Tesla, the WTF Chart of the Year

You’ve got to admire Musk for snookering true believers into buying $2 billion of new shares a month ago that are now down 52%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
First a little history. Back in the good old days of February 4, 2020, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk could still be seen walking on water, and when Tesla’s shares hit $960 (and a little later $968.99), I posted a chart, calling it the “WTF chart of the year,” and adding that I’m in Awe of How Tesla is Now a Supernatural Phenomenon:
Parallel to the stock-price chart above, Tesla’s market cap skyrocketed by 168% and by over $110 billion in about two months. Which was of course ludicrous. But what was even more ludicrous — well, outright hilarious — was the stuff that analysts and true-believers put out there rationalizing this spike, explaining with logical-sounding gobbledygook why this type of nutty price surge was normal and appropriate for Tesla, given that its CEO walks on water or whatever.
Today, Tesla shares plunged 16% to $361.22, amid allegations that the company was flouting the lockdown order of Alameda County, one of the five San Francisco Bay Area counties that imposed a lockdown on nonessential businesses on Tuesday – that it was running its full two shifts, packing thousands of people together, including in dense lines at the doors of dozens of shuttle buses and other locations, and cranking out cars despite the County’s order to shut down.
The price of $361.22 is significant in the grander scheme. Tesla is now back where it had first been in June 2017. So this is my updated “WTF chart of the year,” a phenomenal nearly symmetrical spike, similar to an old rusty railroad spike:
In terms of a company with tens of billions of dollars in market cap, such as Tesla, this type of near-perfect three-month spike that went down slightly faster than up, and where the value of a company exploded by 168% — and by $110 billion — and then collapsed, may be unique in US history.
Penny stocks, scam stocks, or little-known stocks with tickers that get confused with some hot stock, can get this type of percentage spike, but those spikes don’t every create $110 billion in market cap in a few weeks, only to then unceremoniously unwind that $110 billion in market cap even faster.
Nevertheless, you’ve got to admire Tesla, or rather Musk, for snookering true-believer investors. These folks had it coming. Musk, still walking on water, snookered them gloriously into buying over $2 billion of new shares that Tesla issued on the way down of the spike, on February 13, for $767 a share.
Tesla needs the money. It is using the $2 billion to fuel its cash-burn machine. And the investors are sitting on a one-month loss of 53%.
But this WTF chart shows just how crazy the stock market was in early February, how euphoria-besotted stock-jockeys and spaghetti-code algos would do anything, no matter what, as long as it was buy, buy, buy.
This kind of spike shows that the market overall had gone nuts, that reality would eventually exert itself again at least a tiny little bit, and that the whole house of cards was utterly ripe for an implosion.
And that’s what we got with Tesla, and with the stock market overall. Even now, Tesla is still overvalued by a huge amount. And reality is still far away, but getting rid of that spike was a good first step in the right direction.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy that wipes out shareholders is the correct solution for collapsing share-buyback queens. US airlines already know this from experience. It works. Read... After Blowing $4.5 Trillion on Share Buybacks, Airlines, Boeing, Many Other Culprits Want Taxpayer & Fed Bailouts of their Shareholders
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Well, obviously Tesla’s stock was infected with coronavirus.
Open, but not working?
Can you confirm exactly what they’re doing?? Sounds like the Sheriff has ordered no ‘manufacturing’ so Musk, just says they’re repairing?
One thing that Musk knows, that probably most don’t realize that for right now, until they declare martial-law, this ‘lockdown’ really doesn’t have a bite
all bark, no bite,
This lockdown is an effort for all people here in the Bay Area to cooperate to slow the spread of the virus. It’s mostly voluntary. We’re in this together, so let’s try to tackle it together.
Then comes Musk who doesn’t care crap about anyone or anything and risks the health of his employees and everyone else in the Bay Area because he is above everyone else and doesn’t need to cooperate or show solidarity. For him, all that matters is to halt by hook or crook the collapse of his shares.
Musk has lost billions and he is in a shitty mood. I get that. But he still has a few billion left and doesn’t need to act like an obsessed moron.
To the likes of Musk, that god complex run deep and of course he is going to do what he feel is right and not follow what all other common man and companies do. I sure do enjoy seeing them fall back down from extremely insane overprice level to still ridiculously overprice now.
Wait, where’s his cheerleader ARK investment with their quite funny price target for 2024 now? I am sure they can use some in times like this, not that it will work…
ARK’s Predicted Scenarios 2024 Price Target Significance
Expected Value
$7,000
This projection is our base case for TSLA’s stock price in 2024 based on our probability matrix.
Bear Case
$1,500
We believe that there is a 25% probability that Tesla could be worth $1,500 per share or less in 2024.
Bull Case
$15,000
We believe that there is a 25% probability that Tesla could be worth $15,000 per share or more in 2024.
Every time I see or hear this man’s name I think John DeLorean. On steroids. I think the man’s a charlatan. He must have some very powerful handlers to have gotten away with it for so long.
Maybe in a few years time there’ll be a remake of the Back to the Future movies using a Tesla.
If musk was really smart he would have gone for $10 billion of new money when the stock was closer to the top.
Tulips anyone ??? Or, maybe some snake oil that will grow hair??? Bernanke could probably have used some…
Items like electric cars are often bought because they are the flavour of the month. As we all know now, flavours can change. Smartphones , like Apple, were once flavoursome, but now all people want on their shopping list is toilet rolls, food and guns (in the USA lol) People are not going out saying , I must update my iphone. So, as with all flavours, what happens if the weather changes yet again, and you need a poweful engine and large tyres to get through all the snow….. For that reason, I can see companies like Tesla easily going bust, even if their cars are quite tasty…we will see…
I would comment that even with the stock price where it’s at, which is a market cap of about $80B, it is still worth more than Boeing, market cap of about $73B.
Honestly, if he sets his sights a little lower, he could probably buy Ford with a market cap of $12B… or may be Ford with GM….
If only he could take SpaceX public….. oh but wait, wasn’t he talking about that one earlier, at least spinning off the satellite company?
Fucking suckers lol
Hot money burns. 🔥🦄
There are still believers talking about TSLA over taking ICE (internal combustion engines) and becoming a monopoly, 10k/share … Hats off to Elon who managed to combine a cult with a ponzi, two of the most profitable enterprises possible (in the short term).
What would the price be with a P/E of 12?
This is a trick question.
Tesla may have some self-driving vehicle intellectual property.
I did not buy Tesla stock. Am not a short seller either.
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been promoting space tourism. It is vanity. Astronomical air fares, out of this world. Looking at scenery will not pay the bills.
Something tells me the picture of Elon Musk in front of a bewildered audience and with a futuristic silvergrey pickup truck with busted windows behind his back is going to be used in a lot of Tesla articles in the coming weeks or months