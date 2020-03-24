Share Buybacks Are Toast for 2020: Oops, that was the $4.6 Trillion Driver of the Stock-Market-Bubble

Even after the bottom is perceived to be in, “buybacks may be slow to come back” as companies struggle for cash amid potential government restrictions on buybacks and their dismal public image: S&P Dow Jones Indices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
Share buybacks by companies in the S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter 2019, before the Coronavirus was even a factor, fell 18% from a year earlier, to $181.6 billion, after falling 13% and 14% year-over-year in the prior two quarters, from the blistering tax-cut records set in 2018, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices today. For the full year, buybacks fell 9.6% from the tax-cut record in 2018, to $729 billion in 2019, the second highest annual total ever.
Since the beginning of 2012, these companies have bought back $4.6 trillion with a T of their own shares. To provide a comparison of how big this T-number really is: It blows past the magnitude of Germany’s annual GDP.
Share buybacks were considered illegal market manipulation until 1982, when the SEC issued Rule 10b-18 which provided corporations a “safe harbor” to buy back their own shares. The only thing that share buybacks are supposed to accomplish is to manipulate up share prices.
The four biggest US banks were among the 10 biggest share buyback queens in terms of the amount of capital they wasted on share buybacks in Q4 2019. Combined they incinerated $95 billion in capital last year, and $275 billion over the past five years (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table, slide the table to the left):
|Share Buybacks, in billion $
|Top 20 in Q4 2019
|Q4 2019
|Year 2019
|5-year total
|1
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|22.1
|81.7
|264.3
|2
|Bank of America
|[BAC]
|7.7
|28.1
|68.5
|3
|Wells Fargo
|[WFC]
|7.4
|24.8
|73.4
|4
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|[BMY]
|7.0
|7.3
|10.3
|5
|JPMorgan Chase
|[JPM]
|6.8
|24.0
|74.1
|6
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|6.1
|18.4
|37.8
|7
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|5.2
|19.5
|77.5
|8
|Citigroup
|[C]
|5.1
|18.0
|58.9
|9
|Oracle
|[ORCL]
|5.0
|26.9
|77.4
|10
|Intel
|[INTC]
|3.5
|13.6
|34.4
|Total, 4 Banks:
|27.0
|95.0
|274.9
|Total
|75.9
|262.3
|776.8
But now, Financial Crisis 2 has kicked in, and the share buybacks of these four banks along with the share buybacks of other banks have dropped to zero, along with many other companies that are now facing a liquidity crisis.
The banks could have used those funds to shore up their capital, which would have been useful now as the bubbles in corporate debt and commercial real estate, that the Fed was so worried about, are coming unglued.
But aside from generating fees for Wall Street, share buybacks do zero for the economy. What would have happened in the US economy if that $4.6 trillion in capital that companies incinerated by buying back their own shares since 2012 would have been invested in equipment, structures, expansion projects, and people, or would have been used to reduce debt so that companies, such as Boeing and the airlines, wouldn’t be in such a precarious situation today?
That capital that was incinerated by companies buying back their own shares would come in handy for companies that are now begging for and getting mega-bailouts from taxpayers and to an even larger extent from the Federal Reserve.
Now what?
“COVID-19 has significantly changed the 2020 landscape, as dividends are under pressure and buybacks appear to be gasping for air,” said the report by S&P Dow Jones Indices, adding that “buybacks must now compete with other corporate priorities as uncertainty over liquidity is at its highest since the 2008 financial crisis.”
The report says that for 2020, most companies have moved buybacks “to the backburner,” having “reordered their short-term priorities:”
- “Controlling liquidity
- “Maintaining business operations and retaining employees
- “Uncertainty over the length of virus and depth of the economic impact.”
For Q2 2020, buybacks are “expected to be dismal,” and for the rest of the year, “buybacks may see a complete reversal of the 2018 buyback bonanza.” And the report by S&P Dow Jones Indices adds, even after the bottom is perceived to be in, “buybacks may be slow to come back” as companies, struggling for cash, limit spending amid potential government restrictions on buybacks and their dismal public image.
So the biggest buyer in the stock market, the one that never sells and only buys, the relentless bid that wants to buy high to drive the share price even higher, well, this relentless mega-buyer that blew $1.5 trillion over the past two years buying the shares of the largest companies in the S&P 500 got burned and, now screaming in pain, jumped away from the market at the worst possible moment.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy that wipes out shareholders is the correct solution for collapsing share-buyback queens. US airlines already know this from experience. It works. Read... After Blowing $4.5 Trillion on Share Buybacks, Airlines, Boeing, Many Other Culprits Want Taxpayer & Fed Bailouts of their Shareholders
And yet, is there any hope that political pressure will be brought to bear on the SEC forcing a permanent revocation of Rule 10b-18?
Not a chance…
The inflation about to hit is going to make Jimmy Carter’s presidency look good.
So much deflationary pressure, I’m not sure this is going to happen, at least in the near term.
it will show up in asset price inflation only, as it has since the 90s. get ready for the mother of all market rallies once the free money starts flowing
Don’t think it will work like before. Still way too much uncertainity in the future market.
Brace for impact the great depression part 2 has arrived – but instead of the great depression just go with the lesser of two evils – This is the coronacrash!
Spanish translation for crown – the American financial empire the crown jewels has shattered into pieces. Will she ever recover? If so it they them will be put back together with crazy glue to only dry out and collapse at later date.
We were warned of malicious investments being revealed during black swan events hence they didnt deliver we work who is my guesstimate the banner child for the office apocalypse that will come right after this coronacrash places the last nail in the retail apocalypse coffin. I just never thought the malicious investments and investors would be worst off they would be packaged in the form of our own government??!!
What happen to trump saying get rid of the fed now he says Jay Powell good job instead?
My fear is the socialists will use this as a rally cry and lead by example socialism for the rich so next give it the poor.
They did such a great job via satan wood land and marxist professors brainwashing a generation believe they were fighting against the machine to avoid any true awakening but now with coronacrash and deep state no longer hiding but right in your face when the smoke clears they might see red and blue as the same team and split off creating a new party.
So many worst case scenarios to come.
I’ve experienced this in 2008 when my first child was born and thankfully learned our lessons but now to reset again with 2 more blessings in our house… now I’m so disgusted. The fall out of small business will be devastated all done so we can bail out the ultra .001%
Don’t bet on it. Central banks are now up against the zero bound, unable to foment another financial mania by pushing short rates to new nominal lows. Heavy debasement of the dollar can be expected to feed through to inflation this time, probably in dramatic fashion ultimately. We haven’t seen such an outcome in the US for decades so many will be surprised.
We have had consistent price inflation for decades. Theft through inflation has been continuous.
Next to come is yield curve management by the FED.This is nothing more than the FED deciding what the interest rate on a certain maturity(s) Treasury bond will be and buying at that price no matter the supply, nor the amount of underlying inflation.
The logical conclusion to yield curve management is that the FED will own the entire supply of a given maturity.
Wolf – if what I just read is true, buy backs will become closet buy backs. According to Zero Hedge, the Fed just hired f’ing Blackrock to manage its share/ETFs etc purchases. So we’re paying those f’ing crooks a fee to steal from us – twice or is it $2.5 trillion times?
Of course we know that JP Morgan gets a “fee” to administer food stamps. Pelosi apparently wants to add to that with the payout-to-the-poor program that’s tucked with her 1100+ page “bill” …” a digital wallet ” to be managed by????
Why don’t they just go ahead and hit old ladies over the head with baseball bats and steal their handbags?
According to Zero Hedge, the Fed just hired f’ing Blackrock to manage its share/ETFs, etc purchases
Yes, this is like giving the thief who enters your home all your savings so that he can invest in your advantage
Oh my.
I’m going back to bed. Somebody wake if the ghost of Adam Smith shows up.
You will miss the rally if you sleep now.
Naw, he can sleep. Futures are all red. Let him sleep.
Why don’t they just go ahead and hit old ladies over the head with baseball bats and steal their handbags?
Because they’d have to incur the expense of hiring thugs, and they already set up an automated system to rob them.
They teach you these things in MBA school.
They did not want to pay dividends, make capital expenditures, or pay down debt. They wanted the value of their shares to go up. They took shares out of circulation with buybacks.
Love your articles Wolf!
Will companies with large amounts of cash (e.g. Apple) continue to do buybacks? If so, will they outperform the market to an even greater degree going forward?
It will be interesting to see what revenue hit Apple will take. It has supply problems AND demand problems. So maybe that balances. But it’ll hit revenues.
Debt financed stock buybacks were also a vehicle to get cash to whale shareholders without having to repatriate earnings from tax havens.
and to direct cash to manangement through their exercise of appreciated stcok options.
If the Fed is backdoor injecting 4T+ to erase bad debt and lay it at the feet of taxpayers…then it would seem Buybacks should come back fairly quickly….no?
Did you hear about how the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas….the execs are foregoing salary in exchange for their low stock shares for the rest of 2020? It’s like an indirect stock buyback. They try to make it look like they’re doing the “right” thing.
Also, don’t forget all the defense spending happening in the that sector, Lockheed and Raytheon just got large govt contracts today.
This is all textbook. Rinse and repeat. Ride the wave, boys.
And – Most of the buybacks occurred when the market was insanely overvalued.
So not even a good investment decision.
But it makes the numbers for executive bonuses without doing any work (like increasing sales, more productively, successful R/D, etc.)
And – Why it used to a criminal violation of the law for stock manipulation.
Mr. Richter good job. By the way, while I was watching Bloomberg today a headline in the side bar said “ Fed pours gas on junk bond dumpster fire”. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up!
PS
Keep it up, the Fed troll may show up again. You’re getting to him.
All these crap shenanigans should be illegal. Unbelievable, and disgusting.
I hope the culture changes After Virus. Why business privateers are heroes is absolutely beyond me? Money money money. It would be illegal for me to write what I think should be done to these tycoons, and I don’t want to be banned from WS, so I won’t say anymore. Suffice to say none would last very long in our Valley. They would be run out on a rail.
A friend of ours just shut down her business, a highway restaurant and pub. She says she might not reopen. She spent the last 4 years working her tail off to build it up right, and now she is broken.
Stay safe.
I think that we should focus federal aid to businesses on helping 1) deserving, viable, small businesses with low interest loans; 2) essential businesses (like Boeing due to its production of military equipment, massive number of American employees, and internationally recognized airliners) but by requiring in exchange convertible bonds, convertible to 999% of outstanding or authorized to be issued shares, which ever number is larger. That way, the larger businesses will become owned in large part by the government and can help meet the massive mostly unknown, federal, state, and local liabilities of the US.
The small businesses can have their interest rates reduced with time, if they are viable –after their viability is determined. They actually pay taxes, mostly, so small businesses that can survive the ongoing, new recession should be helped to survive. Loan forgiveness should be used carefully: why give numerous “small” businesses owned by millionaires millions of dollars of gifts via massive loan forgiveness?
The cold, hard truth is that not all small or large businesses were going to be viable anyway after the inevitable economic downturn caused by the popping of the enormous, 2008-2019, economic bubbles that the bank cartel called the “Fed” inflated to funnel funds to its bankster owners. Many businesses were destined to fail even without this coronavirus.
Half of new businesses or more usually fail. We cannot bail out all wealthy business persons, so they have the same net worth as in December 2019. They will have to take losses: that is true capitalism.
The US currently (before this planned bail out and not even counting the free money that the national bank cartel (Fed) is giving away to its cronies right now and gave them ever since the 2000s) owes over $200 trillion in liabilities. These liabilities are effectively inescapable, except by creating inflation: for legal promises to pay you social security payments for your retirement, future medicaid/medicare payments, other entitlements, debts owed for military pensions, interest on the huge outstanding federal debt, including the QE debt blown up by the Fed to give QE commissions, dividends, etc., to its bankster owners, etc.
The Fed bankster cartel has been able to printing US money through its immense QEs to funnel wealth to its cronies, only because foreigners still accept our nation’s legal tender, the dollar. Simply put, we can still use these soon to be created-printed, bail out funds from today’s proposed $2 trillion bailout to help, because so many nations trust the US dollar and accept it to purchase oil, food, other resources, etc.
Other nations cannot do that. Only the US can print US dollars. Other nations must work or produce or provide something to get US dollars to pay their debts — for now.
The minute that foreign countries suddenly require payment in Euros or other currency, we have serious problems. Reckless money printing risks creating gigantic, sudden inflation: read about the Weimar Republic and the consequences of reckless money printing. That could cause the loss of foreigners’ confidence in the US and its dollar.
I will not mention Chinese history nor the history of so many other countries which should serve as clear warning to Americans that reckless money printing/creation will inevitably lead to national disaster. The bankster cartel (Fed) sought to create inflation but held most of it in abeyance and out of the view of consumers, because it gave most American’s wealth to its bankster owners, who were not purchasing consumer goods, etc., which most Americans purchase.
They purchased stocks, real estate, etc., which is why those asset classes became so inflated in value, while other things did not. Thus, the “ghost of Adam Smith” may sleep for now, but good forbid that the reckless Fed or this administration create Weimar-style inflation: we are not exceptional and holy.
God will not come down and save America if foreigners decide to stop accepting the US dollar and demand payment in other currencies. History shows that empires/nations come, rise, fall, and go, so our economy can become like Argentina’s has been, if we are more reckless. Sadly, the recklessness in our leaders seems to be increasing, because of the normalcy bias: the disaster that may come seems impossible now.
Wolf, percent wise, what is the portion of buyback expense that was borrowed?
Well, either they borrowed money for share buybacks or to meet payroll or to buy other companies or to pay into the executive pension plan that is always fully funded. For example, a company issues $1 billion in bonds and buys back $1 billion of its own shares, but it also has lots of other outlays. So you cannot really pin down “how much they borrow to buy back their own shares.” It’s easier to look at it another way: The latest number I remember reading is that companies paid out over 100% of their cash flow in buybacks and dividends for years. This also explains the record amount of corporate debt that has piled up.
“The only thing that share buybacks are supposed to accomplish is to manipulate up share prices.”
Wolf,
Everything is a matter of degree, and you are starting to go too far…just as the corps did in their reliance on buybacks.
At bottom, buybacks are another form of distribution to shareholders – the vast majority of whom invested their capital *in to* the company (if you want to make a distinction with insider option holders, okay, although the case would be made such options were compensation for labor).
Dividends are another form of shareholder distribution…removing safety margin capital from companies…would you ban all dividends too?
Should *all* accumulating net income be perpetually held *within* the company?
Completely under the control of insiders, in perpetuity?
With no real world “distribution check” on internal valuation of worth? Would *that* make share prices more accurate?
The case can be made that buybacks are more amenable to stock price manipulation than regularly scheduled dividends…fine, I might go along with that. Especially since buybacks have come to make up such a large pct of distributions to shareholders.
But that goes to the judgment of insiders, not the tool itself (which is in fact Gvt Approved and encouraged so long as there is a tax rate differential between capital gains and ordinary dividend income).
I am not arguing that corps have come to rely too much on buybacks (mainly because that fuel likely evaporates at the same instant retail share demand does…like now).
But the extent of your jihad has stopped making sense and is encouraging a move to ban the practice entirely (you are nuzzling and winking at that option).
But as I said, there is not *that* much difference between buybacks and any other form of distribution out of the Corp to shareholders (who originally put capital in )…they are all going to reduce the “safety cushion” of capital held within the corporation.
“The only thing that share buybacks are supposed to accomplish is to manipulate up share prices.”
That is an absolutely true statement. Your argument does not negate that statement. Manipulation is not a dirty word.
Some profitable companies had valid reason for buyback manipulation, say Apple for instance, others, like Boeing, not so much.
Also a way to get value to remaining shareholders (higher earning per remaining share) without creating an immediate loss due to short term cash tax liability, as with dividends.
If it is done with borrowed money, it reduces the value (GAAP) of the shares. The price on Wall Street has nothing to do with real value.
VA,
In this case, Wolf is treating it as a dirty word…that is the overall tone of the post (“used to be illegal”, etc).
I agree that buybacks have been abused by corps (mainly because their enabling fuel vanishes in the same recessionary moment that retail share demand does).
But the whole tone of the post (and earlier ones) sounds more and more like anti-any-shareholder-distribution for sake of absolute maximum capital safety cushion.
I hate bailouts too, let ’em burn/pay the price for their lack of capital caution (or if worried about employment impact of bankruptcy, let ’em bleed for a much smaller bailout).
But the jihad against buybacks is to mistake the tool for the cause – the cause being crappy boards without foresight.
“Forcing” idiot boards to retain control of more capital is not going to help the economy. They will just hike their pay and have gold fixtures in the executive washroom.
Cas127,
Wolf has been consistent in criticizing the acquisition of debt to finance buybacks. Couple that with the timing of many of the purchases (high prices), it is simply price manipulation. While it is true that a buyback is a more efficient return of capital to investors, the “investors” that appear to most benefit are the executives who are structuring the buyback to sell their holdings at the highest price. Company health and prospective growth be damned. Loading the company with debt does not fit the neat paradigm you described and should be considered irresponsible. Simple question: How many companies are taking on debt to execute a dividend?
When a tool cannot be used responsibly, we take it out the hands of children. That is not a critique of the tool but of human nature.
By the way, I enjoy your remarks. Your comments are interesting enough, I don’t need to agree with you.
Root,
I appreciate your view.
Your comments on debt-financed buybacks (or any distribution) are well taken…and debt\equity ratios can provide evidence of abuse (enormously enabled by 20 yrs of DC ZIRP of course)
This is a rare occasion when I disagree with Wolf…and I really only disagree a bit, and mainly having to do with the increasingly hostile tone (ye Olde illegality is being invoked with greater frequency – which casts a “come hither” glance to the pitchforked anti-capitalist crowd that makes up a fair portion of the commenters on Wolf’s site…who would be happy to “intercept” any dirty shareholder distributions in the name of the People…and underfunded public employee pensions…).
1. Most buybacks happen when the price of the stock it at its peak. That is counterproductive to me as a shareholder.
2. Corporate insiders increasingly use buybacks to cash out.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/secs-jackson-says-research-hes-conducted-shows-corporate-insiders-are-using-buybacks-to-cash-out-2019-03-06
“Twice as many company insiders sell their shares in the eight days after a buyback announcement than on an ordinary day.”
Am I supposed to believe that buybacks are good for a company and its shareholders?
3. A dividend is cash in my pocket. A buyback is of benefit to me only if I sell.
Buybacks were illegal. They should be illegal.
“At bottom, buybacks are another form of distribution to shareholders – the vast majority of whom invested their capital *in to* the company”
That is not a service that shareholders needto be performed by the company. The shareholders are free to sell shares on the open market any time they want. Share buybacks are shields to transparency in that they drive earnings per share, and stock prices, leaving many stockholders thinking the company is propering more than it actually is. I will concede that it is a wonderful manipulative tool for for fleecing value for the benefit of management when they hold options. If your goal is financial engineering, then stock options are your friend.
I am not a big fan of buybacks (for the reasons you state) and particularly at the enormous scale they have been occurring for the last 20 yrs.
But I am just very, very wary of people lobbying (and I think Wolf is edging up to that) for closing off ways (if only some) that shareholders can regain access to their capital (in the name of “public safety”, ie bailout avoidance).
There are too many parties abroad today looking to appropriate others’ savings for “the greater good”…usually defined by the operationally oleaginous political process in DC.
I hate bailouts too…but then block bailouts, don’t seize/handcuff capital.
If you think the Board is filled with self-dealing, mainlining risk junkies…rewrite the corporate governance regs to increase their scrutiny/liability if the Corp becomes insolvent…but don’t lock-up capital.
Also, although an ugly, ugly argument, the case can be made that corp share pricing is so hugely addicted to buybacks after 20+ yrs, that valuations might lose another 20% to 30% in the midst of the current disaster if buybacks were immediately re-prohibited.
I agree that they are a bad practice at the scale at which they have been occurring, but it may be a case where, as St. Augustine said…
“Make me pure, Lord…but just not yet”
Which is an argument I normally really, really hate.
Cast27,
OK, time for an over-simplified example…
Dividends: You hold $100 of shares of company X. Those shares pay $5 a year in dividends. After 10 years, you earned $50 in dividends. Then the shares plunge 50% and you sell at $50. You essentially broke even.
Share buybacks: You hold $100 of shares of company Y. They pay no dividend. But the company buys back $5 of shares per year. Then after 10 years, shares plunge 50% and you sell for $50 a share, and lost $50.
You see what I’m saying?
Shareholders actually get the dividends – dividends are an actual return of capital to shareholders, and I never bitch about dividends. Companies are supposed to pay them.
Shareholders do NOT get share buybacks. Share buybacks are NOT a return of capital to shareholders. That’s widely spread Wall Street propaganda. The only hope is that the share buybacks will manipulate up the share price, because that’s the only way shareholders will benefit. And that’s what I said.
Remember way back in time when the Glass-Steagall Act prohibited bankers from using depositors’ money to pursue high-risk investments, or when short selling was illegal or when stock buybacks were illegal?
Them were the good old days.
In the 1980s-1990s the bankers were able to get regulatory relief and now all of that sensible regulation has been lifted. Now your swimming with the sharks. Proceed at your own peril.
Remember way back in time when the Glass-Steagall Act prohibited bankers from using depositors’ money to pursue high-risk investments, or when short selling was illegal or when stock buybacks were illegal?
That’s just getting the government on the backs of business. Modern practice does away with all that so corporations can risk the entire economy and traumatise millions for an extra buck.
Don’t be so sentimental.
It’s not really for the corporations even, stock buybacks are so the executives at the companies get rich, as they are paid largely in stocks. It also can make it look like the executives are making the company perform well. It always tanks the company in the long term, as it drains money away from investing in new products or markets, drains their money, and even involves taking out debt.
Since 2009, the largest buyer of stocks has not been individuals, mutual funds, pensions, or insurance companies. It has been the corporations themselves. The “greatest economy EVAR” is all hot air.
Is that really true? Can you cite a source for this?
Zantetsu,
“Is that really true? Can you cite a source for this?”
Sure.
“Net equity demand” (purchases minus sales) over the five-year period through 2018, according to data from Goldman Sachs:
— Share buybacks: +$2.95 Trillion
— Households: +$223 billion.
— Life insurers: +61 billion
— Stock mutual funds: -$217 billion.
— Foreign investors: -$234 billion.
— Pension funds: -$901 billion (to keep asset-class allocations on target as share prices soared).
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/08/what-would-stocks-do-in-a-world-without-buybacks-goldman-asks/
This is not a duplicate comment.
Traditionally, stock market operators have been “Pros”–buying or creating stock at low prices.
And then getting off positions at high prices.
Sadly, with so many companies the directors and guys in the treasury dept. tried being stock market operators. Without the learning experience.
Borrowing funds at exceptionally low yields and buying stocks at record valuations. That’s relative to GDP or average wages.
Just plain stupid.
Also, very sad for shareholders.
Many bondholders will get the shaft as well.
it seems like too many Americans worry more that a homeless mother might get a free meal for her starving child than that the billionaire boys will get trillions of dollars of bailout money for the second time in the last twelve years for anything to ever change.
Here is an interesting stat.
If you eliminate the results of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google, the after tax earnings of the 495 of the Standard and Poors index was down %7.5 in 2019, yet the index soared .
Wolf pointed out how much stock the banks bought back; this was repeated with most of the retail industry , which is on the brink of extinction.
My argument has consistently been that the other side of the coin of very low interest rates is very low rates of return on capital. This is a major reason why companies bought back stock instead of plowing the money into CAPEX.
The waters may be populated by sharks , but lurking beneath the surface are sharks enemies , killer whales.
..and lurking beneath them are the friends of the killer whales…The Free Willy$$$ ________(fill in the blank)
Come on, Leader Tim, don’t let us down, you can do it. Only you can ensure that the buy back party will continue. Don’t worry, debt is now practically free, in fact, you could probably borrow in Europe, get interest from NIRP and Japan, and accelerate the buy back.
Make the plebs fight for Apple shares.
Don’t wuss out like the banks, or the airlines, or that wreck Boeing.
As Ben Stiller’s Starsky said: “do it… yeah… just do it.”
“What would have happened in the US economy if that $4.6 trillion in capital that companies incinerated by buying back their own shares since 2012 would have been invested in equipment, structures, expansion projects, and people”
Wolf – I completely agree. Stock buybacks have also crowded out new product innovation in the corporate world over this time period. As a result, the 2000 ‘teens were a lost decade or dark ages with regard to ‘breakthrough’ technological innovation. To better highlight how this has contributed to a shocking lack of recent innovation, I think it might be helpful to list a short timeline of commercial innovation over the last few decades:
1960s
=====
First Human in Space, Manned Spacecraft Lands on the Moon, Unmanned Spacecraft sent to other Planets, Orbital Satellites
Internet Precursor ( Arpanet )
First Lung, Liver, and Heart Transplants
Vaccines for Polio, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella
Ultrasound Imaging ( Sonograms )
First Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
First Laser
Liquid Crystal Displays
First High Blood Pressure Medication ( Beta Blockers )
Contraceptive Pill available to consumers
First Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant
Commercially available Solid State Memory ( Floating Gate MOSFET )
1970s
Email
=====
First Commercially available Microprocessor Computer Chips
Gene Splicing / Recombinant DNA ( the Central Technology behind Genetic Modification & Genetic Engineering )
CT, MRI, and PET Medical Imaging Devices
Fiber Optic Telecommunications
Commercial introduction of Laser Bar Code Scanners
Balloon Angioplasty
Color Photocopiers & Laser Printing
Hand Held Electronic Calculators
1980s
=====
Home PC Computers
Computer Networking Routers
Space Shuttle
DNA Fingerprinting
MiR Space Station
MagLev Trains
Computer Software Companies
Computer Gaming Companies
Consumer Handheld Video Cameras
Home Video Cassette Recorders
1990s
=====
Commercial Internet
Mobile Telephones
Commercial Release of Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Batteries
International Space Station
Mapping the Human Genome
First Cloned Animals
Thin / Flat Screen Television and Video Monitors
CDs / DVDs
2000 – 2010
==========
Film-Less Digital Cameras
Wireless Data Networks and Technology ( Wi-Fi & Bluetooth )
Touch Screen Smartphones, and Music Players
Tablet Computers
Commercial GPS
USB Flash / Thumb Storage Drives
Text Messaging
Digital Video Recorders
2011 – Now
=========
???????
New Twitter 2011, Instagram, WeiBo, WeiXin, TikTok, Soundcloud, Bandcamp… seems to be a theme emerging!
Aside from iterative improvements to gadgets, or degeneration to product life in order to sell another gadget X, I’m struggling to think of much in the automotive, medical, food science, agriculture, or education sectors.
C
A growing company issues shares.
A dying company buys them back.
The money comes from offshore tax havens;
and it goes to “pirate” executives,
including Chief Financial Operators.
Winnings are privatized;
losses are socialized.