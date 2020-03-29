Corruption in the Time of Coronavirus

Now even the fig leaf is gone.
By Karen Parker Feld, The Irreverent Economist at Paladin Advisors:
On March 23, the Fed announced its largest-ever intervention in the financial markets. Bazooka is too timid a word to describe it. More like a neutron bomb. Our central bank, supposed defender of the currency and the stability of markets, can now purchase an unlimited amount of US Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities (now running at the unheard-of rate of $625 billion per week). That’s on top of $1 trillion per week in repurchase operations. As amazing as it sounds, that’s not where the real action lies.
As part of Congress’s CARES act (ha, nice try!), the Treasury will create (or resuscitate) a series of special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) to buy all manner of financial assets, backed by $425 billion in collateral conveniently supplied by the US taxpayer via the Exchange Stabilization Fund. The Fed will lend to SPVs against this collateral which, when leveraged, could fund $4-5 trillion in asset purchases.
That includes municipal bonds, non-agency mortgages, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and every variety of asset-backed security. The only things the government can’t (transparently, yet) buy are publicly-traded stocks and high-yield bonds.
You may ask, is this legal? Not exactly.
The Fed’s charter prohibits it from buying securities that lack an explicit government guarantee. Hence the convenience of murky SPVs, to which the Fed is
printing lending the majority of the funds. Jim Bianco spells out a slew of new acronyms: CPFF (Commercial Paper Funding Facility); PMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility); TALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility); SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility) and a bone to small business in the form of the MSBLP (Main Street Business Lending Program).
These SPVs involve the Fed in nearly every major US financial market. That’s not all: by providing low/no cost financing to large corporations, asset managers, distressed debt
vultures ventures, and private equiteers, our Federal Reserve has fast-tracked the hoovering up consolidation of American business into the hands of the few, the wealthy and the powerful.
In case you were wondering who gets to make these all-important “investment” decisions: it’s Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, the one who bought troubled mortgage originator IndyMac in a 2008 fire sale, then supervised the illegitimate foreclosure of thousands of California homeowners.
Mnuchin won’t have to do all the heavy lifting however, his old friends at Goldman Sachs are happy to help out, just as they did in 2008. And the Fed tapped asset-management giant BlackRock to direct three of its bond-buying programs, which can purchase some of its own funds on behalf of the central bank. No conflict of interest there!
Democrats in Congress made a big show of their supposed oversight of these programs; in reality, there is none. The final draft removed most of the SPV reporting requirements. Even the Sunshine Law that governs the release of Fed minutes has been waived for the duration of these programs.
Secretary Mnuchin is permitted to dispense with the already-feeble limits on CEO compensation (they can get only two times what they earned in 2019!) as well as the suggested restrictions on stock buybacks and dividend payouts by bailed-out companies. Last but not least: these firms are not required to share any upside from the rescue (in the form of an equity stake) with the US government. Heads: company CEOs and investment banks win. Tails: the taxpayer loses.
These bailouts are not (or should not be) necessary.
Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code was designed as a mechanism to keep companies operating while they restructure their debts. However, as Wolf Richter points out, that would mean wiping out the shareholders and replacing the company managers.
To me, that sounds like a very good outcome for CEOs who set their companies up for failure by leveraging their balance sheets in order to buy back stock (and juice their own compensation) rather than saving some cash for a rainy day. The airlines are merely the most egregious example, as Ben Hunt explains. Talk about unlocking shareholder value via the US taxpayer! Nice work if you can get it.
Some are wondering whether the market can absorb so much liquidity from a firehose. The more pertinent question is whether, having been such poor stewards of capital over the past decade, the companies who will benefit from this largesse are its proper recipients. The sums allocated to state and local government, small businesses and households pale in comparison to what large corporations and their investors will get, and are inadequate to support the collapsing US economy.
Additionally, there is little incentive for bailed-out firms to protect their employees. They are greenlighted to fire 10% of their staffs over next six months (and will undoubtedly be hurrying to get more of that out of the way before the loan documents are signed). There are no employment requirements thereafter. United—the airline that dragged Dr. Dao off the plane—has already announced that it will begin layoffs as soon as the 6-month hiatus is over. GM has made a similar announcement.
You cannot revive a consumer-led economy by depriving people who need money to survive while rewarding those who don’t need it at all. Even a cynic knows the math doesn’t work.
What are the consequences?
The longer-term consequences are arguably worse. This is a giant step towards the nationalization of US financial markets. Our policymakers have been moving in this direction for decades, as their interventions have grown in size and frequency. What are the consequences?
There is effectively no obstacle to monetization of US government debt — meaning large increases in government spending financed directly by the Federal Reserve. Modern Monetary Theorists might be happy about this, if the funds were put to good use. They won’t be.
Treasury oversight of these programs opens the door for the executive branch to direct lending to favored parties, and to manipulate financial markets to achieve political objectives. As Jim Bianco observes, “we have a president who has made it very clear how displeased he is that central bankers haven’t used their considerable power to force the Dow Jones Industrial Average at least 10,000 points higher, something he has complained about long before the pandemic hit.”
Capitalism (other than the crony variety) depends upon competitive markets to correctly price and distribute resources and risk. In theory, financially-sound businesses get loans and capital, whereas profligate or obsolete companies do not. Those days are officially over, as price discovery is dead. Slower growth and higher inflation will almost inevitably result.
In the short run, an unprecedented government backstop of financial markets is a salve for anxious investors. But we think it’s a poisoned chalice. America has never run deficits of this magnitude (on the order of 30% of GDP) in the context of globalized capital markets and significant foreign ownership of US debt. Investors will re-evaluate their US holdings in the context of this new paradigm, once they are able to wrap their minds around it. And when they do, we expect to see a significantly weaker US dollar in our future. By Karen Parker Feld, Paladin Advisors
Tails we lose indeed. Kiss your kids’ future goodbye.
That’s if you rely on the government for your kids future.
Your progeny are subjects regardless of how or whether their ruler allows their provision.
what would happen if voters refused to vote?
is there minimum show out to reflect total corrupt elections
corrupt congress is for 1% (donors) only
time to remove 100% congress, fed reserve, potus and SPOTUS
pitch forks for everyone
Socialism “CARES”
We’re at the point in the 1985 movie Re-Animator when Dr. Hill’s re-animated body is walking around the lab with his re-animated head in its hands after it was severed by medical student Herbert West. It gets interesting after that…stay tuned!
Excellent reference! I KNEW this felt familiar!
Gee, all this government involvement in banking and the means of production sure sounds like socialism. A couple of weeks ago all the (alleged) capitalists were ranting about the evils of socialism. I stopped trying to understand American politics and economics in 1988.
Larry Kudlow and his ilk….
“free marketers” they claim, then in the next sentence promote the Fed to create fake demand for Treasuries to hide the federal deficit borrowing, protect rates from free market forces, and bump the stock market.
This is what passes for “capitalism” in America, land of the frantic, home of the brazen.
A privately-held company in Oklahoma City (with branches in other venues like Austin, TX) called Imagenet Consulting laid off a swathe of its staff in the past two weeks. The privately-held company has a profit margin over 40% and revenues exceeding 100 million. was in the news today for interesting reasons.
The Austin office circulated an agreement to its remaining employees that would dock their paychecks by 100% of any money received under the recently passed stimulus bill.
The company would also take half of the $500 stipend allotted for dependents under the bill.
https://www.kxan.com/news/austin-company-looking-to-dock-paychecks-for-those-receiving-stimulus-checks/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_KXAN_News
Corporate capture of the US financial system isn’t “nationalization”.
Government officials accruing power to protect their cronies. They use the powers of the nation invested in the Treasury and Fed for this purpose.
So the government doesnt “nationalize” in the sense of achieving ownership, but they do “nationalize” in the sense they CONTROL so much of what was once a free market.
Now decisions, more than ever, made by the few unelected and behind closed doors, move the markets. It is a cabal.
but peasants got $1200
…of their own debt.
Fascism.
So what happens now, to fold as working people or really fight back.
Only difference is the gangs came out of the alleys, and on to the streets.
What’s the legal definition of “racketeering” again?
The President has made his intentions clear. He does not want any oversight. He believes these funds belong to him to dispense as he pleases, not to the taxpayers.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/us/trump-signing-statement-coronavirus.html
When President Trump signed the $2 trillion economic stabilization package on Friday to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, he undercut a crucial safeguard that Democrats insisted upon as a condition of agreeing to include a $500 billion corporate bailout fund.
In a signing statement released hours after Mr. Trump signed the bill in a televised ceremony in the Oval Office, the president suggested he had the power to decide what information a newly created inspector general intended to monitor the fund could share with Congress.
Under the law, the inspector general, when auditing loans and investments made through the fund, has the power to demand information from the Treasury Department and other executive branch agencies. The law requires reporting to Congress “without delay” if any agency balks and its refusal is unreasonable “in the judgment of the special inspector general.”
How can people fight back if they are stuck at home due to the coronavirus?
There is a reason why various contingency plans for coups almost always involve quick capture of media stations, and more than occasionally include plans for creating rumors of disease outbreaks – it is intended to immobilize large numbers of possible opponents to the coup regime, which is most vulnerable in its first days.
raxadian — answer: This has been a ‘Set Up’ all along. Weaken the people to voice and stand their sense of fairness. (No bullets, no physical confrontations, no street blood shed)
Many here say buying gold helps. Or timber or something..
Financialization has sown the seeds of its own demise. The tide will eventually turn in favor of labor as debts are written off, supply chains are de-globalized, and demographics shrink the labor force. It will be a long road though…
The shutdown has shown the absolute power the workers have over the economy, IF they were organized.
Instead the idiots voted for anti-union GOP predators. Smooth move, working class.
Everyone should use their $1200 wisely because the real layoffs begin in six months.
Question for all the readers: Given all that Karen has laid out here, do you really want to remain in cash for longer than say a few more months?
Not if the market will be going much higher!
Well, somebody have to.
Sell when others are buying and buy when others are selling.-Getty
My guess as to why they chose to save cos instead of people
is that all the major banks would have gone bust.They will though
have to provide monthly money to those who’s financial life
is over.Their saving grace and maybe our saving grace is that we
are and will be the world’s reserve currecy.
I think they must have been very concerned about pensions as well; if they’re still underfunded despite the biggest bubble since 1929, just imagine what would happen to retirees in a crash…
Sad thing is, the crash will happen anyway; if the Fed had been a little less eager to come to the rescue every time the market wobbled, states and municipalities would have been forced to make more sensible funding decisions.
Public pensions are primarily vote buying…the state gvts would only have ever stopped if the taxpayer 80% consistently outvoted the taxeater 20%.
But because the promises/bills didn’t come due for decades, politicians were free to do what they do best – lie.
The Fed kept the scam alive a little longer, but this sort of macro graft is built into the DNA of “successful” politicians…their “work” mainly consists of finding new forms for it to take.
“How Hedge Funds Strip-Mined Kentucky’s Pensions.”
“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you.”
–Friedrich Nietzsche
“At that moment, man finds his character. And that is what keeps him out of the abyss.” – Lou Mannheim.
Karen, thank you for such a lucid, and depressing report on “… the nationalization of US financial markets.”
That Secretary Mnuchin gets to make decisions as to which businesses get taxpayer backed Fed money should make everybody wake up and see that our system is totally rigged.
From 19 January 2017 @ Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing as stated by:
Senator Ron Wyden:
“Mr. Mnuchin, a month ago you signed documents and an affidavit that omitted the Cayman Island fund, almost $100 million of real estate, six shell companies and a hedge fund in Anguilla. That was not self-corrected. The only reason it came to light was my staff found it and told you it had to be corrected.”
Senator Orrin Hatch:
“You’ve made tremendous sacrifices to take this job, and I hope our colleagues at the other side of the aisle will come to appreciate that. You’ve certainly impressed a lot of people here. Certainly me.”
Mnuchin was voted in 53 to 47. Yes 53 Senators voted for a man who lied to them. Oh well, it was just a few million bucks and a couple other minor details. No big deal for the person in charge of Uncle Sam’s checkbook I reckon.
Tomorrow, the front page of every town newspaper’s business section should run with Ms. Parker Feld’s essay.
Except all the “newspapers” are mostly owned by two companies that don’t give shit about honesty and the truth, only investor returns.
Golly, if only there were an interconnected series of tubes…we could call it the Interwebs…
Look, there is no media more viral than the internet…use it.
That’s very kind of you! And a very scary thought…
Karen, I second Dan’s wish that every paper in the country run your article. In fact every news outlet. Thank you for shining such a bright light on this!
The era of financialization is over.
Central Bankers are Socialists….
The are unelected, who dictate to the rest of us, wield powers undefined, and are immune from the ill effects of their policies for they have inflation protected pensions.
But apparently they will enrich themselves and their friends beyond any retirement compensations.
And Wolf….
I see that reinstated the Discount Window which is supposed to include a 50 basis pt penalty …..yet the posted rate is .25.
Also, there is supposed to be public disclosure of those entities using the Window, but the last posting of such information was 2017.
Yes, blame the “socialism” of the most right-wing capitalist bunch we’ve ever seen in office. They’re going to loot the treasury and destroy the government and the functioning economy.
All happy families are alike, every unhappy family is unhappy in a unique way. This 2020 Covid-19 crises is very unique that even future economists will say virus caused problems to the masses. How convenient? Little did they know….
Sometimes I wonder, how come a civilization such as Rome could fall? They are Jared Diamond answered it as a failure of Institutions. Clearly the FED failed. I still assume it is the first domino and we have enough time to prevent a Cesar from crossing the Rubicon. Economic uncertainties always lead to rise of a dictator. Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini and others come to my mind. As usually, little people are affected at the end.
Humans are very resilient indeed. Civilizations are not. Persians, Mongolians, Egyptians, Indians, Mayans and several others still live in a difficult time. I hope US is a thousand years empire and may be beyond…
“I hope US is a thousand years empire and may be beyond…”
I’m not that hopeful. As the saying goes, a flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long.
The US is basically a “500lbs pound gorilla” company who has dominated the market thanks to an immensely revolutionary and successful product developed 50 years ago. But like many dominant behemoth, the company becomes complacent, reluctant to foster radical new ideas and discoveries and closed to new possibilities for fear of cannibalizing the original product/idea that made them so successful, for fear that it will lose parts of what they’ve gained. So it is clinging to that legacy, convinced that this legacy will keep it on top.
It’s ironic because scientifically and technologically, the US as a whole is totally the opposite of the above. The inertia is one of societal, cultural and political ideology.
– it reminds me of what happened in the 1920s in Japan. Japan tried to prop up the markets after WW I. It helped for a while but the markets came crashing down any way in 1927.
I think there’s a good chance it will come crashing down this time as well. JK Galbraith’s Great Crash of 1929–published in 1954–is a great read. The final chapter is called Cause and Consequence. In it he explains why he thinks that crash turned into the great depression. Galbraith’s prime suspect is an economy that was “fundamentally unsound” as a result of the bad distribution of income. He meant that ordinary people could not afford to consume the vast amount of new luxury goods that were being produced, due to the adverse effects of monopolies on wages and prices. The same has happened here, as the so-called wealth effect lured households into debt in order to live beyond their means. Real wages have stagnated while the cost of living soars.
The catastrophic breakdown in our global supply chains has demonstrated that asset prices cannot forever outpace growth in the economy’s productive capacity. We’re about to find out what that capacity really is, and what value investors are willing to assign to it. I doubt the Fed can stop it.
So what exactly will the little man be facing here: hyperinflation followed by a deflationary depression, or a deflationary collapse followed by hyperinflation? Or will we somehow manage to muddle through and get the economy up to speed again with even higher doses of debt? You know, just once more, to keep reality at bay for a little while longer?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Widespread debt write-offs is my guess, with the Fed cushioning the blow. That will be deflationary in the short run, given the hit to spending and asset prices…but inflation could come sooner than expected given the supply chain shock, especially if the US$ starts falling.
I agree with what Wolf wrote ~10 days ago; there will be a lingering psychological impact on peoples’ consumption patterns, and a strong desire to build precautionary savings. Too few households have anything to fall back on.
Once again, Cory Doctorow puts the story together brilliantly:
https://mobile.twitter.com/doctorow/status/1244397358986608640
Karen,
Actually, all Doctorow looks to have really done is heavily lift from this NYT article…
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/29/business/coronavirus-us-ventilator-shortage.html/?2020-03-29T09%3A00%3A10%2000%3A00
To his credit, he does link to it…once.
Weimer, Weimer…
1) Climate change mayors evict filthy tent cities. They shut water and electricity on open business. The largest cities pulse is dead.
2) God food protect citizens from Wuhan virus sneaky attack.
3) Sat night is the most important night for restaurants. It brought most of money.
4) Restaurants owners, highly leveraged, will keep the kitchen open.
They will keep a skeleton work force for online deliveries and the takeout window.
5) Volume is down more than 80%. The Wuhan virus put restaurants in
coma for over a month. They can die without a fault of its own, Either the owners, or their employees, or both will soon go bust. The $2T crumbs will never do much to rescue them.
6) To save dollars, workers will be allowed to sleep in the restaurant basement.
7) Those workers will spend 24 hours together in social crowding. Since its illegal and dangerous, they must agree to take a pay cut.
8) Once locked in, they cavemen will become submissive. Otherwise, a worker bitching around, the owner can punish and evict her to the streets. Police is too busy fighting the virus. The mayor prefer to keep people like her out of sight.
9) Less restaurants, more god food will keep American more healthy. But on the other hand, the Wuhan invaders will renew slavery, after 150 years.
10) $2T pharma in repetitions, ordered by the treasury, will become the new norm until the final victory. America will always solve their problems with higher doses of explosive TnT dollars.
11) $2T^10 ==> is a new Weimar Republic. Its a bomb that bombed itself.
You mean the Eucharist or “these tapas are divine!?”
(probably past my 20%)
Goverment-backed handouts for the rich.
Harsh predatory capitalism for the middle class taxpayer.
So what happens when the Fed puts $10T of asset on its balance sheet over the next year and the assets lose 50% of their value? Does the Fed just forgive the debts, print money for itself, and make itself whole?
There is a murky relationship between the government and the Federal Reserve. The responsibilities of the parties is not clearly stated. Something tells me the “powers that be” like it that way, as it gives them more flexibility to do what serves their own interests.
That’s THE question!
Tempting to go long some of these crony companies — GS, RTN, HAL — but who’s to say the trillions won’t go directly into the execs pockets, rather than into the businesses? Corruption is tricky to analyze.
The law says they can double their pay! When, in 40 years, did you ever get a 100% raise?
Okay: If a normal person has some cash at this point, where do you propose they put it to keep it safe? Is cash the safest place to keep it since it seems like deflation is happening right now. What do you watch for to determine when to deploy it into assets? Asking for a friend. Thanks
The value of cash is determined not by its yield, but by the option it gives you to purchase other assets as their prices fall. By that logic, the more expensive (overvalued) everything else is, the more undervalued is cash.
In plain English: cash is king right now.
Covered call strategies also benefit from rising volatility–but you need to focus on companies with bulletproof balance sheets. Van Hulzen has a good one.
As for gold–attractive in principle, but not a layup in execution, given the tightness of the physical market vs. required collateral for popular ETFs. I worry investors will lose confidence in these instruments if there are recurring challenges with collateral. It’s worth remembering that the government outlawed private holdings of gold in 1932…until the 1970s.
Become a lobbyist, and get your real money’s worth.
James Grant did a good piece today, Nobody Knows Anything. I can only tell you what I am doing. That’s all anybody can do, this crisis is off the charts. I have decided the FEDs reaction will actually make things much worse. Minority opinion.
“the FEDs reaction will actually make things much worse”
At some pt (maybe this pt).
The Fed isn’t magic…it is just desperate and corrupt.
The printing used to “retire” bad debts doesn’t vanish…it manifests in inflation *somewhere*…and not just in baloney equity mkt valuations…rents have been aggressively escalating ever since Bubble Fix #1.
But because they appear unrelated (but linked together via ZIRP) the public does not exact a political price.
But the same scam can only be run so many times.
Fuckedy, fuck, fuck, bullshit, dickheads, c$_ts (couldn’t quite bring myself), aargh, FUCK, fucking arseholes. How’s that for a summation??
Thank you for that ;-)
We need a mug with that quote.
Until the the supply of claims on future dollars is less than the actually dollars in supply, you will not see any meaningful inflation outside of cartel like industries (i.e healthcare™ and higher indoctrination).
These bailouts are insiders baseball, but if things get worse, it won’t stop the population from finding out where these insiders friends and families live and depositing some lead into them…
GotLead?
“…it won’t stop the population from finding out where these insiders friends and families live and depositing some lead into them…”
Never happen. Too stupid (otherwise would’ve happened by now).
But never fear..they WILL slaughter each other.
What the fed does not seem to understand is that in saving the USA from the perils of a depression it is killing the USA and the culture that created the wealth. The cure is far worse than the disease. Our kids have learned (not learning) that it is OK to spend everything and then turn to Uncle Sam for help a day into a problem. Not a week, month….one day. Self reliance is considered stupid by the new generation. It all about the team and reaching your share of the whole. We used to call this communism.
When you eliminate price discovery, business risk, reward incompetent management, destroy not harm savers….destroy, force consumers to consume unearned and unwanted goods and services and a variety of other capital related factors…….it converts the USA into Russia. It will only take a few more years until what is left of what FDR provided us will be gone. The emperor will have no clothes. I’ll be gone but I feel partially responsible for allowing it to happen. So sad.
Too connected to fail!
Corporate capture of the US financial system isn’t “nationalization”. It’s totalitarianism by favored corporations, and there is nothing “socialist” about feudalist racketeering by an organised crime syndicate.
Okay without mentioning the corruption in 2009, which came about from the Iraq war in 2003. Some people want to compare this to the French Revolution, while half of America (passionately) idolizes our aristocracy. Les Miserables? zero APR, 3 free monthly payments, 3 months deferred?? I just think we are a long long way from doing anything about it.
You may think you are in the midst of a storm already, but this is the calm part
I keep coming back to the idea, and forgive me if it’s been overplayed on the forums, that it would be much less costly to give every taxpayer $1M. It could be paid out and/or amortized over 10 years and given only to those with net worth below some threshold. Certainly more beneficial from multiple angles I think and perhaps unrealistic for some reasons.
Just extent unemployment to everyone who paid payroll taxes and gets laid off, including for full-time and part-time gig workers when they run out of work. That would be a heck of a lot cheaper than this crap already passed.
And by golly crank up the health care system because this is a health care crisis.
And then forget the rest of the bailout corruption fest. Let companies do what they do. If they file for bankruptcy, fine. Chapter 11 restructuring has cured many zombies. Landlords are going to get used to losing money on their properties for a while… but they’re adults, they can handle it. CMBS and RMBS are going to be toxic for a while, so what.
One thing economists have pointed out in the past, has been America’s dependance on petrodollars to help pay for USA imports. Now with oil at $25 and nobody using the stuff for months, will it mean that there is little cash available for the USA to pay for imports? I know it’s a complicated subject, so I’m just raising the question.
Oh, as well…. Uber…In my city, nobody is using taxis, so ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,?
“The thing about corrupt administrations is that they are also, quite often, incompetent.”
Also the signing statement for the bill allows the president to suppress Inspector General reports to congress any time agencies refuse information requests. (Have these things ever survived a supreme court challenge?)
I called the FED on Thursday to see if I could sell my securities to them. I told them that I had considerable stocks and bonds in street name at a few brokerage firms. They said too bad,so sad,I then told them that I had some old(antique) sports equipment . I described this equipment ( an old Rod Laver tennis racket, some old Tommy Armour golf clubs and some balata Titliest golf balls) . After a couple minutes of silence they stated that they could buy these assets under one of the special vehicles created in the recent bill, but would not pay a penny over $2 million, but I would have to pay for shipping.
Or you’re the CEO of a crumbling real estate empire calling the Treasury Secretary. All you have is an old painting of the boss hanging in the back bar in Florida and a Tim Tebow helmet. Oh – and unlimited pardons.
I thought this piece was going to be about the stock-selling senators…
The Fed is floating buying stocks via ETF on CNBC now.
We’re witnessing “Atlas Shrugged” in real time. Althoug not in the same order of chapters it was written in.
Even before C19 it was noticable that CEO’s left their posts more then usual. John Galt’s? What’s left consists of cronies who brush against the money/power hoping some will stick. And boy what sticky money will be created?