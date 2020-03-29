“Not All Airlines Will Go Bankrupt”: How Will Coronavirus Travel-Bans Impact Airbus, Suppliers, and Airlines?

All eyes are on China to see how air transport will change in the aftermath of the crisis.
By MC01, a frequent commenter on WOLF STREET:
Airbus CEO Guillaume Fleury and CFO Dominik Adam issued a joint statement on March 23, regarding the European aerospace giant’s plan to power through the Covid-19 crisis. These new provisions include a new €15 billion credit facility, cancelling the proposed €1.80 per share dividend, and “cutting operational costs where possible.”
This gave Airbus €30 billion in liquidity to burn through. While Messrs. Fleury and Adam seem confident Airbus will not need a government bailout, they stressed the rest of the environment will need as much help as possible to get through the crisis.
This “environment” includes dozens of airlines who are now asking Airbus to “defer” deliveries. While Chinese airlines have started accepting new aircraft once again and the Airbus assembly line in Tianjin is already back at full at full capacity, the rest of the world is not in such good shape. Mr. Fleury in particular warned that while “recovery has already started in China” “it’s difficult to assess where the low point will be.”
For the moment Airbus production is unaffected: The main facilities at Toulouse re-opened on Monday, as did all the Spanish operations. The helicopter assembly plants (formerly Eurocopter) near Marseille and Augsburg are both operating at full capacity, and even in the “worst case scenario,” their maintenance facilities will remain operative to ensure emergency services can still operate at full capacity.
This means that Airbus’ galaxy of vendors and contractors has been so far mostly unaffected, but it’s pretty obvious that at some point production will be reduced or even idled as undelivered aircraft fill up all available space.
Key vendors, such as Mecachrome of France, have invested heavily over the past five years to help Airbus increase their production to meet the flood of new orders, chiefly from Asia. For example, starting last Summer, production of the best-selling A320 narrowbody increased to 60 units per month, a tremendous achievement. Production was to be further increased to 63 aircraft in 2021 and 65 in 2023.
One of the bottlenecks is caused by the engines, specifically hard and expensive to manufacture components such as turbine blades and shafts that can ensure the level of performance and reliability airlines require. A single turbine blade used in the first stage of a CFM-56 (a common engine used by many airliners such as the Boeing 737NG) cost the aircraft owner about $8,000, and according to the specific engine model there are between 22 and 44 of them.
While this may sound ridiculously expensive, one needs to remember turbine blades need to operate at prohibitive temperatures (at 35,000 feet, average air temperature is -51°C while combusted gases have temperatures running well north of 1,500°C), with shaft speeds of over 10,000 rpm (here is a discussion of some of the issues of turbine blades), and with maximum reliability.
The facilities, foundries, and equipment to manufacture turbine blades to these exacting standards are expensive. If aircraft production stops, engine production stops as well, and with it the need for components. This means zero cashflow to service the loans with which this plant was funded and cover other expenses.
I suspect this highly alarming prospect is what convinced the French and Spanish governments to greenlight the restart of production at Airbus facilities and at their vendors albeit with many precautions in place, as it should be.
But what about the aircraft already in service? Airlines have grown to dislike the Airbus A380 due to lack of flexibility, high fixed costs, and the difficulties of filling it to capacity. Some of the highest-hour hulls were already being withdrawn from service and scrapped last year after Airbus announced the end of production.
The present crisis will most likely accelerate the A380 demise. Airlines such as Air France never really took to the type, and it’s likely that only a small portion of their A380 fleets will emerge from storage.
For Emirates, by far the largest operator of the A380, it will be more complicated. Already before this crisis, Emirates had started to plan the replacement of their Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER (the older 777-200LR is being phased out) with the Airbus A350-900, Boeing 787-9, and the brand new 777X). Deliveries of the new models are scheduled to start in 2021.
Now all eyes are on China to see how air transport will change in the immediate aftermath of the crisis and beyond.
Freighter aircraft are busier than they have ever been in peacetime. Ironically, the excess capacity that has plagued the air-cargo industry is now coming in very handy. Lufthansa has even started pioneering the use of ordinary passenger aircraft to carry cargo without conversion. All airliners have some cargo capacity in addition to the ordinary luggage hold, but Lufthansa has started to pile light bulky emergency medical supplies on the seats of its airliners as China emerges from the crisis and can afford to ship healthcare supplies abroad (image via Lufthansa):
As Airbus CEO Fleury said, “not all airlines will go bankrupt,” but beyond doubt, many marginal players with little in government backing won’t emerge from this crisis.
The many airlines of Egypt and Turkey in particular are likely to be savaged. These companies completely depend on steady revenues in hard currency (chiefly euro) to stay afloat. With tourism pretty much dead for 2020, and with the large Egyptian and Turkish expat communities either already back home or under lockdown in Europe, there isn’t a whole lot left for them to do.
Egypt and especially Turkey cannot afford a general bailout of their aviation sector. While the existence of their two flag carriers is unlikely at risk, only a fraction of the other airlines may survive. They took on too much debt to fuel their explosive growth, and as most of this debt was incurred in foreign currency, local central banks will only be able to do so much to help.
This scene will likely repeat itself in many other countries, even those that are hopefully the least affected by the pandemic.
But the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) has already been tasked by the government in February, at the height of the healthcare emergency, to come up with a massive reorganization and support plan for the industry. This plan will likely include a wave of forced mergers and acquisitions at “pennies to the dollar” valuations.
Hong Kong Airlines, already in serious financial difficulties following the collapse of HNA Group, was originally set to receive a bailout worth RMB 2 billion (about $290 million) through state-owned conglomerate Citic and a group of HK magnates. But the deal was scuttled for reasons unknown. Now quasi-bankruptcy administrators, the “HNA Group Risk Management Committee,” seem to favor handing Hong Kong Airlines over to state-owned carrier Air China for what will most likely be a symbolic sum.
As air traffic in China is cautiously but steadily picking up by the week, the CAAC restructuring and support plan will make itself felt. And what are our Western governments doing apart from throwing money around like confetti? By MC01, a frequent commenter, for WOLF STREET
It will be interesting to see at what level typical airline tickets will end up after the dust has settled. Air travel had for a long time been incredible cheap but when a lot of companies will disappear from the market, that will have effects.
Yes, prices will ‘reset’ unfortunately
the 1% reset has begun
and congress has already given green light to provide liquidity to big corporations to pickup whatever viable pieces left
My own opinion about future tourism revenue is pretty pessimistic. In our mass consumption world the race to show social attainment flipped from buying ‘stuff’ to buying experiences over the last 20 years. I’m 64 (and getting up there myself), but the vision some of my friends paint in their descriptions of overwhelming crowds in the Canaries, “Full of fat Brits who start drinking at 10:00am”, or the danger of small river cruises with a couple who ‘gloms on’ they cannot escape, or the urging of my friends, “You should go with us next time, the bus tour of the temples were unbelieveable”, knocks me back with a giant WTF is happening with these people? That they would have the excess money and time to climb back on aircraft when this is all over, is doubtful.
Where I live we get visitors from Germany; not many, but they bought rvs and boats to fish from and trucks to haul and launch, and there they sit unused, deteriorating 9 months of the year, needing maintenance when they are used. These are all older Germans, much older than me. They won’t be back this summer and I doubt they will ever return? I know every one of them because they visit my neighbours.
Why does a European need to fly halfway across the World, stay in an expensive fly-in lodge to ride a bus and sit up in a ‘platform hide’, all to watch a grizzly bear feeding on salmon in an artificial spawning channel? They could see this on their computer in the time it takes to find their shaving trip and start packing. It just isn’t that much fun, let alone worth the thousands of Euros is takes to do it.
I do know this, North Americans with excess cash (well appointed retirees) are an endangered species. Plus, will traveling to 3rd World countries that house pyramids, temples, quaint markets and offer white beaches ever be safe again? Hemmingway’s Africa disappeared over 50 years ago, or as an old co-worker of mine said after a work stint in Nigeria said, “Too many black guys with machine guns”. And they probably said, “Too many white guys here doing jobs we should have”.
‘You Know Who’ calls it the Chinese Virus. You think they want to see American tourists anytime soon, or vice versa? Nah, more people will just stay home and forego the expense, inconvenience, and insane security violations air travel requires.
Meant to say…”Shaving Kit”, not shaving trip. Need more coffee.
Paulo, IMO, you don’t need more coffee, at your age, 11 years younger than I am, you need to relax! Try green tea instead, but be sure to ”taper off” the coffee so you don’t get the equivalent of DTs, LOL…
Seriously, as a young man, I was able to visit Asia courtesy of Uncle Sam’s tin can Navy, and loved the experience of HK, Taiwan, Japan, and even Subic Bay near Manila; all the people I met there were very hospitable and even though some nuisances in HK, with kids following every step, dining at The Peninsula Hotel was a unique and wonderful experience!
Later, after college, my very thrifty grandma died and left me money with specific instructions to travel: Hitchhiking through England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, the people were great, taking me home to share meals and even putting me up for the night sometimes, though I was set up to camp and did so most of the time, right beside the road with never any trouble, etc…
If I could go back and do it again, I certainly would as soon as this virus is under control, which it will be sooner or later…Be of good cheer Paulo,,, this too will end.
BTW, similar to you, my wife and I set up a ”farmstead” on 56 acres, mostly native hardwood, about 6 acres fenced to keep deer out of pasture and gardens, and it was wonderful until her parents needed help, and I got too long in the tooth to mow pastures and weed eat a mile or so of fences. So I suggest you make sure your ‘young’uns’ are ready to come in and help, or start preparing your end game as you approach your 70s.
Today’s circumstances remind me of a slow motion 9/11 times about 100. There will eventually be travel again but it may be 18-24 months. Airlines will go bankrupt but new ones will spring up to take their place. It will probably be 2 years before things are like they were before.
Sixty four thousand dollar question is at what level will consumer spending reboot. Who wants to consume but can’t, who can but dials down and everyone in between. Those with high time preference still have have huge numbers but will they have the means? May take a UBI. Recall reading one time some advocate crunched the numbers and said a 20K yearly income for all would cost less than half current social program cost as most cost goes to the structure set up to administer it. I think the decadence level would be horrifying though.
Recall reading one time some advocate crunched the numbers and said a 20K yearly income for all would cost less than half current social program cost as most cost goes to the structure set up to administer it.
A progressive/regressive take if there ever was one.
I seriously doubt anyone has proposed a 20k yearly income for the US, unless it was just another corporatist attempt at exaggeration to discredit the idea, insofar as that’s higher than the US minimum wage and therefore politically impossible in any case. The claim that ‘most cost goes to the structure set up to administer it’ is sheer propanganda.
Perhaps your recollection is in error. Check on it and get back to me.
I think the decadence level would be horrifying though.
Translation: “They’ll just waste it on alcohol and drugs and then we’ll never get any profit out of them.”
A technical question? All these parked aircraft in Victorville, Majove in CA and Arizona, etc., in the desert. If they sit for weeks months what maintenance, restoration , ect., is required to get them back into service. Who certifies their air worthiness given the FFA / 737 debacle. Other questions along these lines. Anyone able to comment?
Those are aviation boneyards. Given the expanding supply glut, the need for makers to sell new planes, and the cost of restoring old planes, you can reasonably expect that very few of them will ever fly again, and very probably none. The same goes for the new 737 Max planes heading for the deserts.
One option to consider is, all nations must force China to give a bailout for the airlines because they started this. I see three problems in the future
1. Baby boom of the 20’s. As many couples are locked inside, ten months from now, hospitals need extra beds for the delivery. May be troops need to be mobilized. If you want to invest, choose baby products.
2. Divorce boom and single moms. Corollary to the previous theory, most men and women realize how awful a family is and needs a way out. Lot of men lost their jobs and hence we will see a lot of divorces in these coming months. Only if divorce industry issues bonds, they would make a killing literally.
3. Investment banks have to deal with customers withdraw cash in massive amounts, questioning why their portfolio went down. The only silver lining is guys like me looking for good investment opportunity to jump back in with their paltry sum of 30K. Don’t laugh I have to save this money after a lot of struggles.
Many older people will radically reduce non discretionary spending because of losses on their portfolio and because bond returns have collapsed.
And the easiest item to eliminate is travel.
‘As Airbus CEO Fleury said, “not all airlines will go bankrupt,” but beyond doubt, many marginal players with little in government backing won’t emerge from this crisis.’
I think this will apply across many sectors.
@MC01, that really was so thought provoking it got me to comment.Thank you
One option to consider is, all nations must force China to give a bailout for the airlines because they started this.
You should use ‘/s’ to indicate sarcasm so people won’t think you’re being serious.
Only if divorce industry issues bonds, they would make a killing literally.
I seriously doubt the divorce industry has ever conspired to kill anybody or has any intention of ever doing so. Look up ‘literally’ while you think about that.
There is a far bigger question than airlines and China.
What about China?
Every year we get some kind of flu out of China.
Shall we continue to import disease from a country that is controlled by a Dictatorship, and in whose interest it is to weaken us? How many times can we conjur $6 Trillion to repair the economy?
China incubates disease, wittingly or not, then people enter a long flying tube that recycles air so that each and every passenger breathes each others breath.
2020 is not 1920, with the one exception that Imperial Japan has been replaced with Imperial China.
Think the aftermath (in 2021) will show the death and disability rate for Covid-19 is actually well under 1% (similar to normal flu), and the panic about public transport (like planes) will fade pretty quickly. Life will return to normal. Airlines worldwide will be back to normal capacity levels by 2022.
Using the Z Score method (for predicting bankruptcy), you can see about 100 of the world’s 800 airlines are in financial agony right now and may not survive. Some will get shamelessly bailed out by government, though, like KLM-Air France.