It Starts: The Corporate Mega-Bailout Bonanza in Europe, Germany on Top

Airlines, automakers at the forefront. And it has only just begun. EU waives rules banning state aid. Ryanair, which doesn’t need a bailout, is furious.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Governments around Europe have rolled out a dizzying array of measures, including loan programs, tax payment deferrals, and furlough schemes, to help companies, large and small, withstand the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Large companies have also benefited from massive central bank purchases of their corporate bonds, which has helped to keep their debt costs low. But for some companies, including many of Europe’s largest corporations, it’s not enough.
The UK government last week launched Project Birch, an initiative that will allow the UK treasury to offer “last resort” support to select firms in order to avoid bankruptcy-type restructurings, that could have severe repercussions for bondholders and stockholders. Those firms could include Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover, which is currently in talks with the government to secure a loan of more than £1 billion.
“In exceptional circumstances, where a viable company has exhausted all options and its failure would disproportionately harm the economy, we may consider support on a ‘last resort’ basis,” said a Treasury spokeswoman, who reassuringly added: “As the British public would expect, we are putting in place sensible contingency planning and any such support would be on terms that protect the taxpayer.” Not exactly reassuring given the UK government’s recent record when it comes to contingency planning.
Across Europe, governments are following the same playbook. The EU has granted member countries unprecedented fiscal leeway to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, enabling governments to open the spending spigots, and wave aside EU budget rules and competition rules that were supposed to, but didn’t really, limit government borrowing and state assistance for national companies.
In France alone, the government has mobilized €450 billion of funds to mitigate the impact of the lockdown. That does not mean France has spent €450 billion, since roughly two-thirds of the amount are in the form of state-guaranteed loans. Those guarantees will only be needed if the companies that use them default on them. Nonetheless, the government still expects France’s public debt to reach 115% of GDP by the end of this year — almost double the 60% ceiling established in the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact.
So far, the biggest recipients of state aid in Europe are European airlines, some of which are still refusing to refund passengers for cancelled flights. Some airlines that don’t want government handouts, such as budget carrier Ryanair, have taken legal action against the airlines and governments involved in the bailouts.
Unlike most airlines, Ryanair has €4.1 billion in cash reserves. Its CEO Michael O’Leary is furious that his cash-flush airline will have to compete with airlines primed with bailout cash, including Italy’s Alitalia which has turned a profit only once since 1946.
This week, it looks as if it’s the car industry’s turn for a bailout bonanza, with the likes of Renault, Jaguar Land Rover and Fiat Chrysler expecting billions of euros in direct loans and state guarantees. Today, Macron announced an €8 billion plan to save the country’s car industry that includes government subsidies for car buyers and long-term investment in innovative tech, especially battery-electric vehicles.
Europe’s sprawling aerospace industry will apparently be next in line for government handouts. With so much splashing around, here’s a rundown (in descending order) of seven of Europe’s largest corporate bailouts to date:
Lufthansa, €9 billion. Germany — and Europe’s — biggest corporate rescue so far. In return for the €9 billion rescue package, the government has taken a 20% stake in the airline group, which includes brands such as Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings and whose market value is now just €4.5 billion. It also gets two seats on the company’s board.
The government says it intends to sell its stake by 2023. “When the company is afloat again, the state will sell its shares,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, adding he hoped to do so with a small profit. Governments all over Europe, including Germany’s, made similar comments about the banks they bailed out in the wake of the global financial crisis, many of which to this day are still partly or majority state owned and continue to rack up losses.
Air France-KLM, €7.7 billion (and counting). It didn’t take long for the European Commission to sign off on the French government’s proposed €7.7 billion rescue of Groupe Air France-KLM, which includes a €4 billion state-backed bank loan and €3 billion in direct loans. “This €7 billion French guarantee and shareholder loan will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief, said. Brussels also appears to have few qualms about the Dutch government’s plans to inject a further €2-4 billion into the country’s flagship airline group.
Fiat Chrysler, €5.6 billion. This deal, currently the biggest for a European carmaker, is still on standby. According to a Bloomberg report, Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is nearing approval of the massive state-guaranteed loan facility. It would come in handy for the world’s eight largest automaker after it lost €1.7 billion in the first quarter following a 98% plunge in car sales. That comes on the heels of a net profit of 2.7 billion in 2019.
Renault, €5 billion. This bailout, like the FCA one, has not yet been signed and sealed. But given Renault has reached an agreement on the loan with its main banks, the French State already holds 15% of Renault’s stock and France’s finance minister has said that without a bailout Renault “could disappear,” it appears to be a done deal. But it will do little to solve the deepening marital strife the French car giant is having with its corporate partner, Nissan.
TUI, €3.55 billion. To weather the Covid-19-generated storms lashing the global tourism industry, Europe’s biggest holiday operator recently received a €1.8 billion loan commitment from German state-owned lender KfW. That’s on top of a €1.75 credit agreement agreed in March.
“The commitment of the KfW bridging loan is an important first step for TUI to successfully bridge the current exceptional situation,” said Chief Executive Fritz Joussen at the end of March. The company’s shares have almost doubled in the past two weeks on hopes that some of Europe’s summer tourist season can still be salvaged. They are still down 50% since the virus crisis began.
Alitalia, €3 billion. Italy’s flagship carrier is no stranger to government handouts, having already received €7 billion in state subsidies in the decade before it entered special administration in 2017. In early March, Italy’s government seized the opportunity provided by the Covid-19 disaster to fully re-nationalize the perennially troubled carrier. Since then, it has received €3 billion in fresh capital.
Adidas, €2.4 billion. The German sportswear maker initially agreed to take a €2.4 billion government-backed loan in April to cope with the closure of stores and the postponement of the Olympic Games and Euro soccer tournament, though it bristled at the idea of suspending dividend payments as a condition of the loan. It now wants to replace that loan with other financial options as soon as possible and is reportedly planning a multi-billion euro bond.
Geconomy, €1.7 billion. The German electronics supplier received a government-backed loan of €1.7 billion in April to cushion the impact of forced shop closures on its business.
It’s worth noting that four of the seven bailed out companies listed above are German. This is no great surprise. Germany has more fiscal firepower than any other European economy, and whenever a crisis arrives, its government is quick to use it to support the corporate sector. Berlin has already mobilized €750 billion in grants and loan guarantees to companies, both large and small. Other countries are now playing catch up, particularly when it comes to saving the really large companies. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Here’s the story of two student housing REITs in the UK that crashed. Read… Student Housing, One of the Most Hyped Asset Classes, Runs Out of Students
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Picking favorites to save, while others following the same rules tank.
Democracy at its finest.
Think of the Greeks, now in permanent debt depression. They are a member state of the EU and didn’t get this kind of help from Draghi.
They did not contribute to the right politicians. I really love the article in the Telegraph demanding that the UK ministers not require public stakes in companies in exchange for bailouts because that would be communist. The free money to the crony rich should be given with words of love and without any strings.
Who do they think they are, US banksters? Only US banksters have so generously bribed/contributed to politicians to control the US government and give themselves unlimited, free love money via their allegedly Federal ….reserve. See Simon Johnson’s the “Quiet Coup.”Later
That is effectively what the Fed is doing now: bailing out its cronies without any darn strings like public stakes in bailed out, recklessly run businesses of the crony rich.
TEGWAR: “the exciting games without any rules”…or should I say we make up the rules as we go along…
Big corporation around the world act alike..no surprise there. All of them act pike pigeons, you feed one, you have to feed them all..
True, but a large part of that is reimbursement. It really doesn’t mean anything long term. The unprofitable perish…..as the Hertz post concluded.
Yes, but they suck up a lot of capital and destroy a lot of employees before they tank.
When? Hertz won’t die, Tesla won’t die, Boeing won’t die, Uber won’t die, Alitialia won’t die, Fiat won’t die; the list goes on, and on. And NONE of these can turn a profit!
Kill the damn zombies!
Yes, it will hurt. Yes we may enter a depression. But it’s cheaper in the long run and the middle class is being wiped out.
I think Fiat might die. Automakers are in a long-term decline. At the very least they’ll all have to shrink significantly.
When the middle class is completely wiped out, who will provide the buffer for the proverbial pitchforks?
Cash is trash and small business is an antiquated concept. Now all aspects of our lives, governments, economies, and laws will be in service of multinational corporations.
Nations and citizenship doesn’t matter. Stock ownership is the new citizenship. Allegiance to your FANG employer comes before your allegiance to god or country in the new world.
€9,000,000,000 taxpayer money to save Lufthansa “whose market value is now just €4.5 billion”.
It is beyond words.
What’s to stop all the DAX AGs holding out their hands for the same?
I wish Ryanair all the very best with their endeavours.
The bailouts truly are in-your-face punishment for thrift and good business practices.
Keeping the current money game going so that next bailout will be in trillions in 6 to 8 years.
Nobody likes Ryanair so best wishes is all they are gonna get!
The day by day increase in the moral hazard level is truly breathtaking.
Getting good ring side seats to politicians acting idiotic in their threats and how they come up with the most asinine policies.
Toronto Mayor is threatening 40% tax increase meanwhile he believes that for each house he builds generates 5 fulltime jobs. Keeps spending with no worries of where the money comes from.
Nothing on responsible spending, just full steam ahead.
He did just come back from China just as the virus broke out too.
The day of reckoning will be thunderous. I don’t envy the future generations. The saddest thing is that the politicians who erected that monumental disaster-to-be will be long out of the picture when everything crashes down.
Are we back to US equities (DJIA / S&P) being the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry…which explains the blistering 2020 rise in equity prices? Our Fed is not as bad as your Fed?
Ryanair, which doesn’t need a bailout, is furious.
Along with every prudent person and entity on the planet. What a sap! I paid my mortgage off. I put my chillrens through masters degress and law skool. Should have levered to the hilt. Meanwhile, my chillerns will have trouble buying homes at inflated prices, saving after paying higher taxes which are sure to come and starting families. Maybe J-PO can print me some grand-chillrens? What a sap. But at least Howard University got some bailout dough! What a crapshow…now they are talking about paying people to take their jobs back. I have an idea, you not takey job, you sleep in alley!
Bill the Chinese!!!… PJS
Hi all,
Sorry if I seem to be repeating myself but this is now just beyond absurd and truly unreal.
After the GFC most if not all Governments imposed really harsh austerity measures that really hit and hurt the most in need in our societies. Yet they have no hesitation in bailing out big business’s even if they are losing money hand over fist and in reality are virtually worthless. As that is of course OK.
The stock markets continue to make gains as if nothing really serious has even happened and everything is going great. A total disconnect from the reality all around us.
How can anyone believe that money has any true worth or value when as soon as more is needed its just created. How if ever is this ever going to be able to repaid? and by whom?
Might as well just give every household a Monopoly set and make Monopoly money the standard currency for all transactions and if you run out you just get another set and more money. At least the game maker would see a rise in sales and dare I say it profits. As let face it Monopoly money has just as much real value as any other currency as it only needs the will to believe it does to make it so.
There are only two things I am really happy about one is that I just turned 60 so don’t have to put up with this crap for much longer and if and when it gets to bad can check out at will.
The second which is one that not many understood at the time was when I was just 19 was the decision that I wasn’t going to have kids and bring more life into this Feffed up world. But boy am I glad I had that foresight to plan that.
My good friend sent me this: (I’ll shorten it so you get the gist)
“Imagine you were born in 1900. On your 14th birthday, World War I starts, and ends on your 18th birthday. 22 million people perish in that war.
>
> Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. 50 million people die from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.
>
> On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the World GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy.
>
> When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet. And don’t try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into WWII.
>
> Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perish in the war.
>
> At 50, the Korean War starts. 5 million perish. At 55 the Vietnam War begins and doesn’t end for 20 years. 4 million people, including Canadian, Australian, British and American troops, perish in that conflict.
>
> On your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, could have ended. Great leaders prevented that from happening.
>
> When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.
>
> Since then, Afghanistan, Iran, Grenada, just to name a few, have been invaded.
>
> Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How do you survive all of that?
As to having kids? I have 2. I cannot imagine my life without them. There is lots wrong with the World, but for all the anger directed at globalisation and the current situation there has certainly been a lot of wealth created along with debt. There is enough wealth in N Europe and N America to support families in getting through this pandemic. It might take some protest and violence to make it happen, but I would imagine the oligarchs who think they run everything are becoming more afraid by the day. They lose control and they’ll lose their heads.
This pandemic and perhaps an impending depression is full of ramifications. However, everything pales beside a few crop failures and unfettered migration as people try and escape starvation brought forward with rapid climate change. 2020 might be a good year compared to that kind of disruption.
My grandfather was born in 1900, d,1993. He lied about his age and served the U.S. in France at age 16-17, his unit help bring down the Red Barron. During transport via ship across the Atlantic, the troops were terrified of German U-boats. I wish I had asked him so much more but I do remember him talking about old men from the Civil war. At age 4 he and his brother held down the canvas of a covered wagon during a storm while their father attended their dying mother. Yes, what times and plenty of wars to go around.
Why would the game maker bother to make Monopoly sets to get a profit, while it can just print it’s profits?
1) Will Germany or France save Spain or Italy ?
2) When EU was created every nation had to submit portion of it
sovereign power to the other nations, in order to prevent tyranny, anarchy and wars. Germany was forced to sign membership before unification.
3) CV19 struck the southern European countries hard. The northern countries are trying to save themselves, keep some space between themselves and the rest. The European union is tested.
4) Will Trump help NY state or CA and what will be the price.
Zombies… more debt for more over capacity…
Well at least you know you can crypto ransom these folks and they can afford to pay :P
EU waves >>> waives…
But I hafta admit “EU waves” is so much cuter :-]
Love Europe and the EU.
Privatize the profit.
Publicize the losses ;-)
It’s interesting, all of this bailout going on when the problem is a combination of demand and forced reduction of demand via lockdown and media blitz.
One wonders how demand could be stimulated at this point, because holding up the supply side of the equation is awfully hard when no one wants to fly or the consumer who are the intended vict… I mean customers of these car companies doesn’t have a job and the wherewithal to purchase a vehicle.
Not very surprising that Europe is jumping on the game now. Most of the governments of the “more stable” nations realize they are sitting on dis-affected populations facing a potential collapse of support. Rioting and rebellion are real threats just removed by a few small accidents. Buying a calm is the rule of the day right now, and they are betting on it staving off what is rapidly increasing in probability on the current course. It’s the biggest gambit ever played and they’ll throw every can of soup they can muster. May just be a bigger hole for the next time, if they survive this one. Negative energies are building.
EU has more workers (working) today than a years ago. The economy is for the people, not the people for the economy (of a selected few). Let them do the way they want it. If they like nice benefits, long vacations, 32 hours work weeks, 2 year maternity leave then that is completely fine.