THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Nothing’s Fixed – What’s Behind the Corporate Debt Bailout

Over the past two years, nobody knew what would trigger the next financial crisis, but just about everyone knew it would involve the record pile of corporate debt. And so it happened. Now the Fed fixed it…
How do you fix record corporate debt and leverage?
With even more more corporate debt and leverage!
And lots of jawboning!
Now do you see why we had to overreact to the Coronavirus? How else would Big Corp get its bailout? Follow the money. Very simple. Now go back to hiding under your mattresses.
You and reality appear to be strangers.
Big Corp’s bailout isn’t but a drop in the bucket compared to the tsunami of trouble headed their way.
Ye,s the bailout is measured in trillions with a T. But the debt level is well into the hundreds of T’s globally. And the policy response to too much debt is… to print up more debt.
$1000 Trillion is a petadollar.
Get ready for a world where Peta-Dollars are a thing.
1,000,000 is one million.
1,000,000,000 is one billion.
1,000,000,000,000 is one trillion.
1,000,000,000,000,000 is the next big thing.
A petadollar is over $100,000 for every person on the planet.
Covid100,000,000,000,000 etc…..
Usually when numbers get too big for accounting and shopping, they cut off few zeros.
For this wonderful state of affairs, we need to thank Jerome Powell. That’s according to the Oracle of Omaha who places Powell on the same pedestal as Paul Volcker. Obviously, Buffett knows who his friends are.
So the Escher Staircase Economy was already a reality… and now, having stumbled, we’re still trying to climb that staircase while redlining the financial system even further. Not pretty.
Seems like vast corporate collapses, with nationalization in earnest of the most essential industries among the ensuing wreckage, is where this will eventually have to end up. (There are already murmurs about the government buying equity in the fracking companies.) How much more can the government bail these companies out without ending up with de facto control anyway?
Capitalism was already kiddie-pool deep in deep ways, underlain by an iron bottom of state manipulation via QE, buybacks and general “moral hazard”. But now it seems we are watching the last drops of it whirl down the drain.
We be well beyond Hallucinary Staircases !
I think we’re soon to be headed into a flying formation of cooked-white swans swooping uncontrollably into a Very black foreboding cloud, as it pertains to the Big Picture-Plane.
Try not to get plucked !
Ok. I finally get it (and I can take down my ‘Dear Fed. I’m For Sale. Call Me’ sign). But why, when the speculators had refused to call the bid and Powell had won the pot, did Powell show his cards? He didn’t have to do so. Instead he gloated just a bit. You don’t ever gloat at the table. Now they’ll be waiting to see the whites of his eyes next time.
You should do videos more often. I would be happy to see more ads for this to happen.
Thanks, Wolf.
Fed still can’t print cash flow so Boeing and many others get downgraded to junk status before long.
The IG ETF’s will be forced to sell all the fallen angels when the downgrades arrive. Then the next phase of the crisis gets underway.
Have to believe that the portfolio sizes for these IG ETF’s will shrink substantially as it will become increasingly more difficult to find IG debt issues to purchase, no?
May be the corporations could tap into the Trillions hidden in overseas tax havens to pay down some of their debts? Just sayi’n.
They already bought their buy-back shares with that, way long ago or bought against that collateral and issued the bonds.
Wonder also why would be there, US dollar shortage overseas?
There’s a dollar shortage overseas because the foreign banks use dollar reserves to conduct fractional reserve lending. If they have $100 on reserve, they lend $90 as a dollar credit. They are printing fictional dollars when they do this. The borrowers use the dollar credit, but the real dollars to pay the debt back, don’t exist, never existed. That’s where the dollar shortage comes from.
Why should they when Uncle Sucker bails them out ad infinitum. Time to start Nationalizing major industry beginning with the entire health care business. You know, like every industrialized country in the world except for the U$A. Socialized Medicine now !
The Fed wasn’t jawboning about buying treasuries. Looks like they are buying the majority of new treasury instruments indirectly via favored sons. The corona panic sure is a convenient reason to monetize debt.
The deflation in markets and the coming credit crisis / debt destruction will also conveniently prop up the value of the dollar and temporarily innoculate against inflation and dollar devaluation, enabling the monetization.
I had a business for sale under contract since February and the deal just fell apart due to tighter credit and a couple of the buyers having to drop out. My regular business is not affected by Covid, except maybe with a small increase in demand.
How can they get away with it is anyone’s guess. My longstanding opinion is that the PTB are going to turn money from a traditional store of value into a fee for use service, which implies NIRP. Everything happening now, including hints of UBI, helps further this along.
….My longstanding opinion is that the PTB are going to turn money from a traditional store of value into a fee for use service, which implies NIRP…
You are into something. The traditional concept of money as a store of value is about to become obsolete.
I’m baffled! In what universe can you solve insolvency with more debt?
I must have missed out on that class on Magical Thinking!
So these investors are expecting what to happen?
Or do they just have these piles of cash that they have to spend.. Period… doesn’t matter on what…. doesn’t matter that they will probably only get back 50c on the dollar or less… It’s their job to move that money so they just buy dumb with it?
An entire generation of institutional investors who believe Magic is a strategy!
Magical Thinking is an old game.
Going back to Genghis Khan and earlier.
I remember reading a book about Saigon, right before it fell to NVA troops.
The stock market was still operating and having massive swings up and down. Literally, with fighting right outside the city, the brokers were trading.
wouldnt it just be easier if the government didnt bail anyone out!
just sent them a money printer ..but u have to buy your own ink!a
I’m thinking we’ve crashed into a different part of the multiverse – where the the Fed is not what we perceive .. it, to us, real in all asspects .. but it is Kinda Fed, Sorta Fed, Nearly Fed … PSEUDO Fed, trying to pull a gauzy, ephemeral haze over us all, seemingly in command of all quantum credit … when it is actually trying to blow digital smoke up everyone’s arse, hopeium we will vape !
We know that if all the large central banks debauch their currency at the same rate, their exchange rates will remain the same. That’s not a wild card unless one or more of them goes hog wild with credit creation.
The joker card is solvency. A solvency crisis like I see brewing – where debt destruction offsets credit creation – would normally raise interest rates and prop up the dollar. However, interest rates will remain low by means of Fed bazooka mandate, special purpose bailouts, and central bank complicity.
Is there a point where this falls apart from demand destruction that causes mass waves of insolvency or will central banks continue to create credit and money with impunity?
Insolvency would have to get unbelievably bad to offset the unbelievable amounts of new credit injected into the global financial system.
If the Fed bluffed the markets by saying it will buy junk , that bluff might have worked for a while but it will soon be called. Then you will find out that if there is one thing the Fed doesn’t bluff about, it is printing more money to buy junk.
Before the new year, Wolf will need to scale up the chart of Fed’s junk holdings.
With financial repression the Fed killed traditional investing. Too many people still want to believe in it even though incentives are for them not to save, so they buy this junk either thinking they will get out before it collapses or they simply ignore the risk and insolvency.
I don’t think we’re going to have inflation above 3% in the next 3 years, but it’s still going to be there so why anyone who doesn’t need collateral would be buying treasuries at any point on the curve at these insanely low yields blows my mind. Stocks are delusional too. It’s now a popularity contest with a massive number of them. People are just desperate for a place to put their money. I don’t know, besides having emergency funds in a bank account does it actually make sense to save money anymore if everything else is gambling? I’d say buy gold but the government clearly disincentives using it as an investment vehicle as well.
Enjoy your life and blow you’re money today, for tomorrow may be a nightmare. Maybe all those spendthrifts accidentally had the right idea.
You are 100% correct. I’ll still be a saver. Being an inherent saver is the only thing keeping me from going full on Mad Max and welding spikes all over my car.
60%+/- of the population can’t cover a $1000 dollar unexpected expense. People in the US in general have been operating on a three paycheck margin of error forever.
Those three weeks have already gone by. So, what now? UBI? The “stimulus” better last a long time.
The Geat Great Depression (TM) wasn’t a joke. Boomers, well set for retirment, could not figure out where it all went. But it went. Millenials had no savings to lose, and fared better. But many lost most productive years of their carriers and never recovered.
Wolfstreet replaced Wall Street Journal as most trusted source of finacial analysis, and even employed couple of Nobel prize laureats over the years.
The have been more retail and energy defaults this year.
Illinois has been near the edge a long time. Detroit, Puerto Rico and Stockton had to reorganize in the past. Puerto Rico was shaken by another earthquake the other day.
If they schoo this, there is x probability of y happening, and the fed got the desired result. So extrapolate to the big picture to why are they doing all this. They are not ignorant of the possible results. Find out hard fo believe that they really think it will work.
The rally in stocks added market cap to the companies issuing debt. Most of the stock losses have been contained. Companies with large corporate debt must service that debt, zero revenue is not an option, which is why Musk kept his Tesla factory open. Which is why we have to force people back to work, hence the worker benefit is much smaller. That is the stick, and Powell adroitly pulled the carrot away from Wall St, by rolling back QE, and jawboning corporate debt while he never had the authority. Right now he wants stocks to level off, but he won’t get his wish. The dollar is going to moonshot, and take the markets along for the ride.
You can sort of force people back to work but you cannot force people back to spending lavishly. This event is a consumer confidence shock like few others in recent history. This is a shock to the 70% of Americans who were just holding on before. The rest of the worlds consumers are in the same boat.
You are correct, stocks will not level off they are going to go much lower because the 70% are broke and the entire world is drowning in debt. Investors will not ignore the absolutely plunging earning straight ahead that will be with us for awhile. The only hope for a different outcome is massive amounts of UBI type money printing. And if this is the only hope, there is very little hope.
Wolf,
Great report! Although I’ve been convinced for several years that the US market has become a giant ponzi scheme it seems to have gotten much worse with this crisis. With the market not being allowed to periodically rightsize itself for more than a day or two without the whole world freaking out and the Fed jumping in and bailing all the bad actors out. Capitalism doesn’t work this way.
All ponzi schemes collapse eventually, even when it’s the Fed running it. But I’m not sure when it will happen. They have a lot of power. I grew up with “Don’t fight the Fed” and it has normally proven true.
But this one is a little different. The scale of who will need bailouts is just crazy. It’s easier to say who won’t need bailouts and it’s basically the FANG/MAGA stocks which is likely why they continue to skyrocket.
Literally everybody else is screwed. Hospitals are losing billions a day, restaurant many will close, movies aren’t reopening anytime soon, cruise lines had virus problems before they could kill you, automakers aren’t selling cars, I’m not flying again for a few years, commercial real estate is dead with companies realizing people working from home works, real estate in major cities is dead because it’s too easy to catch the virus in that packed in environment. I could go on for paragraphs about all who are in major trouble.
Can they print that much money? Should I buy some gold?
Janet Yellen, shocked by the level of debt.
Well no kidding Janet…..are you that stupid?
The debt market rises and declines in geometric fashion…to adjust the interest rate, the corpus must move dramatically at the extremes of the move.
The debt market will make the stock market moves look timid.
Now, here we have the Fed, dictating fake interest rates, and now finding themselves the only buyer.
Just like playing catch with yourself.
Were you born outside US like Germany?
Most likely, Fed is running a pump and dump scheme. They purposefully, give misleading announcements (not buying but hinting). That way all the companies can sell the bonds to investors. Then when all the bonds crash in future, fed can buy them very cheap.
This might be a stupid question.
What is the main difference between issuing bonds vs more stocks. Why a company prefer one than the other?
Credit is the foundation of the Equity mkt. So imho issuing bond is lot easy when there is crave for yield than issuing new shares of stock with recession at the door, at this time!
Look how many offers got oversubscribed!? Besides Fed will be forced to buy once the investors realize and start selling, like next week!
Cobalt Programmer,
“Were you born outside US like Germany?”
For that story, read the first chapter of my book BIG LIKE for free. On the book’s Amazon page, click on the book cover, which opens the book and allows you to read the first few chapters for free:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00613TA56
Bonds have a claim on the assets of a company, stocks don’t. In bankruptcy, stockholders get wiped out first, bondholders get a piece of what’s left, oftentimes a bigger piece than other creditors.
Now the Corp debt mkt knows that Fed just jaw boned and didn’t buy a single corporate bond or an ETF, what will be the mkt reaction next week or going forward?
Will they sell? or wait for the Fed to buy or complete collapse with this shenanigan trick by Fed? Whatever, it doesn’t sound good.
The Fed is busy moving the decimal over 3 places to solve the current debt crisis.
In the life of the Fed, starting in 1913, first it was hundreds, then thousands, then millions, then billions, now trillions. Next stop quadrillions!
In 1933, owing thousands in a million economy was just pocket change!
In 1953, owing millions in a billion economy was just pocket change!
So owing a trillion in a quadrillions economy is just pocket change!
Solving the debt crisis is nothing new for the Fed. They have been successcfully doing it for over 100 years!
The debt crisis is not a problem as long as the Fed doesn’t run out of zeros!
The Fed & govt is supporting only the “supply side”, of the economy, ie GDP, is not being supported; (mostly). Corporate capacity yes, but not consumer or long term GDP spending (infrastructure, education, health care, governance). And for these tax-cuts & bailouts & handouts, regardless of irresponsible corporate behavior, the Fed & govt have no public-interest expectations on these corporations, hence we don’t see behavior consistent with public (or general shareholder) interest or even financial payback. Imagine what a investor of last resort would expect!
For the other side of the economy, the demand side, it is being crushed by Fed/govt policies started 30 years ago; plus demographic shift, plus technology shift. For example, consider savers, on $100, they have gone from $5 to $2 to 0.50cents as return on savings; so their spending declines; crushed by inflation too. Or for example, we export jobs and send crap back, and cut tax revenues. etc.etc. As others have said here, debt will not solve a solvency issue. And with who all are in charge, l am worried that the taxpayers are going to pick the defaults; the spin will be “good for the economy, good for jobs”. Who is going to fix this mess?
Fed Strategy to make economy great again:
Plan A: QE bailouts and debt.
Plan B: QE bailouts and debt.
Plan C: QE bailouts and debt.
Plan D: QE bailouts and debt.
Plan E: QE bailouts and debt.
Plan F: QE bailouts and debt.
Wonder what Plan G is?
“Leveraged-Loan Downgrades Signal Cracks in Corporate-Debt Rally
Financial Stability Board has warned of risks to global financial system”
WallStjournal..
Ranks Of Leveraged Loan “Weakest Links” Hit Record As Credit Downgrades Mount
S&P Market Intelligence Feb14-20
Then there is cov-lite…. is spiking…
its seems to depend on the ratio of downgrades to outstanding loans, but the new issues have slowed..
This is going to be a big hole for the FED to fill..or any central bank.
So with this hat trick the Fed kicked the can down the road again… unsurprising. It’s like a placebo effect for the financial system.
In my view, the Fed and its New York Fed-Wall Street Public-Private Partnerships are trying to wear too many different policy hats. Further, the objectives of these proposed Fed asset purchase policies are unclear, both in terms of realizing the Fed’s dual mandate and protection of the nation’s depository and payments system during this pandemic. I also agree with others that the Fed lacks legal authority to make direct purchases of corporate bonds, including those with junk ratings, regardless of whether they structure the purchases through SPVs.
They really didn’t kick any can. The Fed by law can’t buy corporate debt. What they can do is set up a intermediate vehicles that can, and THEN offload them. But the Fed ran into a problem, nobody wanted to that. So on its balance sheet says nada.
Banks aren’t dumb. They can secure the bailouts when it serves them and liquidate when it also serves them. I am not talking retail, I am talking about investment banks.
He just said the Fed can not legally set up intermediary vehicles to buy junk bonds/stocks, in his opinion. I agree.
‘Fed lacks legal authority to make direct purchases of corporate bonds’
No single or specific corporation bonds but bond ETFs like LQD as it has already announced! 50% of LQD has BBB or lower rated bonds. So the next one will HYG and or JNK!
if they don’t, the Credit mkt will start cratering affecting the equity mkt, especially now, with more ‘bloated’ Corp credt mkt! just a matter of time.
Credit markets have already cratered. ETF is frankly a overrated concept. Most debt there is marginal compared to the whole. Debt is going to be crammed down no matter what.
The Credit “market” God must not be transgressed. It’s served us so well. It’s helped get us where we are today. Round up the usual suspects and prepare them as human sacrifice to our Credit “market” God. Only then will the rest of us be redeemed through the awesomeness of our Credit “market” God.
Debt restructuring. It’s already began. Based on the models, a recession was likely begin around November, probably signaled by a front equity crash in the fall.
Covid sped everything up. Might as well ram the debt down now. The banks are no fools.
I’d change the title to “Everything’s Fixed…but Nothing’s Repaired”.
🤣
That gives “fixed” an entirely different and very appropriate meaning!
Completely agree with that use of fixed.
Well, through the generosity of the Fed, the corporates have been held together with bailing wirefraud, so there’s that …
‘;/
.. and everyone who’s someone, want’s to hitch on the only ride-‘share’ in town – Jerome’s worn-out jalopy!
There are old grisiled money managers that ain’t pretty or young enough to be on tv. They babble about things like fundamentals , earnings and ceo’s that pay attention to their product and the people that make’em and debt . They babble on about free cash flow,resiliency of the balance sheet in a down turn. They believe lapping up future growth from people’s taxes that ain’t even born yet is , yes I am going to say it,Immoral. They want to win fair and square but they ain’t in the rotation.Sweet sound of spring is the retort that pitchers and catchers report. I love baseball . If you can’t go long then put in the dirt and make something happen. Balls and strikes are like life. As long as both sides get the same shitty blind Ump calling it the same we Americans will play the game. Spring of 2020 and baseball is suspended. This is bad shit for a superstitious baseball guy.
Star Trek DS9 placed the end of baseball in 2042. Maybe they were overly optimistic. Perhaps we will find ourselves to be like the ’61 Tigers…could have, should have, but in the end did not…Knocked down once again by the storm winds of doom blowing from New York?
I am just hoping bacon will not shoot up to 50 dollars per slice.
RE Bacon:
I don’t know about anybody else buy I’ve noticed bacon quality declining for several years now. Even the “good brands” are going into the tank.
Like most other foods the quality has been bred out of them for the sake of more profits and longevity of shelf life.
Fortunately I’ve stocked up on bacon and toilet paper.
Instead of printing money to
bailout the (morally) bankrupt,
(lazy) governments should’ve provided
long-term care for homeless lunatics.
There’s a teeter totter:
— Asset prices are on one side.
— Consumer prices are on the other.
Currently, asset prices are up in the air;
consumer prices are at the bottom.
But that’s about to switch.
Landlords are about to sell because (lazy)
governments won’t kick out bad tenants
( so the good tenants had to leave ).
As a result, buildings will be shuttered and
the price of rent will go up,
pushing up the CPI,
forcing interest rates up.
Asset prices will fall dramatically.
“… will give Boeing $40 billion in cash to burn … that Boeing will also have $40 billion in additional debt …” These are the words that Wolf speaks that ring loudly in my ears.
Bill Blain wrote about Boeing on 1 May:
“Boeing illustrates everything that was once great but is now rotten about our Western economy.
It was once a good solid plane maker. It built the aircraft that allowed global airlines to develop, grow and innovate new routes and services. Regional travel, tourism and business travel all exploded in the wake of the Boeing aircraft that enabled it. The B-737 regional jet and the B-747 Jumbo really did make the world smaller and brought it to everyone’s door.
Then it bought McDonnell-Douglas. The smaller planemaker pulled off the coup of the century, buying Boeing with Boeing’s money as the joke went. Its executives took over. The brilliant Boeing engineers were ousted by McD cost accountants. Cost cutting trumped engineering every time. The company moved to Chicago – away from its Seattle roots.”
Blain continues with a direct and accurate look at what got Boeing in its current state:
“As interest rates fell, Boeing borrowed more and more from market, using it to buy back stock. The stock soared. Executives received enormous bonuses and stock option packages. Workers saw salary and conditions cut. Quality fell. The C-Suite decided not to invest in new aircraft development – they simply further extended the B-737, making the once slim thoroughbred of the skies into a fat, bloated unstable and unsafe lump of flying metal. 346 people paid the ultimate price for Boeing compromising safety.”
Final word on Boeing by Mr. Blain: “Boeing is textbook corporate failure.”
But what the hell? As Wolf adds to this story: Boeing has forty billion cash to burn and forty billion more debt to deal with.
Personally, I don’t want to see the next chapter of the ‘Book of Boeing’. The best thing to do with this once great book would be to close it shut and toss it in the trash or recycle bin I reckon.
The new CEO of Boeing, Dave Calhoun, is a 1979 Virginia Tech grad with a degree in accounting. In 2014, he joined The Blackstone Group as head of ‘Portfolio Operations’. Blackstone is a private equity firm.
JP Morgan was booked on the Titanic but he cancelled at the last minute, I wonder what the world would look like if he hadn’t?.
Frank:
Three men who were on the Titanic and perished when she sank in 1912 were bankers. And they were bankers who opposed the planned Federal Reserve.
Benjamin Guggenheim, Isa Straus and Jacob Astor got on a new boat with not enough fuel to go slower or further, and a fire in the coal room bunker 6 that would weaken the steel compartments before she even left port.
Thanks for that very apt summary Wolf. I guess now we watch the White House and the fed and one try to strong-arm the other in walking the talk. It is election season after all and one side’s entire elect-ability rides on the economy, aka ‘stock market’.