
Among other things:
-the demand for travel, hotels and dining when companies have discovered that a lot of meetings are smarter to handle online.
-people working more from home, less demand for services ( diners etc ) because people not turning up at the office ? Less demand for workers at these service providers ?
-need for large offices ? Less people around, less office space needed ?
Just a few points of mine.
The only homes that arent selling are junk. Bad layouts, open floor plans, ancient kitchens, on busy streets, asking $100k over market value, etc. The ones that are move in ready in desirable locations where the owner is simply asking the zestimate value are selling fast. A lot of people are waiting to sell which will end up being a big mistake.
What’s so bad about 2015 and 2017 levels? Wasn’t that a healthy RE market?
2017 level? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 You missed it, it seems.
Employment is already down to levels not seen since the 1990s as of mid-April data. Mid-May data (to be released early June) will be a lot lower:
If it’s anything like the stock market, housing prices should skyrocket. Nasdaq with 2 or 3% of an all time high right now.
Are our hidden overlords more or less making a full confession that the trading volumes on the stock markets have just been fake all along?
I was watching the tape on SPY the other day and happened to see a 3million share sell order hit the market mid-aft. Bids disappeared and SPY’s fell 2$ in 1 minute as all the machines and their phantom liquidity stepped out of the way… before gobbling it all back up again.
My point being that our ‘hidden overlords’ aren’t manipulating volume, the machines are by passing fractional shares back and forth a million times per day; on the other hand, the overlords have literally become the market, pumping and/or dumping to arrive at areas of actual liquidity as it suits their narrative.
So yeah, nothing’s changed.
House are and have been overpriced. Prices falling should be good. No?
Who wants a country full of debt/rent/house slaves?, just so landlords, speculators and hedgefunds that used cheap money to buy housing can get rich.
I’m surprised, in the face of a lockdown, things didn’t slow a lot more.
There are no “houses” anymore. At least in the traditional sense. Houses used to be for living, but now it’s just another thing to lord over people just like your 401(k) balance, etc, etc.
Basically everything is now fair game for the “high school is never over” meme.
Real estate is not a rational market.
And a home is the biggest investment most people make.
Got friends whose stable jobs just went away?
Think prices are going to drop?
Maybe it’s a good idea to wait a little bit, see how things settle out…
Buyers control the market price of homes, and Real Estate is priced at the margin.
NO ONE ever has to buy, someone always has to sell.
It just takes a while to play out.
Is it a good time sell?
Yes.
Is it a good time to buy?
That depends on your particular circumstances.
Covid-19 State Foreclosure Moratoriums and Stays
Nevada (non judicial foreclosure)
Governor’s Declaration of Emergency, Directive 008, March 29, 2020
Prohibits initiation of foreclosure and evictions based upon default under a mortgage until emergency declaration dated March 12, 2020 terminates.
https://www.nclc.org/issues/foreclosures-and-mortgages/covid-19-state-foreclosure-moratoriums-and-stays.html
“In Arizona, banks and mortgage servicers, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the FHFA, have agreed to suspend evictions and foreclosures for at least 60 days from March 30, 2020, with the potential to extend that period for as long as state and local emergency declarations are in place.”
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/coronavirus-foreclosure-relief.html
Homeowners can get forbearance. When there is a forbearance deal, the servicer can’t forclose anyway. Gotta wait until the homeowner defaults on the forbearance agreement.
What if there’s enough Fed bailout money sloshing around to buy up all the distressed RE? Seems like we might be a nation of permanent renters soon.
Permanent is long time, but what’s wrong with renting?
“When sales volume collapses to this extent – no matter what the market is – It represents a market that has essentially frozen, with few buyers and few sellers, and lots of uncertainty.” So why it’s Powell buying real estate, homes? The alleged function of the Fed is to prevent “freezes” in “markets”, or at least freezes to your Almighty God, the Credit “Market” God to which mankind must bow down in eternal servitude and deference. Why isn’t the Fed in “freezing” our homes the same way it’s unfreezing the assets of the Fed ultra rich friends?
Okay, so this is very confusing. Yesterday Liz Ann Sonders put out a Tweet quoting the US census bureau on a very different RE stats: According to the US census bureau:
“April new home sales came in at +0.6%, way above -23.4% est. & -13.7% in prior month (revised up from -15.4%); median home price -8.6% y/y to $309,900; average selling price at $364,500.
So what is the Census bureau talking about? How could NEW home sales be so different from EXISTING home sales? I can’t fathom why that would be. Anyone??
Lisa,
you’re talking about NEW HOUSE SALES. Very different from PENDING EXISTING HOME SALES.
Read all about the NEW HOUSE SALES and prices as reported by the Census day before yesterday … right here, including charts:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/05/26/despite-record-low-mortgage-rates-new-house-prices-drop-to-lowest-april-since-2015-sales-to-lowest-april-since-2017/
1) First, the corona coma.
