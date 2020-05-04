Facing the Crisis Aftermath: Boeing and the Airlines

Then there’s Air France-KLM, with two governments squabbling over bailouts and acting like they want a divorce.
By MC01, a frequent commenter on WOLF STREET:
On April 25, Boeing announced that the deal under which it would have bought an 80% stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft division is off. According to the press release, “Boeing exercised its rights to terminate after Embraer did not satisfy the necessary conditions.” Boeing will pay penalties worth approximately $75 million and will wave all rights on the new turboprop regional airliner Embraer is currently developing.
Embraer Commercial had been valued at $5 billion when the deal was originally signed in 2019. But delays in getting the deal approved by antitrust authorities around the world (especially in Asia) and the present worldwide healthcare crisis have sunken its value. Was it wise for Boeing to spend billions of dollars in an M&A deal when it’s facing enormous challenges?
The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t made the 737MAX fiasco go away. The aircraft still needs to be re-certified and fixed, and many airlines still haven’t negotiated compensation deals with Boeing. Costs are estimated to run at $19 billion. By comparison, developing the new 777X (in the flight and static test phases) has so far cost Boeing about $5 billion.
Boeing has already been urged by Akbar al-Baker, the Qatar Airways CEO, to develop a 777X freighter variant. In light of the high demand for freighters of all kinds in the present crisis and lack of interest by airlines for the passenger variant of the 777X (309 orders, of which 115 are from Emirates), Boeing had better listen to Mr. al-Baker.
Boeing is also reported to be working on two new aircraft: a modest upgrade of the venerable 767 (still in production as a freighter) and an aircraft dubbed “757-Plus,” which would be similar to the Airbus A321XLR. Neither is exactly bold, and neither has analysts nor airlines jumping up and down with excitement.
In the first quarter, Boeing delivered just 50 airliners, of which 29 were 787 and 10 were 767 freighters. These are not pretty numbers: By comparison in Q4 2019, the company delivered 45 787 alone.
The two chief causes for this fiasco were the stop in new deliveries to Chinese customers during Q1 2020 (they have since started accepting new aircraft again except for those airlines tied to effectively bankrupt HNA Group) and the shutting down of several key vendors around the world, especially Alenia of Italy.
Financials for Q1 2020 are horrible. Revenues fell 26% year-over-year to $16.9 billion. It booked a net loss of $641 million and an operating cash flow of a negative -$4.3 billion
This makes the recent bond offering by Boeing all the more stunning. Boeing was able to raise an $25 billion on security markets and has announced it won’t seek any more funds from the Federal government nor from capital markets for the time being. The details of these bond issues will be released this week, but it seems Boeing was able to sell several maturities, the craziest being a 40-year note with a 4.625% yield above Treasuries.
At least Boeing can console itself that domestic air traffic in China is picking up at a careful albeit steady pace, that demand for their 737-800 freighter conversion is white-hot, and that countries like Australia, Thailand and Brazil are cautiously increasing the numbers of domestic flights.
European airlines have no such luxury; the IATA (International Air Transport Association) estimated they will lose $89 billion in revenues in 2020. This is due to two chief factors.
The first is a 90% drop in traffic all over Europe since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.
The second is uncertainty. EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency, the counterpart to the US FAA) is supposed to have a set of post-emergency rules ready next week, rules that would allow airlines to restart some regular services at first and that should be progressively amended as we leave the emergency behind us. But these rules are not ready yet, and to make matters worse, the EU, Norway, Switzerland and other European countries still haven’t agreed on how and when to reopen their borders.
Preparing for a new set of rules requires time, money and effort. For example, airlines would need to adapt their pricing to reduced capacity to be still able to break even. The more these new rules are delayed, the worse the situation will become when airlines are allowed to fly again.
Airlines are using desperate measures to force legislators and regulators into action, such as SAS threatening to “cut its workforce by up to 5,000 full-time workers.” SAS has no intention of firing 45% of its full-time employees just like that; even Ryanair, a company notorious for poor employee relationships, is looking at a 10-15% workforce reduction at most right now. But this is a stern warning: the more the new rules are delayed, the more catastrophic the damages. If European authorities and national governments continue to waste time, the damages may be even more serious than SAS has threatened.
And what better symbol for this Pan-European chaos than the conundrum faced by Air France-KLM? The two airlines merged in 2004 but their partnership was never easy, and in recent years relationships soured as KLM kept on becoming more profitable while Air France has struggled to keep costs under control.
And now, the two halves of the airline group and the Dutch and French governments are squabbling over bailouts.
The French government has extended to Air France, and Air France only, a €7 billion emergency loan without first consulting with the Dutch government and even the KLM management. The terms of this loan are not clear but it has been reported Air France will have to pay back €4 billion by June 2021. This looks to be impossible even in the best-case scenario and raises all sorts of questions, questions that neither Air France nor the French government seem keen to answer.
Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoestra decided to escalate the matter by saying that if the French government will only bail out Air France, so his own government will only bail out KLM. The bailout package for KLM is being negotiated but is rumored to be a State-backed loan in the €2-4 billion range, and to come with some iron clauses, such as resuming “at least 80% of pre-emergency flights” by Q4 2021 and penalties in case the airline cannot become at least financially independent over the following 2-3 years.
The Dutch government owns 14% of KLM (like the French government owns 14% of Air France), and it’s well possible that stakes will increase in the future. But a split between the two airlines in case of an outright nationalization will have to be carefully negotiated: Air France is dependent on KLM for services such as IT and maintenance of several models. The Dutch airline has also set up a French low-cost subsidiary, Transavia France, after Air France’s attempts ended in embarrassment such as JOON, which shut down in January 2019.
As more and more parts of the world enter post-emergency or “Phase 2,” the need for swift and bold decisions is becoming all the more evident: the world will belong to those that can make those decisions. By MC01, a frequent commenter, for WOLF STREET
Our Prime Minister in Canada has already getting ready to bail out the Canadian Airline Industry.
If they don’t nationalize it, it will be a constant bailout. They have already lost a billion this year.
Re-nationalized, air canada/canadian was government owned thirty years ago.
He is hoping to restart the global trade and spending like crazy all over with free money and charging its citizens to borrow it. Imposed a gun law and natives are exempt from this new law.
Chicago has very strict gun laws. Even with social distancing, 44 shot and wounded and 4 shot and killed this past weekend.
Gun controls don’t really help Chicago when you can cross the street and buy a gun.
I guess the norm for social distancing, 6 ft, is still in range.
So, airlines need to raise prices in order to cope with reduced passenger loads required to mitigate the health risks of flying.
Passengers must also absorb a second, hidden cost – the increased health risk of spending hours among strangers inside what is basically a super-spreading machine. (Adverse selection bias kicks in too – passengers manifests will be overpopulated with people who ignore all the precautions.)
Basically ain’t nobody sane gonna fly unless it’s really, really worth it.
Therefore demand for new aircraft is going to be really soft.
But if only jet fuel costs would spike negative like oil futures did recently … if the fuel price were sufficiently negative, airlines could finally pay passengers for the hassle and peril of being on their planes!
It’s insane what this little virus is doing to the world economy. I wonder if the Spanish flu was as devastating to the world wide economy in 1918 as this is, surely there are some comparisons.
I wonder how much of the impact is accounted for by the force multiplier called globalization.
Actually, airflow and air filtering systems are pretty sophisticated in most wide bodied jet aircraft.
It could well be possible to effectively manage virus airborne spread risk.
But I defer to any engineers reading this.
…and generally travel by sleeper trains in my own cabin anyhow…
#hypocrisywillkeepyoualivelongerthansanity
People used to smoke on airplanes…
Yes, and countless crew members developed cancer as a result.
Not easy to prove that the causality was the passengers smoking around them as opposed to they themselves smoking when not on duty…
Smoking on airplanes? Paul Westerberg of the Replacements, who’s sister was a flight attendant, had this to say:
She don’t wear no pants and she don’t wear no tie
Always on the ball, she’s always on strike
Struttin’ up the aisle
Big deal, you get to fly
You ain’t nothing but a waitress in the sky
Paid my fare, don’t wanna complain
You get to me, you’re always outta champagne
Treat me like a bum, don’t wear no tie
‘Cause you ain’t nothing but a waitress in the sky
And the sign says, ‘Thank you very much for not smoking’
My own sign says, ‘I’m sorry, I’m smoking’
Don’t treat me special, oh, don’t kiss my ass
Treat me like the way they do in first class
Sanitation expert and a maintenance engineer
Garbage man, a janitor and you, my dear
A reunion flight attendant, my oh my
You ain’t nothing but a waitress in the sky
Thank you MC01 for this report, and thank you for the response to my comment in Wolf’s last post regarding Boeing.
New aircraft take years to deliver. By that time C19 will have been exterminated in he civilized world by public health policy and in the less developed world like Brasil an the US by vaccines.
Just you wait ! Some hi-tech wunderkind engineer will unvail the ‘aero-placenta’ .. or some such, to fully encase the passenger in a bio-shield for just the kind of problem the airlines are facing.
Big Bucks will rain hard!
What about pilots’ certifications for different types of aircraft ? I have understood that those certifications have to be renewed once a year and if the pilots are grounded long enough, what will then happen ? I suppose the airlines won’t pay for all of their pilots’ renewals.
People are starting to fly again. Slowly but surely getting back to normal. Below are TSA Screening Numbers for the past 4 Sundays. Yesterday was almost double the number from a month ago, which was the lowest Sunday this year. This is yet another in a series of data points that are all saying the same story. Everyone panicked and froze in mid to ate March. Stopped buying houses, stopped flying, stopped buying cars. Just stopped period and sat at home watching the news and scaring themselves needlessly for 2-3 weeks.
Then when it appeared that the world wasn’t about to end after all, despite the MSM scaremongering, people slowly started getting back to their lives around mid April.
5/3/2020
170,2544
4/26/2020
128,875
4/19/2020
105,382
4/12/2020
90,510
Just Some Random Guy,
Yes, but somehow you forgot to list how many screenings there were a year ago. So here it is:
Sunday 5/3/2020: 170,254
Sunday a year ago: 2,512,598
Yes, travel numbers have ticked from almost nothing to slightly above nothing, but they’re still down 93.2% year-over-year!!
So even if they multiply by a factor of 10 from May 3, 2020, the screening numbers will still be down 32%!!!
Airlines are going to be a mess for a while, over the weekend, Warren Buffet confirmed he dumped his stakes in the US airlines in April. But when there are jobs at stake, governments has to step in.
I have seen mock up drawings on line of new economy class seats with essentially a plastic drop down around one’s head… I think this is going to take some getting used to if it is really deployed, and there is a part of me that wonders how much extra labor will be involved in cleaning such a cone of silence.
Don’t be in the Window seat. That will be a pain to get in and out unless they add more room between the rows.
Meh, just travel with a catheter and bag…
Worst suggestion EVER!
There is really only one airline, IMHO, that everyone loves, that is well run, treats it customers/staff well and that nearly always makes a profit.
Southwest Airlines (LUV).
They just suspended their dividend and are trading at five year lows.
This is the only airline that I would “roll the dice” with some mad money.
Of all the airlines, the 737Max debacle hits them the worst.
Their all 737 fleet has quickly become an albatross around their neck.
LCC who fly a320’s can cross the Atlantic with a321XLR’s. Before Corona it was expected that Easyjet & Wizz would use those XLR’s to enter the American market. Start an American sister company and start to compete with the American LCC’s
Now everything is up in the air with C19.
Dutch & French governments own each 14% of AirFranceKLM. Not 14% of Air France or KLM. National airlines also need to be 50% owned by their nation nationals but i don’t know how Air France and KLM handle that. Than there is also Transavia, their low cost airline, which is original Dutch but has been operating also from France from 2006 and is almost completely separate financially
On a different note,
How Sadly predictable it is that at the first whiff of economic grapeshot previously civilized nations become protective and start to bicker.
It sets things neatly up for what will be round after round of escalating rhetoric that enables, and mark that word carefully, enables plausible excuses for bad decisions that are to come.
Just a FYI.
Give them “a whiff of grapeshot”
– Then Brigadier General Napoleon Bonaparte on dispersing/repulsing a Royalist rebel mob who, in 1795, took to the streets of Paris
Touche
I’m sick of these corporations bleeding Uncle Sucker every few years. The prospect of nationalization rather than “ bailout “ must be considered. Must they impoverish all of us for the sake of a few already fabulously wealthy individuals ? What have we done wrong to deserve this ? If you think Pelosi or McConnell are on your side you are insane.
Why can’t the prospect of bankruptcy not be considered?
Remember that chapter 11 keeps the business operating!
It just frees the shareholders and execs from their misery and gives the bondholders a chance to do a better job.
We should be doing far, far more Chapter 11s to clean house. Need to realign management incentives so long-term shareholder preservation becomes a thing again.
Nationalization would be awful under current cronyist government paradigm. And probably under any other paradigm too. Incentives go all wrong.
Wisdom Seeker….”Nationalization would be awful under current cronyist government paradigm. And probably under any other paradigm too. Incentives go all wrong.”
That would be compared to the most excellently aligned incentives of the current paradigm?Shareholder value driven by share buybacks using borrowed money?
Hmmm, I see.
@Normans: I’m thinking more of the incentives in world of the 1980s, where bankruptcy law actually gets used for everyone, there are no bailouts or too-big-to-fail, share buybacks are illegal, excess debt is likely to result in management expulsion in the next recession, Glass-Steagall preventing banking abuses… Maybe toss in management living in fear of bonus-clawbacks if performance falls within several years of their departure, a much higher effective tax rate on unearned income…
P.S. Bankruptcies could become genuinely trendy, if shedding onerous debt results in organizations which can afford to charge lower prices – since they don’t need to shovel cashflow back to lenders…
Amen
excellent
I noticed that Boeing has a negative book value. Last year it was minus $14 a share. Who is the one propping up the company. This is before any government bailout.
Negative interest rates – check
Negative oil prices – check
Negative book value – check
I guess all that’s left is negative share prices and negative dividends!
“Boeing today traded at $-10, as the CEO offered to pay investors to take an ownership stake in advance of their next dividend pay-up…”
If I recall correctly, a year ago Boeing stock traded in the mid $300 range with a PE in the high 30’s. That was after the two 737 MAX crashes no less???
US airline passenger volume was down 95% recently. Many planes are grounded. A recent traveler reported no lines at TSA airport security screening.
Boeing has seen order cancellations. The FAA has not approved a 737 Max stall prevention patch. The system is in efficient.
There’s an infection among the animal cages. Park visitors are staying home and staff is being reduced. The zoo keepers are losing control and need to decide which animals to keep alive and which to kill. Predators under pressure will seek to get out and roam the countryside, terrorizing towns at will to feed their insatiable appetites. (Hey, hey..come out and play. You gotta keep ’em separated.) The heads of the aviation industry have never in it’s entire history acted like tame gazelles grazing on grasses. They want meat in quantity! Anyone got a dart gun to selectively administer the neccessary fluid and bring the rest of the animals back to a relative state of calm?
1) Where are the new orders.
2) Bombardier CSeries 300 proceed the Boing 737 MAX fiasco.
3) Airbus impressive backlog will be shaved by the virus.
4) On their books, Airbus open orders look impressive. On Mar 31 2020 it stood at : 7,650 ==> 6,220 x A320 // 529 x Canadian A220 // 323 x A330 // 569 x A350 // and 9 xA380.
5) In the next few years demand for regional flights will exceed the demand for international flights.
6) Jet fuel price plunged. Pilots on furlough. Old rusty planes will be plucked from their grave yards and enter service, replacing open orders on the books.
7) Military orders will takeoff like a rocket on the launch pad.
8) Boing will fly higher without the MAX. Boing produce planes and missiles for US & friends.
9) Airbus military production in the back of the line. Rafale (Dassault) is invisible in comparison to F35.
10) Canada will assemble US military air planes and bare bone Global /6000 AWACS.
Not sure what you mean by “regional”. I’d figure many flights under 1-2 hours will be replaced by driving, on a road network that is suddenly not congested, by people who would now prefer 4-6 hours of germ-free privacy in their own “safe” vehicle, over 3-4 hours of airports and airlines plus even more in potentially-contaminated rental cars.