Despite Record-Low Mortgage Rates, New House Prices Drop to Lowest April since 2015, Sales to Lowest April since 2017

More than plenty of supply: 6.3 Months’ unsold inventory of speculative houses.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses in April dropped 6.2% from a year ago, after having dropped 11.6% in March, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 623,000 houses, down nearly 20% from the peak in January:
This decline in sales has occurred despite record low mortgage rates in April, with the average 30-year fixed rate dropping to 3.23% in the week ended April 30, the lowest ever, according to Feddie Mac data.
And the median price fell.
The median price of new houses in April fell 8.6% from April a year ago to $309,900, according to the Commerce Department, based on data produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The peak in prices occurred over two years ago in November and December 2017, at $343,000.
This median-price data is “volatile” on a month-to-month basis. The twelve-month moving average of these median prices – which indicates longer-term trends amid the volatility – smoothens out the volatility and shows a downward bias since its peak in October 2018.
The median price in April of $309,900 was the lowest median price for any April since April 2015:
The median price – which means half of the houses sold for more, and half sold for less that month – is also impacted by the “price mix” of houses that sold in that month. If there is a larger number of lower-priced houses – lower-priced by design – in the mix that month, it helps push down the median price. The multi-year trend shows that, as an industry, builders have run into price resistance, and that they’re losing sales if they push beyond it, and in order to maintain their volume the best they can, they have to meet the market.
Prices of new houses had a turbulent history over the past 20 years. During the Housing Bust, the median price dropped 22% in the two years from the peak in March 2007 to the bottom in March 2009, then surged by about 55% through November 2017, to top out 31% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1, where it hit that ceiling and has since then dropped about 10%:
Plenty of Supply.
Inventory of new houses that have not sold yet, at 325,000 houses, was roughly flat with March, and provided 6.3 months’ supply at the current rate of sales. Four months’ supply would be more than enough for speculative houses, as it was the case before the Housing Bust – but that hasn’t been the case in years:
Homebuilders, the pros in the housing market, are not hung up for too long on aspirational prices of houses in their core segment. Unlike homeowners, they have no illusions about the market. When they build speculative houses – houses for which they have no buyers lined up yet, and that’s what the 6.3 months’ supply represents – they have to meet the market in order to sell those houses. They constantly adjust what they build, from price levels and floorplans down to the finishes. And then, they cannot sit on their speculative houses for long. They have to do what it takes to sell them. And they’re working on it.
Holy cow, Los Angeles. The California economy is gradually opening up. But the exodus has started hard and heavy. And the influx has stopped. Read… Catastrophic Plunge in Jobs & Labor Force in Los Angeles, San Francisco/Silicon Valley Smacks into Housing Bubbles
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
That pig looks fattened up to me, do I smell a barbecue in the distance?
Maybe I’m living in a bubble but up here in Seattle it still seems like homes are getting gobbled up in short order. I’d love for there to be a little bit more balance in the market but doesn’t seems like that’s happening yet.
What part of Seattle, exactly?
Same in LA.
This article is b.s. Prices have gone up in San Diego. They rose at the fastest pace in California during first month of covid. Limited supply. Most houses going at ask or above ask with multiple offers.
Matt,
Your comment is b.s.
If you refer to the Case-Shiller index released today, you should know that today’s release was the three-month moving average for sales that had been entered into public records in January, February, and March – entered into public records! So this takes a while. Practically none of these sales were deals that originated in the second half of March – which is when the lockdowns started. So this index is irrelevant now.
The Case-Shiller won’t show the real impact until two months from now (deals entered into public record in March, April and May).
According to the California Association of Realtors, condo sales in San Diego in April plunged 27.8%; house sales plunged 27.0%.
April is normally part of the selling season when the median price rises from March. This April, the median dipped from March. Here is the median price chart for houses. The seasonal peaks that you see are in the summer, with April being a big part of the seasonal up-movement. But not this year.
In Phoenix area, prices are going up. Our neighbors sold house for 10K more than what it was going for in January just now. Where are the prices going down?
You need to wait for atleast a year or so as housing is a slow moving ship.
With all these remote work campaign going on, am sure, people would like to move out of congested urban centers like seattle, sfo , bay area etc.
BTW, during last down turn, it took 4 years for housing to find bottom.
Excellent points, jon.
Especially your last one. It might take many years.
Weird listing dynamics going on. I watch Zillow for my area everyday and here is the trend I have seen ( for listings). First the listings dropped way down to a trickle when Covid first hit and no one was going to open houses. Then everyone with houses ready to sell got some kind of virtual reality ( matterport etc.) and listings went back up for the first three weeks in may. But they dropped to just a few dregs over memorial day weekend and almost nothing today ( should be the start of the summer sales season). My guess is that anyone that did not have their house almost ready to sell before the Covid hit is stuck now with services, and repairs hard to come by. We may see a period with really low listings as people figure out how to get a property ready to sell in times of full or partial lockdown.
Much less houses being sold, for significantly lower prices as the housing supply is climbing…
Even with 50 year record low mortgage rates.
And this the 2nd inning.
Wonder how this ends.
Richter,
Stop trying to blow up the narrative on Wall Street, which is “New home sales edge upward in April despite coronavirus stay-at-home orders” (ripped straight from the headlines of Marketwatch)
Stay positive on your message, the stock market needs to hit an all time high this year. It doesn’t help if you keep trying to tell the truth about year over year. When the positive news is a slight edge up from March to April, just like the fact that airline numbers have improved from week to week starting from April to May. Don’t be a downer with the objective truth about how travel has collapsed 80+% year over year. Be positive, be happy. Just shade the headlines a little.
Unless of course, you happen to be shorting the market again. :)
Oh, and while we’re at it, don’t forget about all of the positive vaccine news over the last few days, Covid-19? What Covid-19?
@MCH: We don’t need no stinkin’ positive-housing-spin headlines to rally – all we need is an endless lather-rinse-repeat cycle of BS-but-market-moving Covid-19 vaccine hopium. Today was classic – Another day, another “Dow Jones Surges 600 Points On Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes” headline over at Yahoo Finance. But today the above was followed by a – scary! – “…But Cuts Gains”, it seems there was a teensy bit of profit-taking into the close, leaving the Holy DJIA30 up a mere 500 points and change for the day. I’m sure the folks at the Fed are busily considering whether more $trillions in liquidity should be firehosed in the direction of Wall Street, as 1000-point-plus rallies on the latest “vaccine hope!” rumors or PR from Big Pharma firms looking to boost their share price so the insiders can cash out their shares before it becomes clear that their trial vaccine is not up to snuff or will in fact be years away from possible use have become shockingly scarce in recent weeks.
Today’s Wall Street Bubblemania insta-betting pool: On which date will the product of [HolyDJIA in 1000s] x [latest U-6 unemployment rate in %] surpass 1000?
You got your headlines right, hopium sells well these days. Lancet study of hydroxychloroquine treatment significantly increasing the mortality rate? You would imagine this is major news after all the hype of repurposing that plasmodium medication as an antiviral without anyone having a clue of the mechanism of action and all those super smart doctors claiming it would be unethical not to give it to patients immediately because its the gratest thing since sliced bread… But very little reporting in the major news channels. Improvement of outcome in remdesivir trial not statistically significant and little effect on viral load? The market was rallying by 5 percent when Gilead was hyping their failed Ebola antiviral. But the trial discontinuation by the NIH hardly made the headlines.
Don’t worry, the market is soooo high on Hopium, any regular person would’ve overdose on it weeks ago. At this point, an asteroid can hit us and destroy half the population, or Thanos snaps its fingers again and half the population of the entire universe disappear, the market will just look at the silver lining (at least half survived) and rally up. It’s full on FOMO nuttiness combine with generous heap of FED blessing. Heard an interesting line said by Howard Mark recently. A market that doesn’t allow for bankruptcy is like Catholicism without hell, I thought that perfectly capture what’s going on right now.
With RE it’s probably even worse, there’s more cult like thinking behind the price will never go down crowd. Most regular joe aren’t into investing in the market but almost everyone aspire to be a property owner and when you have some physically tangible like RE, it’s hard to convince the non-believers their asset is just as valuable as everything else and there’s always a bigger force at play. Not to mention simple search of google with ROI calculator you can see general market return beat RE in a long run even in hot area like LA and SF, yet you’ll find the believers balk at that with such strong counterpunch as “but stock is so risky…”
Yah, totally.
I mean, the interents already told me the housing market bottomed.
I blinked and missed it.
And that’s so five minutes ago.
–> Dlep
I know what you mean, San Diego RE is similar, sh*t is selling like hot cakes, maybe it’s just a matter of time but if this trend doesn’t change, why even bother trying to buy home. The fix is in and it ain’t meant for those that are looking for a place to call home.
Not sure where you live, but in San Francisco, bike prices are on fire for the sub $2.5 million price point. It’s nuts! I’ve been renting for 8 years and feel no hope.
Help Wolf!
I keep hearing this “like hot cakes” stuff, but it’s just not supported by the data. Closed sales in SF plunged 60% from mid-March through April. Volume is now trying to tick up, but it’s far from normal.
Prices take a long time to adjust – measured in years. So nothing is going to happen overnight.
and nothing goes to heck in a straight line either…
Nevermind.
“So nothing is going to happen overnight.”
Wolf,
If you have colluding Realtors, they can make all kinds of magic happen from fake price wars to get togethers in open events. The games rigged to encourage higher prices at all costs…it’s their bread and butter to have high commissions and prices.
I am always suspicious of assertions that are not referenced.
However most people accept them as truths.
I hear ya, price adjustments take years and well, how many years have we been seeing price increases?
I’m beyond certain you have more familiarity with the numbers than I will ever have but here in San Diego, does it matter if closed sales plunge if prices are still going up?
If we’re living through a global pandemic but stocks are still sky high, a shitty house in SD with shitty schools still cost around $600k, add another 150k to that if you want good schools. I consider myself fortunate that I can live in Tijuana and work in the US, the house we live in is paid off and the wife and I are just saving for a down payment in the future.
The frustrating part is that we would love to have a home where we could have a family but we know that bigger pockets are also competing for those same houses. Makes us just consider not playing that game.
Wolf,
Some people feel the price is still going up in Bay Area is because supply suddenly drops by 50%. At the same time, the demand just drops by a certain % that makes them feel the market is still in good shape. What they don’t know is , those 50% listings (Shadow Inventory) that pull off the market for the last 2 months will relist again. Then the market will become ugly. Real Estate market usually takes 4 to 6 months to see the trend. I would say right now is the “calm before the storm” moment.
Those must be some very nice bikes you’re looking at.
Are they collectibles? :)
I don’t know…the housing mkt has been ZIRP addled for so long, it is hard to tell how hard a slap it will take to awaken it to reality (look at the FAANG addled stock mkt).
And since the new home sales market is maybe only 750k sales per yr nationally…it may not be that hard to find the latest batch of suckers/dreamy speculators.
Maybe a bigger question…when will the 25 million homes with paid off mortgages start coming back onto the market as seniors age out of them?
The youngest baby boomers are 75 yrs old…
I’m really curious how things will play in the Retirement Fantasy Acres, like where I live — where boomers come to die. Gotta live in the country, gotta have an inspirational view, gotta have my little mansion surrounded by the pines, and where people speak English. Pick your western state hot spot.
On the main street of my little town, half the shops on main street are real estate offices. Curious to see how they’ll survive this new landscape.
The baby boom generation is usually defined as being born 1946-1964.
Making the youngest baby boomer 55 years old.
“The youngest baby boomers are 75 yrs old…”
Thanks for clarifying that. I was worried there for a while :-]
2banana,
Right you are…meant to say “oldest baby boomers” – but that 1955 median cohort is 65…
Regardless, there is a huge group of homeowners (with paid off mortgages and therefore arguably less insistent on getting maximum dollar) at least theoretically looking to exit homeownership and its burdens.
At some point, these sellers-in-the-wings are going to put downward pressure on the mkt. As I said, 25 million homeowners have paid off mortgages (that is about 1/3rd of all SFH)
Baby boomers are tough to pigeon hole.
Some, like you said, paid off their houses and have massive equity. And, if they had no children, would try to sell to help finance a nice retirement.
Many others used it like an ATM to finance a lifestyle way above their pay grade. And have nothing saved.
America still has a growing population. And despite the millennial hype, a nice house in a nice neighborhood with good schools is still very attractive.
So, cheap and easy money with ZIRP is a much bigger variable…IMHO.
2b,
America’s population is still growing, but that growth has slowed way, way down (between the exit of Baby Boomers from child bearing years and the one to two decades of economic stagnation/occasional ruin America has seen).
It boils down to relative size, the exiting baby boomers are just a much bigger cohort than the economically whiplashed X’ers and Mil’s…
That said, I would have thought the Boomer sell-off would have started at scale some time ago…but Boomers have been economically hit too and delaying retirement in unprecedented numbers.
But that can’t go on forever…working to 70 or 75 is one thing, but working to 80 or 85 is another (at least at scale)
I’m a 72 year old boomer, born in 1948. I see us as the pig in the python. As we retire we start removing money from the market. Also, we downsize and the flood of homes we bought as our second or third houses flood the market. This pushes prices down. It won’t be over for another decade.
“Making the youngest baby boomer 55 years old.”
Mandatory: “OK Boomer.”
Cas, my daughter will need my home when I check out, so it will be left to her. I’m 76 and she has a good job with no pension but will have a modest inheritance.
Many other oldsters will be doing likewise with their paid for homs.
Some fraction will be willed to heirs (who frequently turn around and sell them – especially if they live in different metro) but with 25 million paid off homes in a 75 million SFH universe, there will inevitably be a lot of homes sold off so that seniors can reduce homeownership burdens, finance a move to a warmer climate, finance assisted living, etc.
I don’t think the mkt can possibly be unimpacted…the only question is why it has taken so long.
Oldsters don’t want to leave their homes. LTC facilities are very costly. We live in a 55+ community and it’s rare here that oldsters leave for an $8,000/month LTC facility. They usually die in their home (or hospital) under daily care help (or from family members)
Anthony A,
Assisted living is not nursing home/LTC and it isn’t 8k/mt…closer to 33% of that.
And that isn’t counting Northern senior homeowners who simply want to move somewhere warmer, a trend that has been going on…forever.
I think it is possible to argue about the size of the senior-selloff threat, but much, much harder to argue about its existence. Simply too many baby boomers in too many paid off homes.
I have talked with many seniors about home ownership burdens and usually leave them with this. Hiring a lawn and yard maint company, with window washing and gutter clean out is probably 25% of what a condo strata fee is. Remember, the condo is hiring all their maint out as well. Then, RE agent fees coming and going, plus moving expenses would pay your maint expenses for the rest of your life.
Paulo,
Would not argue with cost logic…condo association fees have tended to get absurd.
But that said, there is still the “better climate” argument which has driven the NYC to FL trade for decades. And there are now more and more “Sun Cities” in more and more states.
“Aging in place” is definitely a thing…but not enough to offset wholesale Boomer aging/exits…the cohorts are just too large.
“Then, RE agent fees coming and going, plus moving expenses would pay your maint expenses for the rest of your life.”
And you live in an apartment instead of a house. Just what every 70+ year old wants in the age of ‘Rona right? What 70 year old will sell the SFH on 1/2 an acre to move into an apartment (err excuse me a condo) and be surrounded by 100 people 24/7?
As for maintenance, meh. My inlaws sold their house a couple of years ago to downsize. But they bought another smaller house. They had no intention of moving to a condo or townhome or loft or whatever. They bought a 1700 sq ft home on an acre. My FIL bought a John Deere thing that doubles as a lawn mower and a riding snow blower and loves using it. He’s 70.
No, they are not 60 yet – the youngest boomers! (Rough bracket of DOB between 1944 & 1964)
I think you mean the oldest boomers are 75.
And 75 in 2020 isn’t 75 in the 80s or 90s. Someone who is a healthy 75 year old will most likely live well into their 80s or even 90s. My wife has an uncle who is 87 and you’d think he’s 60 by his lifestyle. My parents are both in their early 70s and live no differently than they did in their 50s. My daughter has a friend who celebrated her great grandfather’s 100 year birthday recently. If you’re hoping for mass deaths of boomers to get some cheap houses, you have 10-20 years of waiting left.
And then just as they do start dying off, Zoomers will be in their 30s, getting married, having kids and ready to buy all the boomers’ houses.
If the Government genuinely wanted to stimulate the market and not just for homes, there’s a simple answer.
Pay off all the existing student loans and cancel all of the existing student loan programs.
It would give a huge boost to household formation almost instantly.
Oh, and give full ride scholarships to the top 10% of HS graduates.
Grants. not loans.
Come on Tom, to the SJWs every student is in the top 10%. They’d holler if this totally logical plan was made law.
Gee. What happens after that?
No one ever again pays on their student loans ever again.
Then, in five years, you have an even bigger debt problem. Because they know another debt jubilee is coming!
And FYI, plenty of folks scrimped and saved and went to less expensive schools or joined the military and paid off their student loans (or never had them to begin with).
How are you going to help them “stimulate the market?”
You should run for Senate. Free ride for top 10%. Grants, not loans. Houshold formation.
I agree. The government should also reimburse everyone for all of the student loans they already repaid. That would add even more household formation!
Tom Stone,
“Pay off all the existing student loans and cancel all of the existing student loan programs.”
The same can be said for car loans. Or loans taken out to gamble. Any loan.
The median student loan of former students who have recently started to pay is $17k. Meaning half of them owe less than $17k.
That’s the amount of a low-end new vehicle. It’s not the end of the world to pay that off over 10 years, come on.
Students loan balances are heavily skewed to a very small group, mainly graduate students, med students, and the like, who hold very large loans ($100K+) — this skew pushes up the average or student loans.
But the median amount is a much better indicator of the indebtedness for the majority of students – and it’s not unmanageable, especially if paid over 10 years.
Here’s an idea. Take 10% of the Corporate Welfare they tell us is for “ Defense “ expenditures and make all higher education free. I dare anyone to tell me we can’t afford it. Take another 10% and rebuild national infrastructure thus jump starting the housing market through job creation. Another 20% and implement Medicare for all, leaving
$ 450 billion for Corporate welfare, I mean
“ Defense “. After that we can start talking about taxing corporations and the Ruling Class at a higher rate.
Hmmmmm. Aren’t there betting markets in the UK and Ireland?
I wonder what the odds quoted are for a C-19 vaccine before Labor Day? How about before Christmas?
I wonder if they are quoting odds on a US housing collapse. . .
There’s a lot of uncertainty out there, but homes I was looking at in the East Bay were going pending very fast. Every home I followed on Redfin is now pending. I am in escrow on a beautiful home that I got for a chunk below asking. I’m betting a year from now COVID will be under control and my home will be worth more than I paid.
TrojanMan,
You’re starting to sound like a broken record on this topic. But I just looked on Zillow. There are 1,100 homes listed for sale on Zillow in San Francisco alone, including a bunch of auction units. All kinds of stuff below $1 million. Then I looked in Oakland, over 700 homes listed for sale. I checked a few. They had been listed for sale, pulled, relisted, etc. And the Zestimate has dropped, and they’re still for sale. So something is wrong with your comments.
One begins to wonder if these posts hyping the property market… are not being posted by paid trolls….
Are you like ….. NoCalJim i.e. SoCalJim’s long lost brother?
Thanks for the laugh, I needed that!
Well according to Google Ads, now is the best time to buy your dream home!
No thanks! The home I already have, is falling apart faster than I can fix it!
I am already missing the buxom lingerie ads…
Hasn’t the average middle class income made a round trip to 1970 buying levels? Why not real-estate? Isn’t it due? Just like a pandemic or rapid sea-level rise?
Buying a home now is a fools mistake. The real estate market will eventually reset back to early 1990 levels. At least a 50% haircut. People don’t understand that all of this debt is unsustainable. It’s a complete joke. 39 million Americans unemployed & they keep ramping the stock market only because they can print $10 trillion in stimulus to bailout themselves & continue their Ponzi scamdemic.
Most Americans think the free ride will continue into perpetuity but they’re in for a very rude awakening. They’ll continue to voluntarily donate their money to government every year in form of taxation like the blind, hypnotized, propagandized sheep they are & enable the thieves to continue the charade for much longer than they could have. It’s time to wake up to reality.
I live in a sort of vacationy place with a lot of richer border states near us that probably bought a lot of our houses and rented them out on Airbnb in the past. I’m starting to see ads with some houses talking about their “great rental history”. Not a lot yet but more than is normal.
I didn’t realize until recently that this was why I couldn’t afford a home on the water. Sorta praying it continues.
National numbers are meaningless as long as some states/cities run by power hungry tyrants are still under lockdown. Those places will skew the overall numbers down. Look at places where the economy is open and you will see real estate is booming. Dallas, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Seattle Portland. All are seeing record pricing and homes going pending in a matter of days. 70% of homes in Boston are getting multiple offers.
I just looked on Zillow. There over 1,300 homes listed for sale in Boston. I randomly checked 10. One had been listed for sale on Zillow 15 days. All others had been listed for sale between 20 days and 405 days. Lots of choice available. I’m not saying the market is dead. But it doesn’t look hot to me either.
Sure, if there is a beautiful house in a great location priced to sell instantly, it might trigger multiple offers. But the homes I looked at hadn’t triggered any offers that had led to a closed deal.
Do you realize in the 1918 pandemic that Oct. was the deadliest month?
The best time to list a house is in the first few weeks in May and there’s not much in the way of new listings as far as I can see.
Seller’s are in trouble for the foreseeable future. Fewer buyers are lined up to make one of the largest purchases of their lives. Who would put it all on the line right now with a new home purchase?
Housing and real estate is key part to keeping this financial bubble going. If it is allowed to fail, then everything comes down too including the stock market. So some how, I keep thinking they are going to try and prop this up. When I say “they”, I don’t just mean the as government, as there are lots of people in Finance, Real Estate, Education, etc.. who need this debt financed bubble to continue to survive. In then end, I think it will be Real Estate that brings the whole thing down. In my lifetime, all the real bad, longterm downturns have centred around real estate failures rather than the Stock Market, which is where everyone is focused. No real expertise here, just a guess, that is, its what you are not looking at that gets you.
A,
It all boils down to leverage, and real estate is the most accessible avenue to leverage for the mass of Americans, at $ scale.
The borrowed money (at G distorted interest rates) creates an equally fictional valuation environment (in everything, re, equities, etc)…household incomes may have been stagnant for 20 years, but halved interest rates allow for a doubling of home prices at the same monthly payment.
Nothing has really improved in the real economy…the G has just printed money, gutting rates, and luring in diminishing numbers of borrowers who only look at monthly mtg pmts (never asking who in the hell will be able to afford the house after them if interest rates are ever allowed to go up much at all…back to levels that prevailed for decades and are certainly justified by the G’s accumulated debt).
Quite right. RE bubbles track back all the way to the 1840’s and have been tied in to most of the economic walkbacks of the past. Even had some in the 1920’s as part of the prelude to the black eye event which then took it all down. The main difference now is the population pressure around the booms which give support all the way from rentals on up. But so much of it is resting upon people taking on more than they can ever service and a great fake economy providing their income. Pull out a few too many bricks and the roof may come down (the roofing company has a limited warranty).
There’s a part of the country I look at House and land sales. People still trying to sell lots they bought for like $85k three years ago at $200k+ prices.
This isn’t an area that warrants that kind of pricing in this kind of market.
If my trading continues at the current pace, and the land prices soften a bit, I may yet get one of those at prices from 3 years ago.
Funny part is, you look all over the ‘valley’ and there is an incredible amount of land for sale.
Going to take reality a bit of time to catch up I guess…
Let me just cite the tropes here, I think I can summarize the the Wall Street optimism in a few line:
1. The economy is re-opening, lock down is ending.
2. There is a vaccine/cure/biologic on the way, it’ll be the fastest ever.
3. The Fed has got our backs.
4. The data (insert your favorite here… housing market edging up, TSA check ins higher this weekend than last…) supports a V shaped recovery.
One of these, or some of these variations are going to be predominant in the headlines unless ET shows up and drops asteroids on the Earth.