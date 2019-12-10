PayPal, Western Union Named & Shamed for Overcharging the Most on Money Transfers to Mexico

Remittances to Mexico is a $36-billion-a-year business.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Remittances from workers of Mexican descent based mostly in the US, but also in other countries, are a lifeline for Mexico’s economy, accounting for almost 3% of GDP. Millions of people depend on relatives working in the U.S. In some Mexican states, they can represent as much as 10% of total revenues. Most of that money gets spent very quickly in the Mexican economy, often on rents or building costs.
This year, Mexico is on target to receive about $36 billion in remittances, an increase of around 7% on the previous record high of $33.4 billion in 2018. To put that figure into perspective, it’s more than the $29.3 billion in revenues that state-owned oil company, Pemex, obtained from its exports of crude oil and other hydrocarbon products in 2018, and is also more than the $30.7 billion Mexico received in foreign direct investment.
Mexico is the third largest recipient of remittances worldwide, behind India ($82 billion forecast for this year) and China ($70 billion), both with populations more than ten times larger than Mexico’s. This year, remittances are nearly ten times larger than they were in 1995. So $36 billion a year is big business for the money transfer companies, and everyone wants to get a slice of it.
Now Mexico’s government has publicly lambasted a number of financial companies for overcharging on “remittances” made by workers of Mexican descent based mostly in the US to individuals in Mexico. And it piled pressure on banks to lower the charges or to remove them altogether.
The average commission for sending remittances from the United States to Mexico is $9.22, the fifth highest in Latin American (after Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Cuba), according to the the World Bank. The problem is not just the upfront fees the firms charge but also the delusive exchange rates they bake into their transfer calculator.
The two worst offenders when it comes to fee gouging, according to Mexico’s consumer protection agency Profeco, are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Xoom and Western Union Co. For instance, for a money order of $300 from Chicago the two firms charge between $5-$8 and use exchange rates that are sharply lower than any of their competitors.
“They are the two worst options for sending your money to your mother or your wife,” said the director of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, in a press conference on Monday. The companies that currently offer the best deals include Cloud Transfer, PagaPhone and Banorte, Sheffield said, adding that Profeco will start publishing monthly data on the best and worst money order firms in the U.S. and has set up an online portal that consumers can check.
The Mexican government’s decision to name and shame the highest charging money transfer companies comes at a time of intensifying competition in the sector, as newcomer digital services like TransferWise and WorldRemit enter the fray, often with lower fees and better exchange rates.
Big banks are also sniffing around for opportunities. Last month, Spain’s largest bank, Grupo Santander, which also controls Santander Consumer USA, announced it will no longer be charging fees on remittances to Mexico from account holders sending money from its U.S. branches. Besides being free of fees, Santander’s new remittances program will “offer a competitive exchange rate” as well as transfers that will usually finalize on the same day as the deposit is made.
“We have great confidence in Mexico and Mexicans, and given the complex global situation and [the country’s] own internal challenges, we want to tell the authorities, our teams, customers and communities: we are here,” said Grupo Santander CEO Ana Botin during a sit down with Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO for short). Thanking Botin, AMLO added, “With their example, other banks are sure to follow.” Which was a nice promo for Santander.
The deal offers mutual benefits for Mexico’s government and Santander. AMLO can say to his supporters that he’s fulfilling his manifesto pledge to curb the massively inflated bank fees in the country, when in actual fact his government has done precious little to address the problem. As for Santander, while its remittances gambit may hit its fee income, it stands to lure new clients on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border while also gaining brownie points with the new administration.
But not everyone has access to fee-free transfers yet. Dubbed “One Pay,” the initiative will at first be available only to customers of the 600 branches Santander has in the eight northeastern states it operates in. Some time next year, it will be expanded to include digital transfers that can be processed via mobile phone platforms. Then, some time in 2021, it will be opened up to clients of all U.S. banks. But the program is available only to those with bank accounts. The “unbanked” in the US will continue to pay the biggest fees and get the worst exchange rates.
And in Mexico there are an estimated 42 million adults who are “unbanked,” for a slew of reasons including usurious fees, even for the most basic of financial services, and past scandals. They include many of the people who receive regular remittances from family members in the U.S. They may struggle to qualify for Santander’s “One Pay” program, or similar programs launched by other banks. And they too will be stuck with the biggest fees and worst exchange rates. At least, thanks to Profeco’s new web portal, they might be able to identify which ones to avoid at all cost. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Not surprised. These are mob like fees and take advantage of those with the least. A special place in hell for them.
They will continue because they are quite aware hell does not exist. If they are to change it must be because of forces from this world not an imaginary one.
Remember guys, donate here as always; and marine’s toys for tots using Alexa app and Amazon doubles the toys. Than you. Enjoy the holidays.
Thank you!!
Had transfered 1k to my bro in Austria via PayPal and he declined to accept it. The money returned less 50 bucks! Still have to recoup this somehow. First ald last time using PayPal…
If you buy online at Amazon UK or Germany, Itaty, etc, Amazon makes it hard & confusing to have your credit card do the currency exchange because Amazon rips you off when they perform the currency conversion. A paragraph or more would be needed to explain their under handed tricks to confuse. And I don’t use PayPal, either, to pay for items in foreign currency because also rip you off with bad conversion rates – I use my credit card. Who knows how long before credit cards get into the act more and join in on the rip off.
The “pay in your own currency scam” is built into the credit card terminals. It is a “bank thing”. I get it “offered” because my home currency is not EUR.
For money transfers to outside of the EU my experience is that “TransferWise” (transferwise.com) are very efficient.
Their game is that they don’t transfer any money with every transaction. They keep pools of local currency at both ends of the transaction and the transactions most of the time are local with ‘cross currency accounting’ balancing the pools. A digital version of the Hawala system.
This is an interesting issue to me. If someone works here and sends their money to Mexico and that is a good thing for Mexico, then is that a bad thing for the USA?
Something does change in the situation to the money being spent in the US. The money flows in different ways and maybe in the Macro the money flows balance out, but at the micro level things are different.
I imagine it’s complicated. Are cheaper workers willing to do more for less better or worse for the American economy? What about for the American social fabric? I expect that many fewer Mexican workers would come here if they were not allowed to remit payments to Mexican families. It would remove most of their reason for coming.
Would that be better or worse for us? I suppose it depends upon who you are. If you are a person who wanted to do the job that the Mexican is doing, then it’s bad for you, assuming that you didn’t get some other better opportunity because someone else was willing to shore up that part of the economy on your behalf. If you are someone who buys a cheaper product or service based on the cheaper Mexican labor, then I guess it’s good for you.
Or maybe you just don’t like foreigners living on American soil? In that case I suppose there is no way in which allowing remittances is a good thing for you. Or perhaps you’d prefer to see able bodied workers stay in Mexico and fight to improve their conditions and government there instead of opting out? Then I suppose you don’t like remittances either.
Or maybe you like the idea that our country provides an opportunity for those across the border to improve their lives and their family’s lives by working in better conditions for more money here than they could wherever they came from?
There are alot of valid viewpoints on this issue for reasonable people to disagree about.
Where does Remitly fit into all of this?
Hey Bezos are you listening. Amazon to the rescue. They need your help Uncle Jeff.
This is what cryptocurrencies are for. No banks in the middle.
Yeah, but wake me when we have a viable cryptocurrency. Bitcoin isn’t it, unless you think the whole world can survive on 7 transactions per second, or believe in the farce that is the lightning network because you don’t understand why it’s technically flawed.
Exchanging currency always costs money, more so when the currency is question is volatile. From that standpoint, exchanging earned US dollars for the crypto of your choice, transferring it, and then exchanging the crypto for Mexican pesos to spend would be a very expensive way to send this money.
Crypto currencies are a scam. What they’re for is a wealth transfer. Prices have collapsed. There are thousands of them out there. They breed like cockroaches.
The illegal aliens from Mexico should not be here first of all. And second, the money needs to stay in the country. Mexico has a major rule of law problem. Why abet them? I have no sympathy to people who step on the sovereignty of my nation. I am very very sick of them leeching off of our broke nation. I worked in the ITIN unit at the IRS and they all are liars, cheaters, and thieves. And the IRS does not care. I could write a small book on what I saw at the IRS. Complete insanity.
If you have purchased any US grown produce (lettuce, etc.) you have benefited from Mexican labor.
California growers laugh about US college kids who are in some kind of Woody Guthrie fantasy and want to be a fruit picker and play guitar in the evenings.
In strawberries they last about two hours.
Strawberries are known as ‘the fruit from hell’ to the workers. The ultimate stoop labor, it is shunned if possible by Hispanics and the work often falls to Mestizo Indians based in Mexico.
The US land owner will not be the employer: that would expose them to all kinds of legalities like wage laws etc., so a Mexican is set up as the contractor who on paper operates the business.
California’s Big AG (the source of most US produce) is largely based on Mexican labor.
BTW: Individual Uno employed many illegal Mexican
workers at his golf resorts. The hiring agent would scrutinize their forged documents and say: “Sorry this is not good enough. Go to someone else and get a better quality paper,then come back”
He was paying heavy equipment guys ten bucks an hour.
The financials of these properties are being adjusted for the higher labor costs. Why have no charges been laid against the employer?