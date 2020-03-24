Coronavirus May Deliver Coup de Grace to Overrated Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)

S&P made up for its tardiness by downgrading the CMBS in one fell swoop by 9 notches from AAA to BBB-, just one notch above junk.
By Marc Joffe who consults for PF2 Securities:
The COVID-19 virus is going to have an especially severe impact on Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS), bonds that are backed by mortgages on non-residential properties. According to data from DBRS Viewpoint, more than half of the mortgages in CMBS deals are on offices, hotels and retail buildings – three categories being especially hit hard by shelter-in-place orders.
If shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted quickly and everything got back to normal immediately thereafter, most of these properties would be able to continue servicing their mortgages. But if we are instead entering a new normal of increased telecommuting, reduced travel and more online shopping, thousands of office buildings, hotels and malls will default.
This potential default wave will first expose the folly of poorly structured, over-rated CMBS deals. On the ratings side, the reckoning began on March 20 when Standard and Poor’s downgraded (password required, but available for free) 60 bonds in 15 deals with concentrated retail exposure.
In its downgrade announcement, S&P stated: “While COVID-19 will likely have an accelerated effect on performance declines for properties with retail exposure, today’s rating actions do not specifically address the outbreak of the virus.” So further ratings “adjustments” may occur once the full retail impact of the coronavirus is fully understood.
The most dramatic downgrades were meted out to poorly diversified Single Asset / Single Borrower securities that Joe Pimbley and I highlighted in a previous Wolf Street article. In that piece, we focused on AAA securities backed by two mortgages on Destiny USA, a mega-mall located in Syracuse, NY. That mall is partially closed until further notice. S&P has now reduced the ratings on these bonds by five notches to A (Destiny USA, image via Wikimedia Commons):
S&P dealt an even steeper downgrade to another single borrower deal: Starwood Retail Property Trust 2014-STAR. This CMBS transaction is backed by mortgages on four shopping malls owned by Starwood Retail Partners. Although geographically diversified, three of the four malls have lost anchor tenants. Starwood wrote down the value of its investment in the four properties by nearly 50% last May, and payment defaults on the underlying mortgage began in November, suggesting that S&P’s action is not especially timely. S&P made up for its tardiness by downgrading the AAA notes nine notches to BBB-, just one notch above junk. S&P stated:
Although we believe the credit risk on class A has increased, we also believe its senior position in the waterfall somewhat mitigates principal losses and interest shortfalls concerns; and, as a result, we opined that the certificates continue to exhibit the credit characteristics of a low-investment-grade rated security. However, if there are any reported negative changes in property performance beyond what we have already considered, we may re-visit our analysis and adjust the rating as necessary.
It has thus left the door open to quickly downgrading the security into junk territory as the coronavirus situation evolves. Potential buyers of this security would have been better served by more active monitoring of this deal which would have resulted in several smaller downgrades, rather than the sudden markdown of a supposedly risk free security to the precipice of high-yield.
But rating agencies have little incentive to perform the necessary monitoring. They are paid by deal issuers and competitively dumb down credit standards to get issuer business. They also receive pressure from the owners of securities who hate to see downgrades, which may necessitate markdowns or forced sales of instruments in their portfolio (since some asset managers require their holdings to be at or above a certain rating).
To S&P’s credit, they have been faster to recognize their folly than certain others. As of March 23, for example, Kroll Bond Rating Agency still rated the Destiny USA senior notes at AAA. And DBRS Morningstar Ratings still showed the Starwood 2014 senior notes at AAA. So, it appears that the newer, smaller rating agencies are not yet improving the rating business’s surveillance capabilities.
Although the bond issuers and credit rating agencies could not be expected to predict the coronavirus crisis, they should not encourage the creation of AAA securities that are so exposed to event risk. A single property is not only vulnerable to pandemics, but to terrorist attacks and weather catastrophes, let alone financial distress of anchor tenants such as Macy’s.
On March 5, Moody's (password required) and DBRS Morningstar both assigned provisional Aaa/AAA ratings to Class A certificates issued by BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-VIVA. This deal is collateralized by a mortgage on the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts in Las Vegas. As the Wall Street Journal reports today, Citigroup has been unable to sell these securities, leading one to wonder whether they were really AAA in the first place.
“A dozen years after the financial crisis, rating agencies remain a weak link in the financial system. We don’t know when the next financial storm will occur or what it might look like, but overrated commercial mortgages are clearly a vulnerability,” Marc Joffe wrote in December 2019. Read… Mall Shooting Highlights Folly of AAA-Rating of CMBS Backed by a Single Mega-Mall
Hubris plus greed.
The twin foundations of the greater fool theory of investments.
“As the Wall Street Journal reports today, Citigroup has been unable to sell these securities, leading one to wonder whether they were really AAA in the first place.”
Actually, I think there’s no wondering about whether these were too highly rated even before coronavirus.
Are these things used to finance the big apartment complexes that are going up in the big West Coast Cities? Many of these in urban areas have the bottom floors carved out as commercial lease space. Is the whole building financed with same financial instrument? Is the commercial portion carved out and financed with these CMBS’s.
If these go under do you think the apartments will become affordable? Or will they just be bought out by equally egregious landlords?
The Feds’ ZIRP dementia causes asset valuations to soar under the fairly standard DCF (discounted cash flow) formula.
To make good on these goofy inflated valuations, apt complex buyers frequently jack the rents (a very, very, very common problem).
That is one major way DC’s “painless” money printing actually makes over 100 million Americans take it in the neck.
But, because it happens in separate steps, DC (as it is congenitally prone to do) finds an external patsy fall guy for the consequences of its own asinine policies.
1) What will u do with $1K manna from heaven.
2) Einstein : save $1K in the bank, because the compounding force is the strongest force on earth.
2) A wealthy accountant with 10 grand children : divide 1,000 by 4 = 25. Each kid get $25 gift for 4Y., on his/ her birthday.
3) A Wall street guy driving fancy BMW : US treasury will print to infinity, financing every citizen doing nothing all day, $1K is nothing. Spend the whole $1K now, because a Weimar inflation will delete money within few months.
4) Fico < 600 guy : pay $500 to the c/c, to keep them alive. Invest $500 in multi cases of Corona Beer and Miller Light, before the corner store will shutdown and go BK.
5. Buy about 2 kilos of silver. Bury. It will be worth something.
6. Buy shares of Amazon (partial), Google, Lockheed Martin or Goldman Sachs. They will keep going up no matter what.
The compounding force is very strong, as Einstein said. However, the exponential growth of a virus like this coronavirus leaves it far, far behind in the dust. Instead of multiplying the principal by 1.1 then by 1.1, as you would to compute compound interest plus principal after two years at 10% per year, this virus will duplicate twice or more each day or every few days, depending on its replication period. That is far more than what any compound interest charges grow –even those charged by credit card issuers and similar loan sharks with any common sense.
Unfortunately, the story of the economy of the US now entirely depends on the story of what happens to this epidemic. I predict that (unless we are very, very lucky) we will later find that the virus has spread to the most unexpected of places. People in places that thought that they were safe may start dying after the relatively symptom-free, virus incubation period runs out: i.e., this virus spreads over the US (and other countries) like paint splatterred unto a Jackson Pollack painting, randomly.
Our government apparently elected to ignore the rush to test that most competent governments throughout the world showed. Thus, it has no idea where the random infections landed in our map.
Therefore, I would have replaced the word “may” in the title of this article with the word “will.” Our economy is going to suffer catastrophic damage due to this administration.
This administration is actually considering removing the inadequate restrictions that it previously imposed in an act of astonishing ignorance of epidemiology. It is “losing patience” reportedly with Dr. Fauci for telling too much truth. He is the only person in the administration apparently who is both competent and has the spine to (very, very, very diplomatically) not agree fully publicly with this president and his inaccurate statements.
Presumably due to resentment because they started investigating him for tax fraud, he is also withholding needed ventilators from New York, one of our most populous states, which ventilators are in the federal stockpiles. What the governor of New York is too diplomatic to say is that if the president continues this mean spirited tactic, he may wind up negligently allowing the deaths of hundreds or more likely, thousands of New Yorkers — at least through negligence in failing to provide them with necessary ventilators.
Remember that (while this president’s lack of competence resulted in limited testing, so we are still flying blind now in all or almost all states), the coronavirus infection will hopefully not spike in other places for maybe a few weeks. Thus, the ventilators whose construction has been promised (assuming that is not just another administration fabrication) by GM and other reputable companies, may be completed in time for the next peak of infections in other states, e.g., in South Carolina or Georgia.
Thus, ventilators may be available for other states, even if he gives ventilators to NY now. I hope that this president is not withholding ventilators, N95 respirators, etc., from New York to reserve them for his wealthy cronies. I wish that a non-politician, who was not a sycophant like many in this administration, was in charge of deciding on the allocation of ventilators and other supplies for this administration.
An investigation should be conducted at the end of his term. If he is deciding for political reasons, and if thousands of New Yorkers die as a result, the next president should sign to join the international court of justice, so that this current president can be investigated and if necessarily, prosecuted for such negligent genocide– if he does not have a very, very, non-political good reason to deny the people of New York the necessary ventilators.
I wish that I could be sure that this president is not doing this for petty reasons. Allowing people to die in NY, when they could have been readily saved, because they are not his political supporters (if that is his reason, as it may be) would be the equivalent of genocide.
In 2015, New York State was told that they needed to stockpile 15,000 ventilators to prepare for a pandemic. Cuomo’s administration declined to buy them, and instead had a plan to triage who got ventilators drawn up.
In 2009, after using 100 million masks during the H1N1 epidemic, the Obama administration was told they needed to stockpile 1 billion masks. They elected not to buy them.
The Covid-19 testing in the US was bungled by a combination of the CDC screwing up and the FDA over-regulating.
Trump hasn’t done a great job, but the truth is the US wasn’t prepared and was bound to bungle the response to a pandemic.
Hasn’t done a great job?
Seeking to gut the CDC’s funding was only one of the moves the administration made that weakened America’s ability to fight the current outbreak. In 2018, it eliminated the White House National Security Council’s pandemic team, which had warned for months that the U.S. was unprepared for a disease outbreak.
Acting White House budget chief Russ Vought told Congress earlier this month that the administration did not plan to amend its 2021 budget, which would cut the CDC’s funding in by 15% despite the ongoing outbreak.
Which is to say, doing the worst job it can get away with.
Unamused, I’m surprised to see you making the implicit assumption that federal funding for any of the activities you mention would actually be money well spent?
Seems like deregulating virus testing would have saved the CDC and FDA a huge black eye and been better for the nation as a whole.
Also seems like federalizing things like mask stockpiles has been a disaster as well.
Had they simply required hospitals to have pandemic stockpiles (or they don’t get medicare $$), the FedGov and StateGove could have stayed out of it and avoided embarrassing themselves and the nation…
Unamused, I’m surprised to see you making the implicit assumption that federal funding for any of the activities you mention would actually be money well spent?
Right. Better to spend a few trillions on ‘national defense’ and tax cuts for the rich.
What was I thinking?
Had they simply required hospitals to have pandemic stockpiles (or they don’t get medicare $$), the FedGov and StateGove could have stayed out of it and avoided embarrassing themselves and the nation…
And throw government interference into the profiteering business plans of the Medical Industrial Complex? Some capitalist you turned out to be.
Besides, the federal government has in no way embarrassed itself. Why, Number 45 gave himself a ten out of ten just the other day. Pretty impressive, huh?
Mike:
Congratulations.
You bellowed yourself, passed your hiring exam for fake news, and violated Wolf’s “no politics” rule in one screed.
Indeed, pending fiscal action probably won’t even slow the secular financial collapse now underway, at least not in a meaningful way. However the already foundering fiscal ship will have additional holes through the hull added to its collection. We’ll see if the Fed can plug those holes with accounting entries, which is all it takes to conjure new fiat currency. Prediction…it can’t.
Absolutely agree. Too many holes in the dyke (hull); too many balls in the air, and far too many plates to keep spinning. If the ratings agencies show moral responsibility (and I know that’s a stretch), the deluge of non-investment grade CMBS hitting the market will elude even the multi-trillion dollar so-called lifeline being thrown by the Fed. That is, of course, they are suddenly given the green light to buy junk, as well.
Well Michael:
1) first will buy booze, then when money almost gone and pantry empty, food (if available)
2) Yes, Einstein correct then. Now would say ‘buy gold & silver’ and be acclaimed, again as very smart dude (unless govt smarter/more evil)
2) Better than zilch (what I give grandchildren, selfish brats)
3)Correct. Then riot. Wait! Almost correct not quite..1st come massive deflation, then massive inflation. Riot at will. (many look forward to infinity printing and being rich – before the riot)
4) Miller light? Not good for riot.
Answer: According to some, buy ammo for the coming collapse. I already have too much, so I am going to buy the new Mac Air announced last week. I will need to quarantine it for awhile just to be sure there is no Covid19.
Lets face it: BBB is the new code name for junk…the rating agency just doesn’t want to be rude and lose the business.
There are many cases of obvious code- speak in the vernacular. To say ‘fair maiden’ means good. To say a car is in ‘fair’ condition means it’s a wreck.
An example closer to this BBB stuff is found in the book the Caine Mutiny (the author served in the WWII US Navy and knew Naval code -speak)
The protagonist, spoiled Princeton brat Lt. Jg Willie has just screwed- up major and the Captain (pre- Queeg) downgrades his Fitness Report from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Above Average’
Willie is appalled because everyone knows that
‘Outstanding’ means ‘Average’
‘Above Average’ is code for ‘below average’ or in the author’s words: ‘the man is a non- entity’.
BBB looks like the new “Above Average’
I spoke with private finance guy this morning and he has client who owns over 150 franchise restaurants
seems there is clause in commercial leases that state if govt shuts down your business then you declare force Majuere and you don’t have to pay rent
he sent letter to all landlords
no april rent will be paid
Dangerous game.
Sorry your toilets are backed up. We will be over there is two weeks to fix.
Oh, BTW. Here is a letter from my lawyers. They tell me since you could service take away and delivery, that clause doesn’t count. See you in court. We are suing for interest and lawyers fees too. And we are not renewing. So get all your crap out of here when your lease expires next month.
Didn’t he try to pick up the phone and talk with and work with his landlords first?
No bother. Fed buys them at full face value and stuffs them out of sight and out of mind.
Thing is, last time the Financial Crisis caused an economic crisis. Now, an economic crisis is causing a financial crisis. So the Financial Crisis now is a consequence, not a cause. The Fed is now trying to fix the consequence but isn’t doing anything about the cause. So that’s not every helpful.
Thanks Wolf. I agree.
I appreciate all you must do to pull this site off, and participate so importantly in the comments as well.
Good luck to all.
>> The Fed is now trying to fix the consequence but isn’t doing anything about the cause. <<
Playbook from health care
Yup the Fed is going to buy them out by the looks of the coming legislation and Fed policies. Not really capitalism anymore. More like the rich oligarchs getting bailed out whenever their risk assets go bad. Leona Helmsley would be proud. Why the F*** do I not get bailed out when I make a bad bet.
It’s a small club.
And we ain’t in it.
Rating agencies, aren’t they like the kind of wife you can buy ?
No need to disparage wives. More like buying the ref.
They’re not buying anything. It’s a short term rental.
I’m not buying any of it. Not renting either.
Does anybody really think $1k is enough to bribe people into accepting their subjugation? You wouldn’t think people would sell themselves into serfdom so cheaply, but maybe that’s the going rate.
one $K vs no $K? sure…desperation everywhere
When you can strangle them by their pursestrings their hearts and minds will follow.
CMBS paper is no doubt impacted rather more acutely by consequences of pandemic but we must understand the entire financial bubble, perhaps the most extreme in human history, has now been pricked by pandemic (the pin). All the financial paper backing heavily leveraged financial markets has been profoundly mispriced via comprehensive manipulation of the most important set of prices in an economy, rates of interest. With central banks against the zero bound wealth represented by distorted financial paper will now be wrung from the system via inevitable systemic, secular scale financial collapse. As with an inevitable hangover we must go through the healing phase following the damage…which has already been done.
Note central banks will ultimately replace mispriced financial paper, plus massive unfunded liabilities, with soon to be profoundly debased currency (already underway). Those who act in time can be prepared for inevitable consequences, although the market as a whole cannot (for every seller there must be a buyer). Tangible assets offer refuge.
Right now the 2 most central major problems in US economy are the valuation of the stock market with it’s associated shenanigans and the banks “and associated financial companies”. If the these 2 things are allowed die, chocked out quickly, and replaced; the actual damage to the economy and US Dollar would be small. The only thing affecting most people that is screwed, are 401k’s and many other pension plans, these were always doomed and don’t actually exist, there are numbers on paper. Over time, to make up for destruction of the everyday person’s retirement plan there would have to a major redo of the healthcare system and then social security “the main dominant retirement plan for the 99%” would have to be raised. Real estate prices are also intertwined with the above problems and need to come down.
The third most major problem is lack of competition “non functional anti trust courts. a big part of the problem”, leading to higher prices and sometimes inferior products, that would have to be tackled over time.
Thanks for pointing out that ZIRP has played a key role in systemic over-valuation.
Back to your main focus:
“They are paid by deal issuers and competitively dumb down credit standards to get issuer business.”
1) A meta rating agency (funded by investors/gvt/issuer fee pool) could rate the multi yr performance of ratings agencies – that would provide a counter-weight to agencies’ trollop-like tendencies.
2) The issuer-rater conflict of interest could be severed entirely…an issuer fee pool could be created and raters randomly assigned, paid for by that pool. Can’t pander to issuer who does not control your selection.
These seem like pretty easy fixes that could\should have been done after ClusterF*ck 2009.
Are you not keeping up with the news?
The Fed will buy it whatever it is if you are a friend of theirs.
BTW, “the Fed” is owned by the commercial banks which keep the profits but pass the losses on to you Mr Taxpayer/Sucker.
Think it through – create money from nothing and buy stuff. When do you think they will own all the stuff. Just because they throw you a few crumbs to keep you quiet, they don’t give a heck about you. They will get even the crumbs back.
The Fed will buy it whatever it is if you are a friend of theirs.
And if you’re not their friend they’ll drive the price down and do a hostile takeover. Usually through one of their many proxies.
Boomer grandma reporting in…howdy all here!
Per usual, I’m pushing everyone to cultivate friends and relatives. Be faithful to small carry out locals. Leave decent tips and a smile behind you.
I’m proud of my son, who owns a small business making beautiful signs from SC pine. It is shut for now, but he made a nice sale last night online. In high school he worked at the grocery 3 blocks away….they have rehired him for the crisis to stock shelves and help out.
His brother has made a FB movie renaming his coffee shop from Blue Door to Blue Window and drawing people for carry out waffles…best in town. Come buy! Come try!
Another story is of a friend who has lived for years on her dad’s stock market portfolio….panic city, I’ afraid. Many broken dreams in Hilton Head across the river.
Gated cocoons are so 5 minutes ago….but we got through reconstruction and it’s kind of fun to see our mixed race population pitching in together.
Guessing everything BBB+/-/1/2/3 or “fill in the blank” will be bought by the Fed, then re-packaged and sold to pension / 401K Managers after commissions and fees paid and the original bond owners cashed out at Par.
Our favorite m-REITs are blowing up nowadays. ZH has a few stories.
Fantastic business model.
Multi-family properties are suffering too.
Single-family rentals seem to be doing okay.
My SRO tenants are approaching me,
saying they don’t have to pay rent.
Eventually, the ban on evictions will go away,
and they won’t be able to catch up.
If they fight it, in court, they can win.
Seattle gives them crack lawyers, no charge,
and charities pay the past-due rent.
Late fees, court fees, and property damage,
must be transferred to a bill collector;
the judge doesn’t want to hear about it.
Evicting someone for bad behavior is
damn near impossible in “progressive” Seattle.
If they lose, they won’t leave unless-and-until
the sheriff drags them out. Even then,
some have to be trespassed — they hang around.
There’s a tsunami of scary squatters,
stealing bikes and UPS packages;
they trade it for meth, heroin and sex.
The police tell me they aren’t sending
anyone to jail these days.
The lesson in cities like that is not to use your own money to invest in housing for others. If the city is going to support de facto confiscation, don’t give them your money.
There are two solutions.
One is that there is going to very limited rental stock available and only available, by word of mouth, to those who have a excellent reputation as good renters or know somebody who can vouch for them.
The other is tough men (some with bats) that are going to make offers that won’t be refused.
I have seen both work very well.
Evicting someone for bad behavior is damn near impossible in “progressive” Seattle.
In the old days you could sell their kids to the gypsies, and now they won’t even let you do that.
The other is tough men (some with bats) that are going to make offers that won’t be refused.
At what point in this narrative does Snidely Whiplash tie Nell Fenwick to the railroad tracks?
Pelosi’s husband runs a real estate venture capital firm. Do you really think there is no bailout forthcoming?
Do you really think there is no bailout forthcoming?
There won’t be anything left after 45 bails out his own RE empire unless she signs the NDA and bends the knee.
We are reminded how much faster deflation is than inflation. A thousand days of stock appreciation (about 11 trillion) has been wiped out in ten days.
Then there is the implosion of bonds noted in the main piece above.
Then who knows how large, the re-pricing of everything from used cars to fine art.
As for housing, we don’t know yet but the hit to the wealth effect is unlikely to boost prices.
A vague guess, just for the US: a three trillion dollar patch on a fifteen to twenty trillion dollar hole in the balloon.
Lets be honest.
This is going to, if it has not already lead to, to a straight line wandering for many of those who have nothing to the black market.
I wonder if we are going to see new structures in many of our ‘civilised’ cities. Structures like those that made money in prohibition.
Not this time out of an unmet need, but out of fear.
The details of the article above may rapidly become historical and if not that, simply quaint.
The obligations outlined above may, if the swiftest can find ways to disregard them, become little more than the paper last weeks news was printed on.
Figure what you do in that scenario.