How Will COVID-19 Impact US Manufacturing? First Indications Are Ugly. Exacerbated by Underlying Conditions

Economic powerhouse Texas first got hit by the Oil Bust then by the Coronavirus. Expect similar confluence of unrelated factors in other regions.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
Most of the economic data is released weeks and months after the fact. But surveys of manufacturing and service companies foreshadow what will happen with the official data when it finally appears.
The Texas manufacturing production index, for which data was collected between March 17 to 25 from 110 Texas-based unnamed manufacturers, plunged from +16.4 in February to -35.3 in March, the largest month-to-month drop in the history of the index going back to 2004, the Dallas Fed reported this morning:
Many manufactures in Texas supply the oil and gas industry, where mayhem had broken out long before the coronavirus lockdowns started impacting the economy.
Manufacturer’s perceptions of broader business conditions collapsed from an already low 1.2 reading in February to -70.0, the lowest in survey history. The report observed laconically: “Perceptions of broader business conditions turned quite pessimistic in March”:
The price of crude-oil grade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has now plunged into the range of $20 per barrel, which is catastrophic for the entire oil and gas sector. This is down from a range of $80 to $110 per barrel from 2010 through mid-2014. In an effort to stay alive a little longer, exploration-and-production companies and oil-field services companies are cutting operations, and as they’re running out of funds, they are slashing orders for equipment and supplies. And this ripples through the Texas economy.
The comments made by the executives in the survey ranged from:
“We are mostly just concerned.”
…to something more apocalyptic:
“If we see this downward trend continue, we will run out of cash within four months. New orders and inquiries have stopped instantly. Our work in-house will be finished mid to end of April, with no new orders coming in, all due to this real or imagined shutdown. I believe the country will be in a depression by the fall unless the work environment changes dramatically.”
The index for new orders collapsed from +8.4 to -41.3, the lowest since March 2009 during Financial Crisis 1. One of the executives explained it in the comments: “The business disruption due to COVID-19 is causing cancellations and holds from a majority of large customers. We are looking at the possibility of heavy losses for the coming months until the national health emergency stabilizes.”
This is starting to have an impact on employment: As 26% of the companies in the survey reported net layoffs in March (only 3% reported net hiring), the Employment index plunged to -23 from the already beaten-down near-zero reading in February.
One of the executives explained it in the comments this way: “The coronavirus impact primarily will hit contractor populations in the short term. Longer term, it will hit company employees.”
These types of surveys (which include the PMIs) are among the early indicators as to what companies are up against. And what they’re up against is that the health crisis now reverberating through the economy came on top of numerous other issues.
On top of these other issues is the record indebtedness of US businesses that made them more vulnerable and more fragile even under a regular mild run-of-mill business-cycle downturn.
Then came Oil Bust 2, which started in late 2018, just as the industry thought it was already recovering from Oil Bust 1, which had started in mid-2014. In early March 2020 came the Saudi-Russian price war that directly attacked the US shale oil space.
Texas is an economic power-house. And the oil-and-gas industry is a huge customer of manufactured goods and equipment, including tech equipment; it powers construction from high rises to pipelines; it drives numerous services, from technology services to transportation services, such as trucking.
Other economic power-house regions in the US also already struggled with different economic factors in 2019 – such as the deflation of the unicorn-startup bubble in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. And now on top of it all, there’s the COVID-19 health crisis, the shutdowns and the mindboggling uncertainties that come with it. And the early data shows just how tough this is going to be.
And this is just the first inkling of what’s in store for home sales. Read… How Will Coronavirus Lockdowns Impact the US Housing Market? First Data Points Are Out. They’re Ugly
I have a one-man machine and metal fabrication shop. A lot of my work comes from sub-contractors to Intel. This work is still holding up, and my suppliers are all up and running, from steel service centers, to hardware to tooling they are delivering as usual with no delays so far. For how long this will go on is anyones guess. Luckily my overhead is very low and I have plenty of savings.
Think about the knock on, knock effects…… I live in Manchester UK which normally has 60,000 students, all have gone home with their money and taken all the Uber drivers with them..
Same in the USA….Apple have not sold a phone for ages, is anyone still using Uber, nobody is thinking , gosh I must go and buy a car and then I’ll drive my new car and buy a house wearing all the new clothes I keep buying from all the not open stores. On top of that after buying the new car and house I might book a holiday on a cruise or even better, to a crowded Disneyland……
I’m also from the UK and until recently I worked at the university of Essex which loved nothing more than getting students from everywhere except Essex. They have been on their knees making cuts to try and keep going. I’m sure this will be the end of them.
The world will definately charge after this.
What happened to domestic toilet paper mfg? I would think they should have jobs. Clorox is in demand.
People without jobs may pull back from spending. They try to use smaller quantities as necessities are back ordered awaiting fulfillment. Amazon is hiring.
Extreme shutdowns might result in economic collapse and famine. There are frightening stories about the situation in India. Natives in South America have blockaded their villages.
Expecting more first time jobless claims. The largest first time jobless number in history was reported last week. Weeks ago they proclaimed the lowest unemployment in history.
I read Amazon workers in NY are refusing to go to work today.
Lots of online products for sale that does not require using Amazon. Our rural mail is still being delivered and packages are dropped off at the door.
Today I received 8 cubic yrds of fish compost soil mix. Imagine my surprise when the driver jumped out and I knew him. Small world. I had not talked with him for almost 10 years! Anyway, he told me (from 10 feet away) that the company was run off its feet and could not keep up with orders. So many people are at home and are now deciding to put in large gardens and grow food. Our compost order was to rejuvenate our soil in the new greenhouse.
Online seed producers are running out of seeds and supplies. I guess our routine of saving seeds and trading with others suits the times, even though it is an ancient practice Monsanto cannot yet control. Hopefully, the rest of the economy doesn’t follow suit and we go back to a barter system.
Son flies back to Ft Mac tomorrow to resume his maintenance job in the Oil Sands. For now, it is business as usual, despite the low price for WCS.
About 15 years ago we had a new mechanical tech come on the floor.
Really nice and smart guy.
Came over from a domestic diaper manufacturer/factory in the area.
He was ordered to teach his Chinese worker replacements on how to run the diaper machines.
He opened the manual and gave it to the Chinese workers and said “You can learn just like I did…from the manual.”
He was let go later that day from the diaper manufacturer.
I always had a huge respect for that guy. Great worker too.
It’s not just this crisis, the tastes are changing away from fast fashion and the latest Apple and definitely anything Disney…the youngest generation under 25 is amazing. Brands, corporate vacations, fast food….they are the New Realists. A coffee is a coffee is a coffee….
End of quarter re-balancing. Tons of pension plans and 401k’s have a preset stock to bond ratio as far as value. With the stocks down so much in the quarter they need to buy to get re-balanced before the 1st and the start of the next quarter.
My son just got told from next week they have a 25% pay cut and only 30hrs pay per week. Better than being laid off he said. But, multiple these actions for those that still have jobs (for now) along with the mass unemployed and you have an economic depression.
What industry if you don’t mind?
This happened in tech in 2009, though it was typically a 10% cut whilst hours were not cut. It was advertised as saving jobs and people were okay with it because revenue had fallen through the floor.
A characteristic of this crisis is that, in general, the U.S. tech sector can keep humming because the U.S. is light on tech manufacturing. Everyone is working from home full time.
Now, if all of China and Taiwan shut down, forget about it.
Tech is in for a hurting.
The Unicorns are all dead, they just don’t know it yet.
VC have been spending like drunks in a saloon, but they are about to sober up.
Mike: My daughter-in-law got let go last Friday from her $100,000/year job with a small oil producer here in Texas. She was the royalty account manager, and at 50+ years old, she may never find a job like that again.
Truly awful challenge…like when the linotype operators were fired to make way for photo offset newspapers…or telephone operators were fired in favor of whatever it was.
I was trained as a phone operator in 1969…it was the job of jobs. When I quit after 6 weeks the supervisor told me I was making the biggest mistake of my life because it ensured my whole future and security.
But oil??? Truly, I’m sorry and pray she finds an even better job, if lower pay, and weathers this.
Are the CEO and executives taking a 25% pay cut?
We will all have to go long on equities to a certain extent to make up for lack of fixed income interest and yields. But I will keep percentage of stocks low. Those that bought and held and are down have a different problem for sure.
SP 500 pe is *still* at 20, weeks into this – using *pre*-pandemic earnings.
Long term pe average…15.
ZIRP has shoved dollar based savers into a corner (for two decades) but taking yield refuge in equities is jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.
Except at extremes, everyone has a lot more control over their personal expenditures than the actual absolute return of their investments.
And its now a state by state contest to see who can shut down the longest.
I have state/local govt. inspectors who refuse to do site inspections ( open air/rural settings ). And yet they will set @ home and get a check & a pension.
At least they are not in my way. All I’m required is a 72hr notice. If they fail to inspect, I backfill and move on. If our farmers all having problems finding help, I have a lot of candidates for them. None of them illegal.
Do we have reports of layoffs of employees (not contractors) from any of the big players thus far? The tech companies are not doing too bad, NASDAQ down 19.5% compared to 25% for DJIA. The makers of tech equipment (Cisco, Apple etc.) already feeling the pinch either from very low (consumer) demand or impacted supply chains. For those that don’t manufacture anything tangible (Facebook, Twitter), I wonder if advertising revenue is going to be impacted in any way, even though user traffic is still up there, if not more so as everyone is cooped up in their homes spending increased time on gadgets.
The user traffic would be there but what about the revenues for bizs who would be spending ad money on these online platforms.
If the bizs dont have money.. they wont spend on ad
Ad spending will fall off a cliff on Wednesday.
Refiners are running in the red?
I wondered what businesses would do well from the Covid depression then l remembered that all this spending has to be paid and so nobody will do well.
needed -the new world economic order after a pandemic.
For starters,
1.home office in -downtown office working out
2.Online grocery /apparel shopping in – shopping centers out
3.Less public/private transport- shared transport in the peripherials of the city
which means Less concrete/steel in downtown and more green spaces,less pollution…
İ certainly would like to read about the implications of this pandemic and would try to reposition my assets/targets/ beliefs/…etc accordingly
The drug cartel doesn’t want drug manufacturing returning to the US from China. They like the cheap labour, they like their monopolies, they like tax evasion, and being transnational corporations they can evade laws.
They also have armies of lobbyists to keep the US government under their thumbs.
Try ‘‘Swamp Creatures’ Attack Effort to Make Medicines American Again” on theAmericanConservative dot com.
They don’t care about the casualty lists. They want those rentier profits, dammit. Lo Greed is marching on!
Our prescription meds are about the only product from China that doesn’t have to be labeled ‘Made in China’. And my pharmacist says ‘country of origin’ doesn’t have to be labeled on the wholesale packages he fills prescriptions from. Don’t you love being the last to know what our “Leaders” are (NOT) doing for us?
Right you are BL: When I told my geriatric internist a decade or so ago that I preferred wine as my ”pain meds,” he said that at least I would know where it was coming from, and went on to say he could not know where any drug he prescribed came from, nor could the pharmacist ,,, how that came about should be the focus of the congress instead of the current ”harpy” messages.
Anyway, the wine has worked so far, except I failed to obtain sufficient when I ”panic bought” a case 3 weeks ago when I first became convinced that I would not be able to get my current fave, a Spanish white almost as good as the CA white that never goes out of Santa Barbara county. (Because the locals are waiting at the gate when it’s released, eh)
Many signs of a sharp and may-or-may-not be short slowdown ahead.
Stocks keep rising.
Just saw an analysis of individual country ”bell curves” that, although based on preliminary evidence, indicate a two to four week periodicity from first few daily cases to peak and back down.
“Generalizing on insufficient data.” was one of the critiques my dad taught me early on as part of his attempts to teach me analysis technique; even so, as a preliminary approach, this concept appears promising, and perhaps, as we approach and pass one percent of one percent of the world population, we will be able to make more clear predictions of the path of this virus.
And, with the immense improvements in the medical sciences and delivery of medical services since 1918-20, it seems very likely to me that we will be able to reduce the death toll equally immensely.
Oil price volatility seems to be here to stay. To be fair, peak oil theorists told us 15 years ago it would be this way. I wouldn’t be surprised if producers weren’t coming up with business models that are capable of sustaining multi-year pricing whiplashes.
But I also wouldn’t be surprised to hear that everyone’s had their fingers in their ears singing la la la la la.
Don’t worry about oil. The world runs on oil. The world’s militaries run on oil. There’s loads of oil out there. The problem is that the world’s oil producers are overproducing and driving the price below the cost of production. They’re greedy, and they need the money, except US shale producers, which are fronts for economic warfare using oil as a weapon.
There’ll be bankrupties among the small fry, sure, collateral damage. The industry is subsidized with trillions every year, so it will be okay.
The planet will overheat before it runs out of oil so people won’t be able to use all of it anyway.
Saudi cost of production is $5. They sell it for $10 and they have a 100% margin. Now that is unrealistic since the monarchy has to dole out so much to keep them in power.
No, peak oil idiot extrapolators said it would be this way 20 years ago along with AlGore having us underwater right now.
It is funny to me that 5 days of action to the upside and everyone starts talking about a v shape recovery. Every rally looks like a v-shape recovery, right up until it plunges to a new low. JNJ does not have a vaccine btw, they are talking about starting state 1 clinical trials which means the best case scenario with JNJ is a vaccine sometime next year.
I am wondering how long this so called recovery will maintain given the fact that the E in the P/E ratio is about to implode when companies start reporting earnings.
So forgive my financial ignorance – I’m a retired systems/software engineer with no financial training. But I used to hear the term “velocity of money” and it was considered to be very important. Now it seems to be approaching zero. I cannot see how any Feds in any country can keep up with it – how can they print enough to outrun it? Other than costs rising in a few essentials, how can we get anything other than a deflationary depression?
A related topic. Does anyone know what California is planning for the crop harvest this summer and fall? Usually done by transient labor from down south. I’ve seen the buses moving labor from farm to farm and they don’t have room for six feet of separation social distancing.
Does anyone know what California is planning for the crop harvest this summer and fall?
Disaster, I imagine. It’s a pretty good guess that the underclass that handles your food won’t be tested.
On a related note, what are you planning to eat this summer and fall?
You wouldn’t happen to have a good recipe for humble pie, would you?
Lisa_Hooker and Unamused,
Yes, it’s complicated. But farms and farm workers are considered “essential,” and they’re working for now.
Working outdoors is likely the smaller problem. The bigger one is workers being packed into buses and vans that take them out to the fields and being packed into housing for seasonal workers.
There are however disruptions in processing the seasonal farm visas H2-A at US consulates in Mexico due to the Covid-19 impact on staffing. And farmers fear a shortage of these seasonal workers over the summer.
Lisa H
It is a question for everywhere, including Canada. A local greenhouse pepper cuke grower has tried to get a waiver to allow his long-time Mexican workers entry visas during the lockdown. He provides housing and pays $14 per hour. He is trying to fill the gap with locals, but they don’t know what they are doing and are not as productive. This is on Vancouver Island. He said they’ll limp along the best they can.
Ca farmers have been mechanizing for a while. Immigration was in decline before 45 made his signature issue. Farmers are also downsizing. The produce fields moved to Mexico. The issue is imports. Mexico does not have an acute problem yet, but perhaps the Vail virus will spread, some rich Mexicans went skiing in Co. and took the virus home. Short answer, as long as Mexico remains virus free ( and Mexico City would be ground zero due to high density of people) and the border remains open, and field workers are not infected they will supply food. Meat production remains largely domestic, and that might be shut down. The entire meat distribution system is likely affected. I notice that besides paper products meat has been scarce on super shelves. There is plenty of idle man/woman power in Ca. right now, people looking for work. I don’t think they will have trouble getting the crop in.
People who work outdoors in the sunshine are safe from colds and flu…and bone loss.
How I worry about these children who live only indoors with screens.
Social distancing is a quaint bourgeois concept that the poor canot afford. Here’s how it pertains to the poor in India:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/28/social-distancing-is-a-privilege/
Wolf,
Thanks again for the insights. Stay safe.
This situation reminds me of what David Oppenheimer said after witnessing the bomb at Trinity. I don’t remember the exact words, but something on the order of opening the gates of hell. The great MDs and Ph.Ds tried to stem a pandemic, but opened another one on the backside.
1) BKX, the bank index, trading range : BC @ 93.34 on July 1998 //
AR @ 54.57 on Oct 1998.
2) Mar 2020(L) is a spring @ 55.40
3) If no major changes, good luck !!
Hey, based on recent market action the S&P will be back above 3,000 in no time, so why worry about such minor economics irrelevancies as employment and industrial production?
The Fed and Mr Market don’t need those ancient relics of the past – economies, employment, production, output.
They got each other. That’s all the need.
Oh what bliss. To no one else except each other.
Shouldn’t the government simply print money and give it to the industries in need or suffering a slowdown? I thought that’s what’s supposed to happen in our bailout-based economy, which is superior to both capitalism and socialism.
IMO, I think there will be shortages and sharp inflation in certain areas.
Supply chain interruptions from over seas, empty shelves….
“we get all our light bulbs from where?” kind of shortages.
Oil certainly the exception.
There me a complete lack of certain items at any price..
“no spark plugs? I thought we made spark plugs in the US.”
Is this debt even repayable ?
1) During Iran/ Iraq war WTI spiked Nov 2001(L) @ 16.70.
9) If BKX is a spring, WTI will popup like a rocket.
https://www.stlouisfed.org/on-the-economy/2020/march/back-envelope-estimates-next-quarters-unemployment-rate
How many people, on net, will be laid off during Q2?
“For this reason, we simply took the average of those two numbers as a point estimate for the total number of workers who will be laid off during the second quarter. This resulted in 47.05 million people being laid off during this period.”