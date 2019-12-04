Trucking “Thrives on Stability, But We’re Now on a Rocky Road”

Orders for heavy trucks re-plunged, after false bounce off the bottom.
This was not supposed to happen. November was supposed to be the second month in what would be the upturn from the historic collapse in 2019 for orders of heavy trucks. Orders in 2019 had plunged by as much as 80% from a year earlier. That collapse in orders followed a historic boom in orders in 2018. But in October, orders had bounced, and though still down by 48% from a year earlier, it was a big move. So November was supposed to power the second step of the upcycle. And instead, orders plunged again.
Truck makers in the US received just 17,300 orders for Class-8 trucks in November, according to preliminary estimates by FTR Transportation Intelligence. This was down 21% from October, down 39% from the already swooning levels of November last year, and the lowest November since November 2015:
This brought the cumulative total for the past 12 months down to 180,000 orders, below the prior cycle-low in December 2016, and down 64% from the 12-month total of over 500,000 orders at the peak of the cycle in October 2018.
“Fleets remain extremely cautious heading into 2020, placing small orders and not extending orders much beyond the first quarter,” FTR said in a statement. “A couple OEMs [truck makers] reported decent order activity, but total orders fell below expectations.”
The truck makers are Daimler divisions Freightliner and Western Star; Paccar [PCAR] divisions Peterbilt and Kenworth; Navistar International [NAV]; and Volvo Group divisions Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks.
By now it has been widely acknowledged that the boom of Class-8 truck orders from late 2017 through most of 2018 was a result of a series of events triggered by companies across the spectrum trying to front-run potential tariffs, which resulted in a shipment boom, which caused carriers to order more trucks to meet this demand. But by late last year, the shipment boom had fizzled. And truckers slashed their orders.
The chart below shows the year-over-year comparison for each month, which eliminates the effects of seasonality and outlines the infamous cyclicality of the business. Note the year-over-year gains in 2018 reaching 180% in July 2018, and then the year-over-year plunges, exceeding 80% in July and August 2019:
“The fall order season has gotten off to a slow start,” Said FTR VP of commercial vehicles Don Ake. “Freight growth has stalled from the high rates of last year. This is causing fleets to be much more measured in their ordering for 2020.”
Trucking companies — they’re part of the services sector, in the category Transportation Services — play a huge role in supporting the goods-based sectors of the US economy, such as retail, manufacturing, construction, and oil-and-gas drilling. But some of those sectors, particularly manufacturing and oil and gas drilling, have encountered some turbulence this year, and shipments for those sectors have declined.
Now loaded up with the new equipment they had ordered during the ordering boom last year, and which by now has mostly been delivered, trucking companies can back off ordering even more new equipment.
Truck makers have been eating into their historic backlogs and were able to keep production levels high. But Freightliner, the largest brand in the US, has already announced layoffs at two of its manufacturing plants, as have some suppliers, including engine maker Cummins [CMI] and Meritor [MTOR].
“There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the environment which is creating apprehension in the trucking industry,” Ake said. “Manufacturing has receded for four straight months, slowing economic growth. The trade war and tariffs are destabilizing prices and supply chains. And the tumultuous political climate just adds to an uneasy mix. The industry thrives on stability, but we are now on a rocky road.”
In manufacturing, worries abound, weakness persists, but some aspects and sectors tick up. Read... US Manufacturing Stuck in Dour Mood, After the Boom Last Year
Historically, which has been more accurate in predicting recessions: truck orders, the PPI, the yield curve or tea leaves?
No one is saying that trucking is predicting recessions. Consumer spending predicts recessions because it causes recessions because it’s 70% of the economy, and consumers spend most of their money on services that are not hauled by trucks (health care, rents, insurance, telecommunication services, and the like)
Wolf,
I was asking, not implying, and should have written ‘Transportation Services.’ When shippers, truckers and the railroads cut back I do think it implies they,, at least, think the economy is contracting.
I see what you’re saying. Misread that one.
And that’s why SUSTAINED high oil prices are destructive to the economy.
Oil is involved in EVERYTHING – from extraction of resources used in manufacturing to delivering goods to retailers. There is virtually nothing we consume that oil does not touch.
So it is not surprising that the IMF research indicates that a SUSTAINED $10 increase in the price of oil whallops 0.4% off of GDP.
A $30 SUSTAINED increases punishes GDP by 1.2% and so on.
Shale needs way more than that to break even so work out the hit to GDP.
Oil has been at a SUSTAINED price of $50+ for a long period now.
Look no further than that as to why things are getting shaky.
The consumer has been able to weather the storm by taking on debt and being able to service the debt due to record low interest rates.
But very clearly the consumer is reaching the point where no matter how low the interest rates are, he is unable to consume more. He is simply unable to service any additional debt.
This article details one of the symptoms. Others include increasing rates of default on subprime loans as well as auto loans.
The problem we are facing is that high-priced oil is not good for the machine. The machine NEEDS low-priced oil to operate.
We are NOT finding much if any low-priced oil. We picked all the low hanging fruit.
We can delay the inevitable with wide ranging stimulus, and we have, for nearly two decades.
And we are now starting to push on a string.
The grim reaper is warming up.
Bust – boom – bust economy trying to front load China manufacturing and imports. Then the coastal building boom from the wealthy foreigners who are inflating sky high properties here!
Freight trains have already laid off thousands of engineers and parked hundred of locomotives in Arizona desert waiting for failed imports!
Historically, an inverted yield curve was an excellent predictor of an imminent recession.
But that was before QE to infinity, bailout after bailout, TARP, HARP, HAMP, Operation Twist, ZIRP and adding more to the deficit than all other administrations combined.
I’m with 2banana. I’d answer “none of the above”.
Truck orders are not that closely related to actual transportation services. Actual freight metrics are better if you want to gauge health of the tangible-production side of the economy. But it also depends on the mix of goods being transported. On-shoring and trade battles change the mix. The shift from coal to natural gas for electricity changes the mix. Coal goes by the trainload but gas flows through pipes.
As for the other options – PPI doesn’t correlate well with recessions. Yield Curve used to predict recessions well, but central banks have taken us out of the economic parameter space where it works.
I’m amazed at how few economists have grasped that in the absence of a gold standard or any other constraint on credit supply, most of the macro textbooks and past research are flat out invalid. (“Not even wrong”, as the witty physicist once said…)
Now we have stuff that was never even in the textbooks: Negative rates used to be unthinkable, yet here we are. Zombie corporations were unthinkable. Major reserve currencies continuing to hold value despite previously unthinkable debt/GDP ratios and unsustainable deficit/GDP ratios…
The yield curve inversion
In the middle of a LTL bid and rates are very competitive and some rates have actually dropped to secure our business. Lots of cold calls from Truckload carriers than normal and they are not 3PL, they are the asset carriers looking for more capacity. NEMF, LME, and a host of TL carriers have gone out of business in 2019…. Ecommerce changes (NEMF) and regulatory fines (LME). Dimensionalizer are now common to see the PCF of everyone’s freight metrics in real time, which will have an effect on shippers pricing moving forward. All the carriers have gotten smarter on making money and the new pricing models of using DIM weight is coming.
2020 should be a chaotic year of changes from IMO 2020 (low sulfur fuels) impact on all modes of logistics, tariffs, and general unrest in the markets (Repo crisis; pension crisis; student loan crisis; demographic shift (older populace); auto subprime; cost push inflation; housing question?; All forms of taxes ever increasing on everything….. looks to be a hell of a year to live through all in an election year! Good luck.
I live in California’s Central Valley, the main artery of which is Highway 99 (I5 runs from Canada to Mexico but most of the small-medium-sized cities and towns lie along ‘The 99’). My ‘unofficial indicator’ of the economy’s energy level is the number of trucks congregating on 99; when the economy is booming the ‘slow’ lane is clogged with trucks, when it slows you can actually get somewhere on 99 in a reasonable time. A few months ago, WS mentioned one of our local produce haulers was liquidating, but as of lately 99 is still pretty well clogged most days. So, my guess is the economy–at least, California’s– is hanging in there (for now).
So what is the state of Central Valley AG? US grown produce is rare in the low end supers. Seemed to me last time I was up there that the suburbs were reaching south along the 101, Morgan Hill? AG land is perfect for developers.
A lot of ‘US grown produce’ is seasonal, and most are harvested in the fall. If you’re buying seasonal produce–tomatoes, etc.–in the winter/spring it is probably coming from Mexico. Most of the tomatoes grown in my area–Modesto, dead center of the CV–are sent to canners for paste and sauce. If you buy any almond products they most likely came from the California CV; the entire valley is planting almond trees by the millions (I’m planting 9 acres this fall; I’m ‘farming’ 18 acres since my father died last year). It would be distressing except our grower’s co-op, Blue Diamond, is building markets worldwide (and almond milk-based products seem to be gaining popularity). I’ve heard the $/lb for almonds may be up a bit this year. Farmers are paid in allotments, since the sellers cannot determine supply/demand for the whole year (or so they say ;). Water is/will become a massive issue (as it always has been in CA).
My aunt and uncle grow citrus, oranges and lemons near Fresno, and they are doing well. Florida citrus growers are having a hard time:
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/75-percent-floridas-oranges-have-been-lost-disease-can-science-save-citrus
This could conceivably help CA prices, but I wish no ill to any farmers (and the ‘bugs’ have a tendency to migrate). My neighbor grows walnuts, and they are wealthy anyway but not in good health so I haven’t heard from them in a while.
I just moved from the SF Bay Area and, yes, the ‘101 Corridor’ from San Jose to Gilroy is growing acres and acres of housing tracts, as is the ‘580/205 Corridor’ from Livermore to Manteca (traffic patterns confirm this). In Modesto, housing construction may well have overtaken farming as the largest job market. Farmers are bemoaning the cost of labor; aggressive anti-immigration measures hurt them, but they still don’t like ‘immigrants.’ Go figure.
Trucking as a whole has been horrible this year. I run a stepdeck trailer, last year the wife and I grossed 335k. This year I’m currently at only 245k, with only 3 soft (because of holidays) weeks left in the year. Companies are going out of business because of low rates, and owner operators like myself atte having a hard time because both big companies, and a lot of foreigners (that get tax free business loans), are happy with lower rates, and only serve to exacerbate the problem by working for peanuts. It’s not going to get better until those monkeys go outta business, and the only ones left are us drivers that understand what we are worth and what it cost to run a business. Hopefully things improve soon.
How does the shift to online shopping change the trucking fleet? Not as much junk on the shelves at WMT. May just be a gap between one set of buyers (bricks and mortar) and another. Or they use different shipping methods.
Some observations on Xmas shipping:
Spent around ~$100 online at a department store, with free shipping, the 4 items came in 4 different Fedex packages. There’s no way that could be profitable.
A very large sized item ordered from Amazon was handed off to the post office even though my neighborhood is overrun with Amazon trucks. It seems Amazon has a new deal to have the USPS deliver for them again. And of course we had a problem with the delivery because the box was too big.
The small Amazon item was delivered by Amazon truck.
Yes.- many items and service prices are distorted due to lots of reasons- currency manipulation (+ others) from imported goods; Shipping distortions due mainly to Amazon being able to distort based on stock market/stock price appreciation (+ others).
These aren’t good for an economy: no price information/discovery.
Don’t try to understand it, that’s a sure way to drive yourself crazy.
Sort of a “it’s not illegal so that makes it the alright thing to do” mentality.
Jim Chanos recently explained by food delivery businesses would never be profitable https://youtu.be/I7jeqBdXAfk
The of course this is this article https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/16/meals-on-broken-wheels-uber-eats-grubhub-doordash-postmates/
It is my understanding that Amazon’s goods delivery business does not make money and that it is their tech services that are driving profits. (correct me if I am wrong)
Does Amazon and others not face the exact same issues as the food delivery business?
At the end of the day, bricks and mortar need to pay rent — but at least the customer handles the delivery.
With online shopping there still needs to be a warehouse – yet you add on delivery costs.
Presently, just as with food delivery, the costs are being subsidized by investors who accept the losses in order to gain market share.
BUT if the delivery costs rose to a level where online shopping businesses became profitable
How many people would be willing to pay those costs?
Might a large number of them just revert to picking up ____ on the way home from work?
As a asset based specialized carrier I think many companies are going to go out in 2020, the rates are very low and below operating cost.
Here in California it is really going to be interesting to see what happens come Jan 1st with our new law that everyone must be an employee, many companies are cutting all ties with owner operators based in Calif, Swift and Landstar just to name a few. Fedex is another company that uses owner operators based in Calif along with all of the containers in and out of the harbors, its going to be interesting!
Drop shipping (shipping from vendor/manufacturer) direct to customer has been a shift from holding large quantities of inventory at our locations and removing SKU counts that are not ordered frequently (MTO- made to order now). Ecommerce with Build.com and others is how most drop shipping occurs and removes the multiple touches of a carrier (less handling is less damage = less claims/loss $). Parcel 100cwt shipping has gained traction as well for many shipper are seeing smaller orders from customer (frequency has increased Ex: 100 smaller orders a year vs. 50 larger shipments a year) and UPS parcel 100cwt has gained traction vs. LTL or TL. The carry cost of inventory for most manufacturers must be managed well and a fast ramp up must be possible (demand surge/storm orders).
Ecommerce is drop shipping delight and many people worldwide are in the business of selling (margin % markup) and becoming online retailers whom constantly shift from hot sellers by season/hot products.
I own odfl which is.ltl trucking and the stock has been a monster.
Riby,
Yes, on declining revenues and declining net income, shares reach new high. What else is new in this market?
Kenworth and Peterbilt have also had layoffs. The Chillicothe Ohio (their larget plant) reduced the build rate from 180 a day to around 160. I think Peterbilt was down even more. As of April 2019 the Kenworth Chillicothe plant no longer builds the T800 or W900. Instead they have converted completely over to the newer wide cab models-T680, 880 and 990. The W900L with that long hood all decked out in polished chrome was a real cowboy’s truck. You knew when one of those was in your rearview mirror. I think the first year for the 900 was 1961. The T800, a real workhorse of a truck, has been built since 1986.
After the first of the year, expect another drop in build rate. Customers want there trucks by yearend for tax reasons, and 1st quarter is always slow.
one thing with ODFL…. they along with R&L will only haul shipments that meet a metric that ensures Operating Ratios to profitability. Other carriers do the same, but not as well. Though freight volumes might be lower, the type of freight ODFL carriers is excellent freight.
They won’t handle Lighting product. The carriers are much smarter now to how claims, OS&D, dim factor, dwell time at a shippers location, etc…. they have it down to a science. If PCF is under 8…. better call Roadrunner or Central Freight.
Housing starts and permits up strong……airlines doing ok……..what recession. Housing is the #1 leading indicator.
Housing is the last indicator. Freight volume is #1.
Have no fear. Trailers will max again.
For now check ltl freight.
This is not truckload on the road.
Ltl is freight right now being delivered to the doors of 327mil. USA Citizens.
A “Dead Truck Bounce?”
Every time truck orders plunge once again, PCAR stock legs up. Reminds me of the railroad train-wreck stories of a couple years ago.
More than a decade, daily I’ve been hearing this doom and gloom story.
Mean Chicken,
Yes, we may go into a depression and stocks reach a record high. As far as stocks are concerned, reality just doesn’t matter anymore. Someday it might. But not now. So don’t try to connect reality to stocks. It just makes you look silly :-]
Perhaps we’re coming out of a depression. A good portion of my adult life there’s been a huge effort to export opportunity, replaced (temporarily, IMO) with financial engineering.
And they are losing their eye like in the first movie…
Things might get better in a year or so… maybe?