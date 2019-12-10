I Just Dealt with a “Security Freeze,” the Most Effective Tool for Credit Security: It’s Become Super-Easy & Free, after the Equifax Hack Two Years Ago

My recommendation has changed. Here are the websites and links and why and how to do it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One thing I hafta admit about big American corporations: When they’re exposed to enough hue and cry and get flogged long enough in the media, particularly on WOLF STREET, and get flailed by regulators, Attorneys General, and lawmakers, even as individual and class-action law suits are hailing down on them, they will eventually stop making things worse, and finally do something right.
And it’s a sea change in terms of how easy it is today – thanks to the fallout from Equifax hack in 2017 – to protect your credit and identity from identity theft and other forms of fraud and broader financial and bureaucratic nightmares.
I have always recommended putting a “security freeze” on your accounts with the three major credit bureaus in the US — Equifax, Transunion, and Experian – as the most effective way to protect yourself from credit fraud and identity theft. But under the old system, a security freeze was too much hassle and not appropriate for many people. This has changed.
What the heck is a “security freeze?”
A security freeze prevents these credit bureaus from releasing and selling your personal data and credit and financial history that they have gathered over the years.
As part of their business model, credit bureaus sell this data to banks and other firms where you apply for credit, such as a credit card, a mortgage, a personal loan, a cellphone account, or some other form of credit. Your “FICO score” is based on credit bureau data. And they sell some of this data to their “partners” for marketing purposes.
Even the Social Security Administration verifies with Equifax that this is you when you’re trying to set up a my Social Security account online. And yes, definitely do set up that account even if you’re decades away from retirement, before someone else sets one it in your name with data stolen from the Equifax hack.
The Equifax hack was revealed in September 2017. Personal data, including names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses of 145 million Americans were stolen, along with driver’s license numbers of 11 million Americans.
Armed with this data, a crook could open credit accounts in these people’s names, borrow money, and leave the people struggling with the consequences, including having to fend off lenders, collection agencies, and lawyers that come chasing after them to collect this debt. Victims then also have a hard time applying for new credit. It’s a horror when it happens.
This Equifax hack and the fallout in the media, including on WOLF STREET, shook up the industry.
Placing a security freeze on your account after the hack could prevent the damage from happening. At the time, I provided information on how to do this. But it was a rapidly changing situation, with changed links, overwhelmed servers, shoddily cobbled-together consumer-facing websites that crashed, unanswered phones, and devious hurdles placed by Equifax to distract consumers from actually placing a security freeze on their accounts. Our readers recounted their frustrations and successes and offered helpful tips in hundreds of comments spread over the articles.
But all this has changed.
It’s super easy to place a credit freeze at the three major credit bureaus, and it’s now free. And it’s super-easy to lift the credit freeze when you need credit, and it’s also free.
I just went through the procedure of lifting a credit freeze that I had put on my account in 2006, and that I had never lifted because it would have been a daunting amount of hassles in previous years, not only to lift the security freeze but then to put it back into place.
Top features of the three major credit bureau websites:
- Functional and easy-to-use.
- It only takes a few minutes.
- Placing or lifting a security freeze is free.
- Placing or lifting a security freeze is effective immediately.
- You can lift a security freeze either indefinitely or for a specified period, such as one day.
- You can place or lift a security freeze any day, any time.
So you can place a security freeze today, and when you need to apply for a credit card next March, you can lift the security freeze, apply for a credit card, and then, once you have the card in hand, you can place the security freeze back on your account, or have it placed back on the account automatically.
Here is what I did, including links:
Equifax: I went to the page myEquifax account. Equifax asked for all kinds of information to verify that this is me, which is good. Security matters. Once the account was set up, I unfroze my credit in about 10 seconds, effective immediately. Now I can log in any time to place or lift the security freeze. Next time, I’ll head straight to the login page.
Transunion: I went to the signup page and started setting up my account. Once set up, it took seconds to lift the security freeze. In the future, I’ll head straight to the login page.
Experian: I went to the security freeze page, clicked the appropriate of four buttons (“Remove or lift a security freeze”), which took me to the page where I entered my data. This was easy to do and took a couple of minutes. I was not asked to set up an account, so next time, I will likely go through the same sequence again.
The credit bureaus, particularly Equifax, may attempt to sell you a subscription for additional products. I ignore them. They’re totally useless with a security freeze in place — and nothing comes even close to the security of a security freeze.
My recommendation has changed.
I used to recommend that a credit freeze was only appropriate for people who have all the credit cards, bank accounts, and other accounts they need, and who don’t expect to move or buy a home or a car anytime soon; and that a security freeze was too much hassle for people who are moving a lot or establishing credit or planning on buying a house, etc.
Now I recommend that just about everyone with easy access to the internet on their own device put a credit freeze on all three credit bureaus, given of how easy it is to place it and lift it. Why “on their own device?” Because confidential data exchanged during the process stays on the hard-drive of a computer, and on public computers or work computers others can find this data.
Free and Effective.
Security freeze from the top 4 credit agencies
IRS Pin for taxes
Social Security online account and check regularly for unknown income
Check credit history for free regularly
Google your social security number every once in a while
This saves you at least $25/month from paying for a credit monitoring agency
I have used it for many years. In some states it has always been free.
One bureau only took freezing/thawing by mail, but now they all do it online.
When applying for credit, If you know which bureau(s) they need to check, you only need to thaw the appropriate bureau(s).
The freeze will not keep someone from fraudulently charging on your card, but it will keep someone from opening a new account pretending to be you.
I did this a few months after the Equifax hack. I did the top 4 credit bureaus (I can’t remember the name of the fourth). It was a complete pain as several of them wanted me to send in proof of who I was including PII. Then they gave me pins that I promptly wrote down somewhere and lost. A few months later I went to buy a new phone and couldn’t do it because I couldn’t unfreeze the credit. Luckily my wife was more on top of this than me and she was able to unfreeze. I’ll have to take another look now.
Dumb question probably but if it is so easy to lift the restriction for you wouldn’t it also easy to lift the restriction by the people who have your data from the Equifax hack?
I’m wondering the same – as soon as such credit freeze gets more popular the fraudsters will adapt, too much easy money at stake.
Difficult for me to judge how well this all works, but based on experience with the Dutch DigiD (digital citizen ID) widespread ID theft and other fraud is a given and government does nothing to protect you from it. On the contrary, they do many things that help the fraudsters with e.g. buying homes or collecting invalid government tax subsidies on your account. Over here you are practically guilty until proven innocent when the crime is committed using ID fraud ;(
I have Equifax and TU froze for my wife and I. Its been working great but Equifax was a bit of a hastle to verify to unfreeze for a refi.
This is a total assumption based on hearsay in regards to theives adapting. I have always heard theives get a pool of data. Based on that if they run into a credit freeze they will likely move to the next victims info.
Have been using this strategy for over a year & very happy.
BTW, when you are going to need to lift the freeze, ask the lender (CC company, whatever) which bureau they will be using. I do, and it usually works. Recently though, a banker told me “it may be any of them”, I told him I did not want the hassle of lifting all three, and if he could not narrow it down, we would not be doing business. He then told me which one- apparently, it was just another hoop to jump through.
Wolf – I was prompted to freeze my credit bureau accounts when I read your last article. One thing to remember is that, if you are married, you will need to do it twice at each credit bureau. A separate freeze for you and your spouse is required. Most importantly, each freeze will require you to provide a unique PIN to unlock the account at a later date. SAVE THE PIN! I didn’t and it was a complete goat rope one year later when I needed to lift the freeze. As the previous commenter (Josh) noted – save the pin!
Thanks Wolf!