Bone-Chilling WTF Charts of the Collapse in US Demand for Gasoline, Jet Fuel, and Diesel

It started in mid-February for jet fuel and in mid-March for gasoline.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Oil companies are reporting financial fiascos every day: Today Exxon reported its first quarterly loss since 1999 ($610 million), on a “market-related” $2.9 billion write-down. “We’ve never seen anything like what the world is facing today,” CEO Darren Woods said.
On Thursday, Texas-based shale-driller Concho Resources reported a quarterly loss of $9.3 billion, after writing down the value of its oil and gas assets by $12.6 billion.
Also on Thursday, it was reported that Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in shale-drilling, was preparing to file for bankruptcy (what’s taking so long?).
Still on Thursday, Royal Dutch Shell shocked the markets when it announced that it would reduce its dividend for the first time since 1945 (by 66% from $0.47 to $0.16). “The duration of these impacts remains unclear with the expectation that the weaker conditions will likely extend beyond 2020,” the statement said. The already beaten-up shares plunged another 17% in two days. Shares are down 47% year to date.
Earlier in April, among the oil companies that have already filed for bankruptcy, were two high-profile oil drillers, Whiting Petroleum and Diamond Offshore Drilling.
The drama is centered on the collapse in demand for crude oil. Crude oil is primarily used for two purposes: transportation fuel and as feedstock for the chemical industry. Even before the crisis, demand growth has been weak, particularly as transportation fuel in developed countries. But production has been surging, and amid ample and growing supply, prices were already weak, when the coronavirus hit.
Demand for transportation fuel in the US collapsed.
For gasoline, it started in mid-March when the measures to tamp down on the spread of the coronavirus took effect. For jet fuel, it started in mid-February as flight cancellation from the US to China, and then to other countries took effect. We can see this in the weekly data provided by the EIA.
The EIA measures weekly consumption in terms of product supplied, such as by refineries and blenders, not by retail sales.
Consumption of motor gasoline was still up 3.1% in the week ended March 13, compared to the same week last year, according to EIA data. But then demand just collapsed. In the week ended April 3, gasoline demand was down 48% compared to the same week a year earlier:
In terms of barrels per day (b/d), demand for motor gasoline was well above 9 million b/d in the four weeks up to mid-March, but then demand collapsed, down to 5.07 million b/d in the week ended April 3. Then demand ticked up. By the week ended April 24, demand was 5.86 million b/d. Those last four weeks were by far the lowest on record in the EIA’s data going back to 1991:
Consumption of jet fuel (kerosene type) collapsed even more, peaking, if you will, in the week ended April 10 with a 72% year-over-year plunge. The decline in jet fuel demand started earlier than with gasoline, as flight cancellations were starting in the second half of February:
In terms of barrels per day, demand for jet fuel collapsed to just 463,000 b/d in the week ended April 10. The last four weeks – ranging from 463,000 b/d to 800,000 b/d – were by far the lowest in the data going back to 1991:
Consumption of distillate is highly variable because of its uses. It includes diesel fuels and fuel oils, such as for space heating and power generation, which are seasonal. So this is not as clear cut.
Distillate consumption plunged between 18% and 25% in the last three weeks, compared to the same weeks a year ago. But consumption of fuel oil for heating and power-generation is so seasonal and so volatile that these moves are not totally unusual. However, consumption in the week ended April 10 plunged to 2.76 million barrels per day, the lowest weekly demand since 1999:
Combined, gasoline, jet fuel, and distillate consumption, plunged by 22% to 43% over the last four weeks. In terms of barrel per day, the combined consumption collapsed to a low of 8.3 million b/d in the week ended April 10 and has ticked up since then. The last four weeks, ranging from 8.3 million b/d to 9.8 million b/d, were by far the lowest in the data going back to 1991:
In terms of transportation fuels, this is what the oil industry is facing: an unprecedented, and until now unimaginable collapse in demand that has persisted for over four weeks. While it may improve ever so gradually as we move forward, it will remain at multi-decade low levels until the US economy’s travel and commuting patterns, and its shipping patterns find their way to whatever the new normal might look like.
Oil companies are faced with the double whammy of the collapse in demand in terms of volume, where they sell much less product; and the collapse in prices, where they get fewer dollars for the product they do sell.
The chaos in the crude oil market reached a historic level when on April 20, 2020, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil front-month futures prices fell below zero dollars per barrel for the first time since trading began in 1983.The EIA dissected the historic event. Read… Postmortem of the Infamous Day WTI Crude Oil Futures Went to Heck in a Straight Line
I drive used vehicles. It’s hard to find a good mechanic. My mechanic had to close. His house payments will have to go in forbearance. If we could magically snap our fingers and have everything disappear in our lives that is oil dependent, we would be cold,naked, hungry with no shelter. This is bad shit happening to people.
Used cars for me too, like owning them with no monthly payments. The mechanics that can survive for a couple of months should be ok. People will need their cars repaired and kept running, probably more so as people get away from the expense of a new car. Finding a trustworthy reliable mechanic that you get along with is important.
Regarding the oil crisis, It is a very hard rain a fallin. The oil business affects the real economy directly when you realize that GDP is directly related to energy consumption. It is where the real economy of real things being made and procured comes from. It is scary and sad in many respects and sad. Don’t really feel that way about the skanks.
I really hope that everyone who listened like good little sheep and bleated their approval for the destruction of the economy enjoys their new poverty. A nation of suckers willingly ushering in their own destruction. Well done. You deserve it.
Reality, methinks your mind belies your handle. But you sound desperate, and I hope you are correct in that respect at least.
Our former economy bore a great deal of unnecessary fat. Where I live there are plenty of capable Jamaican and Puerto Rican mechanics who work out of their yards, for prices that are about half of the least you could pay in regular indoor shops.
And I think these low overhead operations will be the last to fold.
But in any case I think we should all pray for a big depression and long may it last, because it is our last chance to ward off major climate change disaster.
What I’m finding strange is that, unlike other times when crude prices decreased, there’s been little or no movement in prices at the local gas stations. I expect they are sitting on fuel bought and not sold, and that’s why, but still, after 5 weeks there should have been some movement. They sure aren’t slow passing on increases when crude goes up.
Gasoline is a $1.08 at Costco in Texas.
It’s been 20+ years since I can remember prices being that low.
$1.91 a gallon at Costco in Henderson, NV. Why so high ?
1.25$ at Costco in Denver suburbs
San Francisco gas prices sitting at 2.99 for weeks now…obviously no hurry to come down. Energy complex must be OK…so far.
How much of that 2.99 is taxes for San Fran gasoline?
Texas has a 20 cent tax per gallon + 6.25% sales tax. Add in the 18.4 cent Federal tax and that $1.08 per gallon is really only 65 cents.
The markup is generally 15 cents ( maybe less at Costco ) so the gasoline distributor is only receiving 50 cents per gallon.
California and local taxes: Of $2.99 a gallon in gas, taxes and fees = Gasoline excise tax of 47.3 cents; +2.25% in sales tax (=6.7 cents); +local sales tax up to 2.5% (=7.5 cents); + 2 cents underground storage maintenance fee. Total = 63.5 cents.
The rest is the industry oligopoly in California, run by Chevron.
Also, there is no pipeline to connect California across the Rockies to the producing regions of the US, where they cannot even give away their crude oil. So WTI is irrelevant. California produces some of its own crude oil and imports some from Alaska, and imports the rest from overseas.
You have to remember gas prices aren’t 100% correlated with oil prices. Taxes are fixed, both state and federal. That’s anywhere from 50 to 80 cents a gallon that you pay whether oil is $10 or $50 a barrel. And a certain % of the price is the gas station’s costs which also don’t change with the price of oil.
Gas is down about 30% in my area since the pre ‘Rona days. Which I think corresponds about right with the drop in oil price, given all the other fixed costs.
How are petro-countries like Venezuela, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, etc going to handle the lower demand and lower prices?
Wolf,
1) I’m actually surprised gasoline demand didn’t fall by more – with very widespread lockdowns and most businesses closed, nobody is commuting to work…which I always assumed was the primary driver (so to speak) of gas usage. 50% down yoy seems on the low end…I would not have been surprised by 70% down.
2) Gradual reduction in yoy losses is a pretty darn good metric for public patience and compliance (although people still aren’t going to work…what destination accounts for the gradual 12% reduction in yoy shortfalls?).
3) Looking at how quickly the wheels have come off the US economy (not really a surprise for those following the macro trends for 20+ yrs) you really have to marvel at the Keynesian maximalist philosophy that views private savings as a “nonproductive sink” that keeps economies from “operating at their full potential”.
When you artificially gun up an economy through habitual deficit spending (almost always calculated to obtain political goals rather than productive efficiency) you in essence incinerate the reserve/emergency capacity of the entire nation.
Well done, DC.
From superpower without effective peer to crippled nation in 50 years.
Pelosi has handbags older than that.
It would be great for the outside world if the US Empire folds. Unfortunately it would leave the Chinese Empire on top, but they have a long way to go before they could hope to be as EVIL as US. And probably they are smart enough to use more subtle means than outright BRUTE FORCE like US.
Those of us who are enlightened and reality based have long been saying “keep it in ground.”
But no. The Fed has to flood the world with it’s obsessive worship of credit “markets” with rampant planet destroying over production.
I have to say, in Seattle the air has been clean lately, the noise levels are way down, and there are much better views of the mountains. I would gladly keep those things in exchange for less income and consumerism, but I have a feeling I’m an outlier.
As long as you can keep eating, sure. Good luck.
The first chart is most telling. Things are slowly improving as the economy is opening up again. Give it a few more weeks and things will be back to normal.
You’re getting “weeks” and “years” confused.
I welcome lower gas prices. I drive less and consume less as do most people in my neighborhood and around my city.
Mother nature bats last, as they say….
Perhaps 6 billion people is, well, a few to many.
Most people die from lifestyle diseases. Call it Covid if you like, it doesn’t really matter what you call it.
The mortality curves say that COVID is not a lifestyle disease any more than flu is. Some healthy young-ish people I know personally have gotten COVID pretty bad.
I suppose it’s like the difference between a recession (others lose jobs) and a depression (you lose yours). Once people you know get hammered it gets a lot more real.
Sadly, we get to have both COVID and a huge recession.
There have been layoffs of oil and gas industry people in Houston and the Permian Basin of West Texas. A hospital in Odessa, TX had to layoff workers.
30 million Americans have filed for unemployment. Some who did not work for four quarters, quit, or were fired will not be eligible for unemployment.
I checked my credit card statement. I topped off my gas tank on March 14 and have used about a quarter tank since.
We have a generational opportunity to fix a lot that was wrong with our pre-covid society, right now. Will we take it?
We’ve reduced pollution. We’ve discovered the evils of excess debt. We’ve discovered that work-from-home can be a good thing as long as there’s a good way to school the kids. We’ve rediscovered the virtues of simplicity in many things.
Honestly, a lot of what we’ve given up, I really don’t miss. And the global environment needs us burning less oil anyway.
Is there a way to rebuild the economy and get everyone back to productive lives, without ruining everything that’s gotten better in the last month?
Of course there is a way but it is hidden in plain sight, since the mass media will never allude to it. The international oligarchy controls most governments and they don’t want what you want. Their only concern is to increase their wealth and power, so the only solution is to take it away from them. I hope this reality will eventually break through the information barrier, as our lives continue to get worse.